Writing a Memoir

I was born into a family where stories were all-important. Not just stories you read in books, though those were much loved; not just stories about imaginary people and magical lands, though we adored those; but also the stories that had made us who we were—stories of the family. As a very young child, I lived with my grandmother in France while my parents were away working in Indonesia, and she told stories of her past. Later, living with my parents in Australia, I heard many stories of their pasts, and the family pasts stretching well beyond them, into the mists of the centuries: in my father’s case, right back into the sixteenth century. Secrets and dramas, tragedy and comedy, big characters and twisty plots: they all featured in the family stories and we could never get enough of them. Later still, I told stories of my own past to my children, as well as passing on the stories from my parents and grandparents and way back. It was a natural thing to do, and it still is. And what I realised was this: the fact that I was brought up in that ferment of family story not only grounded me in my identity, it also had the effect of heightening my own memories of childhood and adolescence so that later, as a writer for children, I had a deep and authentic well to draw from, for my fiction.
But fiction’s one thing. Memoir is quite another. And writing stories about yourself and your family, for public consumption, is also quite different from telling them within the family. There’s so many things you don’t need to explain within the family, but for strangers to understand, to enter into the very personal world you are recreating, you need to at least set the scene. Memoir is written usually in subjective first person; but you need the third-person objective eye, too, if it is to communicate to readers and succeed as a work of art.
It’s a very different skill, writing memoir, to writing fiction. And for me anyway it means I can’t use the same kinds of narrative techniques as I normally do, in my fiction. I write novels chronologically, coherently, events unfolding one after the other so that the story develops smoothly, yet sometimes unexpectedly. But I can’t do that with memoir. It comes to me in fits and starts, in images and bits and pieces, like memory itself. It develops slowly, partly also because it also involves the stories of other people—family members, generally—and so it needs to be written with subtlety and tact yet also be intriguing and rich. It’s a delicate balancing act! Over the years, I’ve written several pieces or essays, fragments which together make up a kind of mosaic of personal and family memoir. They’ve been quite successful, all published, with a few of them published more than once, and recently I’ve also been featuring them on my blog. And, satisfyingly, my family seem to love them too! Perhaps one day I’ll gather them all into a book. Perhaps not. But I have learned quite a bit from writing them, and I thought it might be useful to pass on some tips, if you’re considering writing your own memoir.
*Decide what you feel comfortable about writing about first—don’t force yourself into ‘revelations’ if it feels wrong. In these over-sharing times, it’s sometimes assumed you must be completely open. Not true! You don’t have to unveil all the family secrets to write compelling memoir! Don’t discount other people’s sensitivities: but don’t feel too bound by them either so that you self-censor too much or second-guess family members’ reactions.
*Start with an object or a single image—an aide–mémoire, as it’s called in French (a help to memory).
*Don’t worry too much about being chronological or being strictly factual: you are not writing an actual history or a textbook, you are writing memoir, which by its very nature is subjective. I don’t mean by that that you should make things up, but rather that you portray events and people in an imaginative way.
*Set the scene but don’t over-explain—it’s got to work as a story.
Over to you: do you write memoir? If so, what have been your challenges? If not, what do you think makes good memoir?
About Sophie Masson
Sophie Masson has published more than fifty novels internationally since 1990, mainly for children and young adults. A bilingual French and English speaker, raised mostly in Australia, she has a master’s degree in French and English literature. Sophie's new e-book on authorship, By the Book: Tips of the Trade for Writers, is available at Australian Society of Authors.
Comments
Linda Maye Adams says
I’m a fiction writer, but I’ve also done a memoir. I was in Desert Storm, and even the first year after the war, I thought there was a story I could tell. But it took 25 years before I could wrap myself around what story I wanted to tell and get enough distance. That became Soldier, Storyteller.
But I think one of the challenges is that a memoir isn’t to get back at someone for being wronged, or exorcise your demons. It still needs to be a story that everyone wants to read, and enjoy.
Vijaya says
I also write family stories and I’m starting to think that perhaps I’m better at this than fiction. I’ve only sold essays and well-defined snippets; now that I’m working on a book length project, I am still finding my legs on how to organize the material, and being selective about the material itself. It is perhaps the greatest self-examination I’ll ever go through.
Vijaya says
ps: Sophie, a collection of family stories would be a treasure. I have a small but growing collection and I’ll probably finish these by the time I have grandchildren who can read independently.
Mirella says
I believe that the ultimate question before sitting down to write your very first memoir lines should be, why writing a memoir in the first place, when you could be freer, less constricted by the strict laws of this genre (fear of over-exposure – yours and those dear, close to you people, embarrassment, objectivity, fact-uality, responsibility, etc.) when you could use the same story, same characters, emotions, thoughts, events and incidents into fiction?? I believe one needs to have a clear aim before settling for this extremely tricky genre.
A reason that I consider good enough to motivate one to settle for a memoir rather than fiction would be having a strong message to convey, one that we deem so important as to make it in our obligation to share it with others; a story valuable, rich and likely to be of interest to a number of readers large enough as to justify the sacrificing of own and of those close ones’ privacy – all these if you are also planning to make it public (some people simply write their own to hand it around to children and grandchildren).
In my view, motives like settling of accounts or straightening of family records, or a need to purge oneself of some heaviness in the heart, (we could do this easily enough on your therapist’s couch) don’t justify the effort. What makes it different than other kinds of writing is its distinctive psychological – philosophical dimension (big words, I know, but with real correspondence in our immediate reality within the family, social group, etc). Memoir writing isn’t about just exposing, or hinting at a reality, but it is remarkable through the meta-view it offers over the reality in question, so much so that the reader, upon finishing the book, remains enriched with new insight and with an unexpected perspective on the world. Ultimately, why not, a memoir should leave one with more questions about oneself than with answers, because it is the questions, and not the answers, what trigger transformation. I consider that the true force of Memoir resides not in the personal, but in its collective dimension. With mine, I had to fight with myself and change my initial plan of hiding by writing it in fiction form.
I started writing my memoir about my stormy relationship with my father and about the interaction patterns within my family after the last month I got to spend with my father and my family back home after being absent for twenty -something years. I owed my unplanned visit to my father’s stroke that also unveiled an unsuspected, advanced cancer process – but these are only part of the setting, not the story itself. Before that, I had absolutely no idea that any issues ever existed – that all my troubles, caused mainly by my personality traits, and all my family troubles, were due to the fact that we were far from being the “normal” family I always thought we were. It was a meeting with Destiny that, I understood eventually, deserved to be written as non-fiction, in order to make it impactful and useful.
Mirella says
But this may be my own point of view, not necessarily shared by other authors. I see things from the perspective of my own story; of course we are all different, with different stands, with a variety of life experiences that shape differently our opinions, our likes and dislikes.