The Importance of Infection in Fiction

Last week my husband and I forked over the $20.50 (per ticket!) to see the IMAX version of Dunkirk, a gorgeous film that left me weary and numb and in awe of the strength and courage of my fellow human beings. It’s really astounding, such courage. Me? I’m scared of head lice, sidewalk grates and Halloween. I’d be a ridiculous soldier.
But driving home after the film, I realized my husband and I were talking about the characters, not by name but by descriptor: The old civilian man, the pilot, the shell shocked guy, the young English soldier, the young English soldier’s French friend. Kenneth Branagh.
“Hey,” I said to my husband. “What was the name of the main character? The young English soldier?”
My husband couldn’t answer. Neither could I.
“How about the pilot?” I said. “Did we know his name? Or the old civilian man? Did we know any of these characters’ names?”
He and I realized we could recall the name of only one character: George, a teenage civilian hoping to one day get his picture in the paper to please his father.
We stopped at a red light. “Actually,” I continued, “a lot of times I couldn’t even tell which character was who.” Then it hit me. “Oh my gosh! We knew nothing about those characters. No back story at all.” I paused, reviewing the details of the film to see if that was true. “No names, indistinguishable faces, identical uniforms, no back story … that equals no character development! How, without the help of fleshy, flawed characters, did that film impact me?”
My husband was quiet for a few beats. He’s always quiet for a few beats before he says smart and insightful stuff.
“I don’t think we’re supposed to feel connected to the characters,” he said finally. “I don’t think that’s the point. The point of this movie is to put us there. On the beach at Dunkirk. It impacted you because you were there.”
My husband doesn’t read much fiction (a truth he blatantly disguised while we were courting), but he had nailed this. We, the viewers, are supposed to be on the beach of Dunkirk, not as witnesses but as participants. We aren’t supposed to be connecting with the characters any more than the soldiers are connecting with their fellow soldiers in the film, and they aren’t connecting with each other, getting to know one another and, I don’t know, exchanging phone numbers, because they are too busy not getting killed.
Likewise, we the viewers aren’t supposed to be getting chummy or feeling connected to any of the characters. We’re too busy getting hauled aboard the civilian yachts and fishing boats. We’re doing our job in the cockpit of a spitfire, watching the falling gas gauge and trying to shoot the enemy before the enemy shoots us. We’re trapped and submerged within the hold of a torpedoed destroyer.
I wasn’t sitting in that theater seat to fall in love with these characters, to share moments of empathy and recognition with them. I wasn’t even there to be entertained. I was there so I could be, you know, there.
Still, I like to be dumped in an unfamiliar world because of the characters who inhabit that world. This film had held my attention because it plunked me in the pilot’s seat of a spitfire and got me on a dock with Kenneth Branagh? It didn’t seem like enough to hold my interest. Why was I impacted by this film? I couldn’t figure it out.
When I can’t figure something out, I do one of two things: fold laundry while watching reruns of Parks and Recreation. Or I turn to Google.
I chose the latter and stumbled upon something interesting from my dear friend and comrade, Leo Tolstoy.
“Art,” Tolstoy says, “is that human activity that consists in one man’s consciously conveying to others, by certain external signs, the feelings he has experienced, and in others being infected by those feelings and also experiencing them.”
Leo and I were onto something: I was infected by the experience of Dunkirk. Christopher Nolan used visuals along with the actors’ skills to externally convey emotions that real soldiers at Dunkirk likely felt. As a result, I experienced terror, anxiety, futility, hope, hopelessness, ambivalence … all without knowing one bit of these characters’ back story. All without being privy to any intimate detail in these characters’ lives, without witnessing intimacy between characters.
Except, I realized, Christopher Nolan had created intimacy. Through imagery.
Kenneth Branagh’s ecru fisherman’s sweater. Hundreds of those soldiers’ helmets, resting like empty tortoise shells on wet beach. Strawberry jam on white bread. A soldier pooping in beach grass.
We are privy to these simple images–intimate objects and actions–rather than being allowed into the intimacy of the characters’ emotional life and development.
But please. A pooping soldier and red jam on white bread were enough for me? Suddenly I no longer required fleshy, flawed characters with burning desires and seemingly unhurdleable hurdles in order to sit through a story? Was I going soft?
Or maybe I knew more about the characters than I realized. And maybe I knew what I needed to know about them, nothing more or less.
Anyone who has read books or seen films about World War II comes to the film knowing considerable back story about these soldiers: They are men in their late teens and twenties. They have lost friends and family. They are beleaguered, numb, exhausted. They worry that evacuation will render them cowards in the eye of the public. They wobble and startle with terrible shell shock. Their mouths are parched. Their belts, cinched to the tightest hole, barely hold up their pants. Their socks have not been dry for days. They miss the smell of the roast on Christmas night. They miss their beds. They miss their mothers.
I have somehow come to require a certain amount of intimacy and overt character development if I am going to keep turning the pages of a story, but what is that certain amount? A deft storyteller might find other ways to develop back story, generate intimacy and bridge reader and character.
