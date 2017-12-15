Don’t Get Rolled by Bad Publicity

This “media opportunity alert” arrived in my inbox:
Hi, Porter, Thought you might have interest in checking out this event spotlighting Mark Ballas and girlfriend BC Jean.
The singer-songwriter duo has teamed up with Charmin for the December celebration of restrooms in Times Square–an entire storefront of unique, unforgettable, state-of-the-art bathrooms free to the public (timely for the holiday season in NYC).
On December 19th, Jean and Ballas will perform singing and dance routines on-site.
Happy to have you there for a front row seat/interview with BC and Mark.
Please let me know if you’re interested?
I wrote back:
Hi, Nadia, I cover the international book publishing industry. Despite what many may think of books these days, our publishers do not believe we’re talking about toilet paper. Yet. Thanks, though.
With the help of AdWeek, I’ve learned that from 2006 to 2010, Charmin rented space in which to create bathrooms for seasonal shoppers in Times Square. It has revived this holiday tradition this year at 1601 Broadway between 48th and 49th Streets with 14 “themed bathrooms” open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for shoppers, through December 24.
The first thing we learn here is that if you work for a toilet paper company, you’d better love bathroom jokes. This is Procter & Gamble at work, squeezing the Charmin for every last available pun. All’s fair in love and advertising.
But the second thing we learn here–and the reason I’m subjecting you to this plumber’s view of American marketing–is how a publicity person/PR agent should not be operating. If you’ve got a publicist for your books or are thinking of hiring one, you need to know what this dynamic looks like from the journalist’s side of the stall door.
My provocation for you today comes in the form of three questions with which to quiz your publicity person.
PR Person Question #1 of 3
May I see the precise list of press contacts you’re going to send my book information to? I want to see what they cover and the media at which they work.
If the answer from your potential or existing publicist/PR person/press agent is no (“office secret,” “tricks of the trade,” “private information”), run away. They can withhold those journalist’s contact info from you. In fact, I’d prefer they did, for the sake of my inbox. But they need to tell you who’s getting the paper goods and why.
And this is because a bad “pressie” will tell you that the release about your book just went out to “4,000 high-quality, leading members of the press who are keen to carry your news” when, in fact, that release has just been flushed by all 4,000 of us, some of whom are now blocking your press agent’s emails for good. I cannot tell you how many wrongly directed press contacts I get per day. Remember, I’m editor-in-chief of PublishingPerspectives.com. What part of that title means fashion, climate change, vegan health, tennis shoe advances, or toilet paper? To a bad PR agent who wants to impress a client with her or his mighty “list,” I’m fair game on those and many more topics. You’d be amazed.
Don’t cry for me, I’m the fastest “mark as spam” athlete in the league.
What I want is to warn you about is that you can easily be scammed by this. I’d rather see a pressie hand you only 20 actual publishing/book-industry/literature-focused journalists’ names–and what each of them does and at which medium–than that list of 4,000 wrong contacts who now are wondering if there’s really such a thing as “the December celebration of restrooms in Times Square.”
PR Person Question #2 of 3
What do you do when a journalist says “not for me” to your request for coverage?
The correct answer is: “I say, ‘Thank you, I’ll update my list, have a great day.”
The incorrect answer is, “I fight for you darlin’, I go right back to that journalist and I point out 15 places in the last 35 years in which his or her so-called news medium has covered precisely the kind of Earth-shaking news your deathless prose represents to a world crying, crying for your book.”
I had one last week. First, he pitched me a piece about “how important millennials are to the US economy today” (as opposed to when, yesterday?). When I sent back my usual line–I do try to actually answer and thank them, in hopes they’ll update their lists–saying that “I cover business trends in the international book publishing industry”–he came back with three mentions of millennials we’ve made in recent years. He’s now blocked.
This isn’t a “fight for it” thing and Lena Horne’s advice to belieeeeeeeeve in yourself is far from this part of the game. This is business and wasting journalists’ time with arguments about what they should be covering gets your book absolutely nowhere–on your dime.
PR Person Question #3 of 3
Tell me about the best relationship you have with a member of the press. You don’t have to tell me who this is or what medium she’s at. Just tell me how it works.
