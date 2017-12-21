Flog a Pro: would you pay to turn the first page of this bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page online or at the bookstore.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page. In a sense, time is money for a literary agent working her way through a raft of submissions, and she is spending that resource whenever she turns a page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number six on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list for December 24, 2017. How strong is the opening page—would this narrative, all on its own, have hooked an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
I bounded over the gray, dusty terrain toward the huge dome of Conrad Bubble. Its airlock, ringed with red lights, stood distressingly far away.
It’s hard to run with a hundred kilograms of gear on—even in lunar gravity. But you’d be amazed how fast you can hustle when your life is on the line.
Bob ran beside me. His voice came over the radio: “Let me connect my tanks to your suit!”
“That’ll just get you killed too.”
“The leak’s huge,” he huffed. “I can see the gas escaping your tanks.”
“Thanks for the pep talk.”
“I’m the EVA master here,” Bob said. “Stop right now and let me cross-connect!”
“Negative.” I kept running. “There was a pop right before the leak alarm. Metal fatigue. Got to be the valve assembly. If you cross-connect you’ll puncture your line on a jagged edge.”
“I’m willing to take that risk!”
I’m not willing to let you,” I said. “Trust me on this, Bob. I know metal.”
I switched to long, even hops. It felt like slow motion, but it was the best way to move with all that weight. My helmet’s heads-up display said the airlock was fifty-two meters away. I glanced at my arm readouts. My oxygen reserve plummeted while I watched. So I stopped (snip)
Was this opening page compelling to you? If it was, you can turn the page here. My votes and notes after the fold.
This is Artemis by Andy Weir, author of The Martian. Was this opening page compelling?
My vote: Yes.
This story received an average of 3.9 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Opening in media res is always a good tactic with this reader, and this one plunges you into intense action and drama. On the storytelling side, something has definitely gone wrong, and the stakes are high: life or death.
Even though we don’t go deeply into character, these two are definitely “good guys,” each willing to take big risks to help the other, and that makes them likeable. I have one little complaint: we have no idea as to the gender of the narrator. I assumed it was male, but it’s not. In reading on, it takes a couple more pages before even a name is given—Jazz. And that’s not a lot of help in identifying her gender, the nickname could apply to male or female. Unless the reader knows going in that the novel’s protagonist is female from a blurb or other information, if the assumption is male there’s going to be a jar when the facts arrive. So Andy left out a key component of setting the scene and establishing a character. Both need to be clear so your imagination can be clear in what you’re seeing happen. Other than that, though, I felt there was plenty to recommend a page-turn. Your thoughts?
You’re invited to a flogging—your own You see the insights fresh eyes bring to the performance of bestseller first pages, so why not do the same with the opening of your WIP? Submit your prologue/first chapter to my blog, Flogging the Quill and I’ll give you my thoughts and even a little line editing if I see a need. And the readers of FtQ are good at offering constructive notes, too. Hope to see you there. To submit, email your first chapter or prologue (or both) as an attachment to me, and let me know if it’s okay to use your first page and to post the complete chapter.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Ray Rhamey
Ray Rhamey is the author of four novels and one writing craft book, Mastering the Craft of Compelling Storytelling. He’s also an editor of book-length fiction and designs book covers and interiors for Indie authors and small presses. His website, crrreative.com, offers an a la carte menu of creative services for writers and publishers. Learn more about Ray’s books at rayrhamey.com.
Comments
James Fox says
It’s a no from me.
The dialogue was too cliche for the genre, even if it was the no-nonsense way they’d likely talk in that situation.
I liked The Martian, and wanted to read this one.
Donald Maass says
Weir’s strength is a mix of science and slangy narration. An accident on the Moon feels as ordinary as a problem with a lawn mower.
He also gives you reasons to like his characters. You always feel you’re reading about people rather than rockets.
You hear industry folks use the word “accessible” about exotic settings and characters that nevertheless feel like us. Weir’s got that.
I agree with James that Weir isn’t writing stories that are strikingly new in SFF, any more than Rowling was doing anything new in YA fantasy. But he’s doing it in a way that’s accessible when SFF stories have left the computer lab and entered the mainstream.
I’d turn the page.
Anna says
Not for me: a little too much technical information (explanations to the reader thinly disguised as dialogue) larded in with the action. Less would have been more.
Paula Cappa says
I’m with Anna in that it’s too technical information for me as an opening. It did read suspenseful, I’ll give it that.
