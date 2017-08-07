Publishing Moves On. Do Readers?

It’s been more than six years since my debut novel, The Kitchen Daughter, came out. Most days that seems like an eternity. Publishing is slow and merciless, like kudzu: in a race against a turtle it would lose every time, but if you gave it a trellis tall enough it would grow to blot out the sun. The Kitchen Daughter is the only novel I’ve published so far under my own name, and it’s entirely possible it’ll be the last.
When you finally break through into traditional publishing, the world is full of possibilities. Disappointment almost inevitably follows. This is, believe it or not, not always a bad thing. The most you can hope for is that the possibilities are many and magical, and the disappointments are small and fleeting. The book becomes a New York Times bestseller or it doesn’t; you earn out your advance or you don’t; you’re offered the chance to publish again or you’re not. But it isn’t as if there are only two possibilities, success or failure. The best and worst thing about publishing is that you can and probably will live in the space between those two poles for years, even decades.
And so, six years. Six years in publishing is forever. The Kitchen Daughter will get no more newspaper or magazine reviews. You won’t find it on the shelves of your bookstore. It isn’t included in roundups of 5 Food Novels That Make Your Mouth Water or Six Novels With Narrators On the Spectrum Whose Worlds You Need to See — not because it doesn’t fit, and not because it isn’t good, but because it isn’t new. And publishing coverage is about the new. (See above: kudzu.)
But you know who doesn’t care about whether or not publishing has moved on? Readers.
I got an email the other day from a man requesting a signed bookplate for his wife, who has been reading The Kitchen Daughter during her recovery from breast cancer. Once a year, I hear from high school students who are reading it as an assignment for their Honors English class. I see messages on Twitter and Facebook, not necessarily intended for me at all, in which readers on the autism spectrum recommend the book to each other or to loved ones. (Those sometimes make me cry.) Even out of print, the book lives on in thousands of copies in thousands of places: on readers’ nightstands and bookshelves, in Little Free Libraries, for sale at used bookstores and in church basements, and of course, eternally available in e-book with just a few clicks. (I still get semi-annual royalty checks from the sale of Croquembouche, a 99-cent e-short story, and I don’t mind telling you that I laugh at how small they are and then I cash them anyway.)
As writers we have many goals. And it can be easy to get discouraged if we don’t meet them. But the truth is, even if your first book is a miraculous success, a true runaway bestseller, that doesn’t mean everything will be permanent peaches and cream, at least not if you hope to make a career out of writing book after book — the greater the success, the greater the pressure. There will always be something to celebrate and always something to mourn.
I’m not writing this to bring fellow writers down, or to dump a bucket of ice water on your dreams of how awesome it will be to see your book as a physical object, with a cover and pages, for the first time. (It is mind-blowingly awesome.) I’m here to say this: whatever happens, you’ll have readers. You may hear from them and you may not. They may number in the thousands or the hundreds or the dozens or the ones. But any book that you put out into the world will have a life longer than you can know, and it’ll touch people in ways you never foresaw.
When you look at it that way, six years is barely the time between heartbeats.
About Jael McHenry
Jael McHenry is the debut author of The Kitchen Daughter (Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books, April 12, 2011). Her work has appeared in publications such as the North American Review, Indiana Review, and the Graduate Review at American University, where she earned her MFA in Creative Writing. You can read more about Jael and her book at jaelmchenry.com or follow her on Twitter at @jaelmchenry.
Comments
LJ Cohen says
Oh, this was lovely and I needed to read it. It’s so hard not to get caught up in our society’s notions about success equaling money/fame, instead of the satisfaction of doing a job well and to the best of one’s ability; creating something that touches a reader.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I love the idea of books living on for readers. One of the books that I know impacted me in a powerful way, and set me on a course first to be a reader and then a writer was a middle-grade historical adventure story. I picked it up at the bookstore in the restored Fort Mackinac, on Mackinac Island (in Lake Huron) in about 1969 or ’70. The book, The Young Voyageur, by Dirk Grinhuis, chronicled the travels and adventures of a young English boy who was sold into the service of French voyageurs. And once I started it, I could. Not. Put it down. I was nine or ten.
I recalled the book as an adult and went to look for it at my parents’ house, but it had likely fallen victim to one of my mom’s famous garage sales – probably sold for a nickel. And it was out of print. A few years ago I thought about it again, and guess what. It’s back in print! First published in 1955, for the Michigan State Parks Commission, it was put back in print in 1994 – 39 years later! Talk about legs. (I’ve now bought and given away about a dozen copies.) I guess I wasn’t the only one who wanted to pass along a cherished story.
Thanks for an honest and insightful take, Jael. And for a wonderful reminder about the true life, and reach, of our work.
Heather Villa says
Hi, Jael. This heartfelt post addresses what so many writers probably feel. Even a published short story floating around can seem lost or forgotten. But it isn’t, really. I love how after we write something, the words are eternal. We’ll never know the number of people who read what we write.
Thank you so much for your insight.