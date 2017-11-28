Five Ways Television Can Help Us Become Better Storytellers

Television gets a bad rap. Some of it is deserved—I’m looking at you Sharknado—but some of it comes by way of the rarified air some writers breathe. You know the air; it smells a little like antique books and pretension. It’s the air that convinces some of us that if the masses consume it, it can’t be any good.
Sharknado notwithstanding, there is good television out there. There are widely-known, critically acclaimed shows like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, and there are lesser known shows, some long-canceled, like Firefly and A Different World, that changed the way viewers engaged with each other and the world. What these shows have in common is their ability to entertain, and we can learn a lot about writing—and our writing careers—from studying them. In an effort to keep this post from being the length of a novel, I’ve focused on a showrunner, two shows, and commercial breaks to provide examples of how television can inform the way authors write and share stories.
1) Shonda Rhimes and the power of a recognizable brand
If you’ve watched anything on ABC over the past few years, you’re probably familiar with Shonda Rhimes. Her shows, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away with Murder, have been rating powerhouses for ABC, reshaping the network’s evening lineup. But what we can learn from Shonda extends beyond powerful writing. If Shondaland, Rhimes’s production company, is associated with a project, viewers know to expect strong but flawed female leads, a diverse cast, and soap opera-like drama. This is Shonda’s brand on ABC, and she delivers it faithfully to her dedicated fans. Know your audience, create what they enjoy, brand it, and repeat.
2) The West Wing and characters we care about
This Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning TV show is a master class on pacing, dialogue, and creating characters people care about. Here’s a scene that accomplishes all three.
3) The perfectly-timed commercial break
Besides being the thing that pays for broadcast television, commercial breaks can teach storytellers about perfect timing. No murderer has ever been caught, confession made, or baby’s father revealed before going to a commercial. That’s the power of perfectly-timed writing. Studying television and what happens in the minutes leading up to commercial breaks can help us determine where to end our own scenes and chapters.
4) Speaking of commercials…
This commercial for gum is a love story told in under two minutes. It’s a lesson in how the mundane (gum) and the predictable (they fall in love—duh) can still be charming, and it reminds us that it’s not just what happens that’s the story, but how it happens.
5) This episode of Friends, comedic timing, and Ross’s emphasis on one word
It’s the episode where Ross needs help moving furniture and it’s one of my all-time favorites. The scene hinges on David Schwimmer’s delivery of a single word at around the one-minute mark, and it’s a lesson in the power of simple writing combined with a great delivery.
What are some TV shows and moments that have influenced your writing, and how have they influenced you? Have any “guilty” TV pleasures?
JeffO says
I will argue that Sharknado was actually a brilliant piece of over-the-top, poke-fun-at-the genre filmdom–and far better than Stonados, but never mind that–you make a great point, that TV can’t be looked down upon. There has been some outstanding work for TV over the last 15-20 years that can teach a lot about writing. I would list the tragically-underwatched Sports Night from the 90s, which had great characters, superb pacing, and snappy dialogue as one great example. More recently, there’s Shameless, which can teach a lot about making some truly awful people (I’m looking at you, Frank Gallagher) both compelling and kind of likable. It’s quite a trick.
Grace Wynter says
JeffO, you are right in that Sharknado mocked the genre, although I’m still not sure if it set out to. :-) I have never heard of Stonados . . . but I’m guessing it’s about stone tornados? I agree with you about Sports Night. I’m old enough to remember Hill Street Blues and very special episodes of Blossom. My age and TV watching experience made it impossible to include everything about TV I loved in one post. Maybe there’ll be a part two. ;-)
Thanks for commenting!
David Wilson says
Yeah Sharknado is so bad that it has to be intentional, and thats why I love it.
Donald Maass says
Generally speaking, fiction and TV writing are not the same, ask me. While actors can make soap opera level conflict compelling on the screen, for instance, domestic drama does not usually jump off the black and white page.
However, if we look closer we can see that soap opera scenes are made of two characters who want opposing things from each other, and with unexpected surprises and turnabouts. We can use that.
