The Weight of the Undone

For a moment when work isn’t so demanding. For an hour when the tween stops putting up full resistance to simple requests for help. For a day when negotiating the family schedule doesn’t take high-tech gadgets, extensive three-way discussion, and caving on core values as to what, exactly, constitutes a good meal. For a week when the to do list actually grows shorter.
Then, I think, when one of those miracles happens, I will have time. Time to enjoy my daughter’s fast-dwindling childhood. Time to travel. Time to read. Time to do everything that I’m not doing now because I have to do other things that other people have asked or paid me to do. But most of all, I think that when one of those miracles happens, then I will have time to write.
I’ve been an idiot. Waiting will not bring any of that to pass.
Life is a roller coaster. My life track is being formed in front of me one second before I careen onto it. I am always one track-second away from the final crash. And that, my dear fellow writers, is the only lull that our delicate beings ever encounter with absolute certainty. That lull does not bring us any closer to doing all the things that we are not making time for now.
A close family member recently experienced that final crash. That jarring tragedy proved without a doubt that death does not bring satisfying closure or tidy completion. Just a passing and a painful pileup of life debris left behind for the survivors. Going through that debris brought me face to face with the inevitability of the daily undone–the cumulative consequences of what an individual chooses to do, and not to do, every hour of the day.
In the aftermath, I have been facing down a life-altering truth. My entire existence has been built on rewarding myself with time to do what I love only after all the work is done. And, after having been raised to be responsible and to believe that hard work will lead to a payoff (someday), I have signed on for far more work than I can ever finish. If I keep on this path—waiting until the responsibilities are all met before there is freedom to do what I enjoy—then that huge mess, the weight of the undone, will hold all the fun. All the joy.
That means that the way to live is to make the time, not wait for it.
I am writing this blog as a means of coming clean, and of having others hear my intentions, and to keep me honest. I am about to alter my life. I am going to balance the work and the joy each and every day.
I am about to stop owning other people’s problems, particularly unasked. I am about to try not to rise to the usual arguments. I am about to try to teach my daughter that making dinner is not a chore, it is a creative act. And if that means we have flour on the ceiling after making bread, so be it.
And most of all, I am about to make the time to write even on the crazy days when the rollercoaster is rolling at full speed over the apex of a dropoff. That means writing when there are wolves howling in the office and children complaining that spending ten minutes not focused on their needs and wants constitutes neglect. I will write my characters’ life stories in my heart while I fend off the wolves. I will challenge my tween to a creative writing contest and teach her how to lighten her own growing load of undone joys.
I know, I know. There are those of you that think it is impossible to write without just the right conditions. A quiet room. A comfortable chair. A stretch of unscheduled time. A getaway from all the mundane tasks that scream for daily attention. A lack of interruption or distraction.
I was among you. I walked your path. And in a few months’ time, when the desperation born of mourning and facing down the grim reaper has faded and I am again longingly waiting for a quiet moment, I want this article to remind me of one thing:
The work that I have done while on the rollercoaster is messy, but far better than the work that I never did finish while waiting for the ride to be over.
Will you join me in this? Will you live the joy, at least a little bit every day, not delay it? Will you write like your life depended on it? Because it does.
About Jeanne Kisacky
Jeanne Kisacky trained to be an architect before going back to her first love--writing. She studied the history of architecture, has written and published nonfiction, and has taught college courses. She is the author of the recently published book, Rise of the Modern Hospital: An Architectural History of Health and Healing, 1870-1940. She currently fights valiantly to keep her writing time despite the demands of a day-job, a family, and a very particular cat.
Comments
John Robin says
Thanks for these honest words, Jeanne. I write every day, for 2 hours, no matter what. Initially, when I started this habit, I struggled on days when s*&t was hitting the fan, then realized most days that’s always going to happen, and it’s up to me if I want to decide if that trivial stuff is more important than the one true thing I want to be doing with my life. It’s not, and through pushing ahead and developing a practice of getting up and going off to write, every day, no exceptions — running away from the world in a way that is equivalent to “I’m still in bed, this time is my time” — well what can I say? This 2 hours that kicks off every day is the time I now look forward to. When I close the manuscript and then return to work and life, I’m already percolating on how im going to improve tomorrow. Even when the challenges of a given session are tougher, that’s okay, because I’m happy to be there solving problems creatively, one step at a time, on the work that truly matters.
Susan Setteducato says
Jean, I will certainly join you in this. For a writer, writing is life. The fights, the disappointments, the tragedies, the victories. Sometimes, I mistake one for the other. As I walked down the hall in the Nursing Home where my mother lives now, I passed a room where someone was lying in a bed, eyes closed, mouth gaping. Someone was sitting on the bed, holding her hand, just being there, watching. Feeling. I knew that later, when I sat down to write, this moment would show up on the page, transformed, maybe, into a snippet of dialogue or backstory. So the resistance I often feel before I go to see my mother became a kid of joy that I was there to witness this. Nothing is wasted. Thank you so much for your heartfelt and beautiful post.
