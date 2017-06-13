Reflections on the Next American Tragedy

In a recent piece in Foreign Policy magazine (“The End of History is the Birth of Tragedy”), the authors, both professors of strategic studies who have served in government—i.e., members of the “Washington elite,” by some lights—argued that, “Americans have forgotten that historic tragedies on a global scale are real. They’ll soon get a reminder.”
The article drew parallels between tragedy as an art form and public policy, so as a writer I was naturally intrigued. But although I found the article rich in food for deep thought—some of which I hope to bandy about here—I found other aspects puzzling.
The authors argue for an aesthetic that recognizes humanity’s own role in creating disaster, without which whole civilizations fail to recognize the potentially cataclysmic consequences of their own actions. With this I could not agree more wholeheartedly.
The prime example they provide is Athens in its Golden Age, the 5th century B.C.E., a culture that first developed the art form we now refer to as tragedy.
“This tragic sensibility was purposefully hard-wired into Athenian culture. Aristotle wrote that tragedies produce feelings of pity and horror and foster a cathartic effect. The catharsis was key, intended to spur the audience into recognition that the horrifying outcomes they witnessed were eminently avoidable. By looking disaster squarely in the face, by understanding just how badly things could spiral out of control, the Athenians sought to create a communal sense of responsibility and courage and to encourage both citizens and their leaders to take the difficult actions necessary to avert such a fate.”
There are at least two problems with this example, however.
One is its misunderstanding of what Aristotle meant by “catharsis.” The authors aren’t alone in this, of course, because Aristotle wasn’t perfectly clear. Arguments over that particular definition have been virtually continuous ever since he made it. I’ll have more to say on that below.
The second misunderstanding is one that, to their credit, the authors themselves recognize. The “tragic sensibility…purposefully hard-wired into Athenian culture” by Aeschylus, Sophocles, and Euripides, among others, hardly spared their native Athenians from making horrible blunders.
Athens lost the Peloponnesian War, though the cost of the decades-long conflict, not just in terms of money but men and resources and influence, proved so draining to both sides that Sparta, the nominal victor, also fell into irreversible decline.
And how exactly did that come about, and what did it look like? For that we need to turn to a historian, Thucydides, not a tragedian:
“Love of power, operating through greed and through personal ambition, was the cause of all these evils. To this must be added the violent fanaticism which came into play once the struggle had broken out. Leaders of parties in the cities had programs which appeared admirable – on one side political equality for the masses, on the other the safe and sound government of the aristocracy – but in professing to serve the public interest they were seeking to win the prizes for themselves. In their struggles for ascendancy nothing was barred; terrible indeed were the actions to which they committed themselves, and in taking revenge they went farther still. Here they were deterred neither by the claims of justice nor by the interests of the state; their one standard was the pleasure of their own party at that particular moment, and so, either by means of condemning their enemies on an illegal vote or by violently usurping power over them, they were always ready to satisfy the hatreds of the hour. Thus neither side had any use for conscientious motives; more interest was shown in those who could produce attractive arguments to justify some disgraceful action. As for the citizens who held moderate views, they were destroyed by both the extreme parties, either for not taking part in the struggle or in envy at the possibility that they might survive.”
I doubt anyone reading that passage can miss the parallels to the present political moment. Just as anyone reading Joseph Conrad’s Under Western Eyes could not see in contemporary world affairs man’s “many passions and his miserable ingenuity in error, always dazzled by the base glitter of mixed motives, everlastingly betrayed by a short-sighted wisdom.”
So if tragedy didn’t save the Athenians, how could it possibly make any difference to us? Similarly, why didn’t the next great era of tragedy, beginning with Shakespeare and ending with Corneille and Racine, do anything to mitigate the horrors of the Anglo-Spanish War, the English Civil War, and the Thirty Year’s War, the last being one of the longest, deadliest, and most destructive wars in European history? (I’m leaving out a number of ancillary conflicts, obviously, like Tyrone’s Rebellion and Cromwell’s devastation of Ireland.)
My point: as writers, why should we consider tragedy as a form any more important or relevant to current affairs than any other?
I mentioned above that I thought the authors of the article misunderstood what Aristotle meant by “catharsis.” Yes, Aristotle believed that great tragedy inspired feelings of pity and fear—pity for the character who suffers, fear for what we suspect is about to happen to him or her. But by catharsis he did not mean merely externalization of these two emotions for cautionary examination and inspiration.
