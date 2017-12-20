What to Give Yourself This Year

It’s easy to look ahead to a new year and make resolutions about new habits—I’ll write 1,000 words a day, I’ll write seven days a week, I’ll finish/start that novel/short story/novella—you get the idea. But instead of resolving to do better, try harder, work smarter (not that there’s anything wrong with that), why not look at what gifts you could give yourself in the year ahead instead? A few to consider:
A sacred space
This year I looked around the home office in which I do all my writing and realized it looked like a dorm room, with posters taped to the walls, papers overflowing the desk, piles of books on the floor, and a mish-mash of furniture. My desk, a lumbering dark wood beast, faced a wall that hadn’t seen a fresh coat of paint in 10 years. When I opened the closet door, things fell on my head (this is truth). This was not a space that said, “brilliant creative work is being done here.” It was a space that said, “I’m too busy to deal with this.” So I made time. I painted the office cream, with pale gray woodwork. I painted that big dark desk a beautiful shade of gray-blue. I moved the desk to face the window, and put a bird feeder outside in the yard. I organized the books and papers, threw away a lot, cleaned out the closet, and framed and hung paintings I’d done on the walls. I cleared my desk of everything except my computer, a notepad and pen, and one or two small items that bring me pleasure—a millefiori paperweight my aunt gave me when I finished my last novel, a photo of my girls as babies, the glass bowl that sat on my father’s dresser. When I walk in here to work, it’s peaceful and inspiring. It’s been well worth the cost of a few gallons of paint. For more on how I created my sacred space, complete with before and after photos, click here.
Time
It’s our most precious resource and the one we waste most often. I learned long ago that I need to exercise a minimum of three times a week or I get squirrely. So I schedule three hours of exercise a week into my calendar as soon as I turn the page to a new month. Those three hours per week are inviolable; everything else I do (with rare exceptions) gets scheduled around them. I’ve learned to do the same with writing. I wrote my first novel while working part-time and taking care of two young kids, and I got it done by carving time out of each morning after my kids left for school, and out of each evening after they went to bed.
Imperfection
You have to write a lot of bad sentences to raise your percentage of flawless sentences. So write those bad sentences and try to make them better but don’t beat yourself up for them. They’re part of the process, too.
A good critique group
I’m in a couple different writing groups, a real one and a virtual one, and I couldn’t do without either one. My real-life group meets once every 4-6 weeks and we support each other fiercely and we tell the truth to each other about our work. Sometimes it’s hard to hear, but it’s seldom wrong. My group has saved me from improbable plot twists, implausible behavior (by my characters), boredom, and giving up.
Appreciation
My friends, writing is hard. Writing an entire novel is harder still. When I fell deep into the Slough of Despond while writing my first novel, my husband said to me, “Just finish it. Even if it never gets published, you will have written an entire book. That’s a huge accomplishment.” He was right. I’ve had three books published, written hundreds of pages of two other novels, and I recently started yet another novel, a brand new one. And I’ll tell you, standing at the starting line of a new book is terrifying—so is wading through the middle or hurtling toward the end, for that matter. It’s always hard. Give yourself some genuine appreciation for the enormity of the task you face and even more, your willingness to get up and do it again, day after day. Kudos, writers. Well done. Happy New Year.
Have you given yourself a gift lately? How did it affect your creativity? Which gift do you most need to give yourself?
About Kathleen McCleary
Kathleen McCleary is the author of three novels—House and Home, A Simple Thing, and Leaving Haven—and has worked as a bookseller, bartender, and barista (all great jobs for gathering material for fiction). A Simple Thing (HarperCollins 2012) was nominated for the Library of Virginia Literary Awards. She was a journalist for many years before turning to fiction, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Housekeeping, Ladies Home Journal, and USA Weekend, as well as HGTV.com, where she was a regular columnist. She taught writing as an adjunct professor at American University in Washington, D.C., and teaches creative writing to kids ages 8-18 as an instructor with Writopia Labs, a non-profit. She also offers college essay coaching (http://thenobleapp.com), because she believes that life is stressful enough and telling stories of any kind should be exciting and fun. When she’s not writing or coaching writing, she looks for any excuse to get out into the woods or mountains or onto a lake. She lives in northern Virginia with her husband and two daughters and Jinx the cat.
