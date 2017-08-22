Friends, Countrymen, Take Up Your Words!

It’s been a strange August full of strange happenings.
It started when I packed up my gypsy wagon once more and moved from Chicago to North Carolina with an unintended pit stop (i.e. dead car battery) beside a nuclear power plant. Did I mention it was the dead of night in West Virginia with everything closed the following day? Soon after, Charlottesville, Virginia, was set upon by white supremacists. My husband is a UVA alumnus and we dated through our undergrad years, so I have a romantic devotion the town, its students, and community. It broke our hearts to see it tainted with hate and violence. Immediately following, the sun and moon aligned in the first solar eclipse in 99 years. All in a month.
Prophetic much? I came close to telling my builder to scrap the house plans and dig a bunker. Then I remembered that living in fear is exactly what our enemies want—whether they come from within (supremacists) or without (terrorists). We can let the internal and external devils govern our actions, or we can seek some semblance of understanding so as to respond discerningly. Words are our power, friends.
As men and women whose lives are dedicated to the craft, the responsibility falls on us to be facilitators of a positive language exchange. Antagonistic rhetoric is too readily accepted today, indirectly and directly. It’s become the only way many know how to communicate. But anger and fear only fuel the beast.
Make no mistake: we are angry; we are fearful. But as guardians and proprietors of words, we understand that there is grace, knowledge, and a defined intent to every written and spoken element. This is the credence we give to spending hours deliberating over each a and the that make up the sentences and paragraphs and pages of our chapters. Words matter.
Once expressed, words resonate through the chambers of the world we inhabit and through the chambers of ourselves. We believe them— believe in them. So we must choose wisely, now more than ever. This is not the time for ignorance or flagrant tweets. 140 characters have the power to unite or destroy a nation.
Let’s be clear about the truth of language: words see no color of skin, religious affiliation, age, or sex. They supersede time, wealth, and political powers. They are steadfast as the mountains yet fluid as water. Our sacred texts even refer to them with veneration: In the beginning was the Word… They are to be honored and applied with due diligence. Anything less twists their nature and makes them void.
Silence is not an option either. I’m ashamed to confess that I tried that in the past. During the volatile election year, I had a well-meaning family member counsel me not to publicly express my personal beliefs. She warned me that it would never reflect my true heart. I’m guilty of caving to the pressure. I didn’t want to offend family and friends on either side of the political divide.
Charlottesville changed me. It was indisputable proof that polite passivity is its own kind of culpability. It allows malevolence to seed around us. We must write courageously. The conversation has been started whether we want to be part or not. It’s the writers’ duty to share perspectives.
I write fiction. On a daily basis, I put my Sarah-ness in a box and step into the shoes of other people, invented characters, historical figures, neighbors, friends, etc. My aim? To gain wisdom. I may not agree with the other individuals’ reasons and actions. I may never find clarity on the situations they faced, but it is my job to decipher intent—to root out the humanity. What I find may be ugly and horrific. Writers must be prepared for that. It’s part of the trade. We must be prudent in how we handle our subject matter.
We’re taught in craft classes to be an objective eye to the subjective universe. Not to cross author-narrator-character lines. Show, don’t tell. Use exclamations sparingly. Avoid red herrings. Trust your readers’ insights to prevent overwriting and didactic prose. Trust your readers, we tell ourselves when we want to write our own opinions into the story. Because we have a yearning to ensure that the world hears our message. But like all things, there is a time and place. Now is that time.
