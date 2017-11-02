Confessions of a Recovering Plotter

E.L. Doctorow famously said, “Writing is like driving at night in the fog. You can only see as far as your headlights, but you can make the whole trip that way.” I’ve always loved that quote on writing because it’s so vivid and atmospheric, but for me, at the beginning of my writing career, it wasn’t especially true. In the age-old plotter vs. pantser debate, I would have said that I was a plotter all the way. I loved outlines. L-o-v-e-d them. I would not only outline the book in detail, I would outline each chapter before I wrote it, and then each scene of each chapter, too. I don’t think that effort was at all wasted; it helped me write my first books and land my first publishing contracts, and even more importantly, I think it gave me a deeply ingrained sense of story structure and plot. After writing several books, though, I noticed something: no matter how much I outlined and plotted and planned in advance, a certain percentage of my outlined plot points never made it into the book, because when it came to actually write them, they either just didn’t work– or else more often in the course of the writing process, I would come up with something that actually worked better than what I had originally planned.
Because I like outlines, like I say, and because I also love learning more about story craft, I tried stepping up the plotter game, using things like beat sheets and pinch points and all-is-lost moments. And to be clear, I’m not criticizing any of those things, I think they can be vitally important story elements, I think that using them to structure your novel in advance might work great for some authors. It just . . . didn’t work for me. At all. When I tried to outline my story with that level of structure and detail in mind, all I ended up with was a giant, unworkable mess that I eventually scrapped. I really did love the basic story idea, so maybe I’ll go back to it . . . someday. For now, though, I’ve come to realize that my writing process actually works better if I let go of a little of the control and allow a bit of the pantsing side of things to creep in.
For me, personally, writing is all about knowing the emotional journey that my characters take over the course of the book. So before I start writing, I have three key emotional points in mind: where my characters start out, why they need to change, and then where they end up by the end. Then I come up with plot points that can happen to effect that emotional change. For example, if I had a character who was deathly afraid of heights at the start of the book, and I knew that overcoming that fear was going to be part of his emotional journey, I would need a couple scenes where he faces that fear. Maybe one in which he tries to conquer the fear and fails, and one in which he ultimately succeeds. At any rate, thinking about those key emotional turning points gives me maybe 3-4 key scenes that I can picture in advance before I start writing. And that’s . . . kind of it, really. Once I have that very basic framework of a beginning, a few points in the middle, and an ultimate goal at the end, I can jump in and start writing for the most part without looking back. And it is like making a car trip at night, because there are always the possibility of surprises along the way. A deer may jump across the road and make me swerve out of my lane. My GPS may get stolen, leading me to get lost. But as long as I have those few key story components in mind– but not rigidly so, because even they’re subject to change– I’m okay.
Does the plotter in me miss the security of a more detailed outline? Sometimes, a bit. But one of my favorite talks on the creative process is John Cleese’s lecture on creativity . (And if you take nothing else away from this post, go watch it, seriously, because it is just that good.) At any rate, in his talk, Cleese posits that the best and most successful creative endeavors come from a willingness to exist in a state of uncertainty– a mental state where you don’t have the perfect line of dialogue yet or the perfect plot point, where you haven’t yet discovered what comes next, because it pushes you not to be satisfied with the easy, obvious answer, and to reach for the unique, strikingly creative one. As much as I love my outlines, I do think that’s true, at least for me. If I can let go of my desire to know everything about my story in advance, the writing of it will take me to a deeper level of understanding, one where the story becomes so much more than I ever could have planned.
What about you? Where do you fall on the Plotter/Pantser scale? Have you ever tried changing up your routine by trying one or the other?
About Anna Elliott
Anna Elliott is an author of historical fiction and fantasy. Her first series, the Twilight of Avalon trilogy, is a retelling of the Trystan and Isolde legend. She wrote her second series, the Pride and Prejudice Chronicles, chiefly to satisfy her own curiosity about what might have happened to Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy, and all the other wonderful cast of characters after the official end of Jane Austen's classic work. She enjoys stories about strong women, and loves exploring the multitude of ways women can find their unique strengths. Anna lives in the Washington DC area with her husband and three children.