Inherent in catharsis is a sense of wonder. And wonder is not a state that spurs anyone to act.
James Joyce addressed this in his Paris Notebooks, where he developed the aesthetic theories that Stephen Daedalus would advance in A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man.
Joyce read Aristotle avidly and admired him, considering him second only to Aquinas among western philosophers. Joyce argued that great art inspires us to seek nothing beyond the work of art itself. The sole aim of “proper” art is to provoke a sense of awe before its beauty.
Specifically, tragedy’s inspiration of feelings of terror and pity should not be confused with a sense of loathing, a wish to recoil from or do something about whatever aroused those feelings or correlates to them in the world, because whatever is truly grave in human existence, and thus worthy of tragedy, concerns what is “constant and irremediable in human fortunes.”
“Nor is an art properly tragic which would move me to prevent human suffering any more than an art is properly tragic which would move me in anger against some manifest cause of human suffering. Terror and pity, finally, are aspects of sorrow comprehended in sorrow.”
Joyce held much the same view of comedy, in that he believed it achieved its greatest perfection in an arrested awareness of joy, not a desire to fall in love or save the planet or make anyone, singular or plural, happy.
This contrasts with a distinction I heard recently in a lecture by Professor Marc Connor, who specializes in modern Irish and American literature:
“[T]ragedy is the domain of fate, of a world that cannot be changed. Comedy is the domain of transformation, the hopeful view that the world can be altered through human effort.”
Either way, it would seem that the authors of the article on the need for tragedy to inspire us to act not only misconceived catharsis, they arguably misunderstood the very nature of tragedy.
However, that doesn’t mean they’re wrong about the urgency of this particular moment, or that part of the problem isn’t cultural. But before launching off on proposed solutions and dragooning writers into them, maybe we should spend a moment asking: How did we get here?
It turns out America has a very rich history of tragedy, a lot of it still relevant. Start wherever you want: The Scarlet Letter revealed the destructive power of sanctimonious hypocrisy. Moby Dick, though a flop in its day, has become a classic not just because of its marvelous whaling detail but because of its prophetic demonstration of our powerlessness against the forces of nature. As both misfortunes still afflict us, it’s difficult to say how effective these books were in alerting us to the prospect of disaster, or inspiring anyone to take action. Maybe that wasn’t the point.
In the 20th century, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams developed a distinctly American theatrical tradition steeped in tragedy with characters as varied as Edmund Tyrone, Willy Loman, and Blanche DuBois. I’d add Faulkner to that list, as Camus did. This tradition arose in the midst of two world wars and the Great Depression, and those who took the playwrights’ messages to heart—and let’s not fool ourselves, it was hardly the majority; all of Faulkner’s novels were out of print when he won the Nobel Prize—understood quite well that world-wide cataclysm wasn’t just possible and real, it had become the norm.
In the 1960s, after the studio system imploded, American cinema enjoyed a decade when “the lunatics ran the asylum,” and with the Vietnam War as background produced some of the greatest films ever made in the U.S., many with a tragic ethos: Bonnie & Clyde, Midnight Cowboy, Dog Day Afternoon, Catch-22, A Woman Under the Influence, Chinatown.
Then something happened. In a keynote talk at the San Miguel de Allende Literary festival two years ago, screenwriter Kirk Ellis (John Adams) talked about the death of humanism in American cinema, and provided a precise date for its demise: May 25th, 1977. That’s the day Star Wars opened in American theaters. (I’d argue that the death rattle started two years earlier with Jaws, and continued into 1976 with Rocky.)
Those three films reminded Hollywood what a blockbuster looked like, and how much money could be made, especially in comparison to the critically acclaimed but downbeat flops of the previous decade.
Shortly, the major studios were enforcing a tacit rule: Enough with bummer endings. Audiences don’t want them. It’s exactly the kind of lie that becomes a self-fulfilling prophesy. Jimmy Carter’s “malaise” got swept away by a landslide desire for “Morning in America.” Before long focus groups were rubber-stamping this fecklessness, whole generations grew up with relentlessly chipper endings, and American storytelling found itself toeing the edge of a void.
A similar phenomenon occurred in publishing with the succession of mergers that corralled the various houses into a few conglomerates. One of my mentors, Oakley Hall, remarked about this in the 1980s, warning that the obsession with profit at every turn for every author that this trend signaled would inevitably lead to a marginalization or even elimination of superb books that didn’t suit the market, i.e., had no hope of being money-makers, no matter the quality or importance of the work.
