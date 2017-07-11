Nurturing the Write Mind

Something Keith Cronin mentioned in a comment a few months back struck me as incredibly insightful, and that impression has only deepened in the months since. I’ve worked on a variety of writing projects with his remark in mind, and it’s changed some old habits I didn’t realize beforehand might need addressing.
I’m going to paraphrase what he said, and hopefully not butcher it in the process. (Keith—feel free to step in to correct me.)
He mentioned a teacher he had as a musician who emphasized not just mastering technique but gaining a sense of the state of mind you enter when you know you’re playing or practicing well. At the risk of relying on a tired cliché, that state of mind might be called “the groove.”
The term in Taoism is wu wei, which translates literally as “non-action.” It means performing a task naturally, the way water flows along a stream bed, without any effort to control or force matters. This way of putting it has a special new relevance for me, as I’ve returned to studying tai chi after a forty-year hiatus.
But I also encountered something similar when I studied acting. Constantin Stanislavski refers to it as “unconscious creativeness through conscious technique:”
“[A]sk an actor, after some great performance, how he felt while on the stage, and what he did there. He will not be able to answer because he was not aware of what he lived through, and does not remember many of the more significant moments. All you will get from him is that he felt comfortable on the stage, that he was in easy relationship to the other actors. Beyond that, he will be able to tell you nothing.
“You will astonish him by your description of his acting. He will gradually come to realize things about his performance of which he had been entirely unconscious.”
As I’ve worked these past few months, I’ve tried now and then to take momentary notice of my mindset when the writing is going well. And more and more I recognize the calm, centered focus I acquire, as though I’ve entered a curiously silent hum. It’s a special kind of mindfulness, to borrow another Eastern term.
I’ve also become more aware of what ruptures that state, and how easily—and frequently—I give in to it.
Focusing on a creative state of mind may seem like a luxury given the innumerable distractions that arise in any given workday, not to mention the anxiety over the worth of the work (or its creator), deadline pressure, word count concerns, etc.
And yet, as one learns in meditation, there’s no need to grasp at these distractions—be aware of them, recognize them as inessential (even counterproductive) for the moment, and let them go, returning again to the work.
This technique, of recognizing your “groove state,” the better to return to it when distractions are inevitable, is particularly helpful when real-world concerns—that pesky, greedy, selfish family of yours, the goddamn day job, lumbers, painters, the death of western civilization, puppies on Facebook, GAME OF THRONES!!—diverts the mental stream like a giant meteor slamming into the Mississippi.
Sometimes (all too often, actually), that stuff can’t wait (well, not the FB puppies or GoT). But if you’re aware of how it feels, physically as well as mentally, to be grounded, centered, in the right frame of mind to create, and how important it is, it can be easier to slip back into it when chaos subsides and you can return to your desk, if only for a brief period.
Interestingly, the more I’ve become aware of my “groove,” the more I’ve noticed several bad habits I always just accepted as my “process.” Now I’m not so sure.
Almost all of these concern actions that break the creative flow. Many serve a need for perfection, rather than creative continuity. Others are, somewhat embarrassingly, simple fear reactions, though I never recognized them as such until recently. I just thought I had a busy mind. That busy-ness was a form of anxiety, a fear of going deeper, getting closer to the core, the source.
One such habit is suffering over the mot juste. Instead of just marking that place with several asterisks or TKK or some other clear marker so I can come back later, I pore through my Thesaurus, or try to conjure an apt analogy for something unique and surprising. I’m noticing now what other writers have said but I dismissed as “not pertaining to me.” I get jammed up on the word, which then forces me to backtrack a few sentences, read through them again to regain that sense of flow, then move on.
This is a symptom of a larger problem: revising as I go. I used to cling to this as part of my process—I am known for writing clean early drafts—and sometimes I can feel that the revision is, in fact, taking me deeper as I move forward. The flow remains unbroken. Other times, however, I can sense that I’ve digressed into a pettier, crankier, less receptive state of mind.
