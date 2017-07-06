What’s Your Truth?

Usually– well, almost usually– I have my Writer Unboxed posts done in advance of the day before I’m scheduled to post. This month, though, I’m kind of glad that the time got away from me, because otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to craft my post in response to Larry Brooks’ excellent article from Tuesday, The Big Lie About Writing Compelling Fiction.
If for some reason you weren’t spending your 4th of July hanging out here on WU and haven’t had a chance to catch up since, I highly recommend reading the article and also the excellent discussion that went on in the comments.
I found Larry’s article fascinating, and agreed with so much of what he had to say. In part because I could talk about my process in the way that Larry describes: “I just sit down and write, each and every day, following my gut, listening to my characters, and eventually the magic happens.” Heck, I have described my process that way– and the thing is, on some levels, it’s true.
I’ve read books on writing craft, our own Donald Maass’s among them. I think many of them are terrific. I read them, highlight them, scribble notes like, YES in the margins . . . and then utterly fail when I try to straight up implement the principles in my own work.
Have you read Save the Cat? Another terrific, terrific resource about story structure, albeit from a film-writing perspective rather than a novel-oriented one. Still, I read it and was amazed by how much wisdom Blake Snyder had to impart. I tried my hardest to apply his ‘beat sheet’ structure of plot points to the novel I was working on at the time, because I honestly thought it was a brilliant way of making both the internal and external journey of your main character as compelling as it can possibly be. It was an utter disaster. I probably re-wrote and re-outlined and laboriously re-wrote that novel half a dozen times, struggling to make the Blake Snyder Save the Cat system work for me. Eventually I just scrapped the whole thing. Maybe I’ll get back to it . . . someday. In the meantime, I’ve written 15 other novels, not one of which I outlined according to Save the Cat’s advice.
Save the Cat isn’t the only writing/outlining system that’s failed to work for me– I’ve tried other systems, other ways of structuring a story that look and sound terrific and even make utter sense to me on an artistic/craft level . . . and every time, struggling to make my story fit into the mold sucks every bit of joy out of the process and results in a complete mess. Although I DO make outlines when I write. I’m not a pantser. Basically, I have a process that works for me, and on some levels it does involve simply writing every day, listening to my gut instincts, getting to know my characters inside and out . . . and letting the magic happen. A friend of mine who’s been tiptoeing into fiction writing in the last months was asking my advice, and I’m afraid that’s pretty close to what I told her.
Reading Larry’s article, though, made me think about my process a little more deeply. No, I don’t ever manage to apply any patented story-structure advice in a strict way. But I have read the craft books, and maybe on some levels, I have absorbed the advice on an instinctive level.
More than that, though, I read constantly– and critically. Any time I pick up a book, even a light, fun read, I’m highlighting it, searching for what story elements worked for me and what didn’t, what parts I was tempted to skim, what made the characters and their journey compelling.
I watch TV and movies the same way– literally with a notepad in hand, scribbling down notes about story structure, compelling rhythms of dialogue, humor, tension, etc. If I’ve been able to soak up Larry’s principles of writing compelling fiction, I think it’s because I’m just happiest when I’m constantly immersed in some kind of story and thinking about that story in a critical way.
That’s really my process, the truth of it. Which I’ll have to be sure to tell my friend the next time I see her.
What’s the truth of your writing process? Do you just sit down and let the magic happen, or is there more?
John Robin says
Anna–reading your post today I’ve concluded we are kindred spirits. Like you, I read voraciously and broadly, and watch TV shows with study in mimd; I gobble up craft books as much as I can. I do this for about 3 hours every day and treat it as work that’s just as critical as the 2 hours spent writing.
But when it comes to writing, I just do it. I used to take notes when I read craft books but I’ve stopped because I’ve found it slows down my absorption and in the end doesn’t add to my writing. I used to make outlines or fill in charts or forms I’d pick up in a writer self-help book, but this always led to extra material that impeded the choices I need to be making in the story.
But, wonderfully, when I jump in and when I write, all the little inspirations add up. What’s lost is lost, but it’s what’s gained and applied that counts. It’s so easy to get obsessed with learning and applying absolutely every little thing, but, ask me, where’s the fun in that?
Thanks for mentioning Save the Cat. Every morning when I do get in here its just before heading out the door, while I’m feeding the cats, so you better bet this recommendation is going to stick.
Benjamin Brinks says
I have 20 books behind me (under other names). You don’t get that far without soaking up quite a bit of wisdom from others.
At a certain point, though, you leave the wisdom behind and just engage in the art. The gurus–and the good ones are good–can illuminate the secrets of story but they cannot sit in your chair and write your particular story.
Here’s my Big Truth: every project requires a new process. The writing of every book is unique. I have accepted that and even embrace it.
I love that writing is a constant discovery. How dull it would be if it wasn’t!
Mike Swift says
Hey, Anna,
My current work is heavily plotted and gridded. It takes place in the late 90’s and follows a very strict timeline. You can’t imagine (or maybe you can) how much has changed in such a little time, especially technology and terminology. Words that are so common today you’d think they’d been around forever didn’t even exist back then.
But this work started as a seat-of-the-pants piece. I had no idea what I was writing, I just let the words flow. As the story unfolded, the complexity of it let itself be known and I had to ramp up my process.
Most pieces begin like that for me, although I always end up plotting at some point.
Claude Forthomme says
Anna, great piece, very thoughtful and honest. I always feel there are too many people out there who are trying to “sell” their advice, when what works for one person, won’t work for the next. Sure, there are some basic rules but beyond them, the art of creation is essentially an act of LOVE…
You fall in love with your characters, you relate to them emotionally, positively and, yes, also negatively. Some characters are awful, evil people! And what they do is despicable! But then, your job is to describe them, report on what they do as clearly as possible. Make them real in the eyes of your readers!
That is what the act of writing is all about for me. And I notice that others who have commented before me all say the same thing. They use different words but it all comes down to one thing: enjoying that moment of creation. If you don’t enjoy it, you’ll never get that first draft written!
The outlines, the grid-making, all the tricks of the writing trade come later, when you start editing that first draft…Anyhow, that’s how I see it and that’s how it works for me. If I don’t have a whale of fun writing that first draft, I’ll simply stop writing!
And don’t get me started on editing, I hate it. But it’s a necessary evil, you have to do it, full stop. Whether you like it or not…