The very best person to represent you to various media (still a plural word) operates on relationships. I have relationships with some press people I know to be so good that when their emails arrive, I open them first. They never bother me unless the story is right for me or at least well worth my consideration.
One in London is leaving the agency he’s been with for years and I’m actually pretty sorry about that, antsy to find out where he’s going to land, because this guy is one of the ones who knows what I need, and how and when to get it to me. When I have a problem, need a photo, am flat on deadline (and five hours off his time zone), he’s right there on the other end, doing what in the distant mists of Times Gone By was called “servicing the media.” That’s not a noble phrase because we’re people who deserve to be coddled but because it means providing the press the resources we need to cover you well.
I was told by a Broadway press agent years ago when I worked that beat at the Village Voice, “Porter, the shows will open and the shows will close. But we press agents and you journalists will always be together.” And he was right.
My holiday gift to you is this advice: Your work deserves to be offered to the right media people the right way so it has the right chance to reach the right readers. The proliferation of “author services” means the rise of a lot of kitchen-sink operations that will tell you they’re doing the deed but (a) have no clue and/or (b) have no traction. Don’t pay for supposed media support you haven’t checked out correctly. When it comes time to find a PR/publicity/media agency for your work, buy the relationship, not the cartoon bear family who tell you they “enjoy the go” with Charmin.
What’s your experience? Have you been lucky enough to find a media person who knows her or his journos and can really “work the press,” with strong relationships and a track record? Or is your person sending out press releases by the roll?
About Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson)
@Porter_Anderson is Editor-in-Chief of Publishing Perspectives, the international publishing industry news magazine of Frankfurt Book Fair New York. He and Jane Friedman produce @The Hot Sheet, the essential industry newsletter for authors. Anderson previously was The Bookseller’s Associate Editor for The FutureBook in London. He is also a featured writer with Thought Catalog in New York, doing the #MusicForWriters series, often in association with Q2 Music. More on his consultancy: PorterAndersonMedia.com | Google+
Comments
Benjamin Brinks says
I cannot think of a time when news coverage or media interviews caused me to buy a novel.
I can, though, think of many reviews, roundups, award nominations, store displays, house ads and personal recommendations that put novels on my “to read” list.
Most of all, I’m excited to read a novel when I’ve read the author’s writing before, and loved it.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hi, Benjamin,
Great observations, thanks for the note.
In most cases, the two most influential prompts to buying a book are generally thought to be (a) knowing and liking the author’s work already, as you mention — which is great but all for that first time when you need to try a writer you’ve never read yet, and (b) personal recommendation by a friend or family member.
The kind of media coverage that’s usually being sought in the pitches I’m referring to here is “news features” work — most frequently an interview with an author about a book and its topic, etc. This type of coverage lies very close to reviews. A standart “books section” in a newspaper, for example — and there aren’t many such sections left in today’s newspapers, unfortunately — is a mix of criticism (opinion pieces) and features (informative but not evaluative pieces).
I do find that I can be prompted to read a book if I read an interesting interview with its author or a story about its theme or issues, and I think many others might feel that way, too, though it’s personal taste, of course.
There’s a secondary value in this kind of coverage, too, and that’s the “proof of performance” element — once one such article is run in one medium or another, it can then be quoted and passed around to prompt more coverage. A book or author is seen as “media worthy” once the ball gets rolling.
So there’s real value in this kind of coverage for many writers and publishers. (Just as Procter and Gamble finds real value in creating bathrooms for shoppers in New York City, gathering goodwill and getting a lot of exposure for the product.) And that’s why it’s sensible for many authors and publishers to pursue this kind of coverage.
My point is that you need to be careful to determine that it’s going to get you the most bang for the buck by putting your money into a good publicist’s hands who knows her or his media contacts well and can really produce the material for you.
Thanks again,
-p.
Heather Webb says
Excellent advice and points here, Porter. The “media worthy” angle is something I really only learned after having two books published and seeing how differently they were perceived, what worked for news “hooks”, and what didn’t.
Erin Bartels says
Yes, and it’s more difficult to connect fiction to relevant media coverage than it is nonfiction. When my husband’s first book came out (supernatural suspense that involved demon possession, a megachurch pastor fallen from grace, Vatican agents, and lots of murder) his PR people got him interviews with obscure radio shows that were asking him about Halloween, the new pope, and other totally random and barely-thematically-connected things. I can’t imagine any of them resulted in sales of his novel. And he felt uncomfortable doing them because they were positioning him as an expert in things that he hardly knew or cared about!