Another related bad habit is needless research while writing an early draft. Again, this is something other writers warned against, but I stubbornly stuck to my perfectionist ways. Once I paid more attention to my focus while writing, I became aware, as with revising as I go, of the different mental states that relate to active creativity on the one hand and information-gathering and fact-checking on the other. The first is deeper, quieter, more intuitive. The latter is more aggressive, questioning, challenging. (That said, research as you go can sometimes spare you having to go back and rewrite an entire section that you premised on a fundamental misunderstanding of what was true.)
The last bad habit, of course, is venturing into the chatterbox echo chamber otherwise known as the Internet. (And yes, even Writer Unboxed can qualify.) Social media is the worst, but even a casual glance at the news can be hopelessly disruptive. Once you notice what it feels like in your body and mind to be in a state of creative flow, that sudden rupture of the mood can seem incredibly jarring. It’s also hard to get back to that deeper, calmer, more focused state. The mind is a monkey. Once it starts to yammer, all the other monkeys chime in.
For those of you who have read Steven Pressfield’s The War of Art, you’ll recognize these some of habits as forms of Resistance, which he defines as the negative force that favors immediate gratification over long-term growth and creativity.
“The more important a call or action is to our soul’s evolution, the more Resistance we will feel toward pursuing it.”
[BTW: This is why, in my teaching, I now use Resistance as the umbrella term for the weaknesses, wounds, limitations, and flaws that keep the character from fulfilling her yearning.]
It’s all well and good to have a quick mind—great trait for cocktail parties. But one also has to be aware that quick minds are particularly susceptible to distraction. Yes, it’s important to keep “the butt in the chair.” But it’s even more important to keep the imagination engaged with the work.
Like most posts that center on creativity rather than the business side of writing, this may seem like a bunch of artsy-fartsy twaddle. But whenever I’m tempted to succumb to such a view, I remember one of my favorite writer quotes, this one from John LeCarré:
“When the writing is going well, the money doesn’t matter; and when it’s going badly, the money doesn’t help.”
Are you aware of a certain mental-physical state that best defines your most creative moments? How would you describe that state? Do you need music, silence, white noise, incense, preliminary chanting (or anything else) to induce or maintain it? What bad habits or routine distractions take you out of that “groove”? Have you changed your habits as you’ve grown as a writer to minimize such ruptures of the creative flow? What in particular disrupts your creative process? Why? How do you combat it?
David Corbett is the author of five novels: The Devil's Redhead, Done for a Dime, Blood of Paradise, Do They Know I'm Running? and The Mercy of the Night.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I love so much about this post, David. Your words have filled me with both a renewed enthusiasm and a profound sense of calm.
We have two teenage nieces visiting from Colorado now. And since they’re teens in summer plus normally on Mountain Time, now stuck in the Eastern zone, they tend to keep us ole folk up later than usual. The other night, while mostly talking, I was flipping through the channels and came across the original Karate Kid. The kids (shockingly, to us ole folk) had never seen it. It was in the early going, and it managed to captivate all of us.
In watching the movie (which has its issues), I was struck by what a profound lesson it offers to young people. Daniel has to wax cars, paint the house, stain the fence, all trusting that he will gain something he imagines will be “taught” to him *after* he finishes these chores. He has no idea that Mr. Miyagi is already teaching him patience, and to trust the process. And in that process, he’s learning to ditch the monkey mind, all unwittingly to the pupil.
One of the most satisfying scenes comes (I presume we don’t need a spoiler warning for a thirty-plus year old movie) when Daniel confronts his mentor, wanting him to “pay up” – to actually begin teaching him karate. Mr. Miyagi asks him to perform the motions of the various chores, and goes through various hits and kicks, showing Daniel that he already has the muscle memory of a semi-trained fighter.
Daniel had been awash with fret and angst over the bullies, his infatuation with Allie, living in a new place, mom’s new job, etc, etc. He needed to be taken out of that mindset to find his center – to achieve Mr. Miyagi’s version of balance. It reminds me of the importance of patience, of making my office into my dojo (by the way, just looked it up – in Japanese, dojo means “the place of the way”). I need to take my mindset from my worry about bullies in the news, my infatuation with my bride, etc, etc.
Oh, and I too am a fuss-for-perfection-as-I-go writer. Yeah, need to nip that and focus on forward progress. You’re right, it’s a fear-rooted stall. Thanks again for a great post, David. So many gems here.
