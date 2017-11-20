Selling Sprawl: The Case for Expansive Storytelling

Geeks are rejoicing! In fact, a weeklong epic fantasy geek-gasm is ongoing even as I type this essay. But if you’re not one of us, you probably haven’t noticed. That’s because we epic fantasy geeks aren’t really the party-in-the-streets sort of revelers. Instead, we’re the disappear-in-our-caves-and-read-the-newest-big-fat-book types. And the big fat book that instigated this round of rejoicing is no ordinary epic. We’ll be in our caves for some time.
Last Tuesday, Oathbringer was released—Brandon Sanderson’s latest edition to the wildly popular Stormlight Archive. And yes, it’s his biggest, fattest yet, weighing in at 1,220 pages. And get this: Oathbringer is the third in a planned ten-volume series! Talk about ambitious.
The Stormlight Archive isn’t just long, it’s expansive—a story-world with 30 systems of magic, dozens of cultures, and 6,000 years of history mapped out. In the first two editions there are over a dozen POV characters (though there are merely three to five protagonists, depending on how you count them). The themes Sanderson is weaving are not just socially-conscious, but in my opinion are extremely relevant and applicable. They include climate change, religious dogma versus evidence-based science, the politics of oppression, and making war for profit, to name a few.
Epic Inspiration
I’m not here today to sell you on The Stormlight Archive. The series might even be considered daunting by some fantasy fans. But I do want to share how heartened and inspired I am by its success. And I also want to share a few thoughts on the trend in my genre toward more expansive storytelling.
These days it seems there is no shortage of readers out there who are undaunted by a sprawling tale. This is good news for many fantasists. But for me, Sanderson’s success with Stormlight is particularly inspiring. You see, he started writing the first draft of it fifteen years before the publication of the first edition in the series, The Way of Kings. Prior to that, he sold a standalone fantasy (Elantris) and a trilogy (Mistborn) set in the same universe (or the Cosmere, as he calls it)—not to mention being hand-picked to finish Robert Jordan’s popular Wheel of Time series following Jordan’s untimely passing—all before he undertook revising The Way of Kings for publication.
Talk about accomplished. Talk about prolific!
And yet, as lauded and productive as Sanderson is, I see a bit of my own journey in his. And when I say “a bit,” it’s not mere diffidence. Sanderson wrote fifteen(!) novels before getting published. So far, I’ve written five. After Elantris was published his editor read a version of The Way of Kings and thought it was too ambitious—particularly for a second novel. Even Sanderson has said he wasn’t a good enough writer at that time to pull it off. Likewise, my gut tells me that when I wrote and revised my first trilogy, A Legacy of Broken Oaths, I wasn’t good enough to pull off. And so I moved on to write other stories in the same world—one of which I hope to sell. But I still have hopes for LOBO.
Brandon Sanderson’s success with The Stormlight Archive keeps that hope alive.
Inhibiting Conventions
When my original story started to sprawl, I had no idea this was a bad thing. I had no experience, therefore no restraint. I did nothing to rein my story in, or to keep it tightly focused on one protagonist or one central story question or theme. That was both bad and good. Bad in that I spent years creating a story that was unsalable and would require many years to revise (even more than I’ve already spent). But good in that I was uninhibited. I didn’t let conventional wisdom keep me from exploring a huge world and a story with a lot of working parts.
Conventional wisdom frowns upon longer stories (though there is leeway offered to the speculative and historical genres). Convention is not particularly fond of large casts or multiple POV characters. Convention would have us stay focused on a single story question, with one inciting incident, one antagonist, and the change that occurs to one protagonist during the plot’s resolution.
And you know what? I needed some conventional wisdom. I needed to learn the reasons these precepts exist, and to understand the consequences of ignoring them. I recognize that the process of learning the rules, and how and when to break them, should never end.
