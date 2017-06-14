The Obsessive Writer

I just finished listening to a podcast called S-town. It’s a tough and amazing story, though not for the faint of heart, cursing-wise and other-stuff-wise, but I fell in love with the main character, John B, by the end of the first episode.
(The skinny: A resident of S-town, Alabama, John B. emails the folks at National Public Radio’s This American Life, imploring them, somewhat relentlessly, to come down from New York and help uncover a covered-up murder. The nice folks at TAL do indeed head south, and the S-town podcast is born.)
After listening to the first episode, I texted my husband the link to the podcast with this message: You have GOT to listen to this. The main character is fantastic. You will love it.
My husband listened to the first episode. He liked it. He didn’t love it.
I couldn’t figure out why this man I loved so much (my husband) didn’t love this other man I loved so much (John B.) until I started listening to the second episode. And then it hit me: John B. and I were cut from similar cloths. He felt familiar.
While he is not someone with whom I’d want more than a podcast relationship, I felt a kinship with this Alabaman. Why? Because John B. obsesses. He cannot stop thinking about things like climate change, making a hedge maze, caring for stray dogs, climate change, and don’t forget climate change. He says he hates where he lives. He cannot abide the racism or the lack of quality education. He cannot believe people don’t care that polar ice caps are melting. He counts minutes and repairs old clocks and determines the meaning of a life well lived, and he is terrified that people are not paying attention to, for example, climate change. I think it was the second episode where he says something to the effect of, IS ANYONE PAYING ATTENTION?
I wonder that very question a hundred times a day.
A few weeks ago, we had a sunny, perfect Seattle-weather day. My husband and I sat outside, watching our puppy go nuts over a squirrel that was fifty feet up the huge pine tree in our tiny yard. Up on his hind legs, the pup was barking and chewing at the tree bark as if he were part beaver. It’s not healthy, his squirrel obsession. But it feels familiar.
Before the squirrel arrived, my normal husband and not-so-normal I were talking about Ariana Grande concerts, refugees, politicians, the deaths by suicide of Chris Cornell, an 8th grader in our community and a 7th grader in the next town over. I talk about these topics quite a lot, mostly because I want to understand how certain things happen, and why they happen, and is there anything I can do to stop them from happening? And again with my threadbare question, Is anyone paying attention?
I took a breath. I asked my normal husband, “Does it bother you that I can get a little … obsessed?”
He smiled. “No,” he said. “I just don’t get as focused as you do.”
Focused. My man is sweet.
I bet most of us here at WU are intrigued by the “focus” we see in others. We might not want to spend hours and hours with someone as focused as John B. We might want to spend zero hours with John B. But I bet most of us are intrigued by those who share our ability to doggedly gnaw on an idea or a mental challenge, to pursue a desire to drill down into the life of a make-believe character and a make-believe story world, striving to make sense of it. I bet most of us here at WU ask this same question: Is anyone paying attention? And I bet most of us are willing to wake up too early or stay up too late and over-noodle and choose our laptops over social activities because we need to be people who pay attention, both to the world and to the stories that poke at us.
Aren’t you at least a little obsessed with the story you are writing? Or, maybe you’d say you’re not obsessed but passionate. At least immensely focused? Potato, potahto.
And if you are, well, I think that’s a good thing. I think we must care deeply about a slice of the world and at least one imaginary person living in that world-slice, and we must care deeply about what that one person wants and for some reason cannot get. We must care so deeply that we are willing to spend thousands of hours getting to know that person, mining his life and his world and then telling his story.
If we are not passionately, obsessively focused, we will give up the moment we hit a speed bump. There are infinity speed bumps we can hit while writing a novel.
Our protagonists must also be obsessed with something or someone. They must possess a desire that feels greater than any hurdle. And as hurdles get higher, so too must our protagonist’s desire. So must our protagonist’s obsession to gain, achieve, receive, feel, crush, succeed, overthrow, avenge, control, win, survive. If it takes one to know one, then our obsessive tendencies will serve our characters well.
The writer Lorrie Moore suggests instead of writing, we should look elsewhere for a career. “Only write,” she says, “if you have no choice.” She continues, “First, try to be something, anything, else.”
That’s good advice.
