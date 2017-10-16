Lessons Learned from Ruby Dixon: How to Write Sex Scenes That Readers Can’t and Won’t Skip

Write fiction for long enough, and eventually you’re going to land on a storyline that requires you to address a sexual relationship between characters. If you write in a sweet, mannerly style in which sex only happens once all major story questions and conflicts are addressed, you might get away with writing closed-door sex scenes. (In fact, some readers specifically seek out this kind of read, and some writers have learned to telegraph this experience in their title, cover art and back cover copy.) But if your voice is earthy or sensual, or if your characters’ world is rife with sexual politics, you’re probably not going to get away with a decision to fade to black. Try it, and your readers will protest outright. Or they’ll give your book a low rating, feeling vaguely dissatisfied because they didn’t get the payoff to the setup implied by the rest of the book.
Let’s assume, then, that you’ve decided your genre, voice and storyline require one or more sex scenes. Let’s further assume you’re going to work through your feelings about your parents/boss/worship leader reading your work. The question then, becomes How? How do you craft a sex scene that goes beyond the mechanical insertion of Tab A into Slot B? How do you write sex scenes that are a necessary part of the storyline and thus, material that your readers can’t and won’t skip?
While I don’t pretend to be an expert on the subject, my understanding has grown by studying another author:
At a recent seminar I attended, when talking about authors who manage their social media with panache, a fellow writer mentioned the author Ruby Dixon. A figure rendered somewhat mysterious because of her anonymity, she is reputed to be a NYT-bestselling traditional writer by day, and by night, under her pen name, a bestselling independent writer of Sci-Fi romances.
I went to Ms. Dixon’s Facebook page to watch how she interacted with her large and dedicated audience. (Sadly, I am no closer to understanding how some writers fascinate whereas I maintain the charisma of a boiled chicken breast.) Before long, I ended up buying several books in her Ice Planet Barbarian series to see if I could identify what had earned her a rabid readership. Then I realized that the series’s setup makes it an ideal place to learn about compelling sex scenes even if, like me, you don’t write Sci-Fi romance.
Science to the Rescue?
Remember in the scientific method how you attempt to hold all environmental factors stable, save for one? Then any variation in the results can be attributable to the sole fluctuating factor? Well, because of her world-building, Ms. Dixon’s series inadvertently holds a number of variables steady, making it possible to see what creates fascination and shapes mood within a sex scene.
The series premise is that a cadre of Earth women have been abducted by aliens who intend to sell their captives off as exotic pets and sex slaves. Fortunately for the women, a weather event forces them to be temporarily abandoned on an ice planet. They soon come to the attention of a benevolent tribe of mostly male, smart, and socially progressive hunters. (Aside from being blue, and having an extra body part with erotic potential, the men are remarkably humanoid.)
Unfortunately for the women, to handle the planet’s toxic atmosphere, they must enter into an irreversible symbiotic relationship with a worm-like creature specific to the planet. The act of accepting the kihue, which lodges in one’s chest in the vicinity of one’s heart, both seals off any chance of escape from the planet and obliges the participant to engaged in a compulsory form of matchmaking. For once two parasites determine that a (heterosexual) couple is fertile and compatible, they “resonate” within their hosts’ chests. The resulting song is the very public signal of an upcoming period of biologically enforced lust, and if all goes well, an imminent pregnancy the male will do his utmost to protect.
While there is a larger arc to the series as the humans and barbarians integrate and fight common enemies, each book is devoted to the Happy Ever After of one particular couple.
Had she wished to avoid writing graphic sex scenes, could Ms. Dixon have done so?
Unlikely. You have a world of Stone Age men for whom discussion of reproduction and mating is routine and connected to the tribe’s survival. (Before the Earth women’s arrival, a relative dearth of females meant the tribe was on the verge of extinction.)
The external conflicts driving the story in the larger world have mortal stakes. It would be odd to have the reader inhabit a gritty, realistic story world then suddenly, when it came to sex, be asked to retreat to a closed-door sex scene.
Also, notice how the setup creates conflict-ridden themes ripe for exploring within the context of a newly formed couple.
Here are a few thematic examples:
- consent in a world of arranged mating
- importance of tribal wellbeing versus an individual’s identity and independence
- importance of traditionalism versus openness
- possessiveness versus protectiveness
- desire for privacy versus public stakes
- romantic love versus biological primacy
Fortunately for the expectations of her readers, and anyone who would learn about sex scenes from her, Ms. Dixon is willing to “go there” multiple times within one book. And despite the comparatively few sex acts possible within a given coupling, she delivers wildly divergent experiences for each bonded pair—divergent both in meaning and tone.
