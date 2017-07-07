How to Go On Vacation & Write While You’re Not Writing

Confession: I’ve been on vacation and am writing this post in a last-minute frenzy because many of my to-do’s got away from me.
When I initially packed my bags, two weeks ago, I very ambitiously packed notebooks, pens, a book and my laptop, thinking that I’d get super inspired and make fabulous progress on my new story.
Did that happen? In an actual, feasible way that can be quantified by word count?
Of course not. But, I did manage to:
- Book an emergency Airbnb home (long story) that told me so much about the people who lived there that I decided that my characters once lived in a home just like it.
- Take pictures and retrain my eye to process the world not just through words but colors, lines, and images.
- Sleep in a lot, and dream a lot. In one dream, I began writing a poem and woke in a panic, looking for that notebook I’d packed. When I couldn’t find it I typed up the poem in the Notes app on my phone, in the dark while the screen glared at my eyes.
- Talk to family members and reminisce. Aside from exploring all the different ways that we each remember the same story, I spoke to my grandparents in hopes of learning more of my family history. I made an effort to listen more than I spoke.
- Go to a bookstore or two. (Like I needed an excuse?) I even found a book that will aid my research tremendously, simply by browsing the store’s shelves.
- Reconnect with the setting of my WIP. Though I didn’t take notes as voraciously as I thought I would, I created new memories in my hometown. I reminded myself that sometimes living in a place and in a moment is so much more necessary than writing down every last detail.
Are you planning some time off this summer? What are some ways you think you’ll write without really writing?
About Natalia Sylvester
Born in Lima, Peru, Natalia Sylvester came to the U.S. at age four. As a child, she spent time in south Florida, central Florida, and the Rio Grande valley in Texas before her family set roots once again in Miami. In 2006, Natalia received a B.A. in creative writing from the University of Miami. A former magazine editor, Natalia now works as a freelance writer in Austin, Texas and is a faculty member of the low-res MFA program at Regis University. Her articles have appeared in Latina Magazine, Writer’s Digest, The Writer, and NBCLatino.com. CHASING THE SUN is her first novel. It was named the Best Debut Book of 2014 by Latinidad, and was chosen as a Book of the Month by the National Latino Book Club. Her second novel, EVERYONE CARRIES THEIR OWN WATER, is forthcoming from Little A in 2018.
Comments
John Robin says
Sounds like a refreshing and successful vacation Natalia!
Oh boy do I relate to the principle of “I was going to do this” vs “I did this instead” when it comes to vacation. I’m glad that your post was short because that also shows another item on your list: found a good middle road to keep commitments without stressing over them.
I run my own business so there is no such thing as holiday time unless I make it so. The last 6 months, I’ve tried to take every 7th week off. Like you, I enter that “vacation” with lots planned. But instead I’ve found the simple awareness that I am on vacation and am allowed to break the mould has led to richer experiences: spending more time with people I care about, reading for longer, going to the spa (that one is like an all day meditation retreat), exploring my other oft-neglected hobbies like weaving, drawing, playing piano, going to see a movie. I find that commitments wither, but writing is not far away — I only have to write 2 hour every day and the habit of that has conditioned me to find the time first thing, then from about 9am onward the day is mine.
Ps I love the Notes app!
Natalia Sylvester says
I love the every 7th week off plan, John! I too run my own business, and I may try to incorporate this into my routine as well. It’s so hard to schedule time off for yourself when you’re the boss.
Heather Villa says
What a perfect vacation! Whether a writer plans to write or not, a writer seems to always write (like you did in your dream).
Vijaya Bodach says
So true! Natalia, your vacation sounds wonderful.
Natalia Sylvester says
Thank you, both! It was refreshing and rejuvenating and very much needed.
karen Hallam says
LOL. I do this everytime we escape the city. Bring notebooks and pens, watercolors, etc. etc. And wind up absorbing my environment instead. Watching the waves, the stars, observing people. A timely post since I’m about to do it again. :)
Natalia Sylvester says
“Watching the waves, the stars, observing people.”
That sounds like the perfect way to spend it.
Ann Blair Kloman says
We did this every 5 years (my husband runs his own business) and we took our 4 kids (7, 14, 18, 19) out of school and went to another country for a year. What they learn was incredible, and when we got home (CT.) they were more mature, wiser, and far ahead of their peers. Don’t wait for a better time..it won’t happen. Ann
Natalia Sylvester says
That sounds amazing, Ann. Your kids are so lucky to have had such incredible life experiences!