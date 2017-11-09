Plunge into Story Action—and Genre

Busy readers love novels that pull them right into a novel’s core conflict. You’re busy—let’s see how it works.
Example 1: Bel Canto
Here are the opening sentences to Ann Patchett’s breakout literary novel, Bel Canto [additional lush sentences cut for length]:
When the lights went off the accompanist kissed her. Maybe he had been turning towards her just before it was completely dark, maybe he was lifting his hands. There must have been some movement, a gesture, because every person in the living room would later remember a kiss. They did not see a kiss, that would have been impossible. The darkness that came on them was startling and complete. [paragraph continues]
After raising this question of why the lights went out, Patchett uses a couple of sentences to define the context—those gathered had not all been opera lovers, for instance, although they are now—and then brings us right back to the room:
No one was frightened of the darkness. They barely noticed. They kept applauding. The people who lived in other countries assumed that things like this happen here all the time. Lights go on, lights go off.
She follows this with “the pleasant scent of candles just snuffed, a smoke that was sweet and wholly unthreatening.”
The stated lack of threat is, of course, fiction speak for “the threat is real and imminent.” Why had the candles also gone out? By page twelve we will learn that the loss of light in this South American home is a prelude to an invasion of guerilla soldiers planning a military coup. While Patchett will cut away several times in this long first chapter to contextualize why people from all corners of the world had assembled there that night, her initial focus on the kiss and the music promises that the politics of this story will focus on interpersonal relationships.
Example 2: Someone Else’s Love Story
Joshilyn Jackson uses a similar method to plunge us into the opening action of her women’s fiction, Someone Else’s Love Story:
I fell in love with William Ashe at gunpoint, in a Circle K. It was on a Friday afternoon at the tail end of a Georgia summer so ungodly hot the air felt like it had all been boiled red. We were both staring down the barrel of an ancient, creaky .32 that could kill us just as dead as a really nice gun could.
Three paragraphs later she backs up to tell us what had happened earlier that day in the life of our first-person narrator, adding a full fifteen pages of additional context before telling us how she, her friend Walcott, and her son ended up at the Circle K convenience store. Unlike Patchett, Jackson does not continue to baste this backstory to unfolding action at the Circle K. She doesn’t need to; we sense the eye of that gun trained on this character even as she orients us to her other current dilemmas.
Setting genre expectation
Both novels plunge us into armed conflict in the first chapter, yet they are not thrillers, murder mysteries, or suspense novels. To thwart such genre expectations, their authors used an interesting technique: they embedded their endings into their openings. Why would they give away the endings? Ironically—because it drives me mad that I have friends who read the ending before they buy a book—I know the answer because I’ve done it myself. They do it to set genre expectation, which helps fine-tune the story question in the reader’s mind.
This sentence from Bel Canto is buried in the middle of a hearty paragraph on page 13:
It was the unspoken belief of everyone who was familiar with this organization and with the host country that they were all good as dead, when in fact it was the terrorists who would not survive the ordeal.
If the title Someone Else’s Love Story didn’t do the trick, Jackson wants to make sure you understand, from the bottom of the very first page, that this will not be a police procedural:
That afternoon in the Circle K, I deserved to know, right off, that I had landed bang in the middle of a love story. Especially since it wasn’t—it isn’t—it could never be my own.
These endings take the big-picture focus off the resolution of the immediate trauma at hand and redirect reader expectation toward how these circumstances will impact the relationships between the characters as the story progresses. Because these clues are planted up front, while the reader is still sorting through myriad details to gain orientation to the story , they will not create the buzz kill that I fear readers-of-endings might experience. In fact, with so much story to come, the giveaway line might seem all but forgotten, yet subliminally, it has done its work.
Is there a moment of high action or tension that represents your novel’s core conflict, which you could move to page one and then contextualize and return to? Would predicting your ending in some way help to set reader expectation? And more important: do you read endings before you start reading a novel? Why, pray tell? Let’s discuss.
About Kathryn Craft
Kathryn Craft is the author of two novels from Sourcebooks, The Art of Falling and The Far End of Happy. Her work as a freelance developmental editor at Writing-Partner.com follows a nineteen-year career as a dance critic. Long a leader in the southeastern Pennsylvania writing scene, she leads writing workshops and retreats, and is a member of the Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more on Kathryn's website.
Rob Adams says
Great post Katheryn.
This is one of my favorite techniques. It helps grab the reader early and the end comes across as an epiphany so we are really improving the beginning and the end.
This technique is so strong I almost feel a story is incomplete without it.
Best,
Rob.
Kathryn Craft says
It really adds a laser focus, doesn’t it?
Vijaya says
Thank you for this excellent lesson on writing the personal with an important historical backdrop. I need to absorb this to implement in my own work.
Confession, when I cannot bear the tension I read the end, that way I can enjoy the book better. There’s no such thing as “spoiling” for me because I really love the journey. And that’s my defense :)
Kathryn Craft says
Haha! Okay, I’ll give you that one. There have been a couple novels where my stomach gets in a twist about 2/3 through and I would like to know, but I think I enjoy the agony too much!
Not That Johnson says
I’m amazed, Vijaya. I love a good baseball game, but if I accidentally learn the final score before sitting down to watch a recording, I won’t watch. It’s ruined.
Kathryn Craft says
It amazes me that some television stations replay old games for this reason. Yet again, I do sometimes re-read a great novel, and I know how that one will end…
Vijaya says
All I can say is that a story is not like a game because I am also a re-reader. There are some books I’ve read a dozen times over and I’m still enthralled.
Maggie Smith says
I have never read the ending to a book, maybe because the kind of books I gravitate to don’t have “endings” (like who done it?) so much as satisfying conclusions. But I did flash back to reading Bel Canto, seeing that line, and yet being surprised when the denouement came. Funny. I guess because I didn’t want it to be true
Kathryn Craft says
When I finished Bel Canto, Maggie, I so wished I had a book club to discuss it with! I didn’t want it to be true either, but I suspected, after some thought, that the ending made sense.
I like how you described the books you enjoy reading as having “satisfying conclusions.” I like those kind of books best myself!
Beth Havey says
This is fascinating, Kathryn, because if many authors do this, for me coming upon that sentence, those lines–must be subliminal; I am not looking for it. And I rarely go to the last page–unless the book is dragging and I’m trying to decide if I will stick with it. THIS RARELY HAPPENS. But I do think writers live in “the book as a whole” and thus these kinds of clues come naturally onto the page. Going to look for one in my WIP. Thanks.
Kathryn Craft says
Hi Beth, after writing a few drafts and then reworking the opening, it’s like the DNA of the story is inside you, and writing such a thing can be effortless. I wrote the opening to The Art of Falling last—that dance scene with Penelope in Dmitri’s company—and later realized it pretty much foreshadows the entire book. Didn’t set out to, but there you have it.