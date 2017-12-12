Motivating the Reluctant Protagonist

In a recent workshop I gave, two of my students had a similar problem: both their protagonists were stubbornly resistant to doing what the story required of them.
This suggests the often-encountered problem of a writer trying to force a character into doing something contrary to her nature. But that wasn’t the case here. Instead, the characters were consistent and credible within their fictive worlds. They just were having difficulty facing up to the challenges their stories presented.
One of the protagonists was a young woman who inadvertently caused her mother’s death when, as an adolescent, she foolishly tried to use her magical powers.
The other was a doctor in a corporate hospital who discovers medical decisions are being made purely on a cost-benefit basis, and people are being allowed to die for the sake of profit.
The reluctant hero is by no means an exception in fiction, of course. Christopher Vogler, in his seminal The Writer’s Journey, discusses at length the hero’s “refusal of the call.” This refusal is typically anchored in self-doubt or even outright fear; the character sees the challenge ahead as overwhelming, beyond his real powers, a recipe for disaster.
That formulation certainly applies in both of the example I’ve given, but in much different ways.
The girl with magical powers is afraid of who she is.
The doctor is afraid of what he must do.
As will become increasingly obvious as we discuss this further, these problems are by no means mutually exclusive. But for the sake of the discussion let’s for the moment keep them distinct in our minds.
Through my teaching, writing, and reading, I’ve begun to see that protagonists come in two distinct varieties:
- Those whose compulsion to act is indeed driven by a sense of calling.
- Those whose compulsion to act is driven merely or primarily by a longing to escape a current or previous state of crisis or deprivation.
This distinction matters because characters who have a sense of calling will likely both begin and end their ordeals with a much difference understanding of themselves in the world.
I will get back to our two examples shortly. But first, I need to lay the groundwork for why exploring their resistance suggests these two distinct approaches.
Yearning
Underlying my thoughts on all this is my belief that the most important aspect of any character is her Yearning, which I define as her dream of life: the kind of person she longs to be, the way of life she hopes to lead.
This Yearning creates a deep-seated need that the individual cannot honestly escape (though many try–i.e., they resist its pull toward a better, nobler, wiser, braver, more honest way of living). It is similar to the ancient Greek idea of eudemonia, which translates loosely as “fulfillment,” but includes not just individual goals or happiness but a reckoning with one’s destiny, purpose, or fate.
But as we’ll see, not everyone has this sense of being called forward to a better life. Some get pushed from behind.
The Yearning as a Sense of Calling
The individual sense of a unique destiny or purpose is what Vogler is referring to by a calling. It isn’t merely the province of mythic heroes. One often finds something of the sort in the biographies of exceptional individuals. A few examples:
- The philosopher R.C. Collingwood, at the age of eight, upon opening a copy of Kant’s Ethics in his father’s library, felt an overwhelming sense of the importance of the words; a disgraceful recognition that he had no clue what they meant; and a sense of personal importance to this moment, a sense of destiny he could only define with the words, “I must think.”
- Eleanor Roosevelt suffered a childhood characterized by repeated loss of loved ones and cruelty at the hands of a tutor. She responded not only through acting out—lying, theft, violent fits of temper—but in cherishing a story she told herself on a day-by-day basis, until it became more real to her than life itself. In that story her dead father was alive, she was the mistress of his elaborate household, and she joined him on his worldwide travels.
- At the age of two, Judy Garland, born into a theater family, saw a performance of the Blue Sisters, three girls aged five to twelve. When the youngest stepped forward for a solo, the young Judy (then known as Frances “Baby” Gumm) sat mesmerized. When the song was over, she turned to her father and asked, “Can I do that, Daddy?” Her sister Virginia recalled that this moment revealed to everyone that Baby Gumm already knew exactly what she wanted. When her father obliged his youngest daughter’s wish and allowed her to sing “Jingle Bells” all alone at a subsequent performance, the crowd went wild, demanding numerous encores, until she literally had to be dragged from the stage.
A sense of calling isn’t restricted to the great, however. One can find it in dedicated members of the armed services, social movements, religious orders, and a variety of other professions from medicine and law to teaching, police work, nursing. What is a personal vocation if not a calling?
