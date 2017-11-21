Welcome to the Editor’s Clinic

There’s a limit to what you can learn about writing from reading about it. Yes, articles can explain techniques you can use or point out traps you might fall into. They can help you see some aspects of your writing more clearly.
But when you try to put all this advice into play, you find that everything is connected to everything else. Changing one character’s voice can affect how other characters react to him or her, which could change the direction of your plot. Describing a setting in more detail might color the mood of the scene, so that the dialogue no longer seems to fit quite so well. Even a mechanical change like how often you paragraph can increase your pace and affect the amount of detail you need to include.
Which is why we’re kicking off a new feature here at Writer Unboxed — the Editor’s Clinic. We’re asking brave volunteers to submit a few pages from their work in progress. (This initial example is from a client, used with his permission.) Then I or one of the WU editorial stable will work our magic and post the results here. And this gives you a chance to see how editors apply writing advice in its natural habitat. It gives us a chance to get away from the theoretical and get real.
If you’d like to give it a go, you can send a sample of your work (no more than five pages) to dave@davekingedits.com. Feel free to include any questions you might have about the passage, and we’ll try to get them answered. And please feel free to join in the discussion — they’re often the best part of the article.
We’re still feeling our way with this, so we’re not sure yet how often the clinic will appear or who the editorial stable will include. But I’ve done similar things in the past, and they’ve been a lot of fun.
So watch this space.
And here’s the opening sample. The narrator, April, is being stalked by Josh, someone she used to know. Richard is the current boyfriend. The notes appear at the end.
The next morning, she called Jim Langford, one of the lawyers she’d been close to during her brief legal career. “Does Josh Elsmere still work there?”
she asked.
“Hardly
,.” hHe laughed[1]. “He hasn’t been here since 2001, when his wife raised sucha big fuss about his sleeping with some woman in the office.”
“His . . . wife?”
“Yeah. She wrote the lead partner a letter and called him on the phone. She even came into the office and raised a big fuss in the lobby. Started shouting how we could we pretend to be such an upright firm when one of our lawyers was running around on a wife with a baby at home.” He laughed again. “Took the big boys about five minutes to cut Josh loose. They didn’t like him much to begin with, and they really don’t like that kind of controversy.
” “[2]Never did find out who that woman was ,.”
April realized she’d stopped breathing and took a slow, deliberate breath. She knew the anger would come, but now was the time for shock. [3]
Then when there was only silence at the other end of the phone,“April? You still there?”
“Yes,” she said in a quiet voice. “Jim, I am so ashamed. I never knew he was
married—“
“You? It was you?
were that woman!”[4]
“
Yes, but pPlease don’t tell anyone. I am so angry and ashamed.[5] That slimy creep told me he was divorced!” then louder and angrier,The shock was wearing off now. Saying it out loud helped. “We never had a nfreakin’ affair, Jim. Just a couple of lunches and a one-night stand, which I never meant to happen and have regretted ever since. That Bastard!” [6]
“Slow down,” Jim said. “Why are you asking about him, anyway?”[7]
“I stopped seeing him right after that night. He got really angry about that. I guess he still is,” and sShe told him how Josh had been following her.
“
He really is aThat’s a whole new level of creepiness,” Jim said. “I think there’s law that might help you. I’ll check it out and get back to you…. DAnd don’t worry, April. I won’t tell anyone about any of this of your involvement.”
An hour later he called. There was an anti-stalking statute on the books. The penalty was jail time, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
“I’d love to put that jackass in jail,” she told Richard when she got home. “But I don’t want to file a complaint until I’ve confronted him face to face
![8]. I want to watch him squirm.”
NOTES:
1. You can’t laugh a word.
2. No reason this can’t be a single paragraph. In fact, readers know April is going to react, and the longer paragraph can create a little tension by holding off that reaction for a moment.
3. Then you need to show her reaction through interior monologue. She’s just learned something critical. Let readers into her head while she does.
4. Note that you can make your dialogue sound more authentic by leaving bits out. She doesn’t have to answer his question. Simply have her jump ahead to the possible consequences.
5. You don’t have to tell us this. Her dialogue, and the added interior monologue, make it clear.
6. Show the dialogue escalating.
7. Jim needed to react. And his reaction shows just how intense April has become.
8. I tend to save exclamation points until the character is physically shouting.
About Dave King
Dave King is the co-author of Self-Editing for Fiction Writers, a best-seller among writing books. An independent editor since 1987, he is also a former contributing editor at Writer’s Digest. Many of his magazine pieces on the art of writing have been anthologized in The Complete Handbook of Novel Writing and in The Writer’s Digest Writing Clinic. You can check out several of his articles and get other writing tips on his website.
Comments
Donald Maass says
For an agent like me, what you’ve done right there is the difference between “perhaps with work” and polished/ready to go.
I note that your editing has not only tightened up the passage, it has also elevated tension and brought us a bit deeper inside the POV character’s emotional experience. Before, the passage was about discovering what previously happened. Post editing, it is about what is happening right now to this woman and her sense of herself.
Thanks, Dave. Get ready for the deluge.
Barb says
Editing my work is tougher than initially writing it. I’m really looking forward these clinics.
Vijaya says
This is so instructive, Dave. Thank you. I have your book on self-editing and it’s one book I use often and lend to my friends, who want their own copy. I also have another book that I find very useful, especially for children’s lit: Sandy Asher’s Writing It Right and she shows you HOW to revise just like you do here. And more since it’s a book.
As Don said, get ready for the deluge :) Happy Thanksgiving to you.
Flip says
Thanks, Dave. Very dense learning there.
A thought struck me: imagine combining your efforts with Ray Rhamey’s “Flog a Pro” feature. Could be fun. :)
Ray says
I’ve signed up to take part in the Editor’s Clinic so, in a sense, Dave has done just that. I’m looking forward to it. And thanks for thinking of me. I love helping a narrative be what it needs to be.
Deb Lacativa says
How many people clutched their hearts and slammed the lid of their laptops when they read this opportunity? How could I call myself a writer if I didn’t bare my neck? I opened it back up and packed off the first five. Thanks, Dave.
Joy Ross Davis says
Dave, as always, you are the Editing Genius, the Guru! Thank you so much for this excellent article. Hmmm…..those red marks look so familiar!!!
Shelia Hudnall says
Editing has never been my strong suit. Even after being edited by three different independent editors I still struggle with the process. What were they thinking? What did they see? How did I miss that?
I have so much to learn.
Yes, there will be a deluge. The Donald is spot-on, as he usually is. I sit here wondering if I will have the courage to be part of it. Just one question, Dave. Would you like that sample in the body of the email?
Maggie Smith says
can’t wait to see this as a regular feature. I learn so much more from seeing actual edits than from hearing things talked about hypothetically.
Barry Knister says
Dave–What could be better than a best-in-show editor demonstrating what he does with an actual manuscript? As far as I’m concerned, nothing whatever could be better for writers.
One question: would you leave smaller matters to a proofreader, rather than editing them yourself? I’m talking about paragraph four in the ms.
Sherry Hall says
This is exciting! I am currently revising and editing my first draft of my first novel. Just the points you have shared here have already helped me. Thank you for adding the Editor’s Clinic.
God bless,
Sherry