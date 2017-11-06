How Not To NaNoWriMo

I’m not a huge fan of rules about writing. I don’t write every day, for starters. I neither write what I know nor do I not write what I don’t know. So there are very few blanket pronouncements I would make about writing, and I would never tell people not to do NaNoWriMo, attempting to knock out the better part of a novel in just one month.
But I will say this: I’ve done it a few times, and sometimes it turns out really well, and sometimes it’s a spectacular crash-and-burn failure, and the difference between the two is never whether I actually manage to get 50,000 words onto the page.
So I have some ideas about what makes you more likely to succeed or more likely to fail. Here are my guidelines for what not to do, and I can tell you exactly what happens to at least one writer who tries to NaNoWriMo (yes, it can be a verb) this way. Because I am that writer.
Don’t just say “any word is a good word.” I recently finished the first draft of my next novel, which I worked on as my NaNoWriMo project two years ago. I’m a sloppy writer and a big advocate of just getting words on the page. So what’s the difference between the 25,000 words I eked out two Novembers ago and the 100,000 draft I just finished? About 90,000 words, for one thing. During that November, I tried writing in different voices, from the POV of different characters, and paid no attention to whether or not all the scenes came together. Accordingly, almost none of them did. I did a great job developing characters… many of whom didn’t even make it into the novel. Part of NaNoWriMo’s usefulness is to get past your inner editor, but I left her so far in the dust that she has pretty much shrugged her shoulders and given up on me. Have some kind of a plan, even if it changes along the way.
Don’t just write because it’s November. Six Novembers ago I had plenty of time on my hands (no kids, a husband busy with business school, and reasonable work hours) but only a kernel of an idea. I didn’t take the time to develop the idea, because – hey, it’s November! Now’s the time! I exceeded the 50,000-word goal well ahead of November 30 and once December came I literally never opened the file again. From what I remember, the protagonist liberally quoted Fiona Apple lyrics and referred to her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend exclusively as “F**king Ruby Bruno.” I’m pretty sure it’s not going to fit into my future publications. I tell people that no writing is wasted because you always learn something from it, but I learned less from that novel than from any of my others. I guess what I learned is, well, don’t just write because it’s November.
Don’t let anyone else define “success.” This is what it comes down to. I feel like I went about NaNoWriMo “wrong” for a couple of years, as you see in the above examples. But another writer might get exactly the same results and see it as success. Even 10,000 words out of a 25,000-word manuscript might be 10,000 words you never would have arrived at otherwise, or they might be 10,000 amazing words, and so you’ve succeeded in some way. If you want to write, write. If you decide halfway through that you don’t believe in your project and you want to spend your November doing something else, no one’s keeping score. NaNoWriMo — or don’t! – just the way you want to.
Are you doing NaNoWriMo this year? Any tips on what not to do?
About Greer Macallister
Raised in the Midwest, Greer Macallister is a poet, short story writer, playwright and novelist. Her plays have been performed at American University, where she earned her MFA in Creative Writing. Her debut novel THE MAGICIAN'S LIE was an Indie Next pick, Target Book Club selection, and a USA Today bestseller, and has been optioned for film by Jessica Chastain's Freckle Films. Her next novel is GIRL IN DISGUISE, about America's first female private investigator, Kate Warne (Sourcebooks, March 2017.)
Comments
JeffO says
I think NaNo is a good thing overall, but it’s important not to get too caught up on ‘winning.’ When I did my first NaNo six (six?! Really?) years ago I got locked in on the idea that it had to be a complete novel. The result was a complete manuscript, but i was rushed and compressed into about 53,000 words and was terrible. On the bright side, it got me writing, and isn’t that what it’s all about?
Erin Bartels says
First NaNoWriMo I attempted was a failure because I had no plan. I had an idea for an opening and that was it. Second time, I had a plan, though not an outline, and I “won” before Thanksgiving. THEN I finished that novel by January I think, revised it, polished up the first 35 pages, and submitted it to a contest for emerging writers. I was finalist, got requests for the MS from two agents who were judges, and that book is now my seconded contracted novel, due to come out in November 2019.