Finally, what we’re talking about here isn’t a calling to greatness, but a calling to character.
For an example of this from fiction, consider Gustave Flaubert’s “A Simple Heart.” The servant Félicité lives what can only be described as an ordinary life, made unique in only two ways: the generous selflessness of her love, which she offers regardless of recompense, and the rigid simplicity of her religious devotion, rooted in a literal interpretation of things so profound that, when she sees a similarity between her pet parrot and the image of the Holy Ghost in the local church’s stained glass window, she ultimately identifies one with the other.
That’s not the stuff of international fame, royalty, or Nobel prizes. But it does speak to a life lived in accordance with a firm sense of personal identity.
The Yearning as a Natural Outgrowth of Experience
There is, however, an alternate view.
Modernity has not been kind to notions such as destiny, purpose, or fate. They speak to a transcendent, quasi-religious understanding of man, which scientific materialism has seen fit to discard as unnecessary, even mistaken.
Absent that sense of purpose or destiny, however, how is one to understand a character’s Yearning? Where does the dream of life come from?
It comes from experience—we come into the world screaming, naked, and scared, and quickly realize we are wholly dependent on others. We fashion our identity not on some intrinsic sense of self but on a continuous assessment of who we need to be to get what we need—food, comfort, affection, safety. We form affinities and animosities and these shape our sense of who we are and what we want from our lives.
Now, there are some who believe that this created identity is what is known as the ego or personality, but the Self or Soul–the individual’s true, more complete identity–resides “below the surface” or completes the ego in some way. That’s the beginning of a much longer–and fascinating–discussion we regrettably can’t indulge at the moment. For now, let’s just note the usual rebuttal that individuals undeniably possess unconscious traits and impulses, but they do not conclusively point to a unique, well-formed Self or Soul or core identity at all.
Comparing the Limitations of Each Approach
Seeing the Yearning as a sense of calling provides a character with a profound sense of self—and responsibility. It works well for motivating characters who recognize that trying to escape one’s fate is futile, unless one wants to live out the remainder of his days hiding from himself.
On the other hand, a profound sense of calling seems to disregard all those individuals (and characters) who have not experienced some Saul-on-the-Road-to-Damascus moment—they’ve never undergone an incident where the direction of their life suddenly seems not just clear but inescapable. This would seem to apply to a great many people who have found their way step by step in life, without some overarching plan or vision.
The difficulty with the first approach—the Yearning as calling—is that it seems to apply only to a certain class of individuals, and risks seeming antiquated or quaint.
The difficulty of the second approach is that it’s difficult to generate the kind of motivation that truly inspires an individual to great sacrifice. If all one is doing is trying to find one’s way, and if one’s Yearning has largely been formed by a desire to avoid or minimize life’s deprivations (and take advantage of what opportunities seem reasonably within reach), why risk too much on any ambition? Why not negotiate, compromise, look for a better alternative?
Returning to Our Two Examples
Both of the examples I cited at the outset of the post present a character resisting what needs to be done, but for distinct reasons, one rooted in identity, the other in circumstances. As we’ll see, despite this difference, both will be goaded to action in the same way–by external events. This is due to the simple fact that people commonly do not change unless forced to do so. Even people who change due to some internal prompting, do so in the wake of a dark night of the soul, when some sort of personal reckoning wakens them to an internal peril: a loss of meaning, significance, merit, or direction to their lives. Even in this case, therefore, change is prompted by a sense of disaster; it’s just that the disaster is internal rather than external.
The young woman terrified of her own magical powers has experienced a sense of calling—she realizes she has a unique prowess which speaks to a sense of duty to use that prowess wisely. But she has also seen her own youthful misjudgment lead to terrible consequences. How can she overcome her resistance to accept those powers and use them?
Two alternatives to her situation suggest themselves.
- The first is where a mentor figure appears and refuses to let her deny or minimize her powers. The mentor understands that those powers are necessary in the world, if used for good, and great harm could result if she shrinks from her duty. This suggests a period of tutelage, where she learns how to use those powers wisely, and gains a deeper understanding of her unique destiny. But it also suggests an awareness of some great peril looming in the future.