Yes, there remain works with a tragic sensibility that not only succeed but become bestsellers, some even get adapted into film: Mystic River, The House of Sand and Fog, The 25th Hour, In the Bedroom, to name only a few. I’d add a personal favorite, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, though no film adaptation has yet appeared. I’m sure you can name some as well.
But I’d argue this remains the exception, not the rule, and even novels with a distinctly tragic sensibility, like Julian Barnes’s The Sense of an Ending, all too often get gussied up with optimism once in the hands of filmmakers. “It’s the nature of the form,” some argue. I wonder.
I agree that the general American cultural gestalt is distinctly resistant to tragedy. Blame perhaps “American optimism” (versus “European pessimism”), or the sheer muscle of the market where the most people made happy equals not just success but quality.
Regardless, and here I agree as well with the authors of the article I cited at the outset, this can have disastrous consequences.
Tragedy embraces the notion that we are, by our very nature, inclined to error. We can’t help ourselves. Our very psychology and biology conspire to lead us astray: into virtuous indecision, misbegotten confidence, blind loyalty, premature self-congratulation. And worse. Much worse.
I agree with Aristotle and Joyce that great tragedy stops us cold, forces us to realize that the problems we face are hard-wired, inscrutable, and not amenable to facile solution.
But I also agree with the Foreign Policy authors that an acquaintance with tragedy over time can train both the mind and the heart to understand oneself, mankind, and history with a certain wary humility. I’d add that such a view is necessary for a functional republic. I’d also add that it’s relatively rare.
That humble self-awareness—or self-suspicion—forms the logic underlying checks and balances. Only such a vision recognizes the need to rein in our innate craving for power, our lust for glory, our belief in the salvation of secrecy, our vain delusion that we’re the historical exception.
Strip away tragedy, you’re left with bread and circuses. Sappy clowns and matinee heroes. Sooner rather than later, they begin to grate. The prattle rings hollow. One does get sick of being lied to.
Or maybe not. And perhaps that’s where the actual tragedy lies. We can write all the bitter endings we can dream up. We can’t make our readers take what we’ve written to heart, or do anything once they close the book—presuming they bothered to read it in the first place.
Coretta Scott King once remarked:
“Freedom is never really won. You earn it and win it in every generation. That is what we have not taught young people, or older ones for that matter. You do not finally win a state of freedom that is protected forever. It doesn’t work that way.”
The tragedy waiting to be written, and perhaps played out on the world stage, concerns when that state of freedom is lost, perhaps forever. Not in some antiheroic tale where the protagonist never possessed the greatness necessary, nor in some dystopian fantasy where the worst has already happened and those who might have prevented it remain conveniently offstage. But in that moment when there remained a chance we might pull through—except, you know, it was us.
Do you think writers have any obligation to address what must be “earned and won and re-learned” with every generation?
What books with a tragic sensibility have impressed you, haunted you, inspired you? How? Why?
Are you letting a tragic sensibility inform your current work?
What do you make of the conviction that great literature’s purpose is not to inspire action, but to create a state of arrested understanding and wonder?
About David Corbett
David Corbett is the author of five novels: The Devil’s Redhead, Done for a Dime, Blood of Paradise, Do They Know I’m Running? and The Mercy of the Night. His short fiction and poetry have appeared in numerous magazines and anthologies, with pieces twice selected for Best American Mystery Stories, and his non-fiction has appeared in the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Narrative, Zyzzyva, MovieMaker, The Writer, Writer’s Digest, and numerous other venues. He has taught through the UCLA Extension’s Writers’ Program, Book Passage, LitReactor, 826 Valencia, The Grotto in San Francisco, Delve Writers, and at numerous writing conferences across the US, and in January 2013 Penguin published his textbook on the craft of characterization, The Art of Character
John Robin says
A deep post Dave, great thoughts to carry into my writing time! Although I’ll admit a lot of the points you made here went a bit over my head, one thing that did stick for me is the idea that Moby Dick was a flop in its day. That says something about writers who capture tragedy for the sake of instilling wonder and arrested understanding. Will our audience act or not? I think as writers, unless we are writing a manifesto we plan to use as part of a public movement, then really we have no way of knowing just what impact our message will have on the world at large, in our lifetime or later. Did Star Trek’s creators know they’d inspire the cell phone? I doubt it — they were just making a fun show that made people think. Thanks for putting Aristotle and Aquinas on my radar, sounds like two I should read soon.