Sprawl’s Benefits
Writers like Sanderson, George RR Martin, and Robin Hobb, to name a few, are not just exceptions to convention, they’re masters of exceeding the established boundaries of the medium. Through their example, I’ve come to see some potential advantages to expansive storytelling, for both writers and for readers alike. Including (but not limited to):
World Evolution versus World-building: For most standalone stories, the world-building works to provide consensus of the setting’s status quo between writer and reader. It’s sort of like bringing the reader up to speed. The world conveyed is static, and that’s perfectly fine for a story that takes place over a relatively short duration. In expansive stories, the world-building is often dynamic and ongoing. For example, in The Stormlight Archive many of the events that were heralded as the end of the story’s world (called Roshar) have already come to pass. The cataclysms alter the structures of society, international borders, and alliances. Even their religious and scientific understanding are undergoing upheaval and epiphany. The world with which readers began to gain familiarity in book one is already a vastly different place in book three. And I’m delighted to predict that the evolution will continue.
Protagonists versus A Protagonist: I suppose this one is not so simple. A lot of people strongly believe in having one protagonist, and for good reasons. If a story is not the events or plot, but the changes that result for the protagonist due to the resolution of the plot, then how can there be more than one protagonist? I suppose a romance is the most obvious exception. The resolution of the plot generally produces the same change for two characters—they fall in love, end up together, and live HEA. But beyond that…?
I suppose stories with three to five protagonists, like Stormlight, can technically be parsed into various sub-stories—each producing various changes for the corresponding protagonists. But for me, that’s splitting hairs. Each of these characters have their own overriding arc for each book in the series. And, of course, those arcs interweave and affect one another. I find myself rooting for all of them. And I don’t feel the least bit distracted or annoyed by hopping from the storyline of one to another to another. For me, the result of the weave feels like one big story. Perhaps expansive storytelling is expanding the very definition of story. But I’ll leave that one to the craft gurus.
Character Metamorphosis versus Character Change: Carrying on with the premise above, for every story question, for every conflict that it produces, which a character then resolves, a change or changes result. In expansive storytelling, the overarching tale can encompass many such changes in an individual. We witness their growth and/or descent over the course of those changes. Sometimes a lifetime’s worth. Robin Hobb’s FitzChivalry Farseer springs to mind. We meet Fitz when he is five or six years old, and through many exhilarating highs and tragic lows over the course of nine big books, the diligent reader is rewarded with the unfolding of the rest of his fascinating, momentous life. His metamorphosis made Hobb’s recent final book in the series one of the most rewarding and moving I’ve read.
Multidimensional Forces of Antagonism: It’s always great to have a central or personified antagonist. Darth Vader is scarier than “The Empire,” after all. But with expansive storytelling there can be so many more layers. Using Sanderson’s Stormlight Archives again, there is a sort of demi-god, Odium, who is the primary baddie—the force seeking the demise of mankind. But also there are assassins, a secret society of anarchists, wicked ancient spirits, slaves freed by Odium which he transforms into fierce super-warriors, and even purported allies bent on betrayal (several!), to name a just a few additional layers of antagonism. It’s great fun never knowing who can be trusted, and that those you’re rooting for are always surrounded by danger.
Expansive Aspiration
However you define it, whether what I’m calling expansive storytelling is one big story or a series of stories building to an overarching resolution, it’s a growing force in the marketplace.
Sanderson and other fantasists have shown me not just that conventions can be broken, but that there is much to be gained in doing so. Not to say that success can be achieved merely by breaking from convention. On the contrary. Those that break the rules must write with even greater skill and appeal, just to get published let alone broadly read.
And yet I am heartened. To me, what all of this means is that one day I can write the expansive and challenging books I have envisioned—of the type I accidently attempted before I knew any better. My ever expanding and increasingly complex world awaits, as well as a huge cast of characters I can’t wait to revisit. I believe there is an audience for them. Sprawl, done well, sells. All I have to do is continue to get better. And I’m far from done trying.
What about you? Do expansive stories appeal to you? Or do you prefer a more focused type of storytelling, perhaps with a more definitive beginning, middle, and end?
[Photo is: Tokyo, Japan, by the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, on Flickr]
About Vaughn Roycroft
In the sixth grade, Vaughn’s teacher gave him a copy of The Hobbit, sparking a lifelong passion for reading and history. After college, life intervened, and Vaughn spent twenty years building a successful business. During those years, he and his wife built a getaway cottage near their favorite shoreline, in a fashion that would make the elves of Rivendell proud. After many milestone achievements, and with the mantra ‘life’s too short,’ they left their hectic lives in the business world, moved to their little cottage, and Vaughn finally returned to writing. Now he spends his days polishing his epic fantasy trilogy.
