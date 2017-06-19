Heartened by Wonder Woman—The Case for Sincere Storytelling

As I write this, I’m fresh off of a second viewing of Wonder Woman. The movie has remained on my mind quite a bit. Even I’m surprised by how much, and I write epics that feature Amazon-like warrior women.
I’ve written before about how Wonder Woman’s origin story is a block in the foundation of my storytelling, so it’s probably no surprise I went to see the film on opening day, or that I took my wife so I could see it again. A lot of reviews have spoken to the novelty, and even the awe felt, in seeing an entire host of skilled warrior women riding into combat and kicking ass. But I’ve spent the last decade or so vividly imaging just that.
So it isn’t just the presence of warrior women that has left me thinking about a blockbuster superhero movie (a story venue that rarely leaves me thinking beyond the drive home from the theater). It’s more about the S-word.
It’s the S-Word, Not the F-Word
Wonder Woman has gotten a lot of buzz for a superhero movie, even in the mainstream media. A lot of the talk has centered on the f-word… feminism. And I know for many woman and girls, seeing a movie of this type that features a woman is a powerful thing. I also know that, for some, WW is a slap to feminism—a side-step rather than a step forward. I’m sure that debate will not end soon.
But Wonder Woman’s gender is not what I want to address here (though I suspect it may have been an influence on what I will address). As I said, what made the experience powerful for me has more to do with the s-word… sincerity.
“I’m tired of sincerity being something we have to be afraid of doing. It’s been like that for 20 years, that the entertainment and art world has shied from sincerity, real sincerity, because we feel like we have to wink at the audience because it’s what kids like. We have to do real stories now. The world is in crisis.”—Patty Jenkins (director of Wonder Woman)
For me it was just so refreshing, and ultimately inspiring, to see a blockbuster so unafraid of embracing a belief in a “greater good.” Princess Diana of Themyscria is earnestly portrayed as a hero with innate goodness, one who is powerfully motivated by the desire to save mankind. Plus the story doesn’t shy from romantic impulses such as the innocence of youth, the corrupting influence of industrialization, and the power of love. In other words, it’s brimming with good old-fashioned sincerity.
Cynicism’s Cool/Darkness Rules
“Every ounce of my cynicism is supported by historical precedent.”—Glen Cook
I’ve been pretty dissatisfied by the superhero genre for some time, but I hadn’t fully appreciated why. There have been enjoyable exceptions, but even those seem to have become cynical. Awesome action sequences are fine, but I really don’t need another detached, sarcastic protagonist. And what’s with all of the infighting—superheroes pitted against one another? I guess it’s sort of cool to find out if Captain America can punch his way past Iron Man, or if there’s a circumstance where Batman can pick a fair fight with Superman. But it seems like there’s been an emphasis on how flawed heroes can be, and how convoluted their motivations can become.
And this isn’t just a blockbuster movie phenomenon. A large swath of popular storytelling seems determined to let us know that having hope is for suckers. Heck, over in Westeros any character that dares to speak of hope ends up either dead or tortured/maimed/imprisoned. But most often dead.
Much of my genre (historical fantasy) seems determined to tell us that history was even shittier than we’ve dared imagine, and that the only reason we’ve never noticed is because it’s written by the victors—who were likely to have been shitty people. The genre is rife with “heroes” who are assassins/warriors/soldiers who are coldly resigned to behave horribly, if only because allowing the antagonist to prevail would be even more horrible.
Who can save us when we’re not even sure what we’re being saved from, or for what real reason? Not to mention the cost. How many wars can be fought in the name of the personal ambitions of flawed characters? How many Metropolises can be leveled before we decide it’s just not worth being saved anymore? How much bloodletting will we consume only to find out that it was for nothing more than twisted motives? Dark questions indeed. Pretty cool, eh?
Maybe I’m just a bit more sentimental than most genre fans. After all, these movies, series, and books seem to sell well. And who can argue with the market?
Well, maybe that’s why I’m heartened by Wonder Woman.
Against Dark Odds, Striving for the Light
“I wanted to tell a story about a hero who believes in love, who is filled with love, who believes in the betterment of mankind. Because I believe in it. It’s terrible that so many artists are afraid to be sincere, truthful, and emotional. It relegates them to the too-cool-for-school department. Art is supposed to bring joy and beauty to the world.”—Patty Jenkins
“Sincerity in art is not an affair of will, of a moral choice between honesty and dishonesty. It is mainly an affair of talent. A man may desire with all his soul to write a sincere, a genuine book and yet lack the talent to do it. In spite of his sincere intentions, the book turns out to be unreal, false, and conventional; the emotions are stagily expressed, the tragedies are pretentious and lying shams and what was meant to be dramatic is badly melodramatic.”—Aldous Huxley
I fully appreciate both Jenkins’ and Huxley’s sentiments. And Lord knows I’ve been guilty of melodramatic storytelling. One of my earliest beta-readers even used the word twee. I’ve spent years striving to achieve honest emotional impact absent of sentimentalism. And yet I know my work will always lack emotional impact for some, or will even seem downright cheesy.