This year, I’m not ready to write a novel, and I’ve become enamored with the idea of writing a screenplay, so I’m focusing on that project this month (when I’m not renovating the kitchen and writing catalog copy for 70+ books in the next two weeks…). I’m not expecting to have a finished screenplay at the end because I’m learning a lot as I go about formatting and just how a successful screenplay works. But maybe by the end of the year.
Benjamin Brinks says
Just read on your website the premises of your first two novels, forthcoming from Revell. Fabulous sounding stories! Looking forward to those.
Erin Bartels says
Thanks, Benjamin!
Donald Maass says
“Six Novembers ago I had plenty of time on my hands … but only a kernel of an idea.”
That, I think, is the difference between whether NaNo is productive–in the sense of generating pages that survive in a manuscript–or whether it is mainly exploratory.
There is nothing wrong with using November to explore, experiment and be energized by the rush of skiing downhill. What shapes a novel, though, is the purpose that gives it urgency and necessity for the author.
Perhaps November 1st should be devoted to intentions: What question do I want my novel to answer? What epiphany do I want my readers to experience? What do I want them to see?
Writing fiction isn’t only about racking up pages. It’s also about what isn’t on the page: the urgency we sense behind the scenes we are reading, the tension in the heart of the author that becomes conflict at the core of a story.
Not to undercut NaNo, obviously, but to use it not just for speed but in service of the storyteller.
Batman says
Yes, just because it’s a novel, doesn’t mean that it has to be fiction. Write your passion, and if it’s a How To on what to do so that others may do it, write that.
A well constructed fresh voice to something that’s been done literally a million times before may be just what this country needs.
Donna Galanti says
Great post! I did NaNoWriMo for the first time last year and loved it. I wrote the first 50K on my 3rd book in my Element Trilogy. That jumpstarted me to write the final 50K in the next 2 months. I’m revising it now. I think going into it with a plan definitely helps.
Also, I think 10K good words on a novel during this event is much better than 50K sloppy words that have to be torn apart. I think any writer that tackles NaNoWriMo and accomplishes even a portion of what they planned – is all positive. Also, it may be a good leap for some to write that first novel they’ve been putting off and that is definitely a good thing.
But you are right – don’t write just because it’s November. I had hoped to take that month’s mentality with me ongoing in the following months. I did not sustain it permanently, but would do NaNoWriMo again to jump back into that thinking. Some folks I know use this month to revise as well – I think you can modify the event to fit your own needs and goals.
Melissa Marsh says
I’m doing NaNo this year, and I’m discovering that I can’t wildly write whatever I want to. I’m behind on my word count BUT I have managed to write every day, and a lot of those words are GOOD words. I’ve always thought of NaNo as something you can tailor specifically to your needs. One year I used it as a motivator to edit my entire novel. This year, I’m using it to jump start a new work. I don’t know if I’ll hit the 50K mark, but I DO know that I’ll have a very solid story on which to work. For me, it’s not about winning so much as reaching the goal you set for yourself; whether it’s writing every day, or editing your novel, or writing 50k. It’s about challenging yourself.
Heather Webb says
Perfect advice, Greer! I just shared this in a NaNo group I’m leading and we all are like “whew”! We needed this today.
neroli lacey says
Loved your post, Greer. I once wrote 52,000 messy words on a 10 day retreat and spent the next erm….embarrassing….three years cleaning up the mess; trying to figure out what the core of the story was.
I’ve just moved to D.C. and am looking for an MFA in fiction. I’ll email you directly to ask about your experience at AU.
DougB says
In January, I wrote the logline of the novel I planned to write this November. In March, I bought Fast Fiction by Denise Jaden, a practical and often funny book on winning NaNo. In May, I followed Jaden’s advice and started brainstorming the setting, theme, and characters, using a trifold poster board and a stack of old magazines I cut up for pictures. In September, I started outlining the story – and finally bashed into the obstacle that I’d been avoiding all year: no antagonist. In October, I sorted out the bad guy and tried the outline again – and then couldn’t plot my way to the end. Briefly, I considered winging it in November, but I decided ultimately to give the season a pass.
Still, I’m calling it a NaNo “win” though I won’t have written a word of that original idea this month. The preparation for NaNo led me to some lessons learned about plotting and process and research.