Comments
V.P. Chandler says
Excellent points! Thank you for sharing. Now I’m pumped up, ready to read a new series!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thanks, Val! Honored to have provided a lift. Let me know if you find a good series. :-)
Dee Willson says
This is some amazing insight, Vaughn, but what I loved most is this, ” …And I’m far from done trying.”
Never. Give. Up. I love that you write for you, for how it makes you feel. That is an awesome gift. Cherish it.
Oh, just to note, I don’t write fantasy, but I do have a habit of writing series, which tend to carry long. When I get into the story, into the characters, I just can’t stop! LOL. Maybe I do have some of the fantasy bug in me, huh?
Big hugs,
Dee
Award winning author of A Keeper’s Truth
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ha! The fantasy bug. I think this was part of my initial problem, being unable to stop once I fell in love with my characters. I’m definitely infected, lol.
And you’re so right about never giving up, Dee. It’s not always easy to hold onto that joy, and keep the fires burning. But if we hang in there, it always seems keep the ember glowing.
Thanks for always being there, my friend. Hugs to you.
Susan Setteducato says
Vaughn, I’m heartened, too. My story has telescoped out in all directions over the past twelve years, and as I trudge toward a late revision of the third book (which is really the first), with more ideas and plot points and connections constantly popping up, I have moments of feeling seriously daunted. Your post gave me an enormous boost. I’m re-visiting LOTR right now because its the closest I can get to Middle Earth at the moment (preferring the company of hobbits to humans just now!) I love a sprawling tale!! The deep history. The lore. The magic. And I love that you cite the need for convention-busters to be thoroughly schooled in the rules of craft. As a practitioner of Yoga, I’ve taken to heart that all flight has to be supported by a strong foundation, and that the stronger that foundation, the higher you can fly. So thank you for this today! I’m , rooting for you and looking forward to savoring your expansive tale.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Susan, What a coincidence – my fourth book is really my first. Isn’t it amazing how these things can continue to unfold and for new patterns to continue to emerge?
That’s so cool about the Yoga. Sounds like a great analogy. You should write a post about it, and submit it to Mama T. I’d love to hear more (and I’m sure there is more).
Thank you, Susan, for your steadfast support! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Vijaya says
Vaughn, there are two series in my reading pile that have moved to the bottom over the past five years. I haven’t felt like I have the time to invest this heavily. One is historical, the other apocalyptic. I did read a few pages of both but wasn’t sucked in. But when I do, I know I’ll enjoy them. There is nothing more wonderful than being involved in an expansive story and I’ve read many throughout the years.
I have a preference for reading and writing stand alones. I love the short story, densely packed, with not a wasted word. I just submitted a 95-word story for a contest even though there’s an entire back-story to it and the future too. I doubt I’ll ever write it though. I have barely mastered the novel, let alone the skills to try a saga. So much to learn.
Good luck on yours.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Vijaya! I’ve got to admit, there’s something so satisfying and admirable about a nice, tightly-paced and well-resolved standalone or short. Before Sanderson’s book released, I’d read about three in a row… And I started hankering for something expansive. I’ve been devouring Oathbringer since it arrived.
I hope you give those series another shot. Or maybe explore others if they’re not drawing you in. It can be very satisfying. :-)
Thanks for all of your support over the years! Wishing you and yours a blessed Thanksgiving.
CG Blake says
Thanks for this thoughtful post, Vaughn. I have always admired your expansive scope in crafting your series as well as your self awareness of your talents and shortcomings. We writers need to be cognizant of our strengths and limitations. I put myself in the latter camp. I prefer a more focused story, but that’s just me. I admire writers who can take a complex concept and create a vivid and compelling world. I wish you the best in your writing and a happy Thanksgiving.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Chris – I admire the heck out of what you do, too. A focused family drama that touches the heart is certainly no small task! You’ve been a role-model for those of us in the WU inner circle for a long time, and I appreciate it very much.
You, too – wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving! Enjoy the day; the togetherness, the feast, and the games (oh, and sorry about your Giants – better luck next year!).