The moon has eclipsed the sun. The signs are clear. We must unite as writers to take back our noble, our good, our mighty ordinance. Love, truth, respect, understanding: these are the words that need declaration. Those who raise discriminate fists need reminding of the words on which this country was founded:
We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
It is an unalienable right, endowed by divinity. So it is written. So I believe. So I write.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Sarah McCoy
SARAH McCOY is the New York Times, USA Today, and international bestselling author of The Mapmaker’s Children; The Baker’s Daughter, a 2012 Goodreads Choice Award Best Historical Fiction nominee; the novella “The Branch of Hazel” in Grand Central; and The Time It Snowed in Puerto Rico.Her work has been featured in Real Simple, The Millions, Your Health Monthly, Huffington Post and other publications. She has taught English writing at Old Dominion University and at the University of Texas at El Paso. She calls Virginia home but presently lives with her husband, an orthopedic sports doctor, and their dog, Gilly, in Chicago, Illinois. Connect with Sarah on Twitter at @SarahMMcCoy, on her Facebook Fan Page, Goodreads, or via her website, www.sarahmccoy.com.
Comments
Barry Knister says
Sarah–Your post is timely and heartfelt, and it also serves to illustrate that you practice what you preach: the true writer’s respect for language.
“I didn’t want to offend friends and family on either side of the political divide.” How many of us have been faced with this moral question–to speak up or remain silent? If it ever was, choosing now to remain silent in the interests of “peace” has stopped being justifiable. Not after the language–and actions–that were applied to President Obama for eight years, and the amazing degradation of meaning in language (alternative facts) visited on Americans in the first months of the new presidency.
I don’t quiz people on their political beliefs. Nor do I make any effort to “engage” Trump supporters. In my view, not to put too fine a point on it, anyone who hasn’t seen enough by now is irredeemable.
Sarah McCoy says
Thank you, Barry. I’m so glad to have fellow writers who respect and honor the building blocks of our craft… and our lives.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Kim Bullock says
Sarah – this is such a powerful and important post! It is so difficult not to feel overwhelmed and helpless listening to the news these days, but you have just reminded all writers that we possess a powerful weapon if we are courageous enough to use it. Our words, our stories, have the potential to change the world.
Thank you so much for writing this. I admit it made me misty-eyed.
Sarah McCoy says
“Our words, our stories, have the potential to change the world.”
You said it, Kim! Thank you for being a lionhearted champion of Words and your fellow wordsmiths. I’m so grateful to have your positive voice in our world vision.
Devotedly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Lorraine Norwood says
Outstanding, Sarah! Thanks for having the courage to write this beautiful post. And yes it is the writer’s duty to share. Write through — it’s the only way.
Oh and btw, welcome to NC.
Sarah McCoy says
Amen, Lorraine, and thank you for the warm welcome to NC. I am loving it here. People are so open-hearted!
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Ray says
Hear! Hear! Thank you.
Sarah McCoy says
Thank you, Ray! I hope the end of this month is full of good words for you and yours.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
paula cappa says
I love how you say this: ‘We must unite as writers to take back our noble, our good, our mighty ordinance. Love, truth, respect, understanding: these are the words that need declaration.’
Sarah, your thoughts today remind me of a quote I came across last week by Red Haircrow, writer and educator (Native American culture, Standing Rock activist): “I write to believe in goodness.”
Sarah McCoy says
Beautiful quote from Red Haircrow. Thank you for sharing it, Paula, and for being part of our courageous word community. I hope the rest of your August is full of good writing!
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Steve Fey says
I’m reminded of the quote from last week’s GOT – we have to fight the enemy. That ideal may never completely happen, but I’m going to keep working toward it. Maybe leave the world a better place then the one I came into.
Thanks!
Sarah McCoy says
Leaving the world a better place sounds like a fabulous idea, Steve. We need THAT to be the banner under which we all gather for discourse. Can you imagine how much our nation could accomplished if we united constructively instead of destructively? Change the world, big stuff. It starts with one and I’ll join you… so see there, we already are double in strength.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
SK Rizzolo says
Thank you for this timely and moving piece, Sarah! It seems to me that speaking out in posts like this (and, of course, in fiction) is a wonderful way to try to defang the beast. I don’t do social media discussions for the most part, as I find them a bit alarming. But this is different. It has staying power. Here is my favorite quote: “Let’s be clear about the truth of language: words see no color of skin, religious affiliation, age, or sex. They supersede time, wealth, and political powers. They are steadfast as the mountains yet fluid as water.” People seem to forget that when we debase language, we debase our humanity.
