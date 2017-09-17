They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but we all do it. Covers are like that first handshake between strangers; there’s a right and a wrong way to go about it in order to make a positive impression. We’re happy to have an expert source on book covers with us today–owner and creative director behind the international book cover design company Damonza. A little more about Damon:
After spending 18 years in the design and advertising industries, and having launched several successful businesses during that period, Damon Freeman began to dabble in book cover design part-time in 2011. Damon’s entrance into the industry fortuitously coincided with the explosion of self-publishing, and by 2012 this side project had turned into a thriving business. After initially doing his best to hold down a full time job and simultaneously run Damonza, Damon eventually found out that he disappointingly wasn’t a cyborg that could run 24 hours a day without sleeping, and decided to concentrate on his new venture full time. After finding some amazing designers that had a similarly deep passion for cover design, Damon has since taken on the Creative Director role of the business. No cover leaves the Damonza offices without first being approved by Damon, ensuring the firm’s exacting design standards continue to be upheld. He has created beautiful and engaging covers for hundreds of authors, including multiple New York Times bestsellers.
You can learn more about Damon and his services on his website
The Psychology Behind Good Book Cover Design
The adage, “don’t judge a book by its cover,” does not necessarily hold true in the literal sense. We judge books by their covers all the time. In fact, the cover can often make or break the selling success of a particular publication all on its own. Thus, it is important to understand the role psychology plays in cover design and how it can influence potential customers.
What Makes a Good Book Cover
There is no specific formula for designing a good book cover. As a designer, my goal first and foremost, is to create a polished, professional look for each cover. Beyond that, the design should match its target audience.
According to a recent marketing study, 70 percent of people make up their minds about a product within a 90 second span. The color and aesthetics of the product’s packaging are largely responsible for swaying potential buyers in one direction or the other.
Think of the cover of a book as its packaging. It must be captivating, and it should offer a glimpse into the book’s content. It needs to catch the eye of prospective buyers.
To create an appealing cover, I rely on the psychology behind design, visual traction and branding.
The Psychology of Color
The color of a book cover plays a large part in how the book is perceived. No two people will interpret your book cover in the same way based on its colors. However, you can alter the target audience’s perception through color association.
Research shows that people associate colors with temperature, smell, and taste. These associations turn into feelings, which then turn into perceptions.
For example, an individual can associate yellow with citrus fruit or the sun, which then creates a perception of happiness. Therefore, if we want to hint that beyond the cover, a book is lighthearted, we opt for a yellow background.
Color perceptions are determined by gender, age, and even cultural background. For instance, in women, red might evoke warmth and excitement, while in men it might be associated with anger or power.
When choosing colors for a book cover, I keep the following questions in mind:
- What genre is this book in?
- What tone does it convey?
- Who is most likely to read it?
A dark blue design on the cover of a romance novel might not catch the eye of its intended readers: women ages 25-55. Nor would this design give a glimpse into the book’s tone: warm, upbeat and with a happy ending. A safer bet for a romance novel is a yellow or pink hue. Both colors convey warmth and appeal to a feminine base.
For books of fiction, warmer colors tend to work best. According to a marketing study, warm colors evoke a sensory-social response, which hints at an emotional read.
Reference books and other nonfiction can benefit from cooler colors such as dark blue or brown. Dark blue conveys a functional message, while brown suggests an air of high quality in this context.
The Insight of Image
A book cover’s image is a window into the story behind it. At a glance, the reader should be able to understand what the book is about without peeking at its description.
You don’t need to replicate a scene from the book to grant the reader that all-important glimpse. An image depicting the subject of the book will do.
When choosing an image for a book cover, I recommend maintaining a careful balance between suspense and insight. The picture should be uncluttered, but detailed enough to entice the reader to open the book.
The Z-Pattern Layout
There is one sure-fire way to make a book cover appealing. Design your cover using a layout that the human eye can follow naturally.
The human eye naturally tracks visuals in a Z pattern. This is most evident in how we read: from left to right and top to bottom. Like the letter Z, the eye tracks information starting at the top left corner of a page, moving across, then down at a diagonal, and finally from left to right again.
On a book cover, this layout is best represented with text across the top and bottom. The image should be framed in the middle at a slight angle.
Although symmetrical layouts are also appealing to the human eye, they don’t naturally stand out. A good book cover stands out on a bookstore shelf, causing a potential reader to gravitate to it instantly.