Christina Hawthorne says
Oh Vaughn, you sound SO excited. It’s great to hear. I like your long-view approach, probably because it’s the one I’ve adopted. By my reckoning, I’m currently working on my 11th novel, though in truth the first could have easily been five. How’s that for expansive? They’ve all taught me much, either via mistakes or because they were only ever intended as experiments. The last several, though, are keepers and will remain a part of the bigger story. Over the years I’ve gravitated towards writing shorter tales to create the greater whole, but as I evolve the series that could change.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Christina! You know what? I am excited. I’m glad you pointed that out, thanks. I can still foresee the day when I’m doing the original trilogy the justice those characters deserve. And that keeps me striving.
And, WHOA. You’re another Sanderson-level prolific writer! I knew you’d drawn out an expansive world, but I had no idea. I think it’s a good idea, writing the shorter tales that contribute to the whole.
Thanks for your support and encouragement over the years, my friend. Wishing you a lovely holiday season!
SK Rizzolo says
I just requested The Way of Kings from the library. I love both fantasy and straight historical epics–those that aren’t all about war and battles but instead more about people and politics. I agree that there’s a big audience out there (I’m number 43 in line for the Sanderson novel). Best of luck with your sprawling epics, Vaughn!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Oh, I hope you enjoy it, Suzanne. It’s funny, but I was originally daunted by The Way of Kings. I’d started it and set it aside. The son of dear friends is college age now, and is a huge epic fantasy fan. Last Christmas, we swapped favorites, and Stormlight was the only one I hadn’t read that he loved. While he was telling me to soldier on, he said, “You’ve got to give it about 300 pages to really get into it.” That would be an entire book in some genres, lol.
Good idea checking it out of the library. A good low-risk solution. :-) It’s my last post of the year here, so I want to thank you for all of your support over the years. Have a wonderful holiday season!
Erin Bartels says
Hi Vaughn. In thinking this over, I believe I’m an equal opportunity reader when it comes to expansive (though I’ve never tackled anything so expansive as Sanderson) and contracted stories. I like both, depending on my mood. During most of this year’s bedtime reading, my son and I have been working through the entire Chronicles of Narnia, The Hobbit, and now the Lord of the Rings (we’re currently on The Fellowship of the Ring). We’ve also read Watership Down together, a very expansive story when you consider what the normal life of a rabbit would be.
At the same time, I do like stories that are shaped as funnels, with wide-ranging, disparate threads that come together gradually into one. Like All the Light We Cannot See, which felt big and small at the same time.
And I have to know/like/care about a couple characters well enough off the bat to follow them through a wandering story. If that is accomplished in the first chapter, I will follow. If not, I may wander off to some other story, as my library is sprawling as well.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Erin! I think my original love of expansive storytelling is rooted in LoTR. And, oh yes, I’d forgotten how expansive Watership Down feels. You’re providing your son with the makings of a lifetime of pleasure. :-)
I think you’re right, that a big part of getting an expansive story right is having the ability to draw readers in quickly, and make them care about the primary characters. I think this was my biggest failing with LOBO – I never quite got that opening right. It’s a story about two Gothic brothers, one raised inside the world of the Romans who becomes federati (a foreign-born Roman soldier), the other within a holdout segment of the tribe, who becomes a chieftain. And, believe it or not, in studying all of the advice I’d received, I chose to completely eliminate the character of the brother in the Roman world from book one. Many who read only that revised version had zero idea of the beating-heart-concept of the overall story. I regret that decision, but there’s always a chance to redeem myself, right?
Hey, I’ve got to look into the Cap City convention – that’s coming right up, isn’t it? I’d love to come again, if it works out. Thanks for all of your support and encouragement over the years, Erin. Wishing you a warm and wonderful Thanksgiving, my friend!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
You are a great storyteller. It’s the core of your heart. And I’ve had the privilege of reading your evolution as a writer. You just keep getting better and better at the way you present that heart. The heart is already there. It has been forever. I’m blessed that our paths crossed, because you inspire me to push to do my best by your example. I’ve never doubted your yarns will sell. Just keep spinning those wonderful tales. Sprawl on! Blessed be your journey, V.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I can’t think of anyone who has more diligently supported my work, and more ardently encouraged me to forge ahead, B. And I can’t thank you enough. You hacked your way through some pretty thick story-jungles (with your reading-machete, no doubt, lol), but you always found the heart of my stories. Having that reflected back at me has meant the world.
