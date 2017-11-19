Reading the World: Translation Is Rising

Where Politics Can’t Stop Us
A funny thing happened on the way to isolationism. Some in the business believe there’s new interest in work from other languages.
I’m hopeful that some of what’s lost in the dynamics of vulgar nationalism can be found in translation.
Threatened with the un-American idea that we shouldn’t have people from “foreign” venues among us, Americans, it seems, may be waking up to the fact that we’re all foreigners here, united in world history’s grandest handshake.
And not just in the Newer World, either. In the UK–perhaps an early warning of the Brexitian crisis–The Bookseller’s Tom Tivnan and Felicity Wood were reporting a rise in revenue of 6.2 percent in translated books in the first part of 2014. At that point (about 19 weeks into that year), 112 translated books had been part of the Top 5,000 titles tracked, over 63 translated titles in the same period of the previous year.
At world trade shows this year, the “rights centers,” those big, noisy kasbahs in which books are bought and sold into new languages, have been growing fast, to the point that at the largest, Frankfurt Book Fair, we had sold out all 600 tables in its Literary Agents and Scouts Center, called the LitAg, some six months before the fair this year.
Tomorrow (Monday, November 20), we’ll have news at Publishing Perspectives of Wattpad phenom Anna Todd selling the first book of a new series rapidly into international territories, and it’s not even releasing until June 1.
The National Endowment for the Arts‘ translation fellowships in 2018 will award 22 new grants of $12,500 or $25,000 each for a total $300,000 to help defray the costs of translation from works in 15 languages and five continents. In fact, here’s a bright spot amid the crushing distress of “your tax dollars at work” in so many wrong places these days: since 1981, the NEA has awarded 455 fellowships to 404 translators working into English from 69 languages and 82 countries. NEA literature director Amy Stolls calls this “expanding the range of ideas and viewpoints.” And that’s how you build open doors, not walls.
Meanwhile, Vermont College of Fine Arts has announced what’s thought to be the world’s first low-residency international MFA program in creative writing and literary translation. Hong Kong author Xu Xi, a visiting faculty member, is helping to head up the new program. In a prepared statement about the new MFA, Xu is quoted, saying, “The literary world is global and writers need to broaden their perspective beyond their own borders through immersion in other cultures and languages, and through interactions with writers from other parts of the world.”
Do you know Three Percent? It’s Chat Post’s site and project, based at the University of Rochester, that’s the closest thing we have in the States to an authority on translated books. Post, always struggling for adequate resources of time and money, diligently tries to track and evaluate the work going on in this country in translation. He also publishes translation from Open Letter Books.
And he named the site for a guess. Over many years, it’s been estimated (no one can prove this) that US citizens’ reading lists tend to include, at best, three percent literature in translation. Although still in the anecdotal stage, there are signs of rising interest, even in the American readership, in work from other cultures.
Part of the credit goes to AmazonCrossing, the translation imprint of Amazon Publishing (that’s trade publishing, not self-publishing). AmazonCrossing has become the new powerhouse of translation, putting out far more titles per year than its closest competitor in that regard, the Dalkey Archive. And one of the things that AmazonCrossing’s editorial director, Gabriella Page-Fort, is talking about these days is that glowing connection between the political conditions of this ridiculous year and the chance to communicate with another culture.
‘This Sense of Responsibility’
“I’m feeling a lot of stress about the state of the world,” Page-Fort told me when I interviewed her earlier this fall. “I think we’re all paying closer attention to the bigger world right now than maybe we have in my lifetime. And I think that’s a huge opportunity for books in translation. The way that’s influencing AmazonCrossing is that we’re doubling down on the intention of what we’ve been doing all along, which is trying to find the stories that make people feel more similar than different. Things that make it so you can connect and see directly into the eyes of whatever today’s ‘other’ looks like.
“That’s going to come through in more diversity in terms of language and countries of origin in the books we publish. There’s an additional focus on nonfiction. We’re finding some really exciting projects of people telling their own story in their own voice. And I really do feel this sense of responsibility. Because we have this opportunity to present books to readers, to show readers the world as it is. And to bring a little bit of awareness, just through fiction.”
One of Page-Fort’s secrets: She’s had the submission portal for AmazonCrossing translated into 14 languages. Another: she assigns translations of genre work, lots of it, not just literary work, which has been the tradition in the past. In fact, you may know some of the authors whose work in English is being translated into other markets by Crossing’s team: a two-way street. Here’s Catherine Hyde Ryan’s Ich bleibe hier, translated by Marion Plath.