The best way to create an outstanding cover is to incorporate the isolation effect into its design. Using bold contrasts such as incongruent font and contrasting colors makes a book leap off the shelf in the visual sense.
In Conclusion
Great skill and talent alone cannot guarantee a good book cover design. To create a successful design, you must rely on the psychology behind color, patterning and visual preference.
Have thoughts about covers? What attracts your eye or, alternately, repels you? Do certain colors pull you in? How do you feel about models on the cover–good for you, or not? And, for good measure: What genre(s) do you generally read? Are your personal tastes over covers changeable depending on those genres? Over to you.
Comments
David A. says
More on this topic, please!
Vijaya says
Thank you for such an interesting post. Colors–yes, they definitely evoke emotions. I’m drawn to lighter covers even if the subject is dark. I’ve been appalled at some of the horribly dark covers on children’s books. I can’t imagine any child wanting to pick up a book that looks so dreary. I often find myself picking up a book based on its cover, esp. if it’s artful. I love maps and navigation symbols, nature. I don’t particularly care for people because they rarely match my own imagination.
Judy Reeves says
A question that’s been on my mind for some time: Seems like so many images of women on book covers show them cut off some where–only a partial picture of a face, or a body, or just a back or a shoulder, often nude. What’s the psychology behind that?
Anna says
An excellent question, Judy. Wouldn’t it be interesting to take a random sample of book covers–the more numerous the better–with equal numbers of women and men, perhaps from the same genre (mysteries, some hardboiled and some not so much) and compare their depictions of body parts.
ANDREW FULLER says
Hi, Judy!
Apart from the usual commercial objectification of women’s bodies, there are some practical reasons for this:
A. A certain artificiality in the depiction of nudity & erotic embraces to conform with what Amazon & other vendors will allow on the cover
B. A depersonalization on the hero/heroine’s visual image can make it easier to identify with them or project personal preferences onto them. You’ll notice in A.zon erotica covers the men too are often cut off at the neck, have a hat over their eyes, or their face obscured by shadows. In effect, they are often just muscly torsos.
C. Probably most important reason. I’m no designer. But I understand that asymmetry. especially in faces, creates a visual tension that draws readers ATTENTION. And that this is so, even though a whole face may be more aesthetically pleasing. Apparently there is research to back this up
Lou says
I recently saw a video in which a marketer from a major company said that both men and women prefer pictures of women over pictures of men. So, pictures of women make the book cover attractive to the greatest number of potential buyers.
Jan O'Hara says
I love good cover art and your portfolio is impressive. Thanks for the tips. Would love to have you back for talk about fonts, etc. Maybe even to analyze specific covers you feel work well.
Eva Natiello says
This was a great post, Damon! I’m so thrilled to have worked with you on the cover for my book, THE MEMORY BOX. You and your team did an amazing job. I do remember being torn over whether to use models on the cover, but in the end, I’m glad we went without them. Sometimes the models will date the cover, especially the way they’re dressed or the style of their hair, for instance. Also, using a model can “lead” the reader into seeing the character in a certain light and I wanted the reader to form their own image. Working on the cover is a fun process, but more complicated than you might think because there’s so much to consider. I was once told that the cover is a promise an author gives the reader about the book. It’s definitely something to consider when making design decisions.
Lyn says
Great cover! (Amazon image) Made me immediately read the description and then open the image in a new tab to view it in detail.
Ursula says
Hugely interesting! I wonder why there are so many extremely ugly covers out there, given that they are done by professionals with lots of knowledge.
Personally, I mostly prefer illustration over photography (except for landscape in a few cases). I absolutely hate people on a cover, especially when they are models and have nothing at all to do with the content of the book. Babies, dolls and sepia family photos are another total no-go (maybe they work for a horror novel, those should have a horrible cover by definition).
In terms of color, I’m drawn in by anything in vivid autumn and spring palettes, some shades of blue, or some darker colors, while I’m utterly repulsed by anything pastel. Worst is pink in all it’s shades. That color prevents me from buying a book, even if I want to read it badly. I’d feel contaminated by touching it, and I’d be mortified to see it on my shelves. Black and white can be okay, but they don’t attract my eye. More often than not they’re just lazy. And matte is almost always better than shiny.
