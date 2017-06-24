Why Write During Difficult Times

Our family recently experienced a life-changing medical emergency. As the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff worked endlessly to save my husband’s life, I was, as a caregiver, on the sidelines. Feelings of helplessness, grief, sadness, and frustration found a home in my heart. During the time of his hospitalization and now, during post-op care, I find myself reaching again and again for the only thing that gives me great comfort: books. For some people, it is music, or medication, or meditation, or walking, or yoga, or rock climbing. For me, it has been and always will be books. I found myself reading everything from old favorites – such as When Breath Becomes Air – to contemporary releases like Into the Water by Paula Hawkins. I read books about my husband’s illness, about finding motivation during hard times, about how to care for yourself when caring for others. During endless hours in waiting rooms, I read what felt like every magazine available. (I’m now completed updated on George Clooney’s twins.)
As the political climate got nastier, I found myself researching old books about what all this means. What happened during the time of Nixon, and is there any parallel? Earlier in the election cycle there was a lot of discussion about the daily security briefing a president receives; I wondered what that was all about, and how and why it was done. Yes: There was a book on it. I remember ordering it and learning more on a topic that has nothing to do with what I do for a living, but it helped me understand what the issues being spoken about really meant.
I remember a blog post I wrote years ago, wondering if my current profession – food writing – even matters. The variety of responses surprised me then. But nothing surprised me more than what happened when massive tragedy hit home. I wasn’t able to cook or feed my family as I wanted but I found myself, late at night, reaching for the cookbooks on my nightstand. Just going through them comforted me, provided solace, and made me think of happier times. I began to bookmark recipes I would cook when things settled down. They gave me hope . . . that things would settle down.
All this made me wonder: What if, during hard times – whether personal, professional, or political – we writers stopped writing? I say this because that was my first instinct when my whole world fell apart: I stopped writing. My friends, my mentor, and my father constantly told me to keep a journal, but at first I scorned. How could they tell me to keep writing when everything seemed to be going up in flames? And then, slowly, I realized what was giving me comfort was words. Words others had written during times of great turmoil. And some not written during times of turmoil. But all those words offered me great relief during a heartbreaking time. Getting lost in a good mystery to avoid dealing with medical what-ifs for an hour was a blessing. Even if just for an hour.
What if no one had documented diseases, plagues, wars, personal illnesses? We would lose who we are as humanity.
So how did I find the time to write in the ICU and post-ICU? What did I write? Here are a few things I learned and share with you in the hopes you never have to use them. But if you find yourself in hard times, especially medical, perhaps these small pieces of guidance will help.
- Write what you can and when you can. This sounds so simple and yet it is the hardest. I wrote mostly at 2:00 a.m. when I could not sleep, did not want to wake anyone up to bother them, and when the demons inside my head were the loudest.
- Write about your feelings. I recently read an article from the BBC about how healing writing can be (the article would not commit to it, but it came close enough for me to take it as a truth). Write down how you feel, because at the end of the day, emotions are universal and what brings us together.
- Words versus sentences. There were nights when I could only write down a word, a fleeting glimpse of a sunset, a thought that life as I knew it was over or a hope that all would be magically restored. It did not matter what I wrote – just that I wrote it and gave the words a home. It gave the pain a home outside me.
- Carry a small journal with you. I chose not to write on my phone or my laptop during this time. I wrote by hand. The process of moving pen over paper was soothing. I found myself doodling, drawing flowers, leaves, the sun. That journal is now a keepsake of a difficult period during my life.
- Note what people say. I took solace in the words of doctors, nurses, family and friends. Often, a simple line from them provided great solace; I wrote it down. Then, when the tears would inevitably come, I would go back and read those words again and again.
- Let the pages be blank. I would be lying if I told you I wrote every day. There are many blank pages in that journal. There were nights I just hugged that journal and wept. And that was okay. We have to respect our emotions just as much as we do our words.
I hope as you and I explore this world we are in, with all its wonders and its flaws, we will write as much as we can, so someday in the future, our future generations will have a book that gives them solace in their time of need.
Do you have experience writing during difficult times? What worked for you? Please share your stories in comments.