Comments
Benjamin Brinks says
Time. The gift of time I’m giving myself is not simply writing time. (That’s always a gift.) It’s time to learn.
This fiction business is full of pressure. 2000 words today! Draft by Easter! Betas next summer! On sub by Labor Day! Goals! Deadlines! Butt in chair! Get it done!
In the rush to win the race against our own expectations, we forget to learn the track we’re driving and the nuances of driving this particular race car.
Even after twenty books–particularly after–I have a lot to learn. My goal right now is not to finish, but to discover how to write the current WIP. I need to be a better writer.
That takes time. That’s my gift to me. Thanks for this post, Kathleen, Vaughn, and everyone here at WU whose generous gifts, of time, make this place both safe and a great place to learn.
Happy Holidays.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Wonderful ideas, Kathleen, and I especially love the binding theme of your lovely essay, which entreats us to be kind to ourselves.
And I also love Benjamin’s addition to gift ourselves with time to learn. For me, WU is – and always has been – central to that quest. And it’s rooted in the generosity of not only my fellow contributors, but of those who commit the time not just to study here, but to carry on what can only be called a daily writing conversation. And it’s often a deep, thoughtful conversation. For me, it’s like a daily meditation, a calm exhortation to get into the zone, and to see myself and my work from ever new perspectives.
And that is indeed a special gift. Thanks to everyone who participates. Thanks for the shout-out, Benjamin, and for your commitment and unique contribution to it.
And thanks to you, Kathleen, for the kindness. A wise man once told me that kindness is an underrated quality in this world. The farther along I get in years, the better I see how wise he was.
Kathleen A McCleary says
I love the WU community because the conversation is always smart, sometimes challenging, often encouraging, and there’s a real generosity of spirit that I find it few other online communities. I love the idea of WU time as meditation! Cheers.
Kathleen A McCleary says
What a wonderful point about gifting ourselves with the time to learn, Benjamin. THANK YOU. With EVERY book my goal is to discover how to write my current WIP. Well-said. Happy holidays and Happy New Year! I love the conversation here on WU.
Vijaya says
Kathleen, what a lovely space you’ve created for yourself. I have a small office and furry friends to keep me company as I write. I’ve been slowing down this Advent and reading more poems. Nothing like poetry to really slow down and pay attention to the small things. That’s been my gift. May it be yours too.
Merry Christmas!
Kathleen A McCleary says
Poetry is another wonderful form of meditation! What a good idea, Vijaya. I may take some time to slow down and sit with a book of poetry over the holidays. Thank you. Merry Christmas!
Dana McNeely says
Interesting, how a feeling of calm infused me as I began reading your post. Thanks for the encouragement this brought. All these ideas resonate, but the first, the most. I want to begin there, today.
Kathleen A McCleary says
Giving ourselves a peaceful, uncluttered spot to write in is one of the greatest gifts we can provide for ourselves—even if it’s a corner of the kitchen, or space in a large closet (don’t laugh; I have at least two writer friends who have turned their closets into home offices!) I hope you find/create that space in 2018, Dana. Thanks for your comment.
Paula Cappa says
Great ideas here, Kathleen. Sometimes I write a story just for me, a story that doesn’t have to be marketable, well plotted, perfectly written, or edited. Not as a journal–that’s different. This is a no stress imaginary indulgence, highly expressive, and breaks all the rules and standards; and the story is for my pleasure only. It gives me a great sense of freedom and creativity to just dive in. I guess it is, as you say, a ‘gift’ to myself to just write myself into the imaginary world and thrive in those moments.