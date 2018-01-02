How To Use the Feedback You Don’t Get

This fall was a very intense writing time for me, as I took my third book (wow!) from a first draft to the version I submitted to my editor. Before the end of the month, I’ll finalize it and it’ll go off to copyediting, to become a Real Book. My editor and my agent are absolutely key to my writing process, but so are a handful of other trusted readers. Some writers work best in isolation; I’m not one of them. I need to focus alone on producing that first draft, but once I have it, feedback is crucial to my ability to make each book the best it can be. This fall I asked half a dozen crucial readers for feedback, and every one came through.
Every writer has to decide for herself what level of feedback to ask for and whom to get it from. Once you have that feedback, you have to decide what to do with it. Lots of great writers have talked about that process (you have a copy of Author in Progress, right?) so I want to take a slightly different angle today.
The feedback you don’t get can be just as important as the feedback you do.
When I finished my first draft in September, I felt happy and relieved and all that; what I didn’t feel was satisfied. I didn’t feel like I had a book. I couldn’t put my finger on why. Was it because this was the first book I’d written in years without a critique group? Were the characters thinly drawn, the plot unbelievable? Was the book actually — gulp — no good?
I needed help, and I reached out for it.
My first round of readers told me a few key things. One zeroed in on the lack of historical detail, a hallmark of my books — that was missing, she said. Another questioned a couple of character issues, places where they said or did things that didn’t entirely track.
Instantly it began to feel like a real book to me, and not just because of what they’d said, but also because of what they hadn’t said.
No one questioned the world I’d created. (The book is mostly set in a women’s insane asylum, a fictional one, in 1888. It’s kind of a 19th-century “Orange Is the New Black.”) No one had trouble with the structure of the book, which includes substantial flashbacks — a decision I’d been concerned about. Other things I’d been worried about, they praised, and some, they didn’t mention at all. The missing historical detail that my first round of readers had flagged? By the time I sent the draft to a second round of readers, I’d sufficiently addressed it, and several of them mentioned how rich it felt. (Phew.) The character issues? Eh, some of them still popped up on the radar for the next round of readers, and I knew I had to try harder.
Now, a word of caution. I’m not saying that if your beta readers don’t pick up on an issue, it’s not there. Even the best readers can miss things. And if there’s a big issue, they might focus on that one without mentioning allll the others. Plus, reasonable people can disagree. In the end, it’s still your name on the book, and you’re still the one responsible for the decisions.
But it sure is nice to have help along the way, and to hear both what they say and don’t say.
Q: Do you work best with feedback or without? What’s your process?
About Greer Macallister
Raised in the Midwest, Greer Macallister is a poet, short story writer, playwright and novelist. Her plays have been performed at American University, where she earned her MFA in Creative Writing. Her debut novel THE MAGICIAN’S LIE was an Indie Next pick, Target Book Club selection, and a USA Today bestseller, and has been optioned for film by Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films. Her next novel is GIRL IN DISGUISE, about America’s first female private investigator, Kate Warne (Sourcebooks, March 2017.)
Comments
Densie Webb says
And yet…and yet when I don’t get comments about the dialogue, the scene, the language, my first thought is “They weren’t paying attention.” Writer’s insecurity, anyone?
Karen Sargent says
Greer, this is so timely for me. I needed to be reminded about the feedback I don’t get and how to interpret that. I rewrote Ch 1 of my WIP and just sent it to a couple of trusted beta readers. I need the assurance the chapter establishes the characters and conflicts well and engages the reader before I can relax and move on. (Wish I were that writer who could just write, write, write and go back to revise later!) One reader responded this morning but didn’t mention a single thing I was concerned about. My instinct was still to doubt my writing. But maybe no feedback is good feedback, right? I’ll see what the other reader says. :) Thanks for sharing this perspective!
Susan Setteducato says
Greer, for me, feedback is essential. I’m about a month away from handing my book to beta readers, making your post very timely! And I’m hearing what you said about what people don’t say. I had that experience with an editor, feeling relief when some old issues never got mentioned. Thanks for starting the year off here with a wonderful post!
Barry Knister says
Hi Greer. Happy New Year, and thanks for your post. It occasions a timely opportunity for me to reassert my self-assigned role at Writer Unboxed as resident skeptic.
When I read of writers getting reaction from groups of writer friends, it produces polar-opposite responses in me. I am envious of the clubby, chummy idea: like-minded people gathering to help one another with their writing. The idea seems extremely attractive to someone who works in isolation (as we all do), and who relies–when he can afford it–on professional editors for the help you describe.
But I am also dubious. I can imagine a range of people in such groups. Some are able to provide real insight, a valuable new pair of eyes looking at pages the writer has gone blind over. But some are there to get more help than they can give. Still others may be well-intentioned, but lacking in self-knowledge, people who are self-assertive but not very insightful; still others may be envious, or offer comments based on writerly obsessions of their own that taint their comments.
As you say at the conclusion of your post, “In the end, it’s still your name on the book, and you’re still the one responsible for the decisions.” Exactly. And that fact leads me to a final speculation. How many writers who join groups are actually looking to others to diffuse this responsibility? If I take the advice of others, doesn’t that take some of the heat off me?
In my view, your post is both advisory, and cautionary. Thanks again.
Keith Cronin says
I find feedback essential, but I make it a point not to only include other writers among my feeder-backers (hey, it might be a word). I’ve found that writers can get too caught up in the technique-related aspects of the book, so I also include non-writers whose taste in books I respect.
Those non-writers don’t go out of their way to look for adverbs, head-hopping or passive sentences; instead, they’re just reacting to the story, to the characters. Their feedback really helps me know whether my story is working.
Anna says
I’ve found some writers helpful (they catch on to my intentions); others not (they get hung up on things like spelling that are not essential at this stage).
Having been a beta reader, I worry all the time about whether I’m being helpful.
Off topic, but I can’t resist: great photo up above; the two manspreading guys couldn’t make seat room for the seagull, so he (or she) had to perch below while joining the others in admiring the view.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Couldn’t possibly write the way you do (we’re all different).
If there’s something wrong, I know it, and my subconscious won’t let me advance until I’ve figured it out and dealt with it to my own satisfaction.
I tried a critique group once – you have to care about other people’s unfinished writing! No, thanks. They wouldn’t want my feedback.
I barely have enough energy for me, for putting my own words under a spotlight and interrogating them. I keep a set of prompts I derived from Maass’ The Fire in Fiction, Chapters 3 and 8, and use every single one. I have a written process I go through; when I skip or skimp, I wish I hadn’t – whatever I left out will come back to happily haunt me.
I need companionship and a sense of being in a community of writers – for me, as a human – but not for my writing. That’s what blog posts are for, online discussions.
Others have your process – I’m glad it works for them. Some people are pantsers – again, I’m glad it works for them.
I don’t get much feedback my way – but I make sure I get some. After I’ve ‘finished.’ I can’t afford to waste their feedback on things I should have rooted out myself.
I think it’s great that the only ‘proof of the pudding’ is the finished work.