I so appreciate your belief, but I get it. Because I have that ardent belief in you, my friend. Thank you, thank you! Have a blessed Thanksgiving, B! <3
Silva Filho says
I’m mad at you. You came to my mind and robbed this article from my thoughts.
I did step one (started a larger than life and complex book), now I’m at step 2, writing something simpler in thr same world.
Thanks for the wise words!
Vaughn Roycroft says
:-) Apologies for the thought-theft, Silva! Glad you’re making progress, and that the post resonated for you. Thanks for letting me know.
Here’s to gaining the skills to deftly break from convention. Onward!
Barbara O'Neal says
Fascinating post. As a reader and consumer of stories, I do love a long, deep, wide journey. Not only Game of Thrones, but also the epic Outlander, and the ongoing Star Wars movies, and I’d make the case for Star Trek, too, although it’s more loosely connected. A lot of successful series television uses the same ideas of epic themes and overarching plots and multiple narrators.
As a writer, I’m not drawn to vast stories. I can write a couple, or maybe three, books in a series, but I get restless pretty fast.
I look forward to seeing your big thick books on the shelves.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Oh my gosh – how could I have forgotten Outlander?! I suppose I had epic fantasy on the brain when I wrote the essay. Yes, what a perfect example of expansive storytelling. And Gabaldon has really broadened the audience for it, hasn’t she? Perhaps as much or more than GRRM.
You’re so right about television – and I think that the concept will continue to grow. Both Outlander and Game of Thrones deserved to get television series. And I’m glad that they got the quality those tales both deserved, too.
Restlessness aside, you certainly know how to fashion a tale from the heart to the reader’s heart, Barbara. In a big way! That’s what counts, whatever the story’s size.
Thanks so much for your support and encouragement over the years, Barbara. You’re an inspiration! Wishing you and yours a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Liz says
“Those that break the rules must write with even greater skill and appeal, just to get published let alone broadly read.”
For me, that’s the core of this article — you can do anything in writing, so long as you do it extremely well. So many rules to learn before you can break them!
I’m so glad you’re excited about your writing, Vaughn. It’s been such a pleasure learning and growing as a writer side-by-side with you.
Vaughn Roycroft says
That really is the core, isn’t it, Liz? It’s at the heart of everything I’ve learned since that first time I wrote “The End.” Here’s to striving toward successful rule-breaking.
Me too, such a pleasure making this journey alongside you, my friend. Thanks so much for all your support and encouragement over the years. Wishing you and your brood a warm and wonderful holiday week!
Tom Bentley says
Vaughn, your piece made me immediately think of the Dune novels, which had sprawling worlds, characters, families and plot lines. I loved those books, particularly the first 3, with all their cross-plots of dynasties, secret societies, the harsh soldier class, corrupt and humane leaders, wise witches and human “computers.” And of course, giant worms.
Interesting that Frank Herbert’s son wrote several prequel novels (and a sequel too, I think) after Herbert’s death, stretching the time periods of the books to thousands of years.
I haven’t read a lot of series like that, but that one made me comfortable with sprawl and appreciative of layered plot lines that when well done, move the reader forward. May your worlds do the same. And may your Thanksgiving have mashed potatoes and gravy.
David A. says
In my view, life is too short to read one 1,220 page novel, never mind ten of them. Looking at the enormous doorstops that King et al. spew out, I’d argue that what we need is not bigger books but a return to the noir and hard boiled style, where authors get to the point fast. I have finished numerous novels and, upon closing the book, thought, “That was pretty good, but it would have been significantly better had it been 50/100 pages shorter.”
Jan O'Hara says
Off the top of my head I can think of three series I once devoured–through more than ten books, in one case–which went on to jump the shark. Either that, or they evolved to the point that the parts which originally fascinated me were shed. Or they *never* evolved, and the once-fresh premise grew stale. Consequently, I’m a little series-wary.
That said, there’s nothing more satisfying than a well-done series. In fact, after decades of intermittently remembering I wanted to read it, I picked up Clan of the Cave Bear last night. It’s early days yet, but I’m hopeful!
Regarding my own writing, should I get to the point of wanting to do more than connected standalones, you’ve laid out some strong principles for success, V. Thank you!