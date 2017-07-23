Beyond the Gates – Challenging Yourself, Your Characters and Your Readers

Leaving the Old City
My partner and I recently became outsiders, quite by accident. You see, this spring we took up residence in a modern building several blocks from our prior home in a converted row house in the Dupont Circle area of Washington, DC. We knew the move would bring changes. Indeed, we welcomed them. But it wasn’t until unpacking boxes several days later that I had an unexpected epiphany. Scanning the urban landscape from our new living room, the Washington Monument hovering on the horizon, I realized our current building sits just outside the boundaries of the “old city,” those streets and avenues built in accordance with architect Pierre L’Enfant’s original city plan.
In the weeks since, I’ve continued pondering this juxtaposition, enamored by the idea of hovering on the periphery, observing the comings and goings of inhabitants of the preordained community laid out literally before me. I think to myself, “Isn’t this the role of writers, ultimately, to step beyond the turmoil, all too abundant these days, and to incorporate the insights we gain into our work, consciously and subconsciously?”
It seems to me that it is, and in that regard the move has awakened my writing. Somehow moving out from the tended gardens and streetscapes of an established historic district to the more bohemian buzz of our new neighborhood has given me freedom to sprinkle a little grit into scenes. My characters have grown thicker skin. They are more prone to speak up or act out in pursuit of their goals, which don’t skew quite as noble as they began. And while the overall plot trajectory may not have altered (yet), the tone has undergone a notable shift.
This ongoing evolution has me thinking about how change impacts the writing process, nudging writers, characters, and ultimately readers in new directions. Here are a few observations on the act, and consequences, of “shaking things up,” both on and off the page.
Stretch Yourself
Keeping with today’s historical theme, you might be surprised to learn that Thomas Jefferson is the source of the quote, “A little rebellion, now and then, is a good thing.” He went on to explain a political context for the observation, but let’s steer clear of that association for now. The point today is sometimes we as writers need a jolt; and being self-starters, it is often up to us to supply the voltage (masochistic as that may sound).
The good news is you don’t have to ship yourself and your belongings across town to gain a new perspective. My back, in fact, suggests placing that step low on the list. But you do have the power to act on the key thing you’re avoiding, or to make the leap you’ve been holding back (you know the one). Drop that critique group that’s become more burden than assistance. Or take that class you fear. Heck, offer to teach one, ignoring the nagging voice whispering you aren’t worthy. Most importantly, adjust your daily schedule so that writing remains the priority, truly, and not merely a penciled-in suggestion.
For whether you’re revising your first short story or have published a dozen times, it is vital to keep growing. And sometimes the best way to get those juices flowing is to lean in and find a new shaft of sunlight. Just do it, even if Jefferson may not have coined that particular phrase.
Let Your Characters Run
But why should you have all the fun? Given that stories are about transformation, switch things up for your characters too. And by that, I don’t mean simply throwing obstacles in their paths. Give them a different voice. Better yet, give them freedom to speak for themselves. Perhaps draft a scene in which a secondary character takes on your protagonist, calling them out. Loosen the reins and let your beloved handle it on their own. See how they defend themselves … or what they confess.
Bestselling author Joyce Maynard (To Die For, Labor Day) has said she starts each of her novels focused upon a single character. She begins with that character, and then allows the drama to emerge out of human nature and the character’s relationships. Of course, not all of us write that way. But even if you’re a devoted plotter, wearing the hat of a pantser for a scene or two may lead you in a new direction. At a minimum, you’ll gain a broader perspective of your characters, whose complexities likely include a smidgen of the unexpected.
Challenge Your Readers
Literary icon Margaret Atwood once wrote that “you need a certain amount of nerve to be a writer.” That forthright attitude shows in her novels, which never shy from exploring unsettling aspects of humanity. But you don’t have to write high drama to include sharper edges in your tales, regardless of genre. A children’s story can have a serious underpinning, even if details are given a soft touch. A cozy mystery can contain genuine emotional depth. And the best comedies have long challenged prevailing notions and beliefs, cloaked in laughter.
