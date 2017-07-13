Raise a Question, Earn the Backstory

As avid readers, writers have an intuitive sense of when to include backstory. Their efforts, however, can come across as either boring (in the case of info dump), laughable (in the case of random irrelevance), or disruptive (in the case of backstory delivered too soon).
Clearly, these reactions are not ideal. What’s going wrong?
In each case just mentioned, the backstory inclusion is driven by the author’s goal to deliver information and not, as it should be in every scene, driven by the demands of the protagonist’s story.
The purpose of backstory is to motivate your characters for the actions they take in the current story. Unless something from the past had a powerful influence on the way the characters are acting now, you’ll be hard-pressed to defend the relevance of its inclusion. In fact, you may not have the chance to try—you may already have lost your reader.
Accept these cold, hard facts about backstory
- The reader approaches your novel with an interest in your character’s history that is idle to nil. During your opening, the reader’s primary goal is to orient to the frame of the story you want to tell, and will simply accept what you tell her on page one as being the current state of things. It is up to you to generate interest in the protagonist’s history.
- “Because I wrote it and it’s interesting” is not a standard of relevant inclusion. You might want to include your character’s entire personal history because you took the time to write it, but you were doing so to start to get a sense of your character. In your novel, that character will pop to life through only those backstory inclusions that will motivate the story you want to tell.
- Every time you switch to a backstory scene you stand the chance of jarring readers from the fictive dream, which will invite them to set down your book. It’s up to you to ease the transition.
One mad skill will address all three of these issues, and I’m shocked that more writers don’t use it.
Raise a question about backstory
You can keep readers with you by raising a question to which they would like an answer. Even if they are heavily involved in your current plot—which we hope they are—they will tolerate the departure from it to learn the answer.
Mark L. Danielewski used this technique to set up a frame story in his cult hit, House of Leaves. In other words, his entire story is backstory, and he hopes to involve us in it by raising powerful questions that will help carry us through an opening that’s a bit of a slog. This is from the fifth page of the fictional “introduction,” although it’s the first mention of the point-of-view character’s current situation:
I haven’t even washed the blood off yet. Not all of it’s mine either. Still caked around my fingers. Signs of it on my shirt. “What’s happened here?” I keep asking myself. “What have I done?” What would you have done? I went straight for the guns and I loaded them and then I tried to decide what to do with them. The obvious thing was to shoot something. After all, that’s what guns are designed to do—shoot something. But who? Or what? I didn’t have a clue. There were people and cars outside my hotel window. Midnight people I didn’t know. Midnight cars I’d never seen before. I could have shot them all.
I threw up in my closet instead.
Clearly, something deeply disturbing has happened to this character, and in order to beg our curiosity, Danielewski has resisted telling us exactly what. I read on for the answers. You can use this technique at the end of any section to generate interest in a backstory scene to come.
But you don’t need blood to do the trick. Raising a question can be as easy as adding one line of transition, such as in these three examples:
Susie dabbed the makeup onto her bruised cheek. Sam hadn’t always been this way.
Of course Janet knew all about the guns.
Preachers couldn’t be trusted. Jack had known that since he was ten years old.
This technique takes a little thought but isn’t all that hard. Yet I thumbed through some thirty novels I had on hand before coming up with Danielewski’s example. Give it a try. If your backstory teaser leads to a scene that helps the reader understand why your character is in such a tough spot, it will effectively maintain the psychological tension you’ve built and draw her in all the more.
Have you ever set a book down because you just didn’t want to navigate the clunky transition to backstory you didn’t care about? Have you used this technique in your writing, or noted great examples in published works? Share a line or two that comes right before the breakaway to backstory.
About Kathryn Craft
Kathryn Craft is the author of two novels from Sourcebooks, The Art of Falling and The Far End of Happy. Her work as a freelance developmental editor at Writing-Partner.com follows a nineteen-year career as a dance critic. Long a leader in the southeastern Pennsylvania writing scene, she leads writing workshops and retreats, and is a member of the Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more on Kathryn's website.
Comments
Avery K. Tingle says
*GRUMBLE* I concede this is a great reality check. Please excuse me while I comb back over this draft to ensure I haven’t given too much away. Thanks for the sage advice.
Kathryn Craft says
I’m well aware of the syndrome you reference here, Avery. The 11th hour advice!
After eight years of steady work on my second novel, when I had three agents requesting the full ms, I took a Donald Maass workshop. You may know how that went.
I realized I hadn’t pushed my character all the way into her darkest moment, which was suddenly so clear. I had to take five months to pull the whole thing apart, make the change, and put it back together.
But it was much better, and earned me representation, and that novel became my debut! Which is all to say, I’ll bet your efforts make your ms a much better read. Good luck!
Benjamin Brinks says
Past and present intertwine. It’s like arithmetic. One factor alone does not make an equation or yield a truth. Two factors interacting produce an insight, not just a sum but an answer to a question.