- But what if such a mentor never appears, or exterior circumstances (for example, that “great looming peril”) force her to realize that unless she uses her powers now, something terrible will happen—to her, to someone she loves, or to a great many others who deserve her protection? Yes, she may again cause harm. But harm, perhaps greater than any she might inflict, is inevitable given the threat.
In both approaches, it is exterior circumstances that force her hand. Even though her resistance is based in an unwillingness to embrace her identity, it is an external event—intervention of a mentor or a great threat (or both)—that shake her out of that resistance.
That said, there is a unique inner resonance to her eventual acceptance of the need to act: I understand I have these powers. They are central to my identity, whether I like it or not. I was, in a sense, born to use them. If I don’t accept that, I’m living a lie.
Now, turning to our reluctant doctor. He has been a go-along, get-along guy all his life. Who is he to rock the boat?
Here the character has no underlying sense of identity or purpose that is core to his being. But just like the young woman and her magic, it will be exterior circumstances that force his hand.
The most likely circumstance is the death of a patient for reasons he understands were unnecessary, even malicious. But he’s alone against powerful forces, and it’s unclear law enforcement would get involved given the fact the death concerned a person who was gravely ill to begin with, several doctors are willing to say he died of natural causes, etc. There’s no clear-cut black and white answer. Why risk his career?
Although there is no core sense of identity or purpose, there is certainly a grave sense of moral wrong. Depending on how demanding a conscience the doctor has, that may prove enough.
But more likely, just as in our first example, he will find himself compelled to act because of some great threat to himself, someone he cares about, or a great many others who deserve his protection. Even though his sense of identity may not compel him to act, he recognizes that unless he does, great harm will result. (He may also, because he is a doctor, respond to a sense of vocation as discussed above–i.e., he may awaken to his original sense of purpose in becoming a healer.)
So what differentiates the two examples?
In the case of the young woman with magical powers, even though external circumstances ultimately goad her into action, the overcoming of her resistance largely rests on the issue of identity—recognition that her powers are unique to her and she cannot escape them. Though exterior or interpersonal dangers may prompt her to accept that identity more quickly than she might have liked, her decision still boils down to a recognition of who she is, and what that means.
In the case of the doctor, he realizes that it could have been anyone who discovered what he did, but external circumstances singled him out.
Both have a figurative gun to their head. But the young woman’s gun is pointed from within, the doctor’s from without.
Okay–So What?
The fact that both these characters get their most effective motivation from outside suggests their distinction may be more a difference in degree than kind. But that’s only true if you disregard the element of individual identity at play.
- Both are ultimately shaken out of their resistance by external circumstances. Left to themselves, they would most likely have followed a path of least resistance.
- Both are motivated at least in part by a threat of great harm to themselves or others.
- Both have a sense of individual responsibility—they are in a unique position to do something, and must act. But there is a difference:
- The one is in a unique position because of her specific nature.
- The other is in a unique position simply because of the luck of the draw: he was the one who discovered the problem.
- Also, only one (the young woman) senses not just a moral duty or a need to protect herself but a calling, a deep-seated need to honor a unique and personal destiny or purpose.
The distinction in identity issues also creates a difference in emotional tone and consequence.
- The doctor, by accepting the need to act, may rise to a new, previously unrecognized level of courage or integrity. But he will have done so not out of some inner necessity but because he was obliged to by circumstances. He will most likely not experience a sense that, from this point forward, he must continue to honor that new sense of self. His success feels more like “rising to the occasion” rather than “answering the call.” He will have met this challenge (or not), and now abide in the new normal his ordeal has created. (This is by no means absolute; in fact, one can easily imagine the doctor taking the matter far more to heart, and taking from the fact he was singled out a newfound sense of self with a heightened awareness of moral responsibility and duty to others.)
- In contrast, the young woman who has finally embraced her full powers will never be the same. She recognizes that from this point forward, she cannot deny who she is, or neglect her unique character.
Both the doctor and the young woman will likely see the ordeal of the story as a uniquely defining moment. But their answers to the question, “Why me?,” will have a distinctly different resonance.
The issue becomes more subtle and interesting when the call does not concern some transcendental power, like magic, or becoming the mother of dragons. For example, return to the examples of great individuals discussed above, or those with a deep sense of personal vocation, or even humble Félicité, and imagine what, for such individuals, distinguishes “rising to the occasion” from “answering the call.” (Spoiler Alert: That will be the subject of a subsequent post.)