Sarah McCoy says
“… defang the beast.” I loved that word visual and wholeheartedly agree that when we corrupt our language, we corrupt our humanity. I believe both were created to do great wonders in the universe, not great horrors. Call me too optimistic, but I believe both can still achieve their calling. One word, one person, at a time. Thanks for being one of those brave word champions!
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Vaughn Roycroft says
Sarah – the message of your essay is powerful, and made all the more poignant by its timing. I’ve been hearing quite a bit from my writer friends lately. I think many of us have been feeling a sort of shock. It can be debilitating. And sometimes it’s hard to notice how. Many of us have lashed out in anger, and spent our precious passion railing against the duplicity and injustice. Such railing can feel futile, as it only enhances the resentment that’s been fostered by the duplicitous. I think in a lot of cases that futility and the frustration it engenders lead to feelings of self-imposed inefficacy, which can lead to resignation. But I’ve also sensed that many of us have been pushed beyond resignation.
And I think you rightfully point out that it’s our precision and capability with words that’s needed now. It’s our stories that will endure.
It stormed overnight, and the lingering rain kept us from walking at dawn as we typically do. After I read your post, my black lab persistently reminded me that she’d yet to have a play session, so we headed down to the beach. Lake Michigan is still stormy, and she continues to carve away at our dune. Where our path had once been a gentle slope, today there was a six foot drop to the shore, straight into the surf. As I walked the shoreline through surging waves, I marveled at the beauty. I reminded myself that the water levels would change again, that our dune would be restored in time, that she would likely be serene by week’s end.
It’s a powerful lesson. Mishigami can be so terribly volatile, but she’s also soothingly tranquil. The lake is changeable and yet enduring. As William Blake said, “Eternity is in love with the creations of time.” To Mishigami, we humans are pathetically ephemeral. And yet we can create. We were made for it—created to create. And to do so—to truly strive toward our deepest God-given purpose—is to seek beauty. Resentment, like the dune, will yield and crumble before the enduring tide. What will last, what becomes eternal, is the beauty of our time-bound creations.
In other words, it’s time to create. Thanks for the purpose-full reminder.
Sarah McCoy says
Vaughn,
I absolutely LOVED this reply. Thank you so, so much for every part. The image of the storm, you walking your black lab (I grew up with a black lab as our family dog), and the dune of resentment crumbling to the enduring tide–wow. This is a perfect example of using GOOD WORDS WISELY for a constructive message! You do our craft great honor and inspired me: we “strive toward our deepest God-given purpose.” Amen, brother. That is absolute truth.
Yours most truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Mike Swift says
Sarah,
This is something I’ve been grappling with lately. I actually got into my first “twitter feud” a couple of weeks ago where I cussed. And as a norm, I don’t really cuss, other than berating that orange shitgibbon in the Oval Office. But these folks were ardent supporters and I used the F word. A few times. I admit it, I fed the trolls before realizing it was pointless, and as a result, I didn’t like how I felt afterwards.
So I looked up and was reminded by an inspirational sign above my bulletin board that read: Do Everything with Love. I’ve decided to try that route more often.
Now, that doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up and fight for what I believe, but I will do my best to lead with a loving voice because that’s who I really am. And that also doesn’t mean I won’t continue belittling that little curry skid mark in the White House, because that’s who I am, too. It just means I’ll have to pick my battles…there are way too many daily distractions to get riled about each one. That’s why I have another sign on my desk that reads: Not My Circus, Not My Monkeys.
Thanks for a timely article!
Sarah McCoy says
Mike,
Bless you for being so open and honest about your struggle not to feed the verbal beast. That’s actually what we need– for all of us to be genuine about our emotions, our knee-jerk reactions, and our efforts to be better. To err is human, to forgive (others and ourselves) is divine, as Alexander Pope said. Forgiveness doesn’t mean we forget the wrongs done to us or that we’ve done, but to call them out as wrongful and strive to gain rectification through love.