All this, in a world where the following remain consistent:
- the author’s voice and worldview
- the physical consequences of the kihue’s resonance
- with few exceptions, because of the hostile environment, sex acts must occur in caves on furs, meaning that setting variation can’t play a huge part in the emotionality of the scene.
- because the men all come from one tribe, they tend to use the same language for body parts, sex acts, etc. So if there is an appreciable difference in mood between pairs of lovers, it’s not coming from variations in the male’s language around sex, or their understanding of sexual mechanics.
- again, because of the commonality of experience, the men don’t have much divergence in religious or cultural beliefs.
Given All the Above, How Does Ms. Dixon Make a Sex Scene Count and Avoid Repetition?
Firstly, even within the male community, the characters’ personalities and parental relationships cause them to view a fated mating differently. One barbarian might see it as his due, another as an incredible privilege. Yet another views it as the ultimate spiritual experience.
We can see the variation much more in the female point of view, because of their larger divergence. The women come from different races, occupations, cultural backgrounds, sexual experience, and comparative status. Accordingly, they have a bigger variation in whether they embrace the sexual politics of the new world.
Reflective of the above, there is a significant difference in the euphemisms the women use to describe the same sex act.
The sex itself is usually conflict-ridden, so it’s not just about the participants getting their rocks off. Readers, therefore, have to scan every word to understand how the “battle” is advancing both within the person and within the couple, and what that means for the larger community’s survival. The best sex scenes incorporate conflict at many levels, with real consequences for the outcome of the encounter. A spoiler follows!
For example, in Barbarian’s Prize, as a virgin on the brink of his first consummation, in the grip of kihue-inflicted mating lust, the hero battles for physical self-control and patience. Meanwhile, we know the heroine is battling fear from a prior sexual assault. She wants to overcome her past experience. She resents and enjoys her blossoming physical desire. And she worries that if she is seen to reject the hero in any way, he too might become violent. To make sex scenes even more loaded with meaning, Ms. Dixon creates a backdrop of potentially lethal tribal competition where the same heroine’s attention is the ultimate prize among eligible males.
Variation in mood, then, comes from differences among the characters’ personalities and backstories, and therefore, what a given sex act means to them within their larger battles.
Applying the Lessons:
→Create characters who have divergent expectations and understandings about what a given sex act signifies.
→Unless their sex act occurs at the end of the story and is signifies a couple’s resolved interpersonal conflicts, create a sex-specific point of conflict that will impact each individual’s internal and external story goals.
→Find a series written by one author with sex scenes akin to those you’d like to write. Study how they create different moods and meanings within the same sexual act. Specifically note the amount of time devoted to describing body mechanics versus the emotional experience of the body mechanics. Note the language used for body parts and how they reflect the individual’s education, culture, and social background.
→Does your story world include gender politics? (If writing any form of realism, it probably should.) If so, can you make the future couple embody opposite points of view on a sexual or reproductive issue? Alternatively, can you make your couple’s sexual conflict create consequences that will ripple through the public realm?
→What does your character go into the sex scene believing? By the scene’s end, how are they changed? (In other words, sex scenes should contain a character arc.)
→Focus on the meaning of the sex act for the character and work to create unexpected meaning in expected places. (Depending upon the setup, a kiss can be a promise, threat, offer to play, a put-down, public claiming, or a boundary-crossing more taboo than intercourse.)
Now over to you, Unboxeders. What are the resources you’d recommend for writing good sex scenes? What do you wish you understood better about sex scenes? Can you recommend an author with unusual competence in this arena?
A former family physician who once provided birth-to-death healthcare, Jan O'Hara has left medicine behind and now spends her days torturing people on paper. (See? Win-win scenarios really do exist.) She lives in Alberta, Canada and is hard at work on the successor to her debut novel, Opposite of Frozen.
Skip says
Perhaps I’m old school, but just like I believe most people look better with at least a little clothing on, I think sex is best described by leaving a lot to the imagination.
It’s said the most important sex organ is the brain. For me, what’s going on there is much more interesting than the boring mechanics of in and out. When an author does a good job setting that up before, and follows through after, I can fill in the fade-to-black myself, and in a way more suited to my taste than the author may be able to.
So, for example, two scenes for a couple. The first is their first time.
Scene 1 (in a glass elevator running up the outside of a building):
She studied him for a moment, then reached over to the controls and hit the emergency stop.