The key is to respect your audience, not to protect them. Allow your story to raise uncomfortable questions. If the characters and premise remain compelling, they’ll follow. The dose of reality may in fact add to your story’s appeal. So step back and consider those sections where you may have dialed back, perhaps subconsciously, and instead press deeper. You may be surprised by what you discover. You may also be amazed at what lessons you have to share.
Those are some of the observations drawn from my recent detour beyond the proverbial gates of the city. What tips do you have for keeping your process, and your writing, fresh? Do you have techniques to allow your characters to surprise you, even well into the story? Do you feel it important that your writing both entertain and challenge your readers? Please share your thoughts. I look forward to hearing them.
About John J Kelley
John J Kelley crafts tales of individuals at a crossroads, exploring themes of growth, reconciliation and community. His debut novel, The Fallen Snow, about a young soldier’s homecoming at the close of WWI, received a Publishers Weekly starred review and earned an Honorable Mention nod at the 2012 Foreword Reviews Book-of-the-Year Awards.Born and raised in the Florida panhandle, John graduated from Virginia Tech and for a time served as a military officer. Today he lives with his partner in Washington, DC.
Comments
Brian King says
I likes. I can feel the excitement radiating from your digital written expression.
John J Kelley says
Thanks, Brian. Here’s hoping that transfers onto the page as well.
Really enjoying your observations on The Martian also. Thanks for joining the dissection group for the read!
Beth Havey says
Great post, John, which has ignited a fire under one of my characters. She wants to speak out and I’ve failed to let her. Now I’m taking notes and yes, she has something to say. My novel actually leaps from a moving event. A change of place can mean a life change. This weekend I’ve left California for Boston. New visuals can inspire too. Tuesday I’ll be back home and back at the keyboard.
John J Kelley says
That’s exciting, Beth. I’m glad.
I do find a change of venue helps, especially when you hit those sticking points. Boston sounds terrific, btw. Closer to home, I find it can help simply to change up my routine. Difficult scenes sometimes come easier when I turn off the computer and take my journal to a park.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey John – thanks for a really lovely read this Sunday morning. It’s funny, but I read it fairly early over coffee, then got caught up in the day before I had a chance to comment. During that time, I left the tab to the post up, and every time I passed the keyboard my eye caught your title: Beyond the Gates. And so, naturally, and quite subconsciously, the song Cemetery Gates, by The Smiths, has been stuck in my head all day – and the lines: “Keats and Yeats are on your side, While Wilde is on mine,” were highlighted in my obsessive cranium echo.
Which made me think of the Wilde quote, “Truth is rarely pure and never simple.” And doesn’t that lie at the heart of constructing a novel? We’re seeking truth, but we see –and delve – its complexity. More so than any other art-form, if I dare say.
You speak of letting our characters run, and it’s just what I needed to hear today. I just finished rewriting a segment from the POV of one of my primary antagonists. I’ve always gotten good feedback about this character – one reader even calling him my most interesting character. Today I’m heading back to the POV of my primary protagonist, and looking ahead at what’s on the page, I realize I’ve been coddling him. Why should his nemesis have all of the fun? And after all, I’m quite sure his truth is far from pure, and never simple. I need to trust the audience to see and understand that, as well. I’m sure if I seek that truth, I’ll end up uncovering something far more interesting. Thanks again!
John J Kelley says
I’m tickled to hear this, Vaughn. It is easy to coddle our favorites, isn’t it? Even when we think we’re not. It’s good to have a network to give us an occasional nudge. It’s a matter of finding what works, what gets to the truth of your characters. Love that quote from Wilde, by the way. That’s a keeper.
Oh, and now I’m off to dig up a vid of the Smiths ;).
Erin Bartels says
Love the bit about respecting, not protecting, your audience. The greatest compliment I have ever received on my first novel MS was, “I loved it. It made me really uncomfortable.” I hope I can continue to achieve that reaction.
John J Kelley says
That is a great compliment, Erin! And a great goal, as well.
On my first novel, I worried a bit about how the protagonist’s father, a taciturn man, would appear to readers, particularly given that my protagonist’s means of coping with him was avoidance. So I was always thrilled when someone would mention – often with regret – that he reminded them of their own dad. Not pleased to hear that was the case, of course, but it did reinforce that perhaps I’d gotten it right.