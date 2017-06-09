“Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear.”
~Lucas, Empire Records
When I think about thinking, that line from Empire Records pops into my head. But do you ever wonder if it’s possible to reverse engineer the appearance of ideas to figure out a way to keep ’em coming? Is there a secret to making thoughts appear better/faster/more reliably?
The main character in my first book evolved from a writing exercise in Advanced Creative Writing during my senior year in college. A book I’ve been secretly scribbling on the side for the past several years (because my hobby is also writing), started when two songs in succession on iTunes shuffle created a “what if” scenario in my head that I couldn’t stop imagining.
My second book evolved after my first editor approached me with the basic idea that I could write a book about someone becoming someone else, and I spun that into a story about identity and self-actualization and a high school reunion.
My next book started with the first line. Staring at a blank page, pencil in hand, the words popped into my head and then I had to figure out who would say such a thing and why.
I know what I want to write next (and what I want to write after that, and after that, and maybe, just maybe, what I could write after that). I know that as we’re walking through our every day life, the “what ifs” can reach out and grab us. Writing exercises can be magic. Blank pages don’t have to be terrifying, because sