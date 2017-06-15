Flog a Pro: would you pay to turn the first page of this bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number four on the New York Times paperback trade fiction bestseller list for June 18, 2017. How strong is the opening page—would this narrative, all on its own, have hooked an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
If I’d known I was about to meet the man who’d shatter me like bone china on terra-cotta, I would have slept in. Instead, I roused our florist, Mr. Sitwell, from his bed to make a boutonnière. My first consulate gala was no time to stand on ceremony.
I joined the riptide of the great unwashed moving up Fifth Avenue. Men in gray-felted fedoras pushed by me, the morning papers in their attachés bearing the last benign headlines of the decade. There was no storm gathering in the east that day, no portent of things to come. The only ominous sign from the direction of Europe was the scent of slack water wafting off the East River.
As I neared our building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Forty-ninth Street, I felt Roger watching from the window above. He’d fired people for a lot less than being twenty minutes late, but the one time of year the New York elite opened their wallets and pretended they cared about France was no time for skimpy boutonnières.
I turned at the corner, the morning sun alive in the gold-leaf letters chiseled in the cornerstone: LA MAISON FRANÇAISE. The French Building, home to the French Consulate, stood side by side with the British Empire Building, facing Fifth Avenue, part of Rockefeller Center, Junior Rockefeller’s new complex of granite and limestone. Many foreign consulates kept offices there then, resulting in a great stew of international diplomacy.
Was this opening page compelling to you? If it was, you can turn the page here. My votes and notes after the fold.
This is Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly. Was this opening page compelling?
My vote: no.
This story received an average review rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon. I had mixed feelings about this. The prose and voice are just fine—I liked the simile in the first sentence. And I appreciated the lure of the foreshadowing tease in that first sentence. And it the hint of trouble to come in Europe—this novel takes place in 1939 and, even without a blurb, the author does a good job of letting us in on the period nature of the story. So far, so good.
And I can’t fault the fourth paragraph, which does a fine job of setting the scene and giving us the era. But . . . But I wasn’t engaged with this character or, for that matter, the story. There’s nothing not to like, but what’s to like? I wish the third paragraph had slipped more into the character and hinted at something about to go wrong for her—or him; the gender is a little unclear. After the first sentence, I’d thought the character was a woman because of the way the narrative referred to “the man,” but then we’re buying a boutonnière, a male ornament. In the end, while I found the narrative interesting, I didn’t find it compelling. So I have 30 cents I can splurge elsewhere.
Your thoughts?
Ray Rhamey is the author of four novels and one writing craft book, Mastering the Craft of Compelling Storytelling.
Flip says
In the text you say “I didn’t find it compelling. So I have 30 cents I can splurge elsewhere” but you answer the question “Was it compelling?” with a bold YES.
It seems likely that the YES is a typo of some kind.
I voted NO myself. The writer is trying too hard. Especially for 1st person narrative.
Ray Rhamey says
Argh! You are so right. A copy/paste error on top of clearly crummy proofreading. Thanks for pointing this out. And apologies.
jeffo says
Almost lost me with the opening “shatter me like bone china on terra-cotta.” This and the close at hand “riptide of the great unwashed” struck me as trying too hard. Well written, mechanics-wise, but just not engaging enough for me, story-wise. Also, the “If I had known…” opener turned me off the way I’m turned off by the “you won’t believe what happens next!” clickbait. So, this was a no.
John Robin says
I votes yes, for much the same reason as you did, Ray. The opening compelled me but by paragraph 4 I wasnt quite engaged. I’d spend the 30 cents to read the rest of the chapter, then decide if it’s worth the whole $15 or not after that. If this were a submission, I’d want to see the synopsis and read further in the chapter, but I’d already be leaning toward no. Thanks for mentioning your Monday Indie feature on your blog, I’ll check that out!
Doug Brower says
My vote: No. The writing is overwrought and confusing. By purposely not “standing on ceremony,” the protagonist is suggesting that he (she?) is a free spirit not bound by stuffy convention. But that’s the very opposite of how she (he?) acts in rousing “our” (huh?) florist to make a fancy boutonnière – the protagonist pointedly follows protocol.
The sound you’re hearing is the manuscript smacking the far wall.
Juliet Marillier says
I voted NO. This felt overwritten, clogged up with description, which was a shame as there were some nice touches. My gut feeling was that I would soon get bogged down if the whole novel was written in this style. Despite the wealth of description, the narrator is a blank page.
I was surprised to see what the novel was – it looks like the kind of thing I would usually enjoy!
Anna says
OK, so I’m hopelessly naive. A lover of 20th century history. A pushover for pretty flowers and the inimitable scent of New York. Helpless before shattering china, menacing bosses, and hints of future romance. I confess–I voted yes. Absolution, please.
Rebeca Schiller says
I have the book and didn’t get past the second chapter. It’s overdone and has that feel–don’t beat me up Unboxers–of bad women’s fiction and not good historical fiction (if you want to read good historical fiction set during the cusp of WW2 or during WW2, read Alan Furst).
Donald Maass says
Like others, I feel the writing is a bit forced, trying a little too hard. No reason yet to care about this narrator, either.
I love the period, though, and at least the author is offering us something more than pure plot or pure style. I’d read a bit farther.
paula cappa says
I agree with Juliet that it’s overwritten. The tone struck me as a bit arrogant and I was immediately put off instead of being invited into the story. The language grew heavy and self-conscious. The cover of Lilac Girls is very inviting though and I’ve seen it everywhere. On that alone, I would have picked it up in a bookstore and read the opening …then put it back on the shelf.
Keith Cronin says
Yes, but just barely.
I like the tone the author is aiming for, but I have my doubts as to whether the author will actually hit the mark. The goal of writing in a blithe, witty – and somewhat snobbish – style can often lead to overwriting, and we already see hints of it here.
But I like blithe, witty writing (love me some Wodehouse), and I like the era, so I’d read a few more pages.
Erin Bartels says
Yes, same here. I would definitely have given it a few more pages.
David A. says
My reaction: What the hell is she waffling on about?
Michael Gettel-Gilmartin says
No. As others have pointed out, the similes are trying too hard, I’m not sure of the character’s gender, and the last paragraph is a snoozefest. I’m saving my 30 cents.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
No. The narrator is annoyingly snobbish, and the character doesn’t ring true. Just an out-of-touch writer bleeding through a cardboard cutout.
Jan O'Hara says
Nope. In addition to the comments above, the first sentence threw me. Really? You’re being set up to be shattered like bone china on terra-cotta, and your first thought is of lost sleep? Wouldn’t it be more rational to, I dunno, fight or flee?