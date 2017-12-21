shopify analytics ecommerce tracking
Walsh and BoltonTwitterUnconferenceAdvertiseFacebookBookZazzleSearch

Odyssey Writing Workshop Supports WU

By

One of our most frequent advertisers here at WU is Odyssey Writing Workshop, and we’d like to give them a shout-out this holiday season. It’s a perk we’re experimenting with for all future advertisers, too: Book an ad with WU for at least one month, and you’ll receive a perk via a post that will go to our feed and email subscribers! (Inquire about the WU ad schedule for 2018 at advertising@writerunboxed.com and view our media kit HERE.)

What will the ad-posts look like? Something like this.

Please check out the Odyssey Writing Workshops website, consider their workshop, and support them as they’ve supported us here. Thanks!

ODYSSEY:

THE SUMMER WRITING WORKSHOP

Held at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH

June 4-July 13, 2018

 Application deadline:  April 7

Guest Lecturers: 

Elizabeth Hand * Theodora Goss * E. C. Ambrose * Gary Braunbeck * Nisi Shawl * Scott H. Andrews * Meagan Spooner

“Odyssey is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lived up to the very high expectations I had coming in. I learned more in 6 weeks here than an entire MFA program.”      – Michael Hallows

Become the writer you’ve always known you could be! 

Learn more at www.odysseyworkshop.org/.

1+
 