David Corbett says
Hey, John:
I agree that we can’t know how our readers will respond to our work and should suffer too much over the point, except to use the reader as a conscience, to keep us honest.
And I would take my Aristotle and Aquinas in bite-size chunks. (I’d suggest getting a Teaching Company course on their work and reading along with that.) We are no longer schooled in the kind of patient reading and analysis that’s required to work through their writings. That kind of education unfortunately died a couple generations ago. That said, those morsels can be greatly rewarding.
Good luck with your writing day.
John Robin says
I am forever looking for ways to learn — thanks for pointing me toward the Teaching Company courses. I want to learn from thinkers old and new, but you’re right that learning from the old requires context and direction. (An aside: I listen to educational podcasts every time I’m in the car and couldn’t recommend the BBC In Our Times podcast highly enough!)
David Corbett says
I love the Teaching Company. The professor I mentioned in the post, Marc Connor, has a course on Irish Identity as seen through politics and literature. Elizabeth Vandiver is superb on Greek myths and tragedy, and Peter Sacco is excellent on Shakespeare and mid-century British drama. I also have been listening to a course on mystery and suspense fiction by Professor David Schimd I’d recommend.
David Corbett says
That should be Schmid. Oops.
Donald Maass says
Hey David-
You knew Oakley Hall? Warlock is a classic, and his writing on writing is terrific. Jeez, did you know Aristotle too?
To business. I’m a bit unclear about your wish. Are you arguing for a return to tragedy in literature? You also say that tragedies don’t change us, so…?
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not defending mindlessly optimistic, singularly heroic, no-fail happy ending entertainment. Nor am I an apologist for corporate book publishing, though it produces some great books even now.
I believe in the power of fiction to change us, however, and I suspect we’re on similar pages. Knowing you, I think you are in favor of flawed characters. “We are, by our very nature, inclined to error.” Quite so.
It’s a vexing issue for fiction writers, because while we know darn well that characters need flaws and are most affecting when they are on journeys of change, we also know that readers must care. It’s a dilemma. Protagonists must screw up. Protagonists must make us cheer. How can they do both?
Tragedies can help us. While they are underway, the characters in tragedies do not know they are in tragedies. Just as characters in comedies do not think that what is happening to them is funny.
Characters feel justified. Every crime is committed for a good reason. No one intends to screw up. Even dictators who trash critics, build walls and bring us to the brink of war believe that they are acting for our common good. Flawed beings are fooling themselves.
Thus, perhaps the key to flawed characters, and to what makes tragedies tolerable to watch, is causing us to feel that such characters are right, at least in their own minds, don’t intend to hurt anyone, and have the power to recognize their errors and change.
Something like that? Tragedy and comedy will always be with us, ask me, because we live that way. I just hope the slow motion tragedy being enacted in Washington currently doesn’t end too horribly for us all.
We can hope. But that is a topic for another post. That’s some meaty stuff for a Tuesday morning, David. Can feel my brain. That’s good, right?
David Corbett says
Don: Please see my reply to your comment below in the main thread. Sorry.
Susan Setteducato says
I’m not sure that as writers, we are obligated to address “what must be earned and won “, but I believe that doing so is intrinsic in what we do. I’ve always thought of artists as the default social commentators of their times. Writers, in telling any story, are bound to reveal innate human flaws that result in tragedy. Mis-communication, greed, fear of ‘other’. The frightening thing for me is that we so easily forget how these things led to past horrors. We repeat the same mistakes. so yes, reminders are important.
I’m a student of fairytales and myths, most of which are just such reminders, populated with archetypes of human behavior embodied by demi-gods or evil stepmothers, showing us again and again how our foibles lead us astray. I’ve seen these archetypes in every novel I’ve ever read, in one form or another. The Gods are still with us! And yes, there is a tragic sensibility in my work. Humanity is tragically fascinating. But there’s comedy, too. Tragedy with carbonation?? The flip side of the coin, anyway. And hopefully we inspire awe and wonder. But the people who are inspired to action by the wondrous, messy, miraculous nature of existence, are I suspect, the most interesting heroines and heroes. Great morning juice!!
