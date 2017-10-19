Flog a Pro: would you pay to turn the first page of this bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page online or at the bookstore.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page. In a sense, time is money for a literary agent working her way through a raft of submissions, and she is spending that resource whenever she turns a page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number three on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list for October 22, 2017. How strong is the opening page—would this narrative, all on its own, have hooked an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
Ree asked Jeanette if she ever watched the square of light from the window. Jeanette said she didn’t. Ree was in the top bunk, Jeanette in the bottom. They were both waiting for the cells to unlock for breakfast. It was another morning.
It seemed that Jeanette’s cellmate had made a study of the square. Ree explained that the square started on the wall opposite the window, slid down, down, down, then slopped over the surface of their desk, and finally made it out onto the floor. As Jeanette could now see, it was right there in the middle of the floor, bright as anything.
“Ree,” Jeanette said. “I just can’t be bothered with a square of light.”
“I say you can’t not be bothered by a square of light!” Ree made the honking noise that was how she expressed amusement.
Jeanette said, “Okay. Whatever the fuck that means,” and her cellmate just honked some more.
Ree was okay, but she was like a toddler, how silence made her anxious. Ree was in for credit fraud, forgery, and drug possession with intent to sell. She hadn’t been much good at any of them, which had brought her here.
Jeanette was in for manslaughter; on a winter night in 2005 she had stabbed her husband, Damian, in the groin with a clutchhead screwdriver and because he was high he’d just sat in an (snip)
Was this opening page compelling to you? If it was, you can turn the page here. My votes and notes after the fold.
This is Sleeping Beauties by Stephen and Owen King. Was this opening page compelling?
My vote: no.
This story received a less-than-strong review average of 3.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Okay, I’m a big fan of Stephen King, so I was pleased to find this on the bestseller list. The writing has that folksy, intimate feel that King Sr. creates that makes the reading easy. The scene is set pretty well. There are good old quirky King characters. But . . . but what about tension?
I just reread the chapter on micro-tension in Donald Maass’s The Fire in Fiction. But I’ll be darned if I see even that on this page. There was a brief flare when Jeanette and Ree seem to disagree about the square of light, but that is quickly resolved and left behind. Bottom line, this page raises no story questions for me, nor does it create a tension in me to read more. I skimmed ahead, but found more of the same. Your thoughts?
Flogging the Indie side: you’re invited to walk a little on the Indie side most every Monday, when I flog an author who has offered their novel free on BookBub. Just visit Flogging the Quill. You get to vote on turning the page and whether or not the author should have hired an editor. I occasionally find a gem that’s free, so it might be worth your time. Hope to see you there.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Ray Rhamey
Ray Rhamey is the author of four novels and one writing craft book, Mastering the Craft of Compelling Storytelling. He's also an editor of book-length fiction and designs book covers and interiors for Indie authors and small presses. His website, crrreative.com, offers an a la carte menu of creative services for writers and publishers. Learn more about Ray's books at rayrhamey.com.
Comments
N. Strickland Hawkins says
It was the short choppy sentences that got me. The rhythm of the prose was like a dripping faucet.
David Wilson says
My vote is yes, because I want to know why Jeanette killed her husband. Now if the page had ended without explain why Jeanette was in prison then I could vote no
Keith Cronin says
I voted yes, but just barely. Prison stories interest me, so I would have made it through another few pages.
But I agree with Ray, there’s not much in the way of tension here, and the writing is nothing special – not up to Stephen King’s usual level.
Therese Walsh says
I would have turned the page because the characters and their different perspectives intrigued me. I want to know why Jeanette stabbed her drugged-up husband but I would have turned the page even without the screwdriver line. I was intrigued by the clipped sentences; for me they, too, felt imprisoned, their lives cut short, and so provided their own subtle tension.
James Fox says
Ray, I agree with all your points, but I still voted yes.
I think the reason why is because of the story promises that are being made. Watching a square of light crossing your prison cell floor doesn’t have any tension, unless you’re anticipating what is coming next.
Thanks for another post today Ray, I look forward to them.
Juliet Marillier says
Mine was a no. No big story questions and I’m not particularly interested in either of these characters.
Ann says
Yawn. We’ve already read plenty of prison narratives that tell us prison is boring and amusements are scarce, so prisoners must use what they have–unless we are told early on that when today’s square of sunlight reaches a certain point, something eventful will happen (sent to the hole? sprung from jail? prison riot?). That square of sunlight has got to earn its keep.
Janice C Johnson says
I read and benefit from these “Flog a Pro” posts and it’s high time I said so. Thank you.
Ray Rhamey says
Thank you, Janice, that’s good to hear.
David A. says
Zzzzzzz…
Would this narrative, all on its own, have hooked an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer?
Nope.
Donald Maass says
Although the opening page is low in interest and low in tension, there is a control and confidence in the storytelling that in a submission would have me reading further.
Ray Rhamey says
I agree with that notion and would have given this an “almost” if my choices included that–but an almost is still a no.
Will says
Absolutely a loser open as written, no unpublished author would have made it through with this. I’m fine with prison, the monotony, the contrast of cellmates. But we have to establish more tension than just “they’re in jail”. And I find the PoV is slipping- am I with Jeannette or Ree, there are paragraphs where I think the author is trying to cheat. No can do, especially if you want to break these other rules, you have to at least let us sit on one or the other and emote with them.
Gretchen J Riddle says
No for me. It does not grab me. The characters seem blah. Even their crimes feel inane.
Laura Becker says
Wow, I found this opening page to be mundane and ordinary. King (god that he is) didn’t show me anything. I felt no connection – even a tiny one – to either of the characters, and though the potential for tension in a prison setting is high, I just didn’t care. I was quite surprised to find out that it was written by Stephen (and Owen) King; however, I’m not the type to buy a book based on name only. If I’m not drawn into some aspect of the story right away, I move on.
Laura Becker says
By the way, Ray, I absolutely love your Flog the Pro series! It really helps me determine how to hook the reader and keep the story flowing, right from the start. I read your critiques carefully and make (many) mental notes for my own use. Thank you! :)
Ray Rhamey says
Thanks, Laura. They make me think, too, about what I’m doing in my own work and in coaching writers. And it never fails to puzzle me that writers such as the Kings, who clearly have the capability to craft a compelling narrative, just don’t do it.
Rebecca Vance says
I love Stephen King but he has written some I like less than others. I didn’t like Lisey’s Story at all. I read it through because I expected it to improve but I was disappointed. This one is much the same. I wouldn’t read further. They were telling too much and I didn’t care about either character or why they were in prison. No tension, no story. I was surprised to see the Kings name on it.
Sally says
I actually have that book sitting next to me right now and that opening page, when I read it yesterday, made me not want to keep reading.
Lara Schiffbauer says
I think I would have turned the page, but if it didn’t pick up by the second or third, I would have put the book down. It’s always so interesting to hear what other people think. I enjoy reading the comments as much as the snippets!
Ellen Prager says
I loved King’s book on writing, but this was a big no for me. As others have said, thanks Ray. I truly look forward to Flog A Pro. Each installment is instructive: in what works, what doesn’t or at least we think doesn’t (especially for new or less popular writers) and in confirming that readers have varied tastes. Look forward to the next one.
Chryse says
No way. As much as I have loved King in the past, particularly his short stories, I had to *make* myself keep reading even this one page. If it’s work, I’m not interested. I have enough work to do.