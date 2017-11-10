When Other People’s Opinions Don’t Matter

My husband and I have been watching Project Runway this season. We have our favorite designers and our least favorite ones. Near the beginning of the season, the one we were betting against the most was this young man named Brandon who designed only menswear before the show.
In the first challenge, he’d been assigned a beautiful plus-sized model and tasked with creating a red carpet look for her, and he was very nervous about doing the look right. He decided to make an outfit with a cropped camouflage top and a pink bottom with an athletic stripe.
Throughout the episode, the young man expressed doubts about his ability. His model was worried. Some of the other designers thought his work was hideous. We pretty much agreed with them.
At the end, as you probably know, the designers with the highest and lowest scores stay onstage to be judged. Brandon was among them. We of course thought he had a low score, and would immediately be eliminated.
Nope.
The judges loved his red carpet look. They praised him for his originality, for knowing what was going in on the world, the athleisure trend. They loved all the elements others had doubted him for. He had one of the top scores. The only thing they wanted him to improve was his shyness, his hesitancy to talk about his work.
Brandon has continued with his very distinct aesthetic throughout the season. His clothes are often oversized, with lots of buckles and straps. And he’s won lots of challenges. At this writing, he is in the final four.
This reminds me of what happens in other forms of art. Of how easy it is to be dissuaded by the critical tongue of a peer or a teacher or a parent or a coach.
But does it matter if all those people hate your work?
It doesn’t matter one iota if my husband and I don’t like this guy’s clothes. The judges are the gatekeepers, the tastemakers. Those are the ones who matter. The people working in the ring, giving you access, helping you become as influential in that world as they are.
Brandon spoke about how he came from a small town outside of Salt Lake City and has wanted to be a designer since age 13. He talked briefly about the difficulties he had growing up. I wonder how if his anxious reluctance to talk about his work came from his upbringing, if the people around him always dismissed his taste and talent. How many times had he wanted to listen to those voices?
How many times have you been told by someone you’re not talented enough to “make it”? And what were the bona fides of that person? How do they align with your goals?
In the writing industry, there are lots of people who claim expertise, when their credits are slim to none. There are teachers who have no idea of what it takes to be published in today’s industry. There are students who will slam you for the sheer malicious pleasure of it. There are people who recognize talent and jealously try to dissuade it, as if someone else’s success could diminish their own.
Be careful about giving up your power to people who make no difference to your success.
Before you invest emotional effort into someone’s opinion, make sure that you respect the credentials of the person giving it. Does this person know what they’re talking about? What is the proof of their expertise? Consider these factors before you listen to any advice.
In fact, before you shell out any money for a class, you should also consider who’s teaching it. Does the instructor have the kind of publication record you hope to achieve?
And remember, if someone tells you that you lack talent, it could be that you’re like this Project Runway contestant—brilliant and unique, but misunderstood by people who don’t know what they’re talking about.
Has anyone ever told you to give up? How did you handle it?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Margaret Dilloway
Margaret Dilloway is the author of the new middle grade series MOMOTARO: XANDER AND THE LOST ISLAND OF MONSTERS (Disney Hyperion) and three women’s fiction novels. She lives in San Diego with her family and a big Goldendoodle named Gatsby. She teaches creative writing to middle schoolers and does developmental editing.
Comments
JeffO says
Actually, the problem for me is the opposite. I’ve got a couple of beta reader/friends who are talented, published authors–one in particular is gathering momentum and doing quite well for herself now. They tell me how talented I am, how good I am, how it’s only a matter of time, etc. I read those comments and it makes me feel good, except then I say, “Yeah, but….” As in, “Yeah, but I’m not as good as you think I am” and “Yeah, but how come I haven’t gotten that first novel published?” etc. Make no mistake, it’s nice to hear such positive things out of people I respect, but it’s hard to believe it when I’m still one of the Great Unpublished.
Donald Maass says
At the risk of hijacking the comments area this morning, may I jump in with a quick word?
