Please welcome Laura Heffernan to Writer Unboxed today!
Laura is the author of America’s Next Reality Star, which she claims as proof that watching too much TV can pay off. When not watching total strangers get married, drag racing queens, or cooking competitions, Laura enjoys travel, baking, board games, and seeking new experiences. She lives in the Northeast with her amazing husband and two furry little beasts.
Learn more about Laura on her website, and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.
Negative Reviews (and Why I don’t Read Them)
The other day, I was out with a writer friend and mentioned that I don’t read negative reviews. She said, “That’s impressive. You have amazing willpower.”
While I appreciate the sentiment, anyone who has read one of my couple thousand tweets about cookie dough or Cadbury mini-eggs knows: I don’t have the best willpower. When I really want something, I’m not awesome at denying myself. But here’s the thing: I have zero interest in reading negative reviews. None. I want to do it less than I want to stand outside naked in January.
Conventional wisdom says not to read negative reviews, but I ignore all kinds of conventional wisdom about things like not eating raw. It’s not that. And I’m not ignoring negative reviews because they’re unpleasant and I don’t like unpleasant things (although that’s also true). It’s that I fail to see any way that reading negative reviews can benefit me.
- The “I Hate This Type of Book” Review
So, you picked up the book, and you read it without looking to see what it’s about? You’re living on the edge, my friend. Or you picked up the book, read the back cover copy, thought, “I’m going to hate this”, and read it anyway? And you did this knowing that you’re the type of person who posts negative reviews about books they don’t like?
…. I can’t help you. Hearing why you hate this type of book will not improve my life, because I’m still going to write them.
- The “This Book Has Mistakes” Review
Congratulations, reviewer! You’re the first perfect person since Jesus Christ himself!
In all seriousness, if there’s a single typo in your review where you slam my book for grammatical errors, I won’t take you seriously. But beyond that – typos happen. They creep in everywhere. They creep in during editing. I’ve accepted Tracked Changes requests and seen typos appear. Technology isn’t perfect. People aren’t perfect, and mistakes happen. I had to learn to accept months ago that my published book might have typos in it. Still, seeing that you found a typo is just going to make me sad, because I swear I read that thing at least two dozen times. And so did many other people.
- The “How This Book Could Be Better” Review
I’m not Proctor and Gamble. I can’t use your feedback to improve the product and send out better versions. The book is done. The publisher isn’t going to change it because you didn’t like the plot twist on page 74. Knowing what people didn’t like about the book isn’t information I can use to improve this book.
Now, if someone wrote a positive/neutral review and included a few suggestions for improvement, that’s different. I might see that, and I will consider the feedback. But there’s a difference between providing constructive feedback and trashing a book because you can. I’ll stick with reading the former.
Sure, there are plenty of types of reviews that don’t fit into these categories. But if someone doesn’t like my writing or was mislead by the blurb or the cover into thinking they were reading something else, I’m also not going to feel better about myself reading that. I need to protect my writing space, and obsessing about negative reviews when I should be writing is only going to send negative energy into my work-in-progress to be edited out later.
I’ve heard a couple of other arguments for reading negative reviews.
What If They Reviewed the Wrong Book?
I don’t have any statistics on this, but I’m going to assume the probability of someone reviewing my book when they meant to review a different book called AMERICA’S NEXT REALITY STAR is pretty much zero. And I don’t believe people are so careless they would accidentally post their scathing review of Ethan Frome on my book by mistake.
If someone actually does review the wrong book, well sooner or later, it’ll be reported to someone who can take action. Maybe someone will notify me. But I’m not going to subject myself to a bunch of vitriol about my book, just in case.
What if the Reviewer is Wrong?
No author has ever responded to a negative review on Amazon or Goodreads and come out looking good. I can’t respond to negative reviews, and as I mentioned above, I don’t have the most amazing willpower.
One of the first reviews I received was overall positive, but they criticized part of the reality show mechanism as unrealistic. The show in the book is inspired by an actual reality show that used the same mechanism. It doesn’t matter. I didn’t correct that reviewer (despite wishing I could), and I’m not going to correct anyone else who makes mistakes in their reviews. Because doing that never, ever, ever, ever, ever goes well for the author. I don’t want to become a What Not To Do article.
If I unintentionally posted something harmful in one of my books, I like to think someone would reach out personally and tell me (preferably via a private message or the email form on my website). That’s the one time negative feedback could be very useful to me, and I would absolutely appreciate hearing about it. However, I do my best to ensure that there’s no harmful content, so reading negative reviews just in case isn’t likely to be a productive use of my time.
There are so many things I’d rather be doing.
What about you? Fellow authors, do you read your negative reviews? Why or why not? What do you get out of them?
Comments
Kat magendie says
I don’t read any reviews – good or bad or neutral. None. I stopped after my first book came out in 2009 and I was reading all the reviews–my editor at my publisher’s (who is an author of some best-sellers) said, “I’ll give you the best advice I’ll ever give: don’t read reviews. Just stop now and don’t look back.”
I took her advice and never looked back and I’ve been happier for it. I know that my books have a good star rating, at least the ones I’ve seen when I go grab the link, but it doesn’t entice me to go read what the reviews are.
To me, reviews are for other readers and not for me. It’s just worked out better for me this way.
Laura says
I will sometimes skim the positive reviews, but you’re right. They’re for the reader, not for me.
Kathryn magendie says
I’m afraid once I step in there, I’ll start being my obsessive compulsive weirdo self who will want to torture the heck out of my psyche by reading all of them – even the 1 star – and everything on most sites have 1 stars – even the most popular books of all – lawd! lawd! :D
John Robin says
OThanks for this great perspective on reviews Laura! “This book has mistakes” is the one that irks me the most, typo in the review or not, because 9 times out of 10 (99 times out of 100?), it’s a vague statement. Not to mention presumptuous! Book doctoring is a similar kind of approach that drives me nuts. Thanks to your great post, I’m gonna think of these as “Arm and Hammer reviews” next time I see them. I personally love to read reviews, as they give me a broad sense of what people are saying and how they are reacting. It’s useful data. But like any data, there are outliers.
Laura says
“Arm and hammer reviews”. I love it. :-)
Natalie Ramirez Cain says
This post couldn’t be more timely for me. I’ve just self-published my first novel on Amazon and recently completed a soft launch. I’ve received three reviews from people whom I didn’t contact regarding my free days (they found my book on their own), and yesterday the third review was posted. It was not kind and it didn’t offer any reasons as to why the reader didn’t like the book or suggestions for improvement. It stung at first, but I told myself that if I pleased two out of three readers, I’m doing a decent job for my debut novel. I didn’t write a novel that would appeal to everyone and I respect that some will dislike my writing, and nobody could possibly be a worse critic than my own self, so I’m learning to let the negativity from others roll off my shoulders and into the gutter where it belongs. When I complete my hard launch and begin marketing, I know more negative reviews are coming my way, and it’s nice to hear how other writers deal with them.
Laura says
Good luck! May the reviews be primarily positive. :-)
LG O'Connor says
Great article! As Kat said in a comment above, reviews are not for authors – they are for readers. I’m an author, but my book reviews are part of a reader discussion. If the author needs to know something, I’ll send them a private message. In all cases, that’s been a fan letter :-)
Laura says
I love when readers send me private messages!
(Although I’d prefer they not copy/paste their negative reviews and send them to me – which has happened.)
James M. Corkill says
Sometimes negative reviews can be helpful in pointing out problems with a manuscript, especially for first time Indie Authors, but there are trolls out there who will not even read a book and post a negative review. I always read them and use what’s helpful, then disregard the rest.