I don’t want to offer any spoilers (so if you haven’t seen WW and are planning to, you might want to skip ahead to the next section), but there’s a significant moment during the third act of Wonder Woman, and it seems not everyone appreciates, or even catches it. Critics who miss it seem to dwell on the over-the-top aspects of the climatic scenes.
In the moment, Diana, all but overcome by her nemesis, is made to realize the premise of her mission—indeed, her entire outlook—is flawed. Which causes her to grasp a horrible truth: that there really is ugliness and hate in the world—that the darkness within mankind is real, not just something that’s been foisted upon us. But the power of the moment comes in what she does next. She decides to believe anyway. And to keep striving.
I don’t mind darkness in stories, as long as it’s due to an unwanted absence of light.
Cheesy and Proud of It
“I used to want to save the world, to end war and bring peace to mankind. But then I glimpsed the darkness that lives in their light. And I learned that inside every one of them there will always be both; a choice each must make for themselves. It’s something no hero will ever defeat. And now I know, that only love can truly save the world. So I stay, and I fight, and I give, for the world I know can be.”—Diana Prince, aka Princess of Themyscria, aka Wonder Woman
I suppose there’s a case to be made for dark, and even cynical, storytelling. Don’t such stories save us from naiveté? Why should we ever trust anyone—individual, group, or institution—to save us? Doesn’t cynicism insulate us from unavoidable pain and our inevitable fate, and allow us to laugh at life’s absurdities? I suppose.
I suppose there are always choices to be made, even in the speculative genre. We all seek and find the types of stories that not only suit our sensibilities, but fill some inner need.
Wonder Woman is not for everyone. I’ve witnessed its bashing, in the media and online.
And yet I was struck, sitting in that dark theater, my heart brimming as Wonder Woman earnestly strives against such dark odds. I’ve realized something in the harsh criticism and in the glowing praise; in the articles and tweets admitting to cathartic tears shed over a superhero movie; in the scores of pictures of little girls dressed as the hero they’d never before seen in a movie devoted to her.
I’ve realized that I crave stories that embody hope, that I want to create stories with characters who sincerely believe that love can save their world from darkness.
And as I watched this movie crunch the competition for two straight weeks at the box office, I’ve realized I’m not alone. I understand, more clearly than ever, that my stories are not for everyone, and that’s okay. One reader’s sincerity is another reader’s cheese.
Cheesy or not, I’m more interested in striving for sincerity in my storytelling than ever. And I have Wonder Woman to thank.
Do you strive for sincerity in your writing? Or are you allergic to cheese? Can you make a more compelling case for darkness or cynicism in stories? Or do you think they can coexist?
About Vaughn Roycroft
In the sixth grade, Vaughn’s teacher gave him a copy of The Hobbit, sparking a lifelong passion for reading and history. After college, life intervened, and Vaughn spent twenty years building a successful business. During those years, he and his wife built a getaway cottage near their favorite shoreline, in a fashion that would make the elves of Rivendell proud. After many milestone achievements, and with the mantra ‘life’s too short,’ they left their hectic lives in the business world, moved to their little cottage, and Vaughn finally returned to writing. Now he spends his days polishing his epic fantasy trilogy.
Comments
John Robin says
Vaughn, I know the scene you’re referring to when Diana has that shocking realization that turns her world on its head and in fact that was my favorite moment in the movie. Like you, I prefer sincerity over mob mentality cynicism. We might not gain popularity (at least not in the current market) but as Dave Corbett pointed out in his previous post, Moby Dick was a flop in its day. In this age of cynicism, there must be those of us who channel the light back into fiction, and what more fitting a theme than the light amid darkness. This summarizes the very heart of Tolkien, and just as Tolkien was reacting in large part to the negative currents of industrialization in his day, with a call back to the eternal glory of nature and the divinity within, so too can we do likewise to counter the current of instant gratification culture and the inevitable pessimism that pervades those who are grounded in it. Hope, love, light, divine purose — ah, that was the very thing that sang in my soul throughout the Wonder Woman movie. Perhaps, for us, it might be seen as a battle call.
Vaughn Roycroft says
You draw a wonderful parallel with Tolkien in his time, John. Ah, and I love the idea of looking at it as a battle call. Onward, sincere storytellers! (Especially in the fantasy genre.) Great comment. Thanks much!
Jessica Strawser says
This has left me even more eager to see the movie–and cheering for the good-hearted soul who wrote this post. Thanks for starting our week off right, Vaughn.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Aw shucks, thanks, Jessica. You’re gonna love WW. Have a great week!
V.P. Chandler says
Yes, and thank you! I haven’t seen it yet. (Thank you for the spoiler alert.) I think scores of others have had the same reaction and that’s why it’s been so popular.
We want our heroes to be good and full of hope. It’s the hero’s journey that has lasted through millennia. I think it works because that’s how we’re programmed. Whether that desire is innate or programmed by society…I think it’s innate. We want things to make sense, and be fair. We want good to triumph and we want the strong hero to save innocents.
