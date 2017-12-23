See You in 2018!

About
Writer Unboxed began as a collaboration between aspiring novelists Therese Walsh and Kathleen Bolton in January, 2006. Since then the site has grown to include ~40 regular contributors–including bestselling authors and industry leaders–and frequent guests. You can follow Writer Unboxed on Twitter, or join our thriving Facebook community.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, WU! Thanks for being here. Don’t know how I’d navigate this journey without you all.
Barbara Elmore says
Same here. WU has helped me in so many ways. Merry Merry and Happy Happy.
James Fox says
And many happy returns for all of you.
Thank You for being such a great help to writers!
Anna says
Thanks to WU and all commenters for a stimulating year. On to the next, pen/keyboard in hand!
Beth Havey says
Greetings and Best Wishes to Everyone. It’s been a great year on WU. I learn amazing things and share great comments with all of you. Thanks.