Vijaya Bodach says
Jeanne, I’m so sorry tragedy has struck so close to home. Thank you for this reminder that time marches on, waits for no one. Death has always loomed large in my life. My mother died young. I am older than her now when she was alive. So carpe diem has been my motto for a long time. We are so blessed to have a writing life.
Vaughn Roycroft says
First off, sorry for your loss, Jeanne. Grief aside, such losses can be enlightening. Even my initial writing journey was spurred by loss.
The thing that disappoints me is how often I have to relearn lessons. I am listening to the new Fleet Foxes album as I read your essay and as I type this reply. The song Naiads opening lyrics caught my ear: “Who stole the light from you? Who turned you so against you?” It made me think of the light that is currently missing in my life.
I’ve found my way to having the time available (I’ve long since gotten off the roller-coaster), and yet lately I somehow manage to fill my days with other “pressing” matters. And the combination of your powerful lesson and the lyrics made me realize that only I can steal the light from me, and turn me so against me (I’ve often been one of my own worst critics).
Why on earth would I not give myself the time for what I love? Why would I deny myself the light of it – do it just for me, after all it’s offered me thus far? And even with pressing matters (and I mean *pressing* – such as a garage that needs paint, a fence that needs mending, etcetera, etcetera) on my do-to list this summer, why would I not spend at least a fair chunk of each day seeking the light? The only real deadline is my mortality. And I’d hate to get to the end with a well-painted garage, a mended fence, and an incomplete, half-polished pair of trilogies.
Thanks for the vital reminder. I’m with you, Jeanne.
Therese Walsh says
What Vaughn said, 100%.
Mike Swift says
Love that, Vaughn. Exactly.
John Hotchkiss says
“Will you join me in this? Will you live the joy, at least a little bit every day, not delay it? Will you write like your life depended on it?”
Yes, I will! I surely will…
Many thanks,
J
barryknister says
Jeanne–Anyone who writes as well as the author of your post does has a moral obligation to not be “caving on core values,” one of which is obviously writing itself.
The litany of demands, appeals, obligations, vetoes, obstructions you speak of, and your vow to transform yourself from a domestic galley slave into a focused time-manager writer reveals you to be a generous, giving person plagued by too much virtue. You live with the constant tug of duty.
It helps me to understand why so many famous writers and other creative people don’t feel this way. They are often selfish in the extreme, neglectful of others. Only the luckiest, least encumbered, or the most shrewd and skillful among us can manage to keep working without disappointing others. That’s really all there is to it: I I I, me me me, self, self, self = going in a room, closing the door, and for hours being one’s own best company.
Good luck with your plan, and please cut yourself some slack. Writing as well as you do, you have an obligation to be a little more selfish.
Benjamin Brinks says
Writing is necessary for my health and well being. I do not stint. I would no more skip writing than skip breakfast.
If I do not write, I feel resentment which in turn affects everything else I must do. The joy I find in writing, on the other hand, infects the rest of my life with joy.
To get the benefits of writing, I have to write. It’s not a struggle. I struggle only when I don’t write.
If you’re having trouble, think of me tapping at the keyboard. I’m right there with you.
Mike Swift says
Benjamin, I believe that’s why I’ve been so cranky lately — too many other things infringing upon my creative nature. The beast wants its freedom.
Kelly Simmons says
I’m so glad you are putting your writing on top of your list. Good luck and enjoy the joy. And get yourself some noise cancelling headphones — they build a quiet room and a sacred space wherever you are!!
paula cappa says
My sympathies for your loss, Jeanne. These kinds of events do make us stop and look again at all that is here with us. ‘After all the work is done’ used to be my motto too and it’s a detour too many times for my own pleasures and writing. What I’ve tried to do is stop evaluating everything. If book sales slump, if I didn’t get that scene written, if the floor is overdue for washing, or if I’m out of sparkling water, again, and have to dash to the store. Sometimes I just give up on the crazy pace we all struggle through and read a short story for a half hour. Reading short fiction can be quite therapeutic, relaxing, and really doesn’t disrupt daily demands too much. Replenishing the well is vital!
Mike Swift says
Jeanne, if ever there were an article I needed to read at this given moment, it would be this one. Thanks for bringing it to me. And I’m so sorry for your loss.
I’ve allowed priorities in my life to shift away from my writing: the roof needs patching; the lawn, mowing; my dad, oxygen…stuff like that (times infinity!). Add to it, the distractions of the world at large.
But today I sit in a semi-quiet room, thunder rumbling in the darkened sky, game shows entertaining my dad in the living room, an oxygen concentrator hissing every few seconds, and feel renewed by your essay.
I’ve felt so alone in this struggle — finding the balance of family and writing. It’s good to hear I’m not. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some writing to do.
Thanks again.
Joy Pixley says
Brilliantly said, and exactly what I needed to hear right now. Thank you.
Amy Marie says
I love this post! Thank you. I love that you list ways that you will write in the MIDST of real life, instead of tuning that out, you will include your children in cooking and writing, life together. You are absolutely right that there is no perfect solution except to just do it.