That said, I did laugh (hand over mouth) at your “little curry skid mark”– the words were far too… amusing. Not our circus, not our monkeys, or skid marks or otherwise. ;) Amen.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Beautiful post. The only thing I would beg to differ with is a couple of words.
“Then I remembered that living in fear is exactly what our enemies want—whether they come from within (supremacists) or without (terrorists). ”
A terrorist and a supremacist is the same thing. Whether it comes from within our country or from without, their end goals are terrorism. And here in the good ol’ USA we’ve had more terrorists acting out that are from here, then have come here.
Word.
Thanks for the call to action and your heartfelt words this morning.
Blessed be our journey.
Sarah McCoy says
Bernadette,
I agree. Any person advocating and spreading hate is an assassin to the honorable Word and nature of the human spirit. Unfortunately, Americans tend to simplify terms and all too often associate them with events that they’ve personally experienced. I.e. “terrorist” is tied to 9/11 (outside attackers) while “supremacist” now relates to the violence in Charlottesville (inside attackers).
I’m grateful for a wordsmith like you who is faithful to the true meaning and significance of each definition. We need to offer that wisdom to all our countrymen now. Thank you for leading the charge! I am eagerly following. Blessings back to you.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Donald Maass says
The morning after the election, at an Un-Con workshop I urged everyone to write with a purpose. To change us. Stories can do that.
Stories can do that where public discourse doesn’t. Our national conversation currently does not even rise to the level of conversation. It’s a Scud artillery exchange of resentments.
The framers of our Constitution were hardly in agreement. Federalists and anti-Federalists had diametrically opposed ideas. Many states delegations did not even show up to the convention on time. Debate was secret. Roger Sherman of Connecticut finally brokered a great compromise.
It’s hard to believe now that the fractious Colonials were able to agree on anything at all. Stories, however, do not require a consensus. They do not legislate. Their purpose is to persuade.
But persuade us of what? And how? To prove others wrong, it is first necessary to acknowledge that they may be right. In story terms, that means creating characters who represent divergent ways of thinking and doing. In other words, turn opposing ideas into people.
To be strong, characters must face their weaknesses. To succeed in a way that moves us, characters must first fail. To persuade us to change, the people in a story must themselves change.
Does that sound like life? To persuade us to change, storytellers must first face themselves. They must face what they are afraid of. They must decide what is important to say. Then, to lead us to higher ground they must first lead us astray. They must make antagonists whose case is excellent and heroes who are flawed.
The power of storytelling to change us lies in the courage writers summon to see things as others do. It depends on creating heroes who are flawed and must learn. Most of all, it requires that authors humble themselves, writing not out of resentment but out of twined compassion and conviction about what is right.
Today I would ask you, Sarah, and everyone in the WU community, what is the bell you will ring in your writing today? What clear and simple truth does it sound? Words are strong when you know their purpose. Stories speak loudest when the storyteller first listens.
Thanks for speaking today, I’m pretty sure we hear you–and agree.
Sarah McCoy says
Powerfully put, Don! After I submitted this post, Teri Walsh told me about your Un-Con call to story arms. I am so glad to have fierce men and women like you in our Battalion for Good.
“… authors humble themselves, writing not out resentment but out of twined compassion and conviction”– amen, amen.
Thank you for sharing your incredible wisdom with us. We’re marching onward together.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Vijaya says
Sarah, you made me smile with “so it is written.” Reminded me of Yul Brynner’s gorgeous Ramses thumping his chest and proclaiming, “so it is written, so it shall be done.” Yes, the only way to live is being true to your beliefs. Otherwise why bother. I have taken much flak for converting to Catholicism but it is the only life that makes sense. And so I pray and write, not just for family and friends, but for my enemies too. Call it covert operations.
Sarah McCoy says
Ohhhh, Yul… I am a classic film nut, and he’s one of the finest actors ever. I’m with you in those covert operations, my friend. Praying, writing, praying, writing. Ceaselessly until our mission is accomplished.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
David A. says
I’m not angry, nor fearful. I’m Canadian.
