Odyssey Writing Workshop Supports WU

One of our most frequent advertisers here at WU is Odyssey Writing Workshop, and we’d like to give them a shout-out this holiday season. It’s a perk we’re experimenting with for all future advertisers, too: Book an ad with WU for at least one month, and you’ll receive a perk via a post that will go to our feed and email subscribers! (Inquire about the WU ad schedule for 2018 at advertising@writerunboxed.com and view our media kit HERE.)

What will the ad-posts look like? Something like this.

Please check out the Odyssey Writing Workshops website, consider their workshop, and support them as they’ve supported us here. Thanks!

THE SUMMER WRITING WORKSHOP

Held at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH

June 4-July 13, 2018

Application deadline: April 7

Guest Lecturers:

Elizabeth Hand * Theodora Goss * E. C. Ambrose * Gary Braunbeck * Nisi Shawl * Scott H. Andrews * Meagan Spooner

“Odyssey is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lived up to the very high expectations I had coming in. I learned more in 6 weeks here than an entire MFA program.” – Michael Hallows

Become the writer you’ve always known you could be!

Learn more at www.odysseyworkshop.org/.