Dunkirk reminded me that it’s not the amount of character development or back story that pins me to my seat. It’s the degree to which I am infected that matters. It’s the degree to which we writers infect our unsuspecting readers that matters, how we go about creating opportunities for intimacy and sharing only a need-to-know amount of backstory with the reader.
Your turn! If you have seen this film, were you sufficiently infected, or do you prefer to know a bit more about the individual quirks and particulars of the soldiers? How do you use back story in your work in progress with the goal of infecting your readers? What have you read this summer and how did it infect you? Thanks, writers, for infecting!
MA Hudson says
I haven’t seen Dunkirk but from the sounds of it the characters weren’t given much back story because it would be too overwhelming. The audience wouldn’t be able to cope with getting to know and then losing so many people. Everyone would come out deeply traumatised. As it is, I didn’t think I could cope so I didn’t go and see it with my husband.
I just read the Golden Compass. The MC’s backstory was woven in with her daily adventures and ‘infected’ me with affection for her and a need to know she would be ok.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Huh. What a coincidence. My black lab Gidget just pooped in the beach-grass this morning. I guessing Hazelhurst in August ’17 is a lot safer beach than Dunkirk May ’40, Gidget’s landmine notwithstanding.
I haven’t seen it yet, and I so want to see it in the theater. My wife doesn’t want to go, so I’m going to have to soldier it alone. The drive home is the worst part of such ventures. No one to hash it out with.
I think the effect you’re talking about is similar to the function that world-building preforms in a lot of the sprawling epic fantasies I’ve loved over the years. Take Game of Thrones. On the page, you start to get to know the Starks fairly early, but there are so many of them! Not to mention George’s penchant for Headswerving (it’s a term I’m trying to start up for writers who jump around among, say, more than a dozen POV characters – myself included). You don’t really get to know anyone in that series for quite some time. But you *do* get to know Westeros. And that alone carries you for quite some time.
This really used to frustrate me when I first started learning the craft. Really well-meaning mentors would tell me to focus more on my protagonist (after they told me to pick one, from among my dozen POV characters), and dig into his backstory, and hence his goals, motivations, and conflicts. And it’s all true, and I’m glad I did it. I can see now that I was trying for a broader sort of infection. I wasn’t ready yet. Like they say, you’ve got to learn to master the rules before you can effectively break them. And really, to this day, even with the show racing ahead of George on the page, who can reliably say which the heck character is the primary protagonist of GoT? Dany? Jon? Westeros?… Drogon? (And Hodor’s gone, so he’s out.) I think you could make a case that the primary protagonist is the infection of being there, in this horrible but fascinating world gone wrong.
Thanks for getting me excited about Dunkirk again, and for really getting me thinking this morning, Sarah!
David Wilson says
in my WIP I was focusing on the protagonist, but all his friends kept butting in and wanting to tell their stories, so I eventually let them and I think my book is stronger for it.
Right now i’m reading Tigana by Guy Gavriel Kay and he is breaking all the rules, he has a prologue, backstory dump in the beginning of the book. But it still is engrossing.
Barry Knister says
Sarah–Thanks for your post.
Any talk of novels and films is talk of apples and oranges. To infect readers with words alone, to do what’s needed for them to want to keep turning the page is one thing. To infect viewers through use of the mountain of resources and talents brought to bear in a film is another.
As for backstory, I just finished reading Kingsley Amis’s The Old Devils. The characters’ pasts are skillfully woven into the ongoing narrative. By book’s end, the characters have become people, and for this reason the ending is very moving. It’s not imaginable to me that The Old Devils could be made into a successful film–and that’s part of its appeal for me.
David Wilson says
It seems like all of the movies have seen lately have be adaptations of books because its interesting to see how that translation happens. I had read Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell and learned that they made a movie out of that book I thought, “How in the world did they pull that off” and so I had to see the movie and found that it was one of the better adaptations I had seen.
Therese Walsh says
We had a similar conversation in my family after seeing Dunkirk. We marveled that we’d felt so much for so little (shown) character development, too, but also that we’d felt so much despite a lot of garbled language. Maybe it was the theatre, but we had a difficult time understanding the words — and we were still strongly affected by the film! We landed on the same conclusion as your husband: that the reason for our collective visceral response was that we felt as though we were there, and were filled with anxiety, beginning to end. In no small part was this because of the score, something we obviously don’t have access to as novelists — at least not yet. #22ndCenturyNovelistsWillHaveScoresIfWeSurviveThisCentury
We did appreciate the hat tip to backstory and enlightenment re: motivation when we learned that the old fisherman had lost a son at the start of the war.
Thanks for a great post, Sarah!
Faith A. Colburn says
I watched the film with my youngest son (33 in about a month) and noticed that the same scenes that had me tearing up got to him too. We both knew the story of Dunkirk before we attended the movie, so we were prepared to be moved. The steadfastness of the “old civilian,” the charity of the young civilian, the courage and satisfaction of the pilot . . . did not disappoint. As you indicated, we already knew the backstory.