Sheri M says
Another Canadian here, but I am not as equanimous as you.
Allowing hateful rhetoric to become the norm has consequences for all of us. I’ve been disheartened to see more and more awful graffiti and racist sayings splashed in public places in my liberal hometown of Vancouver. It does make me angry. And incredibly sad. And it’s causing our own crazies, like Kellie Leitch, to crawl out from under their rocks thinking their time has come.
And having a lunatic with access to the red button that could change the course of humanity as our neighbour-in-chief is simply terrifying.
Yes, words have power, and now is the time to exercise it.
I hope all right-thinking American are writing to their representatives and expressing their concerns and clear message that they will not vote for anyone who continues to support Trump either through action or silence.
I’m hopeful those of us in the heretofor silent majority are starting to roar. Nearly a thousand people gathered today for an anti-racism rally at the US embassy in Ottawa, and 4,000 gathered here in Vancouver on the weekend to surround and isolate a small group of white nationalists. The visuals were powerful.
As a friend of mine captioned a photo, “They are the island and we are the sea.”
If we keep the pressure up, maybe Trump’s enormous ego and need to be liked will turn his tiny mind to figuring out how he can wangle himself out of his new job.
I predict a debilitating health crisis coming on… or maybe that’s just wishful thinking.
Sarah McCoy says
David and Sheri,
You have Justin Trudeau. Sigh. Lucky Canucks.
In all seriousness, I am fiercely devoted to my Canadian friends. In fact, I am running away to eastern Canada in October. It’s my rest from this swelter of national turmoil. You, friends, remind us that we are separated by a line in the dirt. Human compassion is paramount. It existed long before nations, land titles, and political agendas.
Hateful, prejudice, fear-mongering rhetoric will not prevail. We won’t let it. Thank you both for being part of the rallying cry for good.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
David Corbett says
Hi, Sarah:
I’m doing research right now on Jung’s influence on Flannery O’Connor (don’t ask), so my take on all this right now is tempered by that. And since I’m in the thick of that research right now, I can’t guarantee I’ll make a whole lot of sense in what I’m about to say. So bear with me, if you will.
Both Jung and O’Connor believed that life is fundamentally mysterious and antithetical to dogma. The imagination is not a way to escape reality but our most fundamental means of exploring and understanding our lives.
Part of this exploration was the “union of opposites,” a concept with deep roots in Christian thought, all the way back to Bonaventure and Nicolas of Cusa, and resurrected (excuse the pun) by Teilhard de Chardin and other Christian “Modernists” in the 20th century, especially a handful of Jungian Jesuits whom O’Connor particularly revered.
For Jung, life was a perpetual attempt to “unify the opposites” of the Unconscious and the Conscious into an integrated Self, the image of which was each individual’s conception of God. O’Connor believed that only by searching the Unconscious can we find the living Christ.
Interestingly enough, the “unity of opposites” is also a term used by Lajos Egri in The Art of Dramatic Writing. He uses it to describe the intractable, winner-takes-all conflict at the heart of great drama.
But to Jung and O’Connor, this would be needlessly limiting. Although they thought deeply and hauntingly about humanity’s capacity for evil, and had no illusions about what could go wrong in exploring the Unconscious, they also believed that man had an instinctive need for integration (Jung) or an instinctive craving for the divine (O’Connor). This imagines a union that is potentially dangerous but not implicitly “combustible.” Rather, if accomplished wisely, it opens the door to harmony and wisdom.
It’s when we fail to see our own capacity for evil, when we project that onto the “other,” that conflict indeed becomes intractable, and violence becomes the only foreseeable consequence.
As Don says, as writers, we are summoned to see as others do. I’d add that if we reject that opportunity we are taking part in the build-up to a bloodbath.
It is precisely the inability or unwillingness of each side right now to hear or see the other as legitimate that makes the “union of opposites” seem more like an invitation to explosion than integration.