But I think most of us here are doomed to live a writer’s life. And if we are doomed, well then it’s good to be obsessed with a story, even if for the moment, that story looks like a squirrel fifty feet up a pine tree, and there we stand at the bottom, chewing at tree bark, wishing we had wings, a chainsaw, heck, even a butterfly net, but also knowing that our passionate, obsessive focus will serve us far better than a silly little butterfly net ever could.
Let’s chat! The longer I write, the more I see certain fixations and questions revealing themselves in my stories. Is the same true for you? What obsesses your protagonist? Do you believe that all successful (however you define that word) writers need to have an obsessive element of their personality? Thank you for sharing. And thank you for paying attention … because I know you do.
John Robin says
Sarah, love that you’ve touched on obsession in a writer. Like you, I have a husband who gets my obsession, but doesn’t share it, and I can certainly extend the same to most of my friends and family. My mother still nags me for my rule of writing 2 hours every day, first thing, no exceptions. “I thought you said you were taking weekends off?” “Mom, you dont get it. That 2 hour window? It’s the 2 hous of living that I work hard to enjoy.” Maybe some day I’ll strike it lucky and those 2 hours will start paying my bills, but like you point out, there’s no way to know if my obsession with my protagonist will be shared by all. I can only go in and, driven by obsession, render his story truly. Will anyone care? I have no idea, and even if they didn’t I’d tell his story, before moving on to the next one, simply because it’s my duty — my obsession. I’m glad to know I’m not the only one staring up at the squirrel, wondering if I’m just plain nuts.
Now, time to write! Mmmm…bark.
Sarah Callender says
Hi John! Thank you for the empathy. Regular people (civilians) don’t understand the rigid rules we have to set for ourselves. But they are so important! I already have so many people thinking that because I work from home, I am free and available to answer phone calls, run carpools, bake cookies, etc. If we don’t protect our time, who will?!?
Thank you for the squirrel pun. No day is complete without one. Happy writing, friend!
Benjamin Brinks says
I have a lot of questions. I need answers. I want explanations. That is behind every writing project.
Obsession? That’s too strong a word, just as curiosity is too mild. For me, it’s a dogged pursuit of understanding. I never left school. I’m not satisfied with what I know.
My current protagonist is a guy who wants to write a book that explains everything. Unfortunately–luckily?–he falls for a girl beyond understanding. Her gift of foreseeing, her enemy and her destiny are not his to grasp or change.
He must learn to live without understanding. He must learn just to live. To accept. His story is challenging for this writer to write, but equally it is why his story must be written. Not all can be explained.
Maybe that’s why we’re obsessed.
Sarah Callender says
And angels, right Benjamin? I know what you mean about the word, obsession, sounding a little strong. There should be a word that means “the healthy kind of obsession” (as opposed to the Fatal Attraction/Glenn Close/rabbit in the pot variety.)
Get right on that, wouldja? ;)
Every time you mention the details of your WIP, you reel me in a bit more. In other words, carry on, fellow!
Susan Setteducato says
I don’t really understand people who manage to go through life without becoming awestruck or obsessed about something!! I actually feel sorry for them. Our ability to focus, to hook in and claw at the bark, is what gets us up in the morning (too early, as you say) or keeps us up too late. But if like John, in our allotted hours, we stay true to the mission, who knows what we might uncover? I’ve discovered certain themes in my writing over the years that have boiled down to one; truth and beauty are worth fighting for. But that there takes in a whole lot of real estate, so I’ll be busy for a while. And yes, people roll their eyes at me. But I roll mine back. Thanks for making me think and smile this morning, Sarah!!
Sarah Callender says
I bet you win the eye rolling contest every single time. Why? Because you know you are right!
I absolutely know what you mean about feeling a little sorry for people who live on the surface. Sure, it must be nice to be so even keeled. But if I were that way? How dull! I’d be so bored with myself.
Do you watch Mozart in the Jungle? There’s a line that the protag likes to use: “You must play with the blood?” (This must be said with a Mexican accent.) He’s the conductor for the NY Symphony, and in this line, he’s talking about seeing the orchestra’s passion for music, but it can be applied to all of us.
We writers must write with the blood, no? Tenemos que escribir con el sangre.
Ole! (and thanks for being here)
Susan Setteducato says
I will have to watch Mozart! And you reminded me of a movie (from the 80’s?? ) called Fitzcaraldo, about a man who wanted to bring opera to the jungle!! Which he does, because he is totally obsessed. Yes, Ole!
Therese Walsh says
This resonates with me, bigly, my fellow obsessor. I’m sure you know already what I’ve been obsessed over recently.
But about story…
I have to feel more than a mite obsessed with my wip for it to call me back to the page over and over, otherwise I’d surely stop and do something easier. Lately, when I am too obsessed with other things to focus on writing, I feel like your puppy might if he were to sit at the base of that squirrel-tree, feeling the presence and taunts of critters above him but doing nothing. It’s agony. Some days are better than others, and I’m able to turn the dial down on one obsession to focus on words and story, and those are good days. It’s been a challenge, though; paying attention has become a full-time preoccupation.
What I love best about your post today is what you say about character, and how we need to be certain our characters are some degree of obsessed with something. I can easily see how some of my characters are — how they have a built-in obsession — but I can just as easily see how some need their obsession-dial turned up or excavated.
You’ve given me a bone to gnaw on today, Sarah, to obsesses over, and I thank you for that and for your excellent post.
Sarah Callender says
Hello sweet T,
You must be obsessed with chocolate. And this line: “paying attention has become a full-time preoccupation” made me laugh. Funny and so true.
Please keep working at your WIP. Since you are dreaming and writing it, I know it will be beautiful.
xo!
Veronic says
Hmmm. My man would probably say “obsession” is putting it lightly!
The soft sci-fi story I’m working on deals with veeeeeeeerrry strong feminist ideals. Radical ones, actually. The mother is a hardcore misandrist while the daughter, having serious doubts about female supremacy, will try to bridge the gap between the sexes. And so in the last few months, I’ve found myself getting really pissed at situations of injustice or prejudice or mansplaining or objectification. I get angry and rant, and my significant other is significantly puzzled. “Where does all that anger come from, love?” And it hit me: it comes from my story. I’m reading, researching on women’s rights, learning how a hundred years ago, women were considered minors all their lives. I see mid-century ads, or today’s for that matter, and it crushes me. I read about Native American tribes, the Iroquois specifically, who were lead by women, because women are creators, they create life, they grow it, in their bodies but in the fields too. Women were heads of their households and the family name would be passed down from mother to daughter. And pride bubbles up, and frustration and awe and outrage and hope…
Focused, you said?
Have you experienced that, Sarah? Has anyone else seen their story themes or character values leak into their personal/everyday lives?
In the end, we want our stories to touch people, right? To change our readers in some way. I guess it’s only normal that our stories change us too. Thank you!
Sarah Callender says
Preaching to the choir, sister! I loved seeing your passion here, and I do believe that passion is contagious. I could sit in a college-level geology class, and if the teacher is passionate about rocks, then I can’t help but be swayed by his passion.
Of course, this is the danger of paying attention, right? When we pay attention, we are choosing to open ourselves to things that are usually not all that pretty. I think that’s what you are saying … in writing this book, you have to plunk yourself in research and the personal experiences of others (of yourself too) to connect with the characters and their plight, and it’s heartbreaking to see what humans have done and still do to one another, all because of fear. Usually. I think fear is at the heart of everything crummy in our world. But I digress! I don’t know whether it’s my age or the political climate in which we live, but misogyny is most certainly alive and well. In other words, keep writing your story.
Thanks for sharing your words with us!
midi says
Yup!
Sarah Callender says
Thanks, Midi! The power of a single word.
:)
Erin Bartels says
My husband had a similar reaction to the S-Town podcast. I haven’t listened yet because I HAVE NO TIME! And that’s what I find myself obsessing about–again. Time. Time. Too many ideas, too many projects, too much work, and not enough time to devote to each. I have felt irritatingly UNfocused for over a month. I don’t like it!
But I’m in a season of life where I’m trying to build one thing in order to support another, even though it’s the other that I really want to spend my time on. And I’m so full of tasks that need doing right now that I intend to get up early to get a jump on them, but all I want is to go back to sleep. I procrastinate because it’s all feeling like too much. And I need to get out of this rut and start obsessing about the right things again.
Thanks for this energizing post!
Sarah Callender says
Thank you, Erin. I could have written your exact post … not sure this is what you were talking about, but since March, I have been working on a massive freelance writing project–60 hours a week, plus my regular kid-related duties–which means I have not touched my novel in four months. It’s horrible. But I need the money SO THAT I can write.
So yes. Time. I am hurting people’s feelings left and right because that’s what I lack. Time. I hate hurting people’s feelings. To celebrate the 4th of July, let’s send each other a big box of time, OK? OK!
Ray Rhamey says
To me, it seems that a person has to have vigorous supplies of both obsession and compulsion to complete writing an 80,000-word novel, much less to then go back and rewrite it, and rewrite it, and rewrite it. I know that’s true for me. It’s not “OCD,” which stands for obsessive compulsive disorder, a more serious and damaging level of symptoms, but it is “OCP,” obsessive compulsive personality. In me, I see it in other little behaviors, but mostly it’s reflected in what you call “focus.” Perhaps another good word is “enthallment” (not a real word, but then I figure I have a poetic license for things such as that.) Yep, a focus compelled by a compulsion to do it, to keep at it. If you’re a novelist, I don’t see how you get the job done without healthy levels of both obsession and compulsion. And I do mean “healthy.”
Sarah Callender says
A thousand yesses, Ray. I agree with everything you said, including enthallment. Get Merriam Webster on the line; let her know you’ve got a new one to add.
For me, it’s a skinny line between productive enthallment and unproductive/unhealthy enthallment. But you’re right … how on earth could we work on one project for hundreds of months, rewriting and rewriting and rewriting without that passion?
We’re pretty odd folks, really. (And by “odd” I mean totally oddsome.)
Thank you for taking the time to write and share!
Janna Bushaw says
I am pretty sure most people do not share my obsession with what makes other people tick. Except maybe the ones who read these blogs, obsessing about what makes people tick. I mean focus. Always great to see your name pop up, Sarah. xo
Lorraine Norwood says
Wonderful post, Sarah. And, yes, your hubby notwithstanding, I think it’s obsession. Or it had better be. In my opinion, it takes an inordinate amount of obsession to work on the same book for years, trash it and start over, write 104,000 words, edit for a year or more, and begin on the sequel — always keeping the same characters in your heart and mind, loving them, worrying about them, killing them, and losing them. A form of mental illness? Perhaps when seen by others. But it’s the form that keeps me sane. A paradox? Yep. A conundrum for both docs. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)
I always look forward to your postings at Writer Unboxed. Thanks for all your hard work.
Elizabeth Emerson says
A few lines into her posts and I know it’s Sarah Callender writing. Something she says always touches my heart. This was a wonderful post today – articulating my own current obsession with my characters and normalizing it – and I thank you for that.
Flip says
Very insightful post, thanks for it.
I don’t know that all writers are obsessed, but if someone loves what they write, how can they not be? Obsession can exist without love, but love inherently includes obsession, in my opinion.
sheri j kennedy says
This article is somewhat of a relief to me in that you’ve underlined this is an important quality not a dangerous one for a writer. It’s given me a different perspective. I recently wrote a post on my blog that worried I was obsessed with writing. I did need a little balance in daily writing routine, but I can see it’s good to be obsessed with thinking and with thinking about writing. It’s good to know I’m not alone. It undoubtedly enriches my characters and stories, and hopefully in the end enchants or even obsesses my readers.
Tina Radcliffe says
I am distracted sixteen thousand times a day by questions I need answers to. I am grateful I no longer have to buy an entire collection of Encyclopedia Britannica to get those answers. That alone is something to be grateful for.
I am paying attention.
Carol Baldwin says
I LOVED this post, Sarah. We have to be obsessed with our characters, our plots, our getting it right–or, like you said, bumps in the road will throw us off track. Thanks for giving me a new way to look at my reasons for not giving up on my YA book which has seen multiple revisions in 10 years. http://carolbaldwinblog.blogspot.com/2017/06/re-vision.html And I ain’t done yet…
Beth Havey says
Sarah, you know I LOVE your posts, so why am I last to comment? Because I’m obsessed with my novel, finishing a rewrite and I have these pages of notes and sometimes when I reading them, I ask myself: did I already add that? Did I rewrite that section, make that change? And I have to search and go back to the notes and wow! But I love it. I am also obsessed with climate change! And if there was a squirrel living on my patio in Southern California, I’d like that too. But he only comes in at night, digs in my flower pots. Thanks for your post.