As the elevator slammed to a halt, he stumbled. She shoved him, and he fell to the floor, nearly hitting his head on the glass wall. The boxes flew out of his hand and broke open, scattering turn-overs across the elevator.
As he struggled to roll over, she reached under her dress and pulled down her panties, then kicked them off.
He sat up, dazed.
She stood over him, then crouched down and shoved him back against the glass wall. Rolling forward onto her knees, her thighs around his, she reached forward and ripped open is shirt. Then she reached down and opened the front of his pants, pushing them down and sliding forward, until her hips pressed hard against his.
“And now you’re mine.” She crushed his lips beneath hers, kissing him.
He felt her teeth on his lips. After a moment, he wrapped his arms around her, and responded in kind.
Scene 2 (naked in bed together, 11 months later):
He stroked her arm. “I don’t like to see you like this, less than your true self. I miss my tigress.”
“You miss being ambushed for sex.”
He smiled gently. “That too.”
So, maybe not the best writing, but you get the isea. These two are villains by the way. :)
Now, I may just lack talent, but I think you can imagine for yourself how the many fade-to-black parts between these two scenes went.
Jan O'Hara says
I enjoyed reading this, Skip. What genre is this? Given the lack of internality, somehow I don’t think it’s romance. (While I appreciate this is an excerpt lacking context, because of lack of internality, I wasn’t clear in the first scene whether the scene was consensual sex.)
What you’ve written is actually more graphic than some readers like, so in essence, the point of debate between us is the degree of explicitness required to show the relationship, not whether some fiction requires a sex scene.
As to that, do you agree that besides entertainment, fiction exists to teach us how to navigate the larger world? Well, the truth is many readers go to fiction to learn how to navigate a sexual relationship.
And there are so many more stages to sex than who initiates the action. In any sexual pairing, a couple must come to agreement (or not) about what constitutes an acceptable sex act, the type of language used during the “action.” They navigate who will accelerate the action, how to signal discomfort or boredom in a way that doesn’t hurt the other partner’s feelings, how to handle a disparity in experience without arousing jealousy, etc. Depending upon the type of story you are telling, these specifics might be crucial to understanding how the couple will relate out of the bedroom, and what that will mean for their family or society.
So for some types of stories, skipping over the details of a sex scene would be akin to having a Game of Thrones-type fantasy where we have a summative telling of a battle scene. Readers will feel short-changed, missing both the catharsis and the knowledge gained when they get to see the battle up close, in detail.
Skip says
The genre is Science Fiction. Yes, the first scene is consensual. He is more powerful in his society, and has power over her. But he’s been waiting years for this, which is unusual in their Nietzschean/libertarian culture. It’s true love between evil nihilists.
All your points are good ones. I appreciate the refinements. And I was surprised that anyone would consider what I wrote particularly explicit, but it’s good to know, thanks.
I don’t, however, agree that fiction exists to teach navigation of the larger world, depending on how that’s defined. It can do that, but often enough, neither the author nor the reader intends it.
Jan O'Hara says
“It’s true love between evil nihilists.” Fun! (I mean that sincerely.)
Yes, there is an entire demographic of romance reader who dislikes swearing or anything more than a chaste onscreen kiss. It definitely eschews sex outside marriage, even if offscreen. (Inspirational romances, romances that take place in the Amish world, or anyone who writes sweet.)
As to your last paragraph, the goal isn’t necessarily explicit education, because that’s tedious, but you might be surprised what brain science reveals about the nature of story. People love to learn while being entertained! (If this subject interests you, check out Lisa Cron’s latest book or Hit Lit. I found them both illuminating and helpful.)
Skip says
Yes, it is fun, true love between people who don’t acknowledge it even exists, and ridicule those who do. And completely possible, because our emotions are not ordered by our philosophies. Not in my fiction, anyway.
That’s not to say the heart rules the mind, of course. Human are unmatched in their ability to rationalize, and often enough, the mind rationalizes away what the heart tells it, for any of a million “reasons,” in billions of stories, fictional and non.
Kim Bullock says
I believe Diana Gabaldon is a must-read author when it comes to learning how to write sex scenes. There’s a reason the Outlander series is so popular. There is a lot of sex in them, sometimes very graphic sex, but it never (to me anyway) comes across as gratuitous or repetitive. No two encounters are alike. That’s tough to do when you are dealing with a relationship that spans multiple decades.
Jan O'Hara says
Yes! A fantastic recommendation, Kim.
I haven’t read past Outlander, but that first sex scene notably came after a long build-up and contained aspects I remember years later. (This is true of several of my desert-island reads; there’s something specific about the dynamic that I remember.)