I’m not arguing for moral equivalence. I don’t think both sides at Charlottesville (or in America or the world at large) are equally to blame or equally justified. But I do see in the hate-mongers a reflection of the small-hearted, resentful evil I can all too easily find in my own soul. And sadly, I don’t have to dig too deep to find it. I’m frankly a bit discouraged at how easily my anger flares up and blinds me these days. It’s evidence, I suppose, of how frightened I am–for anger is cheap courage.
Although I believe dialogue is increasingly difficult if not all but impossible now, that does not exonerate me from my own moral obligation to understand, even to reach out.
The first step in standing up to evil is the same as the first step in standing up to the fundamental mysteriousness of existence: humility. It’s also a prerequisite for genuine art.
I don’t believe our stories automatically serve a noble purpose. But I do believe that the honest search for truth does. Our stories are what we leave behind in what is the real work of art: a life lived as bravely, honestly, lovingly, and creatively as possible.
And that is what is needed now. From each and every one of us. The rest, as they say, is gravy.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
“The first step in standing up to evil is the same as the first step in standing up to the fundamental mysteriousness of existence: humility.”
Interesting. I was just reading an essay by a rabbi that basically states the same premise.
Lots to think about here. Thanks for the catalyst.
Sarah McCoy says
Agreed, Bernadette. David’s post was powerful and catalytic.
Humility is not a meek act. Quite the opposite! Humility is a BOLD endeavor of subverting the ego and putting another person first. Kings, queens, knights, spiritual leaders, and heroes across the ages became legends because of this characteristic. They are the marrow of our stories.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Sarah McCoy says
David,
I gobbled your reply. Having studied both O’Connor’s and Jung’s works in MFA school, I thought your comment informed and brilliantly expressed.
I agree, humility is the key. Being truthful about the world around us and the world within us begins by humbly acknowledging that there is greater purpose than our transitory feelings, experiences, and yes, even our lives. We need to speak bravely out of love–even toward those who hate us, those who persecute and condemn us. It is the only weapon that will consistently be victorious.
Thank you for being part of this ongoing discussion, David. Your words… they’ve moved me, and I’m grateful to you, friend.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Sally McDonald says
Thanks Sarah. We finally have a writer who uses words to express our thoughts. I’m an expat who lives in Australia, and I’ve had a hard time getting back to writing while racist and Nazi rants are being tolerated, and encouraged in the USA. Maybe if more of us speak up, our voices will drown out the hate mongering.
Flip says
Well, I won’t bother explaining the entire history of the free speech guaranteed by the US First Amendment, I’ll just note that “tolerating” the rights of others to say things you disagree with is a part of it you don’t seem to understand, as is the concept that a free society benefits from reasoned disagreement more than it does from “drowning out” one side or the other.
But shouting people down, “drowning them out” as you put it, is all the rage these days, isn’t it? And I use the word “rage” very intentionally. I guess the convenient thing about shouting people down is that you don’t actually need a logical argument to do it. Just assemble the mob and grab the bricks and bullhorns, and there you are.
Sarah McCoy says
Agreed, Sally. If we use positive voices and words of love, we will be an unstoppable united power. Light will always defeat darkness. It’s a fundamental of our earth and applies to human hearts. Thank you for being part of our campaign for good–even across the globe! It means everything to know our international neighbors see that there are many Americans who do not espouse messages of racism, hate, and fear.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com
Beth Havey says
Beautiful Sarah, honest and so important. Your words give my words courage. I struggle to know the limits of my discourse with others, on social media. But I have broken free. In some ways our democracy is fragile and we must speak up. We the people must fight for the better way, “the angels of our better selves,” as Lincoln said. The words on the page must be honest and true to our beliefs, though yes, we can create characters that must learn that and take it into their hearts as the story flows. Thanks.
Sarah McCoy says
Thank you for this beautiful reply, Beth. I love that Lincoln quote and wholly endorse your message. I’m so grateful to have word angels like you in my midst.
Yours truly,
Sarah
http://www.sarahmccoy.com