“I Yearn” Versus “She Yearned”: Wrestling with Tense and Point of View

Last year, as a way of giving myself a meaningful deadline and my writing broader exposure, I signed a contract to participate in a multi-author boxed set. In theory, the expectations around my story were quite doable: a half year in which to write and edit a 20,000-word contemporary romance novella. I even had the nugget of an intriguing idea and began writing without delay.
For a time, progress was excellent.
Famous last words, right? Because of course, with three months left on the calendar, the challenges began.
First, with 30,000 words composed, it was obvious I was on my way to writing a full-length novel.
This wasn’t a deal-breaker, however. I knew where the story was headed (look at me, becoming a grown-up outliner and such!) and I was still in love with the idea. It felt like a fresh take on a hot trend (office romance), and it was exciting to think of writing a marketable book I also adored.
The bigger issue, and the one I needed to solve immediately, was that my characters were becoming emotionally removed. They did stuff, but they had stopped explaining the why of their actions.
The solution was one I have employed to good result in the past: write in first-person, then convert the passages to third. (This approach can provide added benefit by deepening the third-person point of view.)*
And lo, when I tried it, the heavens did part and the pages did sing. I suddenly had character motivation, emotionality, and internal consistency.
I also had the passages in first-person present tense—a problem because, try as I might, I couldn’t get them to match the preceding 30,000 words, written in third-person past.
With the deadline approaching, I could see four options:
- let the story dictate its form and rewrite the first half of the book to match the middle (and hopefully the end). At risk: the potential alienation of an entire swath of readers who won’t read first-person, never mind first-person present tense.
- convert it to past tense but keep it in first, thereby annoying a smaller group of readers.
- convert the new material to third-person past tense, and resign myself to losing a certain amount of interiority.
- miss the deadline and find an editor who could help me keep the best qualities of first-person while preserving the theoretical marketability of third.
What was an author to do, especially an author still building her audience? An author who didn’t want to sacrifice quality, and who hates missing deadlines?
Honestly, the conundrum made my head hurt. This was the first time as an indie writer that I urgently longed for an agent or publisher’s advice.
Here’s how I compensated:
1. I reached out to four astute friends who know the romance market, and who would be balanced and fair-minded in appraising current trends against the weight of tradition.
Result: to a person they all said to trust the story’s direction. One author, whom I’m paraphrasing, said, “Romance readers are all about the feels. Go with the feels.”
2. I conducted a form of market research by looking at the top-selling contemporary romances on Amazon. While it would only be a snapshot view of one format on one vendor in one moment in time, a semi-quantifiable approach might tell me whether my fears were realistic. Result: Alas, I didn’t hang onto my notes, but of the top twenty romances, I recall that nearly 50% were written in first person, and approximately 40% were written in present tense. (There was even one book in third-person present tense.) In other words, if I stuck with first-person present tense, my book wouldn’t look freakishly weird.
With “expert opinion” and preliminary market research concurring, I chose the first option and got busy.
In the end, I rewrote the first half of the book and finished the manuscript. I sent it to an editor who didn’t bat an eyelash at the choice of tense or point of view, and I completed a book I’m proud of, that went in unexpected and rewarding directions. (Preliminary reader feedback is encouraging, too.)
Oh, and I discovered an unexpected wrinkle!
Writing sex scenes in 1st person present tense is just…odd and left me feeling more emotionally exposed than writing in third. (e.g. “He takes my nipple in his mouth” versus “he took her nipple in his mouth”.) This was such a strange experience, I almost had to write the passages of physical intimacy in third-person past tense, then convert them to first-person present.
Go figure!
Now over to you, Unboxeders. Have you wrestled with choice of tense and/or point of view? When considering your options, what guided you in your chosen direction? Ultimately, did you pick well or do you have lingering regrets?
*An example of 1st person point-of-view in past tense: I lathered the dog’s fur.
First-person point-of-view in present tense: I lather the dog’s fur.
Third-person past tense: She lathered the dog’s fur.
Third-person present tense: She lathers the dog’s fur.
Recommended reading: Alicia Rasley’s The Power of Point of View.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Jan O'Hara
A former family physician who once provided birth-to-death healthcare, Jan O’Hara has left medicine behind and now spends her days torturing people on paper. (See? Win-win scenarios really do exist.) She lives in Alberta, Canada and is hard at work on the successor to her debut novel, Opposite of Frozen.
Comments
Benjamin Brinks says
I am wrestling with that very issue right now. I wrote a first-person “voice opening” to my WIP that gets rave reviews from early readers.
The balance of the manuscript, though, comes out in the third person. What? Third is what I’m used to, so perhaps I’ve become an old dog reluctant to try a new trick? Maybe, but writing in first so far isn’t adding anything special.
