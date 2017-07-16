Please welcome Tamar Sloan as our guest today. Tamar really struggled writing this bio because she hasn’t decided whether she’s primarily a psychologist who loves writing, or a writer with a lifelong fascination for psychology. Somehow she got lucky enough to do both. Tamar is the author of the PsychWriter blog—a fun, informative hub of information on character development, the science of story and how to engage readers. She is also a passionate writer of young adult stories of finding love and life beyond your comfort zone: A Moment for Tara and A Prophesy Awakened.
The Top Two Reasons a Reader Will Leave a Bad Review
Personally, I don’t leave a review under four stars. I don’t want to inflict the pain of rejection and self-doubt on others when art is so subjective. And although constructive feedback is invaluable in growing as a writer, I don’t believe it has to be done publicly. On the other hand, I also understand that low-scoring reviews are valuable for other readers. That’s the whole point of a review—so others can learn from those who have been here before. We do it with cars and vacuum cleaners and hairdressers. So I respect those who leave honest reviews, whether they be five stars or the heart-ripping single stars.
But a lone star staring at you from your screen, harsh words marching beside them, can be crushing. I think it’s important that writers appreciate why someone would take the time to record this, publicly, and irreversibly.
- You forgot who you were writing for.
As a psychologist, I see this in my clients as they sit in the chair and can’t figure out why their children are running away, why they can’t get that promotion or why their marriage is falling apart. In a nutshell, our egos get in the way. For writers, ego becomes the barrier to a product that ticks ALL the boxes. We believe that our prose is enough, that the three act structure doesn’t apply to this masterpiece. We design our own cover. We want to bedazzle the reader with our knowledge of the working parts of an AK-47. We forgo editing in the rush to get our baby onto virtual shelves.
But that’s not what writing a book is about. Writing a book is about the reader. Not you. Not your creative genius. The reader. Readers are looking for their escapism fix, an emotional rollercoaster, a character they can root for. They are the ones we’re asking to give up their precious, hard won resources up for. Generally, both their time and their money (and even if your book is “permafree,” eventually you’re looking for them to buy one of your books). If we’re asking them to trade their time, time taken away from other pleasures, their family or their sleep, then it’s our responsibility to give them the best experience we can. That means a well-crafted, impressively designed, professionally edited masterpiece.
Skip any of these steps and you risk letting your readers down because you fail to keep your part of the bargain up.
- The reader has a wound.
I deliberately used “writer speak” when labelling this, even though our readers are the reality part of the whole writing adventure. I could use psych speak, and call it their maladaptive schema, their core belief, their cognitive distortion, but my fellow writers intuitively know what I’m talking about when I say wound. It’s the scars we all carry, the pieces of our past that colour our future. Wounds profoundly affect our emotions, thoughts and behaviours. They cause us to do things that are selfish, thoughtless and sometimes damaging.
The act of ignoring the negative impact our words will have on another, or worse still, deliberately seeking to hurt others, is the product of a wound. It’s wrong and it’s not okay—these people are called trolls for a reason–but lashing out serves a function for these people.
What I’m saying is this particular one star scathing review isn’t about you. It’s not a reflection of your writing or the plot/characters/world building that these people seek to tear down. In my world it’s the product of the motto “hurt people hurt people.” It’s about empowering someone who’s been disempowered. It’s about those who feel unseen being seen.
It’s. Not. About. Your. Writing.
How do you know which one star review is which? That one is a little more difficult to answer. I think those who can smooth the raw edges of the hurt and then step outside of their egos are best able to differentiate.
Does the reader have a point? Deep down, were you worried this was a weakness in your writing? Have they reiterated a sentiment someone else has expressed?
Then it’s possible this reader is in the number one category.
For that scenario, take a deep breath, acknowledge the parts of your craft that are still growing and being refined, then come up with a plan to address that. Maybe a course, some time lost in how-to books, a critique partner. Your writing will be stronger for it, and so will your resilience.
Do the words strike a mismatched chord? Does the reader dislike this genre? Do they even sound like they read the whole book? Have they left other one star reviews?
Ultimately consider what this person is gaining by writing these (scathing) words—superiority? Notoriety? Power?