Gretchen J Riddle says
I would read more. I want to know what happens to two guys so willing to risk their lives for each other. Also Scify!
Erin Bartels says
I agree about the tech talk as dialogue. Even professionals, in a situation where one or both could die and help is not coming, seem like they’d have a bit more panic, even latent panic that the reader could get from being inside the POV character’s head, and a bit less “but if A then B and therefore C” going on.
I also assumed both characters were male. If I couldn’t figure out until pages in that it was a female protagonist, I’d feel like I then had to go back and start reading again from the beginning, which would definitely yank me out of the story.
I almost turned the page…then I didn’t.
Wila Phillips says
I didn’t vote to turn the page. SFF is not my favorite genre, so it must be exceptionally compelling to attract me at all (Like The Martian, but then any book’s with “I’m pretty much fucked,” as a first sentence has me curious as to how deep in shit the character is standing.). Though it didn’t pull me in, I did feel the dialogue was accurate to the situation these characters were facing. They responded as firefighters would trapped in a house with embers falling all around them; they put their professionalism to work. But I didn’t sense an internal emotion, so the first page failed to evoke an emotional response for me.
Veronica Knox says
The ‘trust me on this, Bob’ line made me hit the eject button.
Karen Duvall says
Yes, I’d turn the page. The voice and style of the writing connected with me, and I could totally get a feel for the characters just through their interaction with each other. I didn’t notice the tech talk others mention and had to go back and read it again. Valve, tank, gas leak… all made perfect sense within the context of the dialogue. I’m definitely going to grab this one. Sounds like a terrific read.
CK Wallis says
I’m afraid I was also a no on this today. Like Erin,’ I almost turned the page, then didn’t.’
For me, the only story question is what happened to the air tank. Since it’s written in first person, I already know the mc survives, so there was no “will he make it in time” suspense. And, I agree that I would have been annoyed to find out the mc I had been imagining as male is actually a female character. And, I got no sense of anything other than a professional relationship between the two characters. They could be any two astronauts suddenly faced with a life or death situation.
Like I said, I was curious about the air tank, but probably not enough to pay to find out.
Ray Rhamey says
CK, I saw the story question as being whether he was going to live or die as a result of the ruptured tank. The second paragraph says his life is on the line.
CK Wallis says
Unless the mc is a ghost, the reader knows he/she lives…without turning the page. And, we know Bob is okay, he’s offering to help. Like I said, the only possible story question (for me) is what happened to the tank–and that’s just my reader’s brain racing ahead: was it really metal fatigue? Did someone sabotage it? Maybe Bob? And, with all that dialogue, it would have been more interesting (to me) if it had revealed something that at least hinted at the nature of their relationship (antagonistic? competitive? caring?) or their personalities.
Not That Johnson says
I didn’t know it was Weir. I thought it came off like the opening minute of a TV show, before the commercial break. I do like Science Fiction, but this seemed routine. I wouldn’t turn the page, but I would vote against metal fatigue.
Francene says
The ‘gray and dusty terrain’ lost me. A bland opening sentence like this doesn’t give me much confidence in the book.
Barry Knister says
Accessible? It’s tired, flaccid, yawn-producing. But next time, Ray, I’ll tell you what I really think.
Sean Sullivan says
I turned the page, but just barely. I’m fine with not knowing whether the main character is male or female on page one (though I would hope to find out before page three); however, there were far too many technical details for that situation. Shorter sentences with less specific language would have gone a long way in convincing me the two characters were in a life or death situation. I don’t care how little gravity there is, if I’m running for my life, the only thing I’m focusing on is getting enough oxygen into my body that my legs keep working. I’d never get more than three or four words out at a time, and half of them would be swearing…
Anna says
Excellent point, Sean. Not enough breathlessness there.
David Wilson says
I think a lot of people are doing what Ray says not to and are judging based on genre.
I say yes, the action starts right away and gives characterization to both character. The Main character is cool under pressure and cares about their colleague. Bob is willing to take risks (including the risk of dying) to save the MC. Im non-plussed by the whole gender thing. Mental images of characters change all the time when reading and there is really nothing to prevent that besides a full physical description the first moment we meet a new character, which is really distracting.
Judith Robl says
I was a “nearly no” but did vote yes. Scifi is not my favorite genre, so I was afraid I was judging as much on genre as on craft. Characters draw me in, so I was curious enough about the characters to turn the page. After all thirty cents won’t even buy a cup of coffee any more.