Vaughn Roycroft says
Perfect timing, Boss. I recently finished a sex scene, and you’ve shown me that the gender and reproductive politics that are at work can be ramped up (teased up? Sorry.) to enhance the conflict.
This may be slightly off topic, but did you ever notice that feedback on sex scenes can be sparse or non-existent? It’s understandable, and has a lot to do with the writer’s relationship with the reader. It can be uncomfortable, and I presume the subtext is a presumption that the sex described is a compass for the writer’s predilections (though, oddly, few seem to have a problem discussing, say, the violent actions of a character – no such presumptions there… at least I don’t think so).
Another aside (sorry again): A local woman I’ve known for years (since the lumber biz) has long been an enthusiastic supporter and cheerleader for my writing. Her husband, who’s a really nice guy to be around, a retired banker, has never offered much more than his initial eye-roll upon hearing I wrote epic fantasy. I recently saw him at a fundraiser, and he’d recently had dinner with another enthusiastic supporter – a beta-reader – who apparently mentioned my sex scenes (apparently in a positive light, so – regarding my above point – I’ve got that going for me). Lo and behold, retired-banker-husband is almost giddy with excitement about my work, asking when it’ll be available, etc. Offered me the chance to return the eye-roll, lol.
Thanks again for an excellent post with serendipitous timing, Jan! And kudos for taking on what can be a touchy (sorry for the 3rd time) subject.
Jan O'Hara says
You made me laugh, Good Sir V.
I absolutely have noticed a dearth of commentary about sex scenes. That goes for critique of my fiction as well as the number of comments here.
I believe that’s because the people doing critique worry about how it will alter the author’s perception of them, and their potential proclivities. While writers chew their nails to the quick over feedback, the truth is many sensitive critiquers do the same. The closer the preceding relationship, the more they risk in being truthful, the more exposed they can feel about their reading tastes and thought processes.
I’m glad if this helped in any way! Can’t wait until the day when I get to read your sex scenes in print. ;)
Kim Bullock says
Jan,
Vaughn is one of those guys who can write sex scenes that aren’t immediately obvious are written by a guy. Seriously, if I didn’t know he wrote it, I would not have been able to tell the author’s gender. This is a major complement, and I didn’t hesitate to tell him so in my feedback but, then again, he’s read my sex scenes, too, and he’s kind of like a brother to me, so it feels safe to “tell it like it is.”
With other people, yeah, I’m more hesitant to say something, particularly if the scene is bad. I’m also a little disappointed if people give me no feedback on my sex scenes. We’re all grown-ups here! :-)
Natalie Hart says
Great piece, Jan! I’m a reader who loves a good sex scene that complicates matters, reveals things about the characters and their world, and leaves matters off-kilter and not necessarily resolved. Jennifer Crusie and Eloisa James are two of my favorites for this. I don’t tend to read sci-fi but I may have to check out Ruby Dixon; the world sounds fascinating.
Jan O'Hara says
“…complicates matters, reveals things about the characters and their world, and leaves matters off-kilter and not necessarily resolved.”
Perfect description, Natalie. And you’ve mentioned two of my favorite authors, especially Crusie.
I don’t normally read Sci-Fi romance, but obviously I’m glad I did in this case. Would love to know what you think, if you check her out.
liz says
Great piece, Jan. I second Kim’s recommendation — I love all of Diana Gabaldon’s books, and think she does an amazing job of keeping sex scenes interesting and not cliched. You’ve also piqued my interest with Ruby Dixon — I will have to check her out as well.
Jan O'Hara says
You’ll have to let me know what you think, Liz.
Joan Hill says
This is the most thoughtful article about sex scenes I’ve ever read. Thanks!
Jan O'Hara says
Thank you for letting me know, Joan. You made my day!
Happy writing.
Barbara Morrison says
Such a helpful article, Jan! I find these scenes difficult to write, mostly because people have different tastes. I remember reading Anais Nin’s erotica many years ago. She was being paid to write it for a man she called the Collector. He kept ordering her to be more graphic and leave out the poetry, yet for me the poetry was everything. Since then, understanding genre expectations has helped me, but I still rely on beta readers to let me know if my scenes work. Yet I agree that they are necessary, and I love the specifics you provide.
Jan O'Hara says
Barbara, good point about the different tastes. They say humor is risky for just such a reason. Well, a lot of my favorite sex scenes to read involve humor, so that’s a double whammy.
I’m delighted if you found this helpful in any way, and yes–yet one more reason to be grateful for beta readers.