David Corbett says
Hi, Susan. Please see my reply below in the main comment thread. Sorry. I goofed.
David Corbett says
Dearest Don:
Well, it’s good if you can feel your brain in a metaphorical sense. If you can reach up and feel gray matter, I’d suggest a trip to the ER.
Yes, I knew Oakley Hall. I met him through the Squaw Valley Community of Writers, and he had a great influence on me and my writing–particularly, his insistence on quality and honesty. (And I agree his book on the craft of writing is an essential text.)
And, yes, I knew Aristotle. Old Tottles, we called him, though never to his face.
I’ll agree my argument is a bit problematic, because I’m trying to see it from several different angles.
I do believe in honing a tragic sensibility (as to why, I’ll get to it a moment), but I don’t agree that this will somehow guarantee the populace absorbs the lesson and turns to a certain way of conducting themselves in the public square.
The great lesson of the 20th Century was that culture cannot save us. I think the authors of the article oversell the goods. But the goods still have value, just for different reasons, and at a different cost.
Tragedy isn’t merely about flawed characters. It is about characters with great promise as well as considerable flaws, but their insight into those flaws comes too late to save themselves (and others) from disaster.
I think that’s the real lesson of tragedy–we have both great promise and ruinous flaws. And our flaws lead not just to our own suffering but the suffering of others–in some cases, great suffering.
American tragedy tended to democratize tragedy and bring it down to the level of everyman: Willy Loman, Blanche DuBois. But their promise and their flaws spoke to larger themes: America’s obsession with success and the sexual vibrancy of youth. Willy’s suicide and Blanche’s nervous breakdown (after being raped by Stanley) reveal the destructive falsity in those ideals.
But something seems to have gone off the rails. Focus groups, for lack of a better immediate victim. Money, for an ever-convenient one. They work in concert, obviously. And yes, I realize this is hardly a modern problem.
I wish I could recount the entirety of the wonderful talk that Kirk Ellis gave at San Miguel concerning humanism in cinema. The centerpiece of course is Vittorio De Sica’s Bicycle Thieves, which the great Indian director Satyajit Ray said was the first movie he ever saw that didn’t lie to him.
And I think the great disastrous flaw currently at work in America is the full-throated willingness to be lied to. And the tragedy that is coming — and, sadly, I do believe it’s coming, is inevitable, and will involve considerable devastation — will largely result from the willful disregard for truth. Just as it was for the Athenians. (Trust me, Thucydides could not be more au courant.)
I agree in the power of great literature — great art in general — to change us. But that change comes one mind, one soul at a time. It’s a bit much to expect art to save the day on a nationwide, let alone worldwide, scale. It’s necessary, but not sufficient. (That said, art has had a crucial impact in the realm of race, gender, and ethnic equality.)
So my point, in the end, is that a return to a more tragic understanding of life, one in which the good guys don’t by their very nature prevail and happiness inevitably returns, with utterly shattering repercussions, is a crucial part of the solution, but just one part. The rest will take place in the halls of power. And the streets.
This reminds me of a couplet from a poem by Wallace Stevens, which unfortunately I have to paraphrase because I can’t remember exactly which poem and don’t have the time to plow through the entire Selected Poems. It goes something like this:
I will face my enemies in the noble poses of the museum.
But my enemies avoid the museum.
David Corbett says
Dear Susan:
I apologize for not appropriately hitting “reply” and thus responding to your and Don’s comments as part of the main thread. Still early. Need coffee.
I think you touch on a key point: the lack of remembrance. And this is why not only must rights be fought for in every generation, but writers must find new ways to convey old truths so that each generation sees them as though discovering them for themselves, or at least awakening to them in a new way.
The struggle is always between power and truth. Art, I believe, must always serve truth. Which is why the commercialization of art can be so insidious and destructive.
Fredric Meek says
David: A serious and deep post that inspires lines of thought running like ribs off a backbone. Donald Maass’s comment ties your thoughts into the craft itself. I’m going to have to take some time to process all this but it will be worth the effort. Thanks for helping me organize my thinking about why I write and what I hope to accomplish.
David Corbett says
Yes, Don is great at the craft aspect. I’m the “idea guy” (which was the term we used when I was a PI to describe a con man).
If I helped organize you’re thinking, given the somewhat disorganized nature of my post, then thank god for miracles. Regardless, glad I helped in any way, shape or form in your writing day.