Mike Swift says
Daniel confronted Mr. Miyagi and wanted him to “pay up” and teach him karate? Say it ain’t so! I stopped my VHS at that part back in 1985 and had it slated for viewing later tonight.
Thanks, Vaughn.
Tom Bentley says
Wait till I tell you what happens in Cool Hand Luke.
David Corbett says
You made me laugh, Tom. Yeah, there’s a lesson or two in Moby Dick. Here, let me tell you the story.
Mike Swift says
If it’s anything like “Finding Nemo,” I’ll love it!
David Corbett says
Hi, Vaughn:
Your example reminded me of something Pema Chödrön says in “When Things Fall Apart.” Every time she began to get comfortable in her meditation routine, her master would change it, returning her to a state of confusion, frustration, and uncertainty. It finally took a while, but she realized that was the lesson. The comfort of routine was an illusion. She needed to accept the frustration and uncertainty as the natural way of things. Only then could she go deeper.
Good luck with those night owl-nieces.
Erin Bartels says
“The comfort of routine was an illusion. She needed to accept the frustration and uncertainty as the natural way of things.”
That is what I have been learning these past 9 years trying to write with a kid. :)
David Corbett says
There is a special place in heaven for moms who write. Dads, too. But the better enchiladas are in the Mom section.
Vijaya says
Laughing. Yeah, nothing teaches one patience than children.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
I’m going to call you on the “mom’s make better enchiladas.” I know a dad who is hard to compete with when it comes to cooking, including enchiladas.
There is already way too much sexist stereotyping in the definitions of moms and dads, anyway. Not trying to be a pain in the ass, just merely pointing out the obvious, that we all as writers including myself need and have a responsibility to be aware of…
Damyanti says
Thanks for this, David.
These flow moments are what I live for, and yes, I recognize them. I find that the more I practice stillness, the easier these moment come, so these days, I practice yoga, meditate, and then make myself go to my table and write.
Most days I produce crap, but once I’m writing a novel-draft, I find this method works the best for me. The flow becomes more accessible over time, and towards the end of the draft, it stays within reach even as I go about my life, till all I want to and am capable of doing, is finishing the story. It gathers a momentum all its own, and no distraction is big enough to stop it.
Thanks also, and once again, for your wisdom and immense patience in your Litreactor class last year. It helped me finish my draft and get into a state of flow so much faster than earlier. The Art of Character notes are with me as I set about the first draft of another novel.
David Corbett says
Hi, Damyanti:
That’s a very sweet note, thank you so much. You have no idea what it means to me to know that one of my students has benefited from my class, and has found it genuinely useful in her writing. I’m doubly grateful that The Art of Character has served you well.
I have sometimes considered meditating before writing, and yet I’m afraid that, for me, it would be one more digression, a way to not write. So instead I simply sit at my desk, ground myself, seek out that centered state of mind, and begin. But I think whatever one does to enter and sustain that state is viable. I’m glad you’ve found your own way to it.
And the teacher in me would be remiss if I did not add, “You do not write “crap.” Writing is rewriting, and you can’t rewrite what you haven’t written.” One of the most profound things I’ve ever heard about writing came from Josh Mohr: “Learn to respect the pages the reader will never see.”
Thanks so much for chiming in.
Susan Setteducato says
Yes, thank you, David. I was just re-re-revising the opening of my synopsis, canoodling once again over the first three sentences, even though I promised myself I would forge ahead today. Doing this is a different mindset from writing the actual novel, so I’m having to switch hats, which is challenging. But what’s the same, and you made me see this today, is the mental space one enters when one works. The groove, the flow, the mojo. I never know I’ve been in it until I come out of it and several hours have passed me by and I feel certain something has happened to the clocks. The trick is getting there in the first place, making the conscious effort to shut out the world. There’s a phrase I love that I heard from a mediation teacher. “There is nothing you need to hold.” When I heard that, it made me feel weightless.
The other thing you made me think about was how confused and chaotic I always feel after I’ve immerse myself in learning craft and technique. It takes about a month, maybe more, before I realize that I’ve internalized things and am doing them without thinking. Building muscle memory, if you will. Thank you for the inspiration. Now I’m going to ignore my first three sentences and move on. Wax on. Wax off.
