Novels We Could Never Write

The helicopters are out in force again. The whir of propellers has become so commonplace since the morning of October 7th that the sound has faded into the background, a white noise machine only heard when the power’s cut.
Today it’s two news helicopters, and they’ve hovered over a field a couple miles due west of my house from mid-morning until nightfall, a field I’ve driven by daily since 3-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared. I pass by her neighborhood, an enclave of McMansions one subdivision northwest of where I live, each time I mail a letter or go to the grocery store. If I look south while crossing the railroad tracks I can see the tree beside which Sherin’s adoptive father apparently made her stand at 3AM as punishment for not drinking her milk. It stands maybe fifty feet from the track, clearly visible from a busy street, in an area coyotes often roam. People leave flowers and balloons and hold prayer vigils, though the police dogs have all but proved she was never there.
It doesn’t matter that the smiling little girl seen in the news reports isn’t white or that she was born in another country. It doesn’t matter that she has developmental issues or that she has a limited ability to speak. She’s the community’s daughter now and the air grows heavier with each passing day she isn’t found. Things like this don’t happen in this area of Dallas, at least not in the twenty years I’ve lived here.
We’re all holding our breath.
When police reported one of the family’s three cars had been missing between 4 and 5 AM on the morning of Sherin’s disappearance, I gave up all hope she’d be found alive. “That proves it,” I said to my pre-teen daughter. “He killed her and removed the evidence.”
“You’re jumping to conclusions, Mama,” she said. “Isn’t it possible that he searched near the house, didn’t find her, and then took the car out to look?”
I’ve run the toddler-gauntlet twice and know that any three-year-old left alone outside at night would scream loud enough to wake the neighbors. Any father, upon finding his child gone, would at the very least wake his wife, who reportedly slept through the whole ordeal. He’d call the police and pound on neighbors’ doors, organizing a search party. He would not, as he claimed, do laundry and wait for her to turn back up. For five hours.
I bit my tongue, though, because my daughter asked a valid question. It WAS possible he had an innocent reason to leave the house, just as he had a plausible reason to attempt to give the girl milk in the middle of the night. (Her developmental issues required her to eat often.)
My daughter and I had both heard every publicly known detail of the father’s story. One of us was willing to suspend disbelief enough to objectively consider all possible motives. The other will not easily be convinced the man does not deserve to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
As a mother, I’m horrified by what has likely happened to this child.
As a writer, though, I’m intrigued.
Why would a wealthy, highly educated man tell such an easily disproved, self-incriminating story? Is there a grain of truth embedded in the lie? Perhaps it was his night to ensure Sherin ate, and he got angry when she resisted the easiest option at hand? Perhaps he lashed out and it was all a horrible accident? Perhaps he feared, being a minority man, he’d get an unfair trial in a death penalty state? Was it premeditated murder and he hoped confessing to an act of child endangerment would lead the police astray long enough to prevent a body being found? Was he protecting someone else? His wife?
I’ll likely never know the answer to these questions, but any of these scenarios could spark a compelling novel. A novel I can’t write.
As writers, we are hard-wired to untangle the motives and intentions of our characters, to give meaning behind things that, at first glance, might seem inexplicable. We attempt to inspire sympathy even when characters behave despicably. It’s a bit like method acting, and most of us have a few dark pathways into the human mind we’ll do anything to avoid exploring, much less remaining in for a year or more. Some might argue those are the very places we should shine a light into – waving at Don Maass – and I know I’ll be forced to walk some of them in my next novel, but there will remain one shadowy alcove I’ll pass by with eyes firmly closed.
There are some things I don’t want to understand.
Over to you. Have you ever found yourself imagining a novel you knew you could not write? Under what circumstances might you change your mind? What dark pathways do you avoid?
Note: Since writing this post, there has been a heartbreaking development in the case. At around 11:00 AM on 10/22 the body of a small child was discovered in a culvert under a bridge by the intersection of Spring Valley and Bowser Road in Richardson. The child’s remains have not yet been positively identified, but police have reason to believe it is Sherin Mathews. This intersection is maybe a quarter mile from the child’s home. Due to the close proximity of the crime scene to my house, I learned of the discovery from frantic neighbors about 90 minutes before the RPD press conference.