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hey, Erin, you’re so right, and I’m really sorry your husband had to have that experience — it can be really miserable when you’re booked into appearances for all the wrong reasons, lol.
That’s a case of a press agent straining too hard for a news angle, from the sounds of it. Heather’s mention of news hooks is really apt, and we tend to react far more readily when there’s a valid hook or “handle” that pulls something into current events.
But when fiction just isn’t relating to the news of the day, a good pressie will know to stand down from that approach and instead try to create a platform for the book itself. This can be super difficult, mind you, and can place the work more in the realm of cultural coverage than news or even entertainment. But sometimes it’s the best way to go rather than stretching something out of shape.
There’s an interesting reverse to what your husband experienced, I discovered in October when I heard Dan Brown speak on his new book “Origin” in Germany. Backstage and then in his show with the audience, it turned out that the more arcane a question about the book’s religious underpinnings, the better he liked it. Turns out he’s seriously concerned about the interplay of technology and faith these days and his book — while framed in the usual action-adventure format he does — comes out of some extremely well-informed and deeply researched areas of world religion and social dynamics. So the danger in that case is that such an author would end up booked into shows and appearances based on action-adventure, when what he really wanted was to talk the philosophy of the thing. (The German audience considers him quite an intellectual in this regard, actually, so this was a good appearance for him, their questions and perceptions of the work were aligned with his, happily.)
Tricky business, huh? Takes a good pro, and here’s hoping both of you get excellent, smart press representation going forward, it can be fantastic when it’s right.
Cheers,
-p.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hey, Heather!
Thanks for the kind note — isn’t “media worthiness” wild? Sometimes the best stories are approached by the most circuitous routes in order to tie them into the news cycle, those “hooks” you’re talking about.
That’s where the value of a good pressie really shows up. They’re masters at knowing what we’re covering at the time and tying a pitch to it so that the trend of the moment is reflected in what’s being pitched.
Complicated at times, as it sounds like you’ve encountered, lol.
Thanks again for jumping in, good holidays!
-p.
Anna says
In the far distant future, I’ll be ready for the services of a media person and very grateful for this advice.
Meanwhile, speaking as a reader, I am most influenced by reviews (print and radio), by knowing an author’s work already, and by recommendations from friends I trust. Even those are not water-tight, however. I’ve just finished a long novel by a prizewinning author that was hyped all over the place but turned out to be a disappointment. I would be tempted to think of it as a waste of time except that I learned some valuable lessons on what not to do.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hey, Anna, you sound like a smart reader. I’ve spoken many times to authors who don’t seem to notice that when they get hold of a disappointing book they can actually learn from what didn’t work and see what tips are there for their own work.
Sometimes, of course, it’s hard to see the same or similar errors in one’s own work (or to admit them). But a good, clear mind and willingness to look frankly at something that fails to grab you is a great way to think about such potentials in your own writing.
Another great sign of a good reader is one who knows his or her reviewers. Even if you regularly read a critic you disagree with, that can be really valuable because you know what that person thinks that doesn’t jibe with your own preferences, so you can think about what to take with a grain of salt in terms of your own interests.
Thanks for reading, and I hope that chance to hire a publicist or PR person comes sooner than later!
Cheers,
-p.
Ken Hughes says
Quality over quantity is usually an excellent rule. It’s especially nice to see you pin the difference down to preferring 20 contacts with some justification to 4000 with none.
(Not that 4000 is that impressive. I expect once a hack has built up a few hundred names with no real care who they are, it’s not hard to cull thousands more for the sake of the list size. That’s the kind of spam that *deserves* toilet descriptions.)
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hey, Ken,
Alas, yes, it’s not even hard to buy “high-quality lists” of journalists and other media contacts–many of which will be utterly out of date or perhaps entirely fabricated, of course–which is one reason that almost anybody can hang out a shingle as a “press agent” or “PR specialist” with zero experience and no inroads into the media industry.
The fact that the terms themselves are so blurred (and have been for decades) between “publicity” and “public relations” hasn’t helped anyone but those who like to hide behind fogs of confusion to keep unsuspecting clients from realizing what a shell game they’re playing.