David Corbett says
Hi, Susan:
I love that: “There is nothing you need to hold.”
Although I trust you on the point that the revising was a “productive distraction,” I often find that revising the previous day’s work is a decent way to get into the “write mindset.” Because in revising I often find myself going deeper–seeing the scene in more specific detail, honoring the deeper, unspoken needs and emotions more directly. Once I’m at the “write depth” (do I know how to milk a metaphor or what?), it carries through to the empty page.
Actually, on reflection, let me say that what I just said isn’t entirely true. A blank page is its own unique problem, and creates its own unique anxieties. Revising is much simpler than writing, because the latter requires dredging up words from the silence of an image, or an idea, of how the scene should begin and proceed.
Interesting. You just taught me something. Another old habit that changed its hue once observed more carefully in the light.
Thanks!
Tom Bentley says
David, having matched every outfit I own to that “pettier, crankier, less receptive state of mind,” I have much soul porridge to take away from your post. I had one of those (sadly, all too rare) flow states while writing a quick essay yesterday, which came out all of a piece, on the fly.
I have that wretched habit of editing while I write, even cleaving my mind over monumental matters like punctuation issues, so when the river winds merrily along its course instead, that’s a state of grace.
I’ve long loved the sense of wu wei from early readings of Taoist (and Buddhist) literature. Though my non-action state these days might be rum related, I fully appreciate your counsel here on finding your groove-state. And not peppering it with questions while the grooving is good.
David Corbett says
Hey, Tom.
If you want to suffer over punctuation, take a poetry class.
I think its a balance. Sometimes the urge to revise responds to an inner call that is telling you: Not yet. If it’s coming from a place that feels like it intends to honor the scene, I think it’s okay. It’s when it yanks you by the scruff, pulls you out of the scene, and has you rearranging deck chairs–that’s when you need to notice and say, “Not now,” and get back to the forward flow.
Mike Swift says
David,
I could relate to every single paragraph in this article. I’m guilty of them all. And meditation is a part of my “process.”
Distractions hound me — so much so, I took a year-long mindfulness-based therapeutic lifestyle course to overcome them. “Overcome them.” Ha. But I am better at recognizing the distractions, and when sitting down to begin, I’ve learned to first center myself, breathe mindfully, and shut out the world to enter my “groove.”
This quote was gold: “Others are, somewhat embarrassingly, simple fear reactions, though I never recognized them as such until recently. I just thought I had a busy mind. That busy-ness was a form of anxiety, a fear of going deeper, getting closer to the core, the source.”
That dadgum fear and anxiety. They can be crippling. Thus, the meditative breathing.
Thanks for an article that was truly “mind-full.”
David Corbett says
HI, Mike:
I admire anyone so self aware that a year-long course on meditative mindfulness seemed wise. Once you tap into how much unproductive, even self-negating or even destructive behavior is simply responding to urges that, if you’re aware, you could simply notice and stop, life becomes so much simpler. I say that as someone still snagging those urges as they swim past. It’s easy to feel like a failure, and you’re not. Struggling to learn is not failing. So hard to accept that.
Thanks for the insightful comment.
Mike Swift says
Even your comment is quotable gold. Yes, the key is knowing the difference between being reactive vs. proactive.
I’m referring to the verb, not the acne cleanser.
Beth Havey says
A good writing day needs nothing but me focussing. If only I could always write for THE BOOK and not for the world of PUBLISHING. Maybe my work will only be mine, but at least it will be authentic and what I want on the page. Thanks for reminding me of Pressfield’s words: “The more important a call or action is to our soul’s evolution, the more Resistance we will feel toward pursuing it.”
David Corbett says
Boy, Beth, you tapped into something that could be an entire post — or a year of posts — in and of itself.
Publishing sometimes feels like high school. If you want to be a cool kid, you have to… Except the stakes are deadlier.
Here’s to the good days. May there be many.
Beth Havey says
Thanks, David. It struck me as I read your post. If I remembered the hoped-for final goal, my fingers might freeze on the keys. Happy writing.
Erin Bartels says
I think I find that place, that flow when I have dammed things up long enough. It doesn’t so much matter where or when I write if I have let the story build up enough behind the dam of not-writing.