Does the protagonist in your current work-in-progress feel a reluctance to act? If so, what ultimately forces her to overcome her resistance? Does she recognize a sense of calling at some point in the story? Or is she simply in a position to act due to “the luck of the draw?” If the latter, what forces her to see the necessity of acting, and not leaving it to someone else or in some other way seeking some sort of compromise? At story’s end, how has the character’s sense of herself changed? Why?
About David Corbett
David Corbett is the author of five novels: The Devil’s Redhead, Done for a Dime, Blood of Paradise, Do They Know I’m Running? and The Mercy of the Night. His short fiction and poetry have appeared in numerous magazines and anthologies, with pieces twice selected for Best American Mystery Stories, and his non-fiction has appeared in the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Narrative, Zyzzyva, MovieMaker, The Writer, Writer’s Digest, and numerous other venues. He has taught through the UCLA Extension’s Writers’ Program, Book Passage, LitReactor, 826 Valencia, The Grotto in San Francisco, Delve Writers, and at numerous writing conferences across the US, and in January 2013 Penguin published his textbook on the craft of characterization, The Art of Character
Comments
Vijaya says
David, thanks for this detailed essay on motivation. Those examples are great. You’re right that knowledge itself isn’t enough to overcome resistance. How well I know this from experience :) But an external event can propel them to change. In one of my novels, this change occurs at the midpoint. She’s going to take part in something that’s wrong and she knows it. It’s the mirror moment (thanks to Jim) and my MC doesn’t even realize that her decision will have titanic echoes… but she knows she cannot do the wrong thing and live with herself. She’s guided by the memory of her mother, who sacrificed much, and it take her the rest of the book to figure out that love always means doing the right thing for the other person, and more often than not, it involves sacrifice. It’s funny, but I had to learn this myself and it took the writing of a book to understand it. I think this is why I write. A Merry Christmas to you and yours.
David Corbett says
Thanks, Vijaya. It sounds as though your protagonist, though first prompted to act by circumstances, found the motivation to do the hardest thing on the grounds of personal identity. I think that’s always a very strong dramatic moment, and one that readers respond to on a deep level.
Have a lovely holiday season.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
There is the world – with characters in it – in the beginning of the story, and there is the world at the end, and if there are no great significant changes and commitments, what you have is an orderly biography.
I think humans are wired for those transformations in their stories. ‘Why should I bother to read?’ is the question.
The answer is that big transformations are dangerous, and often don’t succeed, and humans need to have the chance to experience that virtually, to see if they want to take it on ‘for real.’
That reluctance from the protagonist? It could save the reader’s life.
We only get to live one life, but we can read thousands. Looking for risks and rewards and pitfalls to overcome. It’s practice.
It has to be created by someone making a very distinct point – with the writing. From the outside, a story has to look like an ordered set of everything that has to go right and everything that can go wrong – and that is not an accident.
Tolkien created a universe – and then told the story we love. And everything had to fit.
It is a lot of power for the writer. We’re tightrope walkers. We are that mentor you talk about.
David Corbett says
Thanks, Alicia. I can’t recall where I read it, but someone once described stories as “moral thought experiments, i.e., if I were in similar circumstances, what would I do? Which led someone else to respond that all novels should come with a cover waqrning: “Don’t try this at home.”
Have a lovely holiday.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I love that! Moral thought experiments is exactly right for what I’m trying to write. Otherwise, if the characters weren’t struggling with their version of doing the right thing, they could all sit down and talk out some kind of resolution which would satisfy all, and get on with their lives.
As a reader, I’m interested in the moral parts – and not particularly in the provenance of the fake Michelangelo that some billionaire has paid too much money for.
So, as I writer, I get to choose which story I really want to know the moral part of – and explore that – and hope other readers will come along for the ride I’m creating to justify all that angst.
Have a wonderful end of year!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey David – Lots to gnaw on here in this writerly pre-holiday feast you’ve provided. This really grabbed me:
“The difficulty with the first approach—the Yearning as calling—is that it seems to apply only to a certain class of individuals, and risks seeming antiquated or quaint.”