One of the remarkable aspects of all the pitches that fall into my inbox is that they’re coming from so many people and “companies.” The idea of helping authors and publishers get media attention for their books is powering a lot of startups at dining-room tables these days.
Thanks for reading and commenting!
-p.
Heather Webb says
Porter, this is a great article. I think your point about well-aimed contacts versus large numbers of Jane Does is right on, and applies to social media as well. It makes more sense to expend energy and effort toward those who are quality and get what we’re trying to do, as well as those who truly engage.
There are a lot of disgruntled authors who have paid thousands and thousands for publicists only to have poor results. This is something we all talk about at length in our private groups. You’re only as good as those who represent you in the end, and you’re only as good as your novel is–both the quality of writing and the hooks that gain a reader’s attention–whether we like it or not. That’s a lot of ingredients in the pot that are difficult to control, but your advice helps tremendously in, at least, making better choices up front. Thanks, Porter!
Benjamin Brinks says
“You’re only as good as your novel is.”
Yes, and to that I would add, “Your last novel sells your next one–or not.”
Barry Knister says
Porter: I don’t know from publicists. They’re all priced out of my pay grade. But my experience with New York’s theater district tells me that the fourteen themed bathrooms between 48th and 49th will be especially appreciated by the cane-and-walker set (of which I am a member) who go to Wednesday matinees. Charmin, you’ve got our back–thank you!
Beth Havey says
Hi Porter,
Though I’m far from needing the service of a “pressie”, I always enjoy your insights into the publishing business. I read major publications, magazines, newspapers, journals that review books. Such publications and word of mouth help me choose what I read. The job of writing and publishing will always be there–but we need more good readers in our society to support all categories of GOOD WRITING .I hope you enjoy your holiday season in NYC. LA could use such bathrooms, though permanent, for our homeless. .
Tom Pope says
An important article, Porter.
Granted, we novelists thrive on making worlds and events up as if they were reality. And since our labors prevent us from getting out much, it is easy for us to be clueless about how things work on the street. But as chaotic as the street appears, it does operate with a clear logic.
Your advice to authors to interview publicists, then, is well-founded. A successful book travels one of a number of well-known routes involving events and hooks (which from a distance may seem like luck.) So it behooves authors to know all they can about each link in the chain, publicists being the penultimate one in both mainstream or independent publishing.
Your three questions focus on publicists’ outgoing mailboxes. It seems wise to me to also explore if the publicist understands our work. Have they read anything other than a blurb from a marketer? Since they will have difficulty representing something beyond their understanding, a short conversation might about it help our goals. Publicists can have passion, too.
Thanks.
CK Wallis says
Hey, Porter…
Thank you for another informative peek into the publishing world. Although I doubt I’ll ever be in need of a publicist, today’s post reminded me of an aspect of self-publishing and small presses that used to drive me nuts when I had my bookstore: the lack of research, about my community in general and my store in particular, before approaching me about carrying a book.
I had a small store, in a small, blue collar, rural mountain community that has a strong tourist trade in the summer, but is (or was) very quiet the rest of the year. Two-thirds of my annual sales came in June, July, and August, and by 2001 or so, so did about 90% of unannounced visits from self-published authors and small press sales reps., typically 2-4 a week.
Leaving aside the initial issues of quality with some of these books, what really started to bug me was the apparent expectation that my store should carry a book just because it had shelves. No thought was given to whether a book was a good fit for my store. A little research would have revealed that a store that generates most of its sales from local & regional history and guide books, and a strong backlist of authors like Edward Abbey, Ivan Doig, Wallace Stegner, Michael Pollan, John Muir, Terry Tempest Williams, Tony Hillerman, Craig Johnson, etc. is probably not the best place for a book about a time-traveling ghost who falls in love with an alien who’s stranded in the middle of Manhattan.
Initially, I bought two or three copies of everything, because I admired the initiative (writing and publishing a book is an admirable accomplishment), I love stories, and I wanted to encourage the writer, not be someone who stomped on their dream. But, as the trend grew, it became apparent I had to set some guidelines, as did most stores.
Whether looking for a publicist or doing your own promotion, a little research can save a lot of time and spare a lot of feelings.