My most “flowy” time, if you will, was January-February of 2014 when I wrote the entire (92,000+ word) first draft of a novel in just 65 days. How’d I do it? I’d spent the entirety of 2013 in background reading, research, and some basic outlining despite being more of a pantser. No revision, just full-speed-ahead writing. There were countless revisions later, but writing has never felt so effortless as it did those bleak winter months.
David Corbett says
Hi Erin:
That’s really intriguing — and insightful. I often need to do a lot of “writing about the writing” — research, backstory, anguishing over the story, outlining, plotting, re-outlining — precisely so the story is “in my bones” when it comes time to write. In particular, it’s not until I have a deep intuitive understanding of the characters, especially what they need (yearning) and why they don’t have it (resistance), that I feel truly ready to write.
I mentioned yesterday in a response to Sophie Masson’s post that I finished my most recent novel in Norway, due to jet lag. I’d wake up at 2 AM while everyone else was asleep (or, if my wife was also awake, she’d be reading) and I’d make a pot of coffee, sit down at the dining room table, and get going, often getting in as many as eight hours. It’s not always pleasant — filling that empty screen is always a form of delicious torture — but having that luxury of wintry darkness and silence was a blessing. Who knew winter was the season of creativity?
Erin Bartels says
Yes, winter truly is the best season for me when it comes to writing. Everything exterior is frozen, and yet the mind is like the river running beneath the ice.
Ruth Simon says
“I get jammed up on the word, which then forces me to backtrack a few sentences, read through them again to regain that sense of flow, then move on.”
That struck a nerve.
I had to switch from composing on a computer to using pen and paper because I’d get too stuck on typing “the right phrase” and not get any new material crafted. While pen-and-paper composition helped quiet my inner critic and let me actually complete a manuscript draft, I still spend too much of my drafting time trying to be perfect.
Part of that is caused by a lack of confidence in my abilities to see and fix the flaws in my work. I can invent new catastrophes for my characters easily. Drafting those scenes in my notebook is pure joy.
Figuring out which of those ideas is most useful to the story, what needs to be cleaned up, and where to make the cuts once I’m revising the transcribed pages… That’s the hard work of writing for me. I haven’t found a way to get into the flow of it.
I’m going to approach my revision time more thoughtfully now and see if I can figure out where and why I keep losing that flow. Thank you for the inspiration.
David Corbett says
Hi, Ruth:
That’s interesting that you saw a need to change methods drastically to solve a problem. Shame it didn’t work completely but your commitment and inventiveness are admirable.
I’m a firm believer in changing things up if you hit a snag — or a wall.
Also, don’t be dismayed by the difficulty of revision. You’re not alone in that.
Keith Cronin says
Wow, David – I’m humbled that my comment had such an impact.
Funnily enough, I never thought to try to capture (and recreate) the feeling of being “in the groove” as a writer – I’ve only applied that to my life as a musician. That said, I’ve been far too lax in trying to maintain any sort of writing routine in recent years, whereas both of my novels were written during a far more disciplined period in my life. I might not have been consciously trying to get in the groove, but at least I had a far more steady writing routine, with a consistent time and place for doing my work.
Thanks for the reminder that it’s time to get back in the groove!
David Corbett says
Hey, Keith:
I love the fact that I may have premised this entire post on misunderstanding what you meant.
That’s, like, me all over.
Good luck getting your writing groove back.
Keith Cronin says
No, you got it right. I just hadn’t applied that concept to my writing. Now I’m gonna try.
Thanks!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Wow! David, I related to so much in this post. Keith’s “groove” or the “zone” or the “sacred land” whatever you call it, I have come to believe in its existence.
The other thing I have learned, and only fairly recently, is the entrance is not as hidden as I used to believe. I’m not quite at that place where I can click my heels 3 times and mutter “There’s no place like home”, but I’ve definitely been able to follow the map.
All those writing exercises that I once believed led nowhere have developed a muscle memory. Like Vaughn stated, Mr. Miyagi was on to something. There is method to the madness of honing one’s skill.
Thanks for this.
David Corbett says
The more you do, the better you get. That muscle memory is always building.