I love covers that complement, illustrate and extend the content of a book, where you can feel that the cover artist has read and loved the book. That’s a sign of quality to me.
David Wilson says
I recently read a book I found at the library because of the cover. The cover had a woman’s hand holding a martini glass full of lightning and so I read it. Unfortunately, it didn’t live up to its cover or the premise
Jacqueline Diamond says
In designing book covers for my medical romances, romantic comedies and mysteries, I have been studying what works, and really appreciate your blog.
Some of these are new and others were previously traditionally published. I’ve learned I can’t necessarily use the original cover as a guide. Some hold up, and some don’t.
Two helpful tips I’ve learned:
#1, in genre fiction, it’s important for the reader to make an emotional connection with the cover. For this reason, I dislike designs that cut off the models’ heads, for example.
#2 I study the covers on various book-sale newsletters such as BookBub, but also less well-known ones. I ask myself: what genre is this book (sometimes I can’t tell)? Does this work? Does this entice me to read the book?
It’s a learning process that fascinates me.
Ray Rhamey says
For me, as a freelance book designer, a critical criteria for a strong cover is that the title, image, and author name work and communicate at the thumbnail sizes we see online. This is especially important for indie authors who primarily publish online and don’t have the opportunity to have their physical books in bookstores other than through consignment. Another is to make sure that the total image/typography/etc. mesh well with and signal the primary genre. Thanks for your input and information.
Margaret says
Great article. Makes me think more about the work behind the cover. I don’t always judge a book by its cover but there defiantly has to be some connection there that sits in favour with the introduction of the story at the back. Colour effects the mood of the story, me too I think
christopher wills says
Interesting article. I often watch my wife in a bookstore and pounce on her when she has picked a book up – she hates it. I ask her why she picked a book up and apart from she knows the author, the most common reason turns out to be “I liked the cover.” I can see that she picks up covers similar to books she has already read almost irrespective of the genre. Warning – try this at your own risk – I often spend time outside the bookshop on the naughty step whilst she chooses her books at leisure without the pressure of me hanging around. :)
Cj Fosdick says
My publisher invites author choice on cover artist and our own visualizations. For each of my two covers, I rejected the designs until the 3rd or 4th version. Both books were time travel/romantic suspense based in American West of the 19th Century and Ireland.
I hate the bare torso/cleavage-showing couples depicted on many romance novels. My debut novel had my headless heroine dressed for the teaparty that sent her back in time, holding the cup that was the vehicle of the slip. She was wearing white gloves. What? No gloves mentioned in book! (I was able to add a sentence in galley that corrected the image.) Since the cover was the only picture representing the book, I wanted accuracy for the only dress worn in the book.
I am driven to bookcovers that I would be proud to display on a coffee table and love the watercolor covers that could be mini paintings or portraits, nothing a reader might be embarassed to demonstrate their reading choice. The cover IS truly important, I agree!!
W. M. Raebeck says
Covers are a juicy subject. Originality is what draws me in. I’m always amazed at the chintzy, cookie-cutter covers of paperbacks in grocery stores and airports. Famous authors, too. The romantic couple in close up, the woman in a dress staring off at the house with the picket fence, or the half-dressed man w the 6-pack. Ditto for the war books. I know there are formulas one can supposedly bank on—there are formulas for everything—but I prefer unique, interesting, or fun covers where the writers/publishers clearly put energy and creativity into them. I’ve done 3 by myself, taken a lot of time with each, and am happy about them, but I always feel I could work on them indefinitely (as with the manuscript). Eventually I have to pull the plug and go for it.
Mary-ellen Deleon says
great insight. Now I have to put it to use.
Sometimes I wonder if I should redesign all of my covers.
JJ Toner says
My favourite cover image (although I’m not sold on the fonts)
https://www.amazon.com/Vagrant-Trilogy-Peter-Newman-ebook/dp/B00OXHFR40/
Claudia Pfeiffer says
I’m drawn to “painted” covers. Those that look like paintings. Like the covers of Jon Hassler’s novels. There are few of these used today. I’m also drawn to covers with space. In other words, uncluttered. There’s breathing room. Example: “A Thousand Falling Crows” by Larry Sweazy and “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. Of your portfolio I would pick up “Ancient Enemy” without regard to the book’s genre or author. The same with “Age of Water” or “Becoming Katelyn”. I’ll bookmark this article. I may need your services–if I ever finish my novel!