About Monica Bhide
Monica Bhide is an award winning writer, literary coach, poet, storyteller, and educator. As a bestselling fiction and internationally renowned cookbook author, Bhide is known for sharing food, culture, mystery, and love in her writing. Having roots and experience in many places, Bhide inspires readers everywhere with present day stories which transcend cultural, chronological, geographical, economical, and religious borders. Bhide’s short story collection, The Devil in Us, topped the list on Kindle as a bestseller in its category of Literary Short Fiction. Her memoir, A Life of Spice, was picked by Eat Your Books as one of the top five food memoirs of 2015. Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi picked Bhide’s Modern Spice (Simon & Schuster, 2009), as one of the “Best Books Ever” for Newsweek in 2009. A respected writing authority, Bhide appears regularly on NPR and conducts sold-out workshops on writing, food, culture, and scheduled speaking events at prestigious venues as the Smithsonian Institution, Sackler Gallery, Les Dames d’Escoffier, Georgetown University, and Yale University. She has taught all over the world including conferences in London, Dubai, US etc. She has also been the “Writing Coach in Residence” for the annual conference of the Association of Food Journalists.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
Monica, I’m sorry for your difficult times, and I wish you and your family the best.
I clearly recall all of the books I read fifteen years ago during a weeks-long vigil at my mother-in-law Mary Jo’s bedside, and in the hospital waiting rooms. One in particular. In her final days, with the whole family gathered, I read ‘Round Ireland with a Fridge, by Irish comedy writer Tony Hawks.
Mary Jo loved Ireland and loved to laugh, and though it seemed a bit disjointed to be laughing at a book in such circumstances, it also seemed perfectly fitting. So I passed it around to my brothers-in-law and sister-in-law. We all laughed and talked because of it. It spurred us to think beyond our worry and grief, and though she was unconscious, I’m sure MJ was pleased.
Just this last March, all of Mary Jo’s children and their significant others went to Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day, where we hoisted several toasts to her, and lit candles in the hometown church of her ancestors. Plus, within a few months of her passing, I began writing. Finally. In my heart, I know that makes her happy.
Thank you for sharing!
Theresa Hupp says
My thoughts and prayers to your family for a return to health and normalcy.
When my father died suddenly two years ago, I became the executor of both his and my mother’s estates (she had died six months earlier after a long illness). I was grieving and overwhelmed with paperwork. But I found in my writing an escape from all that.
In the year after he died, I pushed through with the final edits on my first historical novel and got it published. In addition to being my escape, it was also a tribute to my parents–particularly my dad–who had been the biggest champion of my writing.
I also used my journal to work through the emotions I was feeling, much as you wrote that you did. Writing is so helpful in processing what we feel.
Thanks for your post.
Theresa Hupp
Anne O'Brien Carelli says
I would like to add that it may seem weird, but I found that immersing myself in the novel I was writing was very comforting during an emotionally draining time. Sometimes I only had time to write a few paragraphs (later abandoned), but the writing took me to another world that required my full concentration. At first I felt I was avoiding reality — but it was a way to be distracted and in someone else’s life for a bit, even though I was creating that character’s life. Not for everyone, but very helpful for me. Thx for sharing your experience.
barryknister says
Monica–Thank you for your post, and for sharing how reading, and in particular writing served you as a survival mechanism in the worst of times.
It rings true, and connects two things for me.
In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Theseus comments on how “The lunatic, the lover, and the poet/ Are of imagination all compact.” He says the poet’s pen takes things unknown, things imagined, and
“Turns them to shapes, and gives to aery nothing/A local habitation and a name.”
When you were able to write, I think you managed to give your anxiety and fear a local habitation and a name through the words you wrote. And I’m pretty sure (as you say) that the physical act of writing was important: what was in your heart and mind visibly took form in cursive. You were, for a time, in control.
The other thing your post makes me think of is really the same thing Shakespeare is talking about, with a twentieth-century twist. In the days of psychotherapy, an analyst friend described the process in similar terms. By giving his patients names for the mental pain and anxiety they were experiencing, their problems stopped being unknowable and in control. The patients were now more in control, through the language of psychoanalysis.
Thanks again. Very few glide through life unscathed. It’s good to know how a fellow writer helped herself by writing in a terrible time
Sharon Hamilton says
Monica,
Thanks for your post today. I wish you and your family all the best and appreciate that you found the bright light to share with all of us. Thank you also for reminding me, as a romance writer, that it isn’t all about me. I too often forget how important books are to readers, who are going through even worse times than I may be enduring at present. My delving deep into my own stories is not only good for me, I hope that it will also be good for my readers. But I too sometimes consider giving up when things get hard, when something unexpected comes up that makes writing seem more challenging. In fact, the opposite is true. That is a gift I shall take with me. Thank you.
Micky Wolf says
Monica…thank you for this post. I, too, wish you and your family the best as your journey continues to unfold. Your words have particular meaning as I persevere through a lengthy season of personal medical issues. While the prognosis is good…it is the enduring in the meantime that has it made it difficult not only to read…but to write. I’m keeping a journal–a few thoughts here and there. Some blank pages for sure. Your thoughts are an encouragement to pick up one of several favorite books sitting on the bookshelves in my study. Thank you.
Gail Kushner says
I hope all is well in your home, again.