Nor, for that matter, is third…although I feel the voice of a narrator trying to break through. Should I let that narrator rip? Is that narrator actually my MC yearning to have more to say? It doesn’t feel that way. The ghost narrator in my head wants to comment in ways not always aligned with my MC. If you follow.
For the moment I’m not worrying about it, but sooner or later I’ll have to make some choices. I’ll choose the POV that is most lively and exciting to read.
Present tense, though, is definitely out. For me, it’s cold, but hey. Could be I’ve just had enough of Northeast winter. Thanks for the post, Jan. Glad to know I’m not alone
Jan O'Hara says
Benjamin, I’d love to hear which way you end up going in terms of narrator. It maybe also be a situation where your beta readers can offer useful feedback. Or perhaps you will need that narrative distance to provide layers and meaning.
In my case, my beta readers told me that 1st present worked, which was gratifying since everything seemed headed that way.
Anna says
I am a dedicated member of Team Past Tense. A book in present tense has to be very very good, on the basis of a quick trial read, stellar reviews, or the author’s reputation, before I commit to a full reading. That said, Jan, I applaud your approach–market research, trusting your gut, and all–and will even look for your book when it comes out!
My own novel, waiting in line not-so-patiently behind my current nonfiction WIP, is in third person (four characters with alternating POVs) and past tense. Maybe I’m hidebound by tradition, but that approach feels completely natural to me, so I’m going with it.
JeffO says
My WiP is in first person, present. Why? That’s just how it’s coming out. It’s going out to betas, so we’ll see if they balk at it, but it’s going to take a lot to get me to change it, because that’s how it just feels right.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I write stories with multiple pov characters. I’ve seen multiple first person stories – and hated them. For me, first person is a very close identification with a character – and having it ripped away to switch to another character, and identify with that character to the same degree of intensity, and to repeat that with every chapter (the book was Margaret Atwood’s Life Before Man, and I usually like her books) drove me crazy.
Tastes differ, but I can actually get closer to my characters if I am an observer, right behind the eyeballs, of everything – action, dialogue, thoughts – rather than being a self-serving, self-justifying first person.
For single-character stories, like Jane Eyre, if the character is hard on herself, first person is fine. But I can’t read Lolita any more.
I use a different technique when stuck: if a character won’t tell me what’s going on, she goes to a psychiatrist (which my characters would usually not do), and I let the psychiatrist ask the questions. This transcript doesn’t get used in the book at all – so the character is safe, and can admit to the doctor what she can’t tell me. It gets deep down into motivations and backstory. It’s my emergency bypass.
You are very brave to switch pov and tense; it really changes the relationship between author and character.
Gretchen J Riddle says
Very helpful to know that others struggle with the tenses too.
Ray Rhamey says
So I’m writing a sequel to a novel that was single-character, first-person, past tense. I can’t tell you why, but the WIP started out in first-person present tense. And then my storytelling sense directed me to write the other two main characters in first-person present as well. And I like it. But I’ve also noticed that when I’m drafting scenes, I often slip into first-person past. Seems easier to write action that way at times. Ah, well. I found your market research to be encouraging, though I’m not writing romance. I think the bottom line is to do what resonates for you. I once asked an agent about stories in first-person present, and she said the only thing that matters is story. I’ll go with that.
Barry Knister says
Jan–
Setting nipple management aside for the moment, I have certainly done battle with matters of tense and POV. I’m currently working on a novel of special importance to me. I drafted it in close third-person present tense. But when I began rewriting, all was not well. The first chapter was still strong, but those that followed, still in the same character’s close-third POV and present tense, came off flat. I haven’t ever felt comfortable in first-person narration, but I decided to try it–but not in the first chapter. What I ended up with (and am still hoping will work) is a novel that alternates between a character first seen in third, who then seeks to see himself in first person, to learn about himself. This may turn out to work, or to be annoying. We shall see.
Thanks for your post. Nothing is more worthy of discussion than these topics.
Iggy Ambrose says
I started in first person past, and about a third in realized my voice sounded like too many others aimed at middle-grade students (based on market research similar to yours, Jan).
Third person past also gave me more leeway with language, letting me go beyond my hero’s vocabulary.
I admire the way you continue to push yourself as a writer, Jan. It’s inspiring!
Beth Havey says
Hi Jan, This is so interesting. I’m old enough to have been a big fan of Ann Beattie when she was first publishing her stories in the New Yorker. So of course, when I was in my “raising children” mode, but writing, it was short stories in present tense and often first person. A few of them appeared in my short story collection that was published by a small press in 2015. When I go through older work, I find lots of present tense. So I’m delighted for you that you went down that path. Writing can go in cycles–maybe someday writing in second person will be hot. Or maybe not. Good writing is good writing. And there are always readers who will go for the feels.