To your clear and simple guide, I’d add only this: not all factors are created equal. The number one is fine but doesn’t take us anywhere. Pi is powerful and complex, raising questions and mysteries of its own. It’s a number with no end.
In story terms that means that fixing toast has no worthwhile past resonance, but waking up covered in blood does. When there is mystery, we must delve. When there isn’t, don’t bother.
Kathryn Craft says
Wow, a mathematician turned storyteller! A multi-talent.
But I think I follow you on the mysteries of pi. And this is perfect: “When there is mystery, we must delve.” Thanks for the summary, Benjamin!
barryknister says
Whether the narrative POV is third person or first (not omniscient), the reader is experiencing what happens through a character’s eyes. 1. What is that character experiencing in the moment? One thing is almost certain: she isn’t experiencing backstory. Keeping this in mind, the writer focuses on creating a scene or moment that will capture the reader’s interest. If this is done well, the reader will naturally want to know what went before. 2. Aim for curiosity and forward movement, not information. Hint at backstory, don’t deliver it in a bundle. 3. Never forget that moments of dialogue–artfully done–can be great opportunities for revealing backstory. But backstory should almost never be the principal function of dialogue. Think of what in life we extrapolate from snatches of overheard conversation.
Kathryn Craft says
Thanks for the added tips, Barry. The use of backstory is a big, important topic and while I was trying to focus on just one mad skill today, these are all valid points!
barryknister says
Sorry if I missed your point, Kathryn. I really thought I was addressing it. IMO, the writer wants the reader to be the one asking the questions. As for your main example, I wouldn’t read beyond this opening paragraph. Blood on the hands, blood of more than one kind, but the narrator hasn’t a clue? Guns, vomit? I need something less obviously exploitative.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I have one rule: if the character has no reason to think something right now – from the last name of her interlocutor, to the color of her Kindergarten teacher’s hair, to her own sense of abandonment – it doesn’t go in.
So many things are thought of by characters for the convenience of writers.
Kathryn Craft says
So true, Alicia!
paula cappa says
I’m reading A Game of Ghosts by John Connolly and the opening chapters have plenty of backstory and character history weaved in and out. And honestly I had to skim some of it because it was so dull and dense, and I wanted to get on with the story happening in the present. On page 26 he goes into a major shift into his personal life with ex-wife and daughter during a psychotherapy session for 6 pages. The shift totally pulled me out of the suspense and interest in the main story line.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I don’t bother with books that do that any more – if they start doing it early, they keep doing it. It’s that writer’s style – but not mine as a reader.
Kathryn Craft says
Paula this is a great example of backstory poorly used and executed, but also of a more pervasive problem: the lack of editing for bestselling authors. Once your name can sell a book, it seems editors kick you to the curb. I know it’s business, and that these authors are cranking out the books, but still. It’s a shame. This will nonetheless create a valuable lesson for us, so thanks for sharing, and I’m glad you can see why it wasn’t working.
David A. says
I think this is what happens when authors become too easily published.
Marc Vun Kannon says
When you write the character first, and plot second or not at all, the backstory comes out naturally, when the character feels the need to think about it, and not otherwise. This also applies to description and any other sections of prose that might bore the reader.
Kathryn Craft says
I’m glad this works for you, Marc, but you may have a more intuitive feel for (or educated view of) the writing process. As a developmental editor, I know for a fact that relevant backstory doesn’t always spring forth naturally.
Many people who start novels by exploring character use dossier-type prompts and life chronologies that they try to weave in simply because they wrote them. The determination of relevance isn’t always intuitive.
In the case of historical fiction, writers will sometimes try include other things happening during the same time just because they researched them, even thought their story has not earned the inclusion.
Tracey says
I loved your post Kathryn, and have appreciated all of the comments. I have struggled with backstory for some time. I think my writing is about to get a whole lot better. Thank you!
Kathryn Craft says
I’m so happy, Tracey! I’m sure that now that you’re sensitized to this, you’ll find all sorts of good and bad examples in your reading, reinforcing your knowledge about this technique.
Angela D'Ambrosio says
I’ve seen the backstory info dump disguised as a prologue which can work if it’s short, but I’ve found I’m better off writing the “prologue” then using that material throughout my story. I know the P-word is controversial, but for me, it’s a slippery slope which usually ends in thousands of words before chapter 1 even starts.
Mike Swift says
Oooo, Kathryn. Great article.
My wip incorporates mucho backstory and you’ve enlightened me to an excellent way to include it. And I was reading some of the comments above. I think Benjamin said something about past and present intertwining to produce insight…a product of an equation, so to speak. And also making sure it’s worth delving into the mystery of it all. I thoroughly agree. That’s pretty much how I’ve been including it already.
I’ll also look for Danielewski’s novel. Thank you, thank you, thank you!