If any of these ring true then you’ve got a walking wound that is lashing out so they can share their pain. Rail at the unfairness of it all (within the privacy of your walls) then pick up your pen or fire up your computer and keep the passion flowing. This review isn’t about your writing.
Have you ever received a one star review? Have you left one? What did you take away from the experience?
Ken Hughes says
Excellent one-step choice: it’s either the author’s wound (and something you already did suspect), or it’s just the reader’s.
(The only exception I can think of is honest mismatching, where the reader simply didn’t like the story’s approach. That usually comes down to pitching the story to the wrong subgenre, or specific cases like Rachel Aaron getting the review that “dragons who spent the book in human form didn’t feel like dragons.” Those can happen too, especially if we don’t research our genres. But mostly of the time it’s what you said: either a writing lesson to learn, or someone else’s problem.)
Toften says
This reminds me of the movie Dark Water. I thought it was lovely, but audiences panned it. It was pitched as a horror movie, but it turned out to be a bittersweet story about a murdered child looking for a mother. It was heartbreaking, but not really scary. You’ve got to know what you’ve written.
paula cappa says
I like this post today, very much, Tamar. And your blog PsychWriter looks fascinating. I’d like to read more of your blog and maybe sign up to follow, but I can’t get past the pop up ad requiring visitors to subscribe to your ’19 FREE Books.” Please, no more free books; I’ve had enough of them at this point to be absolutely honest. To your thoughts, negative reviews are part of the literary world, I guess. Taking any review too seriously is a mistake. And some reviewers are just plain angry people who like to bash books or writers. I think if we take all reviews, 5-star, 3-star, or 1-star in our stride, we are better off.
paula cappa says
Tamar, is there a way to get around the popup ad? I tried clicking inside the blog itself and got nowhere. Please advise. Thanks!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I found a tiny Close word off the top right of the pop-up.
Muffy Wilson says
I enjoyed Tamar’s perspective so much I went to her website and rooted around. This is not the only jewel of her’s I discovered today. Thank you, Tamar! So glad to have made a new friend…especially a smart one! ~MW
Ray Rhamey says
I’ve had a couple of 1-star attacks by trolls on Amazon. In both cases I was able to contact Amazon with evidence of the abuse and the troll reviews were removed. Amazon has an “Abuse” button for reporting troll attacks.
When a troll attacks me on my own blog, I can edit their nastiness into praise, and have done so a couple of times. They find this really discouraging, and they stop.
Zan Marie says
I never leave a review lower than four stars, either. Our egos are fragile enough without others piling on. I’ll keep your categories of reasons in mind. Great post!
Charlie Quimby says
I’ve not had a one-star review, but I got a one-star rating on Goodreads from a woman with an unusual and familiar name, someone I’d met before who lives in the town where my novels are set. Her book club had invited me to visit for a discussion and I looked forward to hearing the basis of her negative reaction.
Alas, she wasn’t there that night.
The group also chose my second novel and invited me again. This time, she was the host. Since she was involved with a community issue that runs through the story, I knew we’d talk this time.
She had some good questions and seemed positive toward the book. The first novel never came up and I decided to forget about questioning her.
At the end of the evening, she walked me to the door, took my arm and confided, “I really liked this one.”
A week later, her two-star rating appeared on Goodreads.
Maryann says
There are so many trolls who love to go around Amazon leaving scathing reviews of books for reasons that really are not helpful to other readers. Some that I have received were because the purchaser was unhappy with Amazon and an Amazon policy. Another was unhappy because the book was a mystery and they only read romance. So why did they buy it, was my thought.
There have been other three-star reviews that pointed out something in the story-line or the craft of writing that was off-putting to the reader, and those I appreciate. I can learn something from those.
As a reviewer, I never leave less than three stars, mostly four, and the occasional five-star review for a book that is outstanding. I have been a professional reviewer since before the Internet, so I take reviewing responsibilities seriously. I point out what is good about a book, and if necessary, what didn’t work for me, especially when it comes to craft issues. If I cannot give a review that is primarily positive, I do not post one on my blog, Amazon, or Goodreads.