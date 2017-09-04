Should You Ever Write For Free?

Writing is work. And for some lucky writers, it becomes a profession, a way to trade words for dollars to make a living. Freelance writers often work by the mantra Never write for free — it tends to lower the amount that publications and sites are willing to pay for content, and it takes time away from paid writing, so the prevailing wisdom is to steer clear.
Yet for those of us who are less established, writing for free is sometimes a temptation and sometimes even a necessity. I’m not willing to give the blanket advice of “Sure, writing for free is no problem!” but here are two cases where it makes sense and two where it doesn’t.
Personally, I find myself writing for free:
When it’s social media. If I’m putting words into my computer that other people are going to read, to me, that’s writing. So I count Twitter and Facebook as writing I do for free. I was on a panel recently with several other authors, and when the conversation turned to social media, they each said they didn’t find social media worth their time. Which is fine! It’s a choice. I choose to use it to connect with readers and other authors, but I’m always mindful that this is writing time, and I’m using it to further my professional goals (while, of course, having some fun).
When I’m expanding my reach. At this point, I’m primarily a novelist, not an essayist, and no one’s going to mistake me for Meghan Daum or Roxane Gay. Pitching essays to highly competitive magazines or websites is both time-consuming and low-yield — it can take two months to hear a no, and it’s almost always no, if I even hear back at all. (Queriers, sound familiar?) So I’m building a portfolio with outlets that pay less, or even nothing, as long as they reach the audience I’m trying to reach.
Here’s when I pull myself back and say no, either it’s paid writing or it’s no writing:
When unpaid writing time cuts into my paid writing time. At this point, I’m primarily a novelist, and my third book for Sourcebooks is due to my editor in a few months. If I spend too much time pitching and writing listicles and guest posts as well as keeping up a stream of content on social media, no matter what audience those activities get me in the short term, in the long term that audience will go away.
When the same content would yield either more readers or more dollars elsewhere. I love to write guest posts for book bloggers, other authors, writing sites — especially this one! — but there has to be a limit somewhere. If I’m invited to guest blog somewhere, I do usually do a quick survey of the blog in question to see whether it appears to have an active group of engaged users, whether that means a lively comment section, Twitter followers, YouTube subscribers, etc. If my time is constrained (see above about the deadline) I may choose to decline the invitation.
Q: Do you write for free? Under what conditions?
About Greer Macallister
Raised in the Midwest, Greer Macallister is a poet, short story writer, playwright and novelist. Her plays have been performed at American University, where she earned her MFA in Creative Writing. Her debut novel THE MAGICIAN'S LIE was an Indie Next pick, Target Book Club selection, and a USA Today bestseller, and has been optioned for film by Jessica Chastain's Freckle Films. Her next novel is GIRL IN DISGUISE, about America's first female private investigator, Kate Warne (Sourcebooks, March 2017.)
Elizabeth Torphy says
What comes first? The writing or the writer? I can’t be a writer without writing, but without writing I am not a writer! I realize the harm we are doing to ourselves when writing for free. I do spend much time writing things (articles and blogs for free) that takes away my time to what I am ultimately am trying to accomplish: novel publication. I don’t do this free writing for the love of it. It is a lot of work and time! But it is necessary to build up a resume. No one wants a debut writer. Period. The industry, whether it be magazines, blogs, journals, publishing houses, etc…they all want to see a resume of publications. Many don’t even consider your work without some kind of past experience. (No one really wants a newbie!) But how do you get past experience if no one will publish you? Yeah…the cycle continues. So, for many of writers they will take any kind of writing gig. It’s a necessary process of becoming legitimized. And other (paid) writers can scream all day long about how that hurts all writers, but I am not sure how you tell a struggling writer to stop trying to advance their career. Thank you for your article. It is very important to have these very truthful conversations about the writing industry.
Linda Maye Adams says
The only exception would be for a guest blog. Otherwise, pro-rate only.
I used to do the non-paying and low paying publications. Everyone passes that around as a stepping stone to hitting the big leagues.
It’s not.
By submitting to non-paying and low paying markets, I was subconsciously telling myself I wasn’t good enough to be paid well for my writing.
And that showed up in my writing. I also didn’t have to push myself to be better because there was always a non-paying magazine that would take my work.
I started submitting only to pro rate and my writing dramatically improved. I’ve gotten personal rejections on every story (and form rejections still, too). No acceptances yet.
Then I was invited to write for a magazine that had a call for women veterans. Non-paying.
There’s not many women vets writing, so I was on the fence about submitting. And unhappy because all of the publications to “help” veterans do not pay the veterans for their writing.
So I looked at the magazine online. It was literary. They had a couple of sample stories up. I only had to read a few paragraphs to see that, even though I haven’t gotten into a pro market yet, I was writing well above the level of what the magazine was publishing.
A non-paying publication is generally not going to draw the good writers. Aspire for better.
David Corbett says
Hi, Greer:
I agree about expanding one’s reach. I think of unpaid writing as marketing, getting the old name out there.
One of the caveats you raise is relevant here at WU, for as a contributing editor for Writer’s Digest I have to make sure I don’t undermine content I hope to use for an article by having it appear here first.
I’m fascinated by the Kate Warne project. I worked for 13 years as a private investigator for Palladino & Sutherland, and Sandra Sutherland was not just my boss but a brilliant investigator. I also worked with Melody Ermachild on the People’s Temple case, and I know Nancy Pemberton, who is something of an icon in criminal defense circles as a devoted anti-death penalty advocate. I admire all these women, and when people ask me if women can be PIs, I answer not only can they be, they are often among the best.
Thanks for the thought-provoking post.