Seeing the approach spelled out like this made me realize it’s almost the presumptive one for epic fantasy. In fact, you’ve got me wondering if it’s one of the defining elements of the genre, or at least the sub-genre. And I suppose I’m grateful for it. I’ve long since accepted that my work will be seen as antiquated or quaint by some (most?).
It’s also enlightening to examine how I’ve been playing with the sense of calling. In my WIP, the male protagonist is expected to understand and embrace his calling. He resists, and only comes to act due to external motivation (the murder of his father). His female counterpart has no such expectation imposed on her. Her sense of calling is innate. Indeed, she’s got a fire in her belly, but she doesn’t know quite what to burn for. It’s part of the reason she comes to embrace that seeing to *his* destiny must be central to hers. And only through her does he come to accept his own calling. Having their motivations play off of each other’s has always been central to my exploration.
Indeed, I can see that this dynamic has been at the core of what I’ve been trying to accomplish since the beginning. In my post here last month I admitted that I wasn’t good enough to pull off my first trilogy. You’ve helped me to see that my lacking was partly due to the lack of a firm grasp on this deep character motivation, and how the differing versions of the call for various characters might interplay in a more captivating and meaningful way.
Many thanks for the deep-dive here, and the feast for thought. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
David Corbett says
Hi, Vaughn. Remember, I said that using a sense of calling “risks” seeming antiquated or quaint. What I mean is, if it’s handled well, you can minimize or avoid that risk. The examples of distinguished individuals I gave show how very real this phenomenon is, and all one has to do is talk to dedicated individuals in any profession — writing will do — and you can get a very real grasp of the fact that many individuals have this core sense of identity. It’s just unclear whether it is bestowed by fate (or genetics) or forged by experience–or both.
You point out a very interesting issue, though, about the intermingling of destinies. One of the problems one can get into when thinking of an individual destiny for a character is that it can isolate him in his own quest for identity. But people don’t live like that. Well, some do. They tend to live in Ayn Rand novels.
We are almost always awakened, guided, or tutored along our path by “significant others” in the broadest sense. “You don’t know yourself by yourself” is how it was once put to me.
But that sense of fate that links us to one special person, which Plato explained through his myth of reunification with the being who once formed our other half, is particularly powerful and mysterious — always a great blend in fiction.
I think your discovery of such a twinned destiny for your characters sounds intriguing. One of those welcome revelations that writing steers us toward. (Alicia mentioned in the previous comment how our fiction guides others; it also guides us.)
Have a lovely holiday.
Benjamin Brinks says
Calling or circumstances?
In my WIP my hero is, at first, a boy whose mission is to befriend and help the new girl who has moved in down the street. She has what he regards as a handicap: She can see the future. He is a kind boy. He gets her. He helps make her life more normal. As teens, they fall in love.
What the boy doesn’t know is that the girl is believed by some to be an angel who will announce the End of Days. She is also hunted by a monster who believes she may finally prove for him, or not, the existence of God.
In his mirror moment at mid-novel, as a young adult, my hero realizes that he is not the savior he imagines himself to be. He is not a player in the game but a pawn. Thus, his calling crumbles. He succumbs to circumstances.
What your post today has me thinking about is how to bring my hero’s motivation back to mission. How will he realize that he is as uniquely destined as the girl–angel?–whom he loves. How to dramatize that? Perhaps a mentor is needed, not early as usual, but arriving late?
Rich food today. Thanks, David.
David Corbett says
Hi, Benjamin. This brings up a topic that also could be the subject of its own post: the mistaken or misbegotten calling (or Yearning). It poses a great risk dramatically–if my main character discovers that his central goal in life is mistaken, what will he do? He may simply flounder (seldom a great choice in fiction).
With your story it seems there is more than enough going on externally to keep him in motion, and it may well be that through that action, even though he is no longer certain of its purpose, he will discover the “why” of it eventually–maybe all at once or bit by bit.
The key, I think, is that even though he may no longer understand his real destiny, his bond to the girl is still strong. He knows his life is linked to hers in some undeniable way.
This all sounds really fascinating. You’ve definitely got my interest.
Have a grand holiday.