About Kim Bullock
Kim has an M.A. in English from Iowa State University. She writes mainly historical fiction, though has also contributed non-fiction articles to historical and Arts and Crafts publications in both the United States and Canada. She has just finished One Shade Brighter, a novel based on the rather colorful life of her great-grandfather, landscape painter Carl Ahrens.
Comments
Vijaya says
Kim, this is just awful. I’m so sorry for little Sherin, her family, and your community. Praying for you all. I think it can take a decade or two to process something like this, before you can tell the story with a little bit of distance. However, if you’re a journalist, this is the kind of story you won’t let go of. You’ll dig and dig until you find the answers. Call it a sense of justice, to know the truth.
Kim Bullock says
Vijaya,
Missing children cases always get to me, but it was impossible not to feel personally invested in the outcome when I heard the helicopters every day, when the footage on the news showed fields and train tracks I know well. They found her in a culvert under a bridge that I’ve gone over at least twice since she went missing. If I ever use any part of this story, it will be a long time from now.
Kathryn Craft says
This is such a compelling post, and evokes so perfectly the sort of situation that gets the creative mind cranking. But oh god, Kim, the thought of you traveling over that culvert, not knowing what is lying below, is so chilling. There are so many compelling and provocative details in this post, and I’m sure each reader will hone in on a different one, and each writer choose to spin the story that grabs his/her interest the most. Couldn’t we all write “some” version of this story, focusing on different angles and born though our own eyes? But this one from your response to Vijaya really grabbed me.
Kim Bullock says
Kathryn,
I knew about the discovery (and where it was) a good hour and a half before the press conference announcing it. That neighborhood is walking distance from me, and so I see messages posted on the Nextdoor website from there. The area she was found isn’t remote at all. The crime scene is visible from a row of townhouses on one side of the track and houses on the other. The body was apparently discovered by two people out walking their dog. I’m not sure that Sherin’s remains had always been there, since I can’t imagine that area hadn’t been searched. You can almost see her home from there, just down the track. We had a bad storm the night before and rainwater might have carried her there. Maybe it just moved her enough to make her visible.
The sound of helicopters has become such an anxiety trigger now.
I learned another detail yesterday from neighbors who know the family involved and it makes the story even more chilling. Apparently CPS has been called to the house before, but it was because of the mother, not the father. She has said nothing through this whole thing.
I admire you even more now for being able to write The Far Side of Happy.
V.P. Chandler says
I agree. I have a hard time reading or watching movies with this premise, so I rarely do. And there are some things I will never write.
Since I do write some horror, I could write about this subject, but I don’t think I would ever get clean of it. I feel that it would take a part of my soul.
Kim Bullock says
That’s it exactly, Val. It would take a part of my soul, especially if I wrote from the perspective of the person who killed the child.
Julia Munroe Martin says
I’ve watched this story from afar, Kim, like you with the ultimate fear. And I’m with you, I could not write about this. I was just talking to a friend about this very thing, wondering if my skirting of my biggest fears, not writing about the things that are the darkest in my mind, is what’s keeping me from going as far as I could with my fiction. It’s not so much *only* that I avoid the things that terrify me (like child abductions, danger to children in general) but also that maybe I hold myself back from writing in ways I could, in ways I’m not even aware. Does that make sense? I’ve often wondered if I just don’t “go there,” as the saying goes. I think this post really goes to the heart of that for me. And I totally get it. I’m intrigued, want to know, but I’m also quite sure I wouldn’t be able to examine it enough to write about it. Great questions, Kim.
Kim Bullock says
I had no doubt in my mind that there was going to be a “recovery” instead of a “rescue.” This little girl was tiny – only 22 pounds – and required a specialized diet. Nothing about this story has made sense from the start, and each new detail leads not to answers, but to more questions.
For the most part, I agree that “going there” creates some of the best, most powerful writing we are capable of. As I mentioned, I’ll have to do this in my next novel, at least to an extent. That will involve a child, too, but it will be an incident in a scene. Important, but not a central theme.
We’ll have time in a car together soon. If you want a sounding board for the specifics in your novel, and the ways you are holding back, I’m more than happy to be a sounding board.
Lauren Carter says
Absolutely heartbreaking :(…… In terms of the writing question, though, for me it is in some ways *easier* (you know what I mean) to go to this place because I’m not a parent. In my WIP, in fact, there is an abduction of an infant… But I also think that it’s an interesting exercise to think about situations/characters you feel you could never write about or embody and try doing it. Stretching the comfort zones.