So readers who wouldn’t touch that thing by a Nobel winner from a distant land can also find Madness Treads Lightly by the Russian author Polina Dashkova, in translation by Marian Schwartz. It will scare your life out. It will also tell you “something about what it feels to be a woman and a mother” in the post-Soviet realities of modern Russia.
So maybe we’re starting, in the English-speaking world, to do what we should have done long ago: read more books by people with funny names.
Want a recommendation? Try The House by the River by Greece’s Lena Manta, translated by Gail Holst-Warhaft. It’s a Greece you don’t know, an era you won’t recall, a deep meditation on “refuge beside a river” of generational currents and meandering relationships.
My provocation for you today is this:
Why aren’t we better about reading from other cultures, here in the United States? Is it something along the lines of that bogus old travel dodge, “Oh, I don’t need to travel overseas when we have so much here at home”? Is it purely the fear of “the other” that seems to drive some voters to follow bigots? Is it that we just don’t care about other cultures and understandings of life?
Let me know your thoughts. By the way, please join me in the international campaign to #NameTheTranslator whenever you talk or write about translated work. Translators are our brother and sister artists in the business and their work is essential to the success that many of us would like to see for effective globalized readership in the marketplace.
About Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson)
Comments
Christina Hawthorne says
My guess would be translated books suffer in this country for all the reasons you put forth. For my part, I’ve read more translated books in the last four years than in all the decades before. Maybe, too, it’s a fear that we’ll read the book and not “get it,” that it’ll be in some way too different for us to understand and enjoy. For me, they open the mind to all that’s universal, and, yes, all that’s a bit different, but that’s the wonder of it all. Translations are, like immigration, what make us richer. They nurture diversity of the mind. I’ve retained only a fraction of the math I learned in school, but what I HAVE retained is the ability to employ logical thinking.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hi, Christina,
And how very well that “ability to employ logical thinking” works for you.
This is very encouraging to hear of your interest in translation. I think you point out an important note I’d left out, too — that fear of not understanding another culture’s writings. Like “Fear of Missing Out,” we could call this the Fear of Not Getting It, and it’s pretty pervasive for some, I imagine.
Because I travel internationally a good bit, I do find at times that I’m not getting it in regards to one element or another of how things work — and at times, I can find this reflected in how I handle translated work. But instead of putting me off, I find that this helps confirm the “otherness” of cultural ways and means, which can bring texture and color to life if we don’t let it scare us.
This is a wonderful line: “Translations are, like immigration, what make us richer.” Precisely, thanks for it and for your whole comment, great of you to be in touch.
Cheers and read on!
-p.
On Twitter: @Porter_Anderson
David Corbett says
Thanks for this, Porter. Probably the most heartwarming news I got this past year, even more than the sale of my latest novel, was that translation and publication rights for The Art of Character have been sold in Spain and mainland China, and we’re pursuing similar deals in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
I think it’s always the artists who first reach across cultural barriers. It’s just our intrinsic curiosity and openness to the new. My musical hero in this regard has always been Ry Cooder, who simply seems incapable of not reaching out to musicians from different backgrounds to collaborate.
Have a lovely Thanksgiving.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hey, David,
Great to hear from you and congratulations on the translation sales for The Art of Character — those are two fabulous markets to be sold into because Spanish, of course, gives you access to the Latin American markets (and a large part of the US population), and China is China! May they bring you many sales and new readers, and fingers crossed for Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, too — Taiwan is a marvelously avid reading market, they punch way above their population size. If your agent is looking for more action in the ASEAN region, I’m very impressed right now with Vietnam’s presence (I’m just back from our annual conference in Singapore, so that’s on my mind). They’re doing a great job, the Vietnamese, of reaching out and engaging now.
Please feel free to have your agent send me news of such rights action on your books: Porter@PublishingPerspectives.com — we do periodic updates on such news, I’d be glad to have it.
And carry on, you’re branching right out there. Good Thanksgiving to you, too (and try translating THAT holiday for the readers of Uzbekistan, lol).
Cheers,
-p.
On Twitter: @Porter_Anderson
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
PS. Albert Camus has taken over the avatar spot on your Twitter page. :)