Vijaya says
I know what helps to get in the groove–a clean kitchen, bills paid, the chores done–and I do better writing after doing those other things. If I’ve done a good bit of writing, I allow some distractions, like being here on WU. But I have to fight the temptation to do *everything* before I write because then I wouldn’t write. Luckily, my life is very simple so there’s not much I worry about. My good husband bears most of the burden. And the very chores that I feel I must do, like walking the dog, are so pleasant, it’s win-win.
But I am a slow writer, editing as I go, and I wish I could turn off my internal editor. I love it best when I don’t have to think about the sentences and they just flow. Most stories don’t come to me fully formed; they come with a million questions, but it’s in the writing I discover the answers. It is a lot of wax on, wax off (thanks Vaughan) and I’m so grateful I can spend several hours a day reading, writing, praying. How many people can have this life of leisure?
Oh, and right now I have multiple projects in the drafting stage and I’m finding that it’s inhibiting flow. I’m making little progress. Time to focus on just one for a little while, I think.
David Corbett says
Hi, Vijaya:
I do the dishes to start the day but that’s only because I don’t want my wife waking up to a dirty reminder of last night’s dinner. I get your point though — feeling like things are “cluttered” can inhibit the peace of mind needed to create.
The other revise-as-you-go problems do sound as though you’re not giving yourself permission to fail. I speak from personal experience, so I may be reading my own experience into yours. If so, I apologize. However, I also totally understand that slow patient crafting of moving word to word, phrase by phrase — and if in doing that you honor the creative flow as you understand it, I see nothing wrong or counter-productive. IN some way, flow requires acceptance of ourselves, and that includes acceptance of our own process. There’s a decision to make — disrupt everything to change that process or maximize its potential despite its flaws.
As for multiple projects–if you can’t love all your darlings all at once, yes, you have to choose one, and hope the others will be patient. You may find you select the one most important to you, and later on the others will reveal themselves as not as enticing as they once seemed.
Vijaya says
You’re right of course, about the perfectionist streak that is the enemy of the good. And HS Stavropolous hit upon the core of the problem–FEAR.
I always have to remember that perfect love casts out fear, and the only perfect love is that of God. I need to get out of my own way sometimes and let the magic happen. Be the pencil in God’s hands (stolen from Mother Teresa).
H. S. Stavropoulos says
Wow David this was incredible! I know that groove when I’m in it; when time stands still between the wing beat of a humming bird. The words flow and I’m ‘in’ the story.
Fear is the true distraction for me. Fear of not being a good writer. Fear of being good. Fear of being a phony. Fear of being successful. Fear. Fear. Fear.
David Corbett says
If it’s any consolation, you’re not alone.
But when it comes to fear, it isn’t really consolation we need. It’s courage. And sometimes courage is a very simple, even gentle thing. Simply persist in the face of that fear.
Shizuka says
Hi, David. I love this post; so much of my time seems to be spent chasing the elusive groove. One thing that sometimes works for me is to switch things up — write at a different time than usual (although I’ve never tried the jet lag technique), stand, go to a cafe (usually the ambient noise bugs me), work on a long distance train, try short spurts instead long ones. Anything to trick my squirrel mind into hiding.
Self-doubt and worry are the big things that mess with my ability to write. I alternate between journaling, putting aside specific time to worry, and just telling the self-doubt to shut up and give it a rest. Jury’s out on whether any of this works.
David Corbett says
Hi, Shizuka:
So nice to hear from you. You’re solutions to the problem of distraction seem almost as distracting as the problem itself. Especially since, by your own admission, the problem is self-doubt. You can’t run from that. Maybe it’s time to simply sit and find a way to work through the doubt. Persist in the face of the worry. You’re gifted enough that self-doubt, which all writers have, should not be paralyzing.
Not That Johnson says
Good post and good responses. I call it “the zone,” and I get into it most easily when I know the general shape of the scene that’s coming. One of the interesting things about the zone is that the writing you do in there often seems later to be a bit unfamiliar. I’ll be reading over a draft and think, “Who the hell wrote that?”
David Corbett says
That echoes back to the Stanislavski quote in the post. Yeah. I’ve had this same experience.