Your situation is familiar. You’ve gone 90% of the way but offers remain elusive. Pros tell you you’re “almost there”, it’s “just a matter of time”. rejections say, “I didn’t connect” or “I didn’t love this as much as I wanted to.”
Frustrating.
What I often see in such situations (meaning, in such manuscripts) is not flaws that need “fixing”. Instead, it’s more a matter of what’s missing–what will enrich a novel and fulfill its entire potential. It’s easier to say what’s wrong than what might be more right.
Even pros–published authors, agents and editors–can have a hard time putting their finger on that. It’s easier to say, “almost there” or “didn’t connect”. But rejections don’t mean “no”, they mean “not yet”. Discover that extra 10%. Keep going and you will.
Donald Maass says
I will bet that Brandon’s originality is backed up by something more mundane: He knows how to sew. He probably also knows cloth, patterns, fitting–all the technical side of clothing design and the tedium of its construction which the broadcast show edits out.
I will bet that Brandon knows his craft.
For fiction writers, I would distinguish between originality and the learned craft that makes original stories work. Even a prose style that flies in the face of literary norms is usually a reaction to–a rejection of–those norms. Revolutionaries understand what they are tearing down.
As a so-called gatekeeper, I can tell you that originality does not make publication more difficult. It boosts the odds. But what use is an original premise when a micro-tension in a manuscript is so low that you skim it? What good is an original voice when the speaker’s journey goes nowhere?
Brandon may succeed by being unique and true to his vision. He may defeat the stronger contestants. But if he does, it will be because he’s like David who slew Goliath–he knows how to hurl rocks with a slingshot and practiced ten thousand times before the battle.
Ignore the critics. Be yourself. Write the story that only you can write. Great advice, absolutely, but also make sure that the words on the page–every one of them–demand to be read. That’s craft.
Vaughn Roycroft says
My wife has a great saying about this sort of thing. If something someone said or did is bothering me, she says, “Don’t let them rent any space in your head.” It’s so perfect, because, after all, it’s my head – and it should only house my thoughts, my vision, my ideals, my goals. And I’m the proprietor, dammit!
I’ve begun to notice something lately, but your essay has crystallized my thinking. I’ve noticed that I’m not really writing for anyone else anymore. I used to. I wrote for beta-readers, critique partners, agents, – you name ’em, I wrote for ’em. But lately I’ve pretty much let go of the outcome. I’m not quite sure how I managed this… Maybe I’m just too tired to write for anyone else anymore. Maybe I just got tired of having renters (I do love my solitude).
Don’t get me wrong – I still have doubts. But when I’m pondering a story problem, or even the workings of the next scene, I am doing it for my characters, without much thought as to who might read it or when. It makes the doubts much easier to dismiss. If I have no renters to please, I have only to please myself. Not saying it’s easy, but it’s much more peaceful up here in my head (and there’s a lot less dirty laundry).
Thanks for the clarity, Margaret!
Paula Cappa says
My heavens, who hasn’t had someone along the way who says you don’t have what it takes. Sometimes I think those words might spark us on. This blog reminds me of Brenda Ueland’s (If You Want To Write) advice to writers when she identifies what she calls the “Great Murderer of the Imaginations … from a world of unceasing, unkind, dinky, prissy Criticalness.” She says that “everybody is talented, original, and has something to say.” That is, if he “tells the truth, if he speaks from himself.” Craft, of course, as Don points out, is essential, but writers cannot be afraid of themselves or of failures along the way. Walt Disney was told he had no good ideas and lacked imagination. Emily Dickinson wrote almost 2000 poems but only a dozen were published during her lifetime. We writers need to be fearless!
SK Rizzolo says
I like this post’s suggestion that we carefully consider the credentials of those we seek out but would add that choosing someone in tune with our particular creative vision is key. Years ago I was lucky to find a coach/mentor for my daughter, and it turned out that this person has since played a central role in her life. Shared vision, shared values. Along these lines, I remember having a not very effective creative writing teacher in college. He was apt to judge the students’ work by HIS vision of what art should be.