Kim Bullock says
In a way I have “gone there” by writing this post, at least to a degree. I’m not sure I could do it in fiction, though, at least not from the point of view of anyone who would harm a child.
I once had to write a scene about a two year old dying (from an illness). It the time I had a two year old, and the only way I could write the scene effectively was to give the dying child characteristics of my own child. It took me three months to work up the courage to do it, but I managed. It’s one of the strongest things I’ve ever written. I would not have been able to do it, though, if the novel centered around that child.
Thank you so much for commenting!
Erin Bartels says
A horrible tragedy and a provocative question to us. I have been haunted by the story a year or so ago about the little 2-year-old boy who wandered away from his grandmother’s house in Tennessee and was eventually found dead in the woods within a mile of where everyone was searching. I can’t get it out of my head, and I desperately wish I could. I truly don’t think I could ever write about something like that happening to a child. I would never want to spend time in the minds of the parents and friends searching. I could never write those scenes.
So I have to conclude that, just because something haunts me doesn’t mean I’m meant to write about it. Certainly there are some things that haunt me — big questions with no easy answers — that I want to write about. But those stories will involve adults or teenagers, not little children.
And frankly, I’m not sure how many of us want to read stories about child victims. I read Beasts of No Nation because the author is a good friend’s brother-in-law. It was a wonderfully written book, but I felt sick as I read it. I still haven’t been able to bring myself to watch the movie.
Kim Bullock says
Hi Erin,
Oh, that would be an awful story to have floating around in your head. I shudder just thinking about it.
I have to admit that I will generally shy away from reading stories about child victims unless there is some reason I feel like the story is going to teach me something, say a story about the Holocaust or a lesser known historical truth, such as in the novel Orphan Train. A glaring exception was The Lovely Bones, which garnered so much word-of-mouth press that I felt I should read it.
Thank you for commenting!
Tom Bentley says
Kim, that’s a relentlessly sad and horrible story. I wouldn’t have the resources to move something of that darkness into my own fictional world.
But I was moved over and over while reading The Lovely Bones, a work that digs right into the sickness and horror of humans behaving badly, of murder and perversion. A hard work to read—and I wonder how Alice Sebold pushed herself through it—but one told with striking emotional power.
Kim Bullock says
The Lovely Bones slayed me. I still remember the image at the end of the first chapter when the knife “smiled” at Susie. I shudder just thinking about that. I think what got me through the book was that Susie, as narrator, still seemed alive, even though she wasn’t. I’ve read Alice Sebold’s other book, too, and I believe that she wrote The Lovely Bones from a real place of trauma, a sort of alternate reality for what might have happened to her, had she not lived through her own attack. She may have written about the experience in order to survive it.
I know I couldn’t live in that dark place without doing irreparable harm to my soul.
Thank you for commenting, Tom!
Beth Havey says
Alice Sebold pushed through it, because she was raped while in college. She wrote a book about it entitled LUCKY (nonfiction). I was intrigued by both of her books, her ability to lash out at a society that allows these things to happen. She used THE LOVELY BONES to present the issue again, this time using her incredible talent to write fiction. I confess my novel is about a child abduction. Erin Bartels has read a version of it. In 1983 a ten-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered in a suburb of Chicago. I was raising two daughters. That story haunted me then and for years afterward. I wrote pieces about protecting one’s children. And eventually it became the kernel for my novel. I even wanted to dedicate the novel to this child and when Isabelle Bloom created a statue to raise money for a cause put forward by the family, I bought one. So thanks, Kim, for sharing your experience and feelings. Fiction can fuel anger and futility, but it can also fuel a way to fight back. I believe I am doing that. Or maybe I am just releasing demons that have, like Sebold, forced me to the keyboard–though her agony outweighs mine.
Kim Bullock says
Beth,
I can certainly understand how stories like this can affect writers in different ways, Beth. I felt absolutely compelled to write today’s post on the topic; at the time, with helicopters flying overhead, there was no room in my mind for anything else. I’m sure this experience, in some way, will find its way into my fiction. I may not write about this topic, but the emotions it brought out in me could certainly be mined in the future.
Thank you for commenting!