Comments
Anna says
Structuring the narrative around emotional plot points, based on the three essentials you describe–this is gold. Thanks!
LInda Maye Adams says
I’m a pantser. It is scary to jump right in not know anything at all and exploring the waves of the story to see what’s out there.
But I’ve tried outlining, both accidentally and intentionally, and no, never again. They broke my stories in some fundamental ways that weren’t recoverable. Not only that, doing them wasn’t fun; trying an intentional one made me feel like I’d already discovered the story so there was no point to writing it.
The accidental outlining came from all the craft books. Nearly all of the have the assumption you are outlining, so the advice is framed from that perspective. I actually had to toss out years of writing advice and get back to the basics to separate myself from that.
Gary Piserchio says
Attended MHC 49 last weekend and had long discussions about this topic. MileHiCon is a literary con for sf/f/h writers in Denver. I asked a former panster, current plotter/outliner, how he was able to wrap his mind around the transition. I was looking for the epiphany that would send me sprinting down the outlining path never to look back. Spoiler: No epiphany to be found. We talked about beat sheets and “save the cat” and all of those tools. What worked for him were long walks on short piers–uh, long walks to talk to himself and work out the kinks.
The writer next to us shouted CHARACTER ARCS! Okay, he shouted metaphorically. In reality, he spoke calmly about how he broke through into more productive outlining by using what you discuss above. Finding the core of each of the main characters, figuring out their arcs, and then “outlining” 3, 4, 5 key scenes.
I’m a plantser. I always start out pantsing because I don’t know my characters yet. So I have to write (and often throw away) large chunks of prose to get to who they are and to find out what the hell they’re doing in this book. After I find them (hi!), then I can outline ahead a few chapters at a time (ala Doctorow).
One glorious moment (out of four novels), I worked myself into good fortune and from about the midpoint of the novel I suddenly saw the path clearly to the end and was able to outline (a paragraph or two per chapter) the rest of the book. It was wonderful and I wrote in a white-hot sprint to the end.
But thus far (my four completed novels) I do a lot of pantsing as I find my way, which means a lot of “wasted” words (I know, I know, nothing’s ever truly wasted–conservation of energy and all that), but end up with 30,000 to 50,000 unused words per novel. I chafe at that because how many more novels could I write if I didn’t have all that excess?!
Deep breath. Calm. Serenity now. Festivus for the rest of us.
Alas, plantsing is my process. I am using character arcs for my current novel, but there are all of those other pesky scenes/chapters in and between the main characters’ “arc” scenes to come up with and write. And so I forge ahead into the fog finding my way twenty feet at a time.
Densie Webb says
I feel your pain. I’m a panster, who constantly admonishes herself for not being a plotter. Despite the best of intentions–I’ve started out with index cards, started developing outlines, read Story Genius, downloaded Scrivener, watched a Masterclass with Aaron Sorkin, even bought a cork board and push pins. But to no avail. The closest I come to plotting is when I get about 1/3 to halfway through a draft, I realize I have to figure out timelines, season changes, pregnancies, etc. My conclusion: You have to go with what feels right.
Peter Rey says
Great post Anna.
I’ve been a pantser all my life. I tried on many different occasions to outline my stories. But after a page or so I always grow so impatient I have to abandon my outlining and start writing.
However my first drafts tend to be quite skinny. So, in a way, I can say they are a sort of (messy) outline. As you said it’s not about the best method or the more efficient way to write. It’s about the writer and how he or she feels. About our willingness to exist in a state of uncertainty.
After all, Nabokov wrote Lolita on index cards during a long road trip… =)
Sandra Muller says
I used to be a diehard pantser but switched to becoming a methodical plotter after I ended up with several unfinished, hideously tangled novels. I really enjoy the plotting process. I find it very creative. But I’ll admit, I struggle a little with the writing side – it’s a bit like write by numbers :/