Veronic says
Oh, thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!
Can you believe we’re at that point, where sincerity and hope are the odd choices? Well, lets embrace our cheesiness because I’m right there with you, Vaughn!
All through the movie, I kept looking for the Power of the Feminine (I’m kinda going nuts over all things feminism/enfranchisement-related, recherche oblige), then realized I was expecting another fierce, kill-all-the-meanies supposed-hero. But WW was compassionate, curious, good. Just like the “real” Superman of my childhood (what’up, Christopher Reeve), who would’ve NEVER crashed through buildings or risked lives chasing anyone, villain or fallen hero, because he deeply cared for humans. Bryan Singer’s sequel was perfect in that (ooh that airplane scene, and the climax, when Superman rids earth of that huge kryptonite island. And Kevin Spacey is a genius Lex Luthor! Sorry, I digress). But then darkness was unleashed in the world of superheroes, all hope and goodness was lost for the sake of KA-POW! and CGI, and I just stopped watching.
I want my protagonist to be just that, hope. Hope for tolerance, acceptance, seeing the differences but seeking a balance, too. Hope that men and women can complement each other, because we’re the two sides of the same coin, really. When she’s a control freak, he’s more easy-going, he tempers her. When he’s lashing out, getting angry at the smallest thing, she helps him dig deeper, see what’s hurting inside. Stereotypical? Maybe. Or maybe it’s just human nature. Humankind.
Anyway, your post is incredibly inspiring, it’s going in a special folder of my most favoritest WU articles. We’ll keep rooting for the good guys and gals! Thank you again!
Linda W. says
I loved this post so much! Thank you for helping me understand why I so loved Wonder Woman. I also saw it twice, and will probably see it a third time. Yes, the sincerity was a huge draw for me. It’s something I strive for indeed. I’ve seen enough books where the mindset is everything-needs-to-be-dark-because-I-don’t-think-anything-will-ever-change.
Fredric Meek says
I’m old enough to remember when the code in Hollywood required good to triumph and evil to be punished. That requirement eventually produced movies that were trite and simplistic. Sophisticated viewers and readers deplored the lack of nuance and gravitated to darker stories they saw as more realistic.
Maybe the real issue though, isn’t the ending of the tale so much as it is the execution of the telling. The commercial chasing of the perceived public taste produces a lot of junk.
I’m glad the pendulum is swinging back. I don’t go to many movies anymore but your post encourages me to see this one.
barryknister says
Vaughn–Thanks for this post. You are talking about something others at WU have taken up: the tension between creating emotional catharsis for readers without sacrificing rational understanding. That is, achieving works that are sincerely heartfelt and moving, but that don’t ignore reason and knowledge.
But what sticks with me most from your post are some well-chosen words you quote from Aldus Huxley: “Sincerity in art is not an affair of will, of a moral choice between honesty and dishonesty. It is mainly an affair of talent. A man may desire with all his soul to write a sincere, a genuine book and yet lack the talent to do it.”
I think Huxley is here stating a stark but un-ignorable truth. Craft can be taught, technique and strategy can be mastered in the service of talent. But talent itself can’t be taught.
At the end of your post, you pose some questions, the first of which is this: “Do you strive for sincerity in your writing?” To me, the question expresses a yearning, a hope that sincerity can be achieved by what Huxley calls “an affair of will.” But I don’t think it can be. Because to be sincere, either in what we write or in our relations with other people can’t be willed into existence.
Thanks again. Your post applies to us all.
Susan Settducato says
Sincerity may be the thing most missing in our current culture (with kindness as a close second), so I’ll take all I can get. And yes, I do strive for it in my writing. If I slip over the line into cheesy once in a while, so be it. I’ll keep working at getting to the real thing. And I’m going to break my theatre boycott and go see the movie! I, too, loved what John said about Tolkien. We seem to be we are in a similar dark time to the one that influenced so much of his writing. But light shines the brightest in the dark. We all need one of Galadriel’s little lamps. But maybe that’s where we storytellers come in. My friend Noelani always remind me to ‘be the light’. Thank you, Vaughn, for a marvelous (no pun) post.
Tom Bentley says
Vaughn, if you brought any cheese into the room, it’s the freshest stuff possible, with no artificial ingredients—add some wine and we’ll call it heart-healthy, like your post.
Many of the novels I love have characters, flawed all, of sincerity and heart, like those from Marilynne Robinson and Kent Haruf. (Though that doesn’t stop me from grinning at Oscar Wilde’s arch ways.) There’s no saccharine in Robinson’s or Haruf’s works, just real folks flailing on the path—and the path is sometimes closed—to redemption.
I was a big comic books geek as a kid, loving Spider Man and Thor, but Wonder Woman as well, and Susan Storm, one of the foursome of the Fantastic Four. You might have to use a microscope to find any foundations of feminism in those depictions, but as a kid, I was caught up in the story, and it never occurred to me that a woman couldn’t be a figure of strength and character.
Anyway, let me know when the wine and cheese hour starts—I’ll arrive early.