Beth Havey says
Such a valid point, Kim, that the emotion can work its way onto the page–but the topic will be different. You pulled a lot out of me this morning. See, my emotions are still raw when it comes to kidnapping. Thanks.
Heidi Lacey says
Kim – But the chances are great that you will write about it in some way. Maybe not deliberately, maybe not directly (aside from this post), and maybe not for five, ten, twenty years, but some aspect of this experience, some physical or emotional detail will wend its way into your writing at some point. We can’t divorce ourselves from our experiences, from what brings us pain, not if we what to write what’s honest, true, and whole, regardless of genre.
Kim Bullock says
That’s absolutely, true, Heidi. This experience has granted me (for lack of a better word) a whole new emotion to tap into. That, I’m sure, will come out somewhere, in some way.
Benjamin Brinks says
There are stories I am not qualified to write, but few that (if qualified) I would not. With one exception.
As an adoptive dad, I am put off by the number of adoption-gone-wrong novels out there. Adoption is on one level a tragedy–and is certainly a trauma for the child–but in most cases it goes right, long term, and benefits the child. It has done so for my kids.
Adoption-gone-wrong is a handy, off-the-shelf plot device but one that for an insider like me is simplistic and even offensive. I see now why we need sensitivity reads.
Even though I am qualified, I would not write a novel revolving around adoption. What I want is for adopted people to be presented as normal, not damaged. Adopted kids are not victims, but brave hearts, demon slayers and world makers. They deserve better than they are getting from fiction writers nowadays.
As for adoptive parents, the Sherin Mathews case is real, and horrible, and bad publicity for adoption parenting, but it is the exception not a trope. There’s plenty of stinking parenting of bio kids, too. But as you say, stories are complex. They have many sides.
When we choose difficult topics, what gives stories their power is not easy black-and-white morality but the complex, shifting light of truth.
Kim Bullock says
Hi Benjamin,
The news stories, of course, are making a big deal of the fact that Sherin was adopted, almost like that is some sort of explanation for what happened. Little is said of her developmental handicaps and lack of communication skills which, I would think, would be a much greater source of tension in the home. Had their biological child had these issues, the same thing could have happened.
I wince at how the constant harping on the fact that she wasn’t their natural child must be making people who have adopted or are adopted feel. The vast majority of the time, adoptions go well for both parent and child.
On a side note, there was a hearing today because Sherin’s parents are trying to regain custody of their biological child. The request was denied.
Thank you for commenting and sharing your perspective. It’s an important one to keep in mind.
David A. says
One thing I discovered in a previous novel I wrote: I can, and did, describe (briefly) the cruel killing of a pet dog, but I could not do the same for a cat. I’m a cat guy, through and through.
Kim Bullock says
We all have our limits, David. Interesting how that works.
CK Wallis says
Like you, I could never write about someone deliberately harming a young child. Just trying to imagine the mindset of such a person is too unsettling. I think the natural instinct of “normal” adults is to protect children.
As I’ve mentioned on WU before, I’m writing stories for my grandchildren, each featuring one of them as the protagonist. One of the hardest things about writing these stories has been creating conflict or predicaments for them to overcome because I don’t like imagining them anything other than perfectly happy all the time. While they haven’t read their own stories, I do use the siblings and cousins as “mini” beta readers to get some kids’ feedback (they are all avid readers, with definite likes and dislikes, so I trust them).
Your post reminded me of a comment I recently posted about how differently children see the world. A few months ago, I took an online short-story course, working on one of these stories for the class. One day this past summer, I told my eleven year-old grandson (who’s also started writing his own stories) about the class, and that because of the word count limit I had had to quickly devise a new ending. After agreeing to read the new version, he said, “Wanna know a fast way to end a story, Gram? Just have everyone die.”
Gram: “What?!”
Grandson: “You know. Like have everyone climb a mountain and after they get to the top, there’s an accident and they all fall off. If they were on a mountain and fell off, that would be realistic.”
Gram: “I couldn’t have one of you kids die! I couldn’t write something like that!”
Grandson: “Why not? You’re just making it all up anyway.”
The past few months there have been many times when I’ve been stunned by how grown-up he’s becoming…and then there are times like this when I’m reminded of just how young he still is.
liz says
Heartbreaking post, Kim. I’ve been following this story via your FB updates and felt the same way that you did, but I still found myself hoping against hope.