TV also tells stories with tight dialogue and tightly focused scenes. The reaction shots that often end a TV scene are analogous to the inner change that every POV character goes through, or should, when something (however small) has happened to them.
The multiple story lines in ensemble shows are deceptive. Unlike in soap operas, the A, B and C plots are not equally weighted. There’s generally an anchoring character and problem with satellite sub-plots orbiting around.
TV shows are also series. Every episode provides resolution but also leaves dangling threads and open-ended questions.
TV shows can hold our attention with color and movement alone, which novels cannot. Lacking that visual interest, novels must hold our attention in other ways. What actors’ faces do, authors words must do.
Fascinating topic! Gotta watch more TV. Luckily, there’s a lot of good TV to watch these days. Thanks.
David Corbett says
Interestingly, the thing Martin McDonough routinely watched when he was on the dole, before he wrote the plays that would make him the first playwright since Shakespeare to have six works in production on London stages at the same time, was … soap operas. Go figure.
BTW: can’t wait to see 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Densie Webb says
Grace, I hear ya! Every show, every movie, every limited series I watch teaches me something about storytelling, character development and pacing. They may each be a very different medium than books, but it’s still laying out a story in such a way that you care about the characters and want to know what happens next. Great choice with Friends, BTW. Anyone who knows me, knows that I can relate almost everything in life to an episode of Friends. That tells me that the writers were successful at taking real life events and turning them into comedy gold. There’s something to be learned there. Thanks for this.
Grace Wynter says
Exactly, Densie! I think we can learn a lot about plot and pacing by watching episodic TV. BTW, Friends and Seinfeld were my go-to shows back in the day. I never missed an episode! It’s also interesting to realize the influence those shows had on culture. I’ve heard “Upspeak” being credited to David Schwimmer’s Ross. And I personally started referring to people by nicknames I’d make up, just like Seinfeld’s characters did.
Grace Wynter says
“What actors faces do, authors words must do” is exactly why I watch some of my favorite TV scenes over and over. I didn’t have room in the final blog post for this one, but the now-canceled TV show The Catch had a scene that I love for its depiction of loving someone you no longer want to love. I’ve studied the scene over and over: the pauses, the spaces between the words, the expressions on their faces, to help me write better heartbreak. http://abc.go.com/shows/the-catch/video/most-recent/VDKA0_p9dd7puf
Great points! Thanks for weighing in, Donald.
Linda Seed says
Dude. Sharknado was so good it was almost like a miracle.
Grace Wynter says
Hahaha! I couldn’t even make it through the first half an hour. Maybe I’ll give it another shot. Nope. Totally lying. Not giving it another shot. :-)
Linda Seed says
You know, Grace, after I posted that I loved Sharknado, I thought for a while about why. I expected to hate it, but I ended up watching it thinking, “I can’t believe how awesome this movie is.” And I’m a tough critic. I hate 90 percent of everything. What I came up with is this: The movie succeeded for me because it fully realized its vision. It went for it completely, with no half measures. No concern for, “What if people don’t like it?” Sharknado was the “Be yourself. The world will adjust” of cheesy action films. It was fully confident in its execution. I think all of us storytellers can take a lesson from that.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Grace, Maybe it shows our age, but my wife and I can. Not. Move a piece of furniture without one of us starting up with “Piv-ot.” Which of course escalates into a Ross-like chant through the rest of the move.
It’s funny, but just this morning I was thinking about the power of a TV show as a learning tool for writing. Last night, my wife stumbled on the reviews for the pilot to Amazon TV’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – something like 4.8 stars with 5K reviews. We watched it with ZERO expectations. And we were utterly charmed. The show is one long set up for the series, but they use so many clever techniques, including starting the show at Miriam’s wedding, in which she relates, in wedding-toast-form, a summary of her life up until she met her groom.
From there on, the show is a master-class in “show don’t tell.” There are so many lines and actions that seem like throw-aways – amusing but of little consequence – that actually provide the foundation and framework for what looks to be a promising series. I don’t want to offer any spoilers, because if it’s at all possible, I recommend going in blind.
Good topic with excellent examples, my friend.
Grace Wynter says
*Adds The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to my watch list.*
Good TV is one of the best “show don’t tell” classes out there. I seriously recommend folks rewatch scenes that resonate with them with an eye for facial expressions, dialogue, and just as important, the spaces around the dialogue. I posted this in response to another comment, but this scene from a now-canceled show is a study in displaying emotion with few words. The woman in it has recently found out that the man she was in love with is a con artist and she was his mark. This is the first time they’ve spoken since the truth came out. Despite knowing the truth, she still loves him, because you just can’t turn love off that easily. But, even if I didn’t tell you all of that, I think you would guess it from the acting. The show had its flaws, but this scene has helped me write better romance. :-) http://abc.go.com/shows/the-catch/video/most-recent/VDKA0_p9dd7puf
Thanks for commenting, Vaughn!
P.S. I can’t hear the word “pivot” without cracking up, no matter the context.
Barry Knister says
Grace–Someone needed to bring this up at Writer Unboxed, and you’ve done a good job. But for Old-School me, watching more TV will equip the writer to do a better job of writing–for TV. My guess is, the degree to which writers see watching television as good for their narrative writing is directly related to how much TV they watch. It’s not reading, or writing. It’s a guilty pleasure. And who wants to feel guilty?
Grace Wynter says
That’s a good point, Gary. I do think how much (and the type) of TV writers watch is directly related to whether or not they see it as a good thing. I also think genre might have something to do with it. I write romantic fiction, and I think studying good episodic television helps me with the drama and pacing of my stories.
Thanks for commenting!
James Fox says
Great Topic Grace
There’s a wonderful anime called Death Note that I recently finished because I found it so addicting. I started watching it because of a video series on YouTube called Just Write that did a quick breakdown of show’s pacing, but also took a look at its’ most effective episode.
https://youtu.be/WvOIQbHx2Xc
In that episode, the main character follows a young woman down a sidewalk, but all the tension is internal to him. He’s trying to figure out how he can get a vital piece of information from her. There’s no action, but heaps of intensity.
Grace Wynter says
Thanks for sharing the link, James. I’ll definitely check that out. I get excited when other writers share stories from other media that resonate with them. I think writers can learn so much from studying TV, film, and music as each trains us to engage a different sense to enjoy. As writers, we are charged with tapping into all the senses to create emotionally compelling narratives. It’s a heck of a challenge, but I believe we’re up to it.
Deb Boone says
Grace, the clips you chose are some of my favorites. West Wing is an old favorite. The Crown is a new favorite. I often replay a scene, and ponder how to get the emotional nuance on the page. In the West Wing clip, it’s Donna’s face when she comes up behind Josh and looks at Leo. On the page, you would see the words, “Let’s go.” There would be a suggestion of Donna and Leo’s gaze meeting, the acknowledgement that they both love and care for Josh, but wow, to get the same powerful emotional reaction I think on the page it would need to include Josh to convey his vulnerability in that moment, and his acknowledgement that he has friends in his corner. Words on the page need to evoke the same visceral reaction yet they have to do it without the visual, the background music etc. Still, I completely agree that there are fabulous stories being told on TV, and knowing that emotional tension is a lot of what drives those stories, we as novelists must find ways to translate the same feelings into print form. Donald Maass`s The Emotional Craft of Fiction is filled with ways to accomplish this. If you have a good story, ramp up the emotional context and let the reader feel the same impact that was in these excellent clips. Let them get teary, or laugh and cringe at the same time. Great post, Grace. Thank you.
Ellen cassidy says
Great post! I don’t consider myself a huge TV fan but I do like some of the Netflix series with top notch writing and acting, such as blacklist, Atypical, daredevil, and am currently enjoying the Punisher. There is no doubt in my mind some shows can help us be better writers. And hysterical Friends clip! I had never seen that one!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
My daughter has been a fan of Grey’s Anatomy from day one. When I asked what attracted her to the show she said that the characters and their responses to situations be it in their private life or in the high drama of an emergency room are consistent and real. And that made both parts of the episodes, work and private lives, fascinating.
As for Game of Thrones. Before he wrote it, GRRM had a career as an episodic television writer. I suspect it honed his ability to keep track of and so successfully create a multitude of complex characters and storylines. I also think it may be why his books translate so successfully to screen.
I agree with you on the book snob bit. And I’d go on further about that air of antiquity you mentioned. We live in the day of multi-media. It is impossible to keep that equation out of our storytelling. In fact I’d argue that media has always been a part of storytelling. Think of the ancient Greeks and their plays, or think about Shakespeare. He owned a theatre where he put on his plays. I’m quite sure if he lived today, he would be a filmmaker. In our history, story or book, STORY existed long before ink or paper. It’s not the medium that makes it resonate. It’s the content. It’s not about reading a book. It’s about opening up to a STORY.
Ruth F. Simon says
The Wire, for me, is a master class in writing complex characters with realistic flaws and positive characteristics. I found myself hating some characters one moment and loving them the next, which I credit to David Simon and his writers. Kind of like certain relatives, where I despise some of their beliefs but love them for other reasons. The show managed to avoid clear-cut heroes and villains, and it’s one that reminds me good storytelling is about putting each character’s wants and needs in direct conflict with my other characters’.
Natalie Shannon says
I love Supernatural! I love the horror genre and I have watched this show since the beginning. I love Sam and Dean. I often write down their quotes and want to use them in my book. I study Sam and Dean’s expressions and body language. I use them for research on relationships between family.
I also watch The Originals. I study Klaus and Elijah. I try to mirror how my vampire family acts with the Mikelson family.
David Dinner says
I hope this offering is not redundant since I read some but not all of the previous posts. One of the great values of watching a series on TV is that you get a repeated voice of a particular character. I’ve been watching the marvelous series The Newsroom and, as I’m writing my own novel, I can hear the voice of the female lead, MacKenzie, in one of my characters. The characters in The Newsroom, of all the series I’ve watched, embody their characters so completely that you can hardly imagine them in any other role. That is good casting and, IMO, is an essential part of writing when portraying a consistent, believable voice for each individual.
David Corbett says
Hi, Grace:
TV gets a bad rap? Still? Not in my neck of the woods. Most writers and readers I know recognize that we’re in a golden age of TV. And I think TV has eclipsed film as the major art form most symbiotic in nature and format to fiction.
The long-format series like The Sopranos and The Americans and The Newsroom are much like novels, whereas film has turned to comic books for inspiration.
Right now, three novelists — Megan Abbott, Lisa Lutz, and George Pelecanos — are staff writers for The Deuce. I’m sure there are dozens of otehr examples.
Pelecanos is an example of another new trend — the American embrace of the 6-8 episode miniseries. A decade ago, the TV studios wouldn’t touch that format. Pelecanos (with Dennis Lehane) tried, and got shot down. Now novels are getting picked up for just such miniseries. Kem Nunn’s Chance was used that way, and has been renewed for a second season because of its success.
I actually came to writing through theater, and learned early on the power of scenes. I think it’s training every writer could benefit from.
Robert Olen Butler once gave a talk in which he quoted the silent film director D.W. Griffith’s remark that he learned everything he knew about filmmaking from Charles Dickens. And then Bob read the opening to Great Expectations to show how “cinematic” it was.
I think Don is right, the novel has a unique gift — inner life — that plays and film and TV have to render indirectly through action and dialogue. Sometimes, by studying how those other forms use staging to render on the exterior an inner emotional state, a writer can learn to resort to inner life less unconsciously or automatically. By asking: How can I make this inner reflection a scene? We can often find a way to make the character’s internal state even more powerful.
Then again, sometimes reflection — thinking and feeling — provides a sense of intimacy and wrestling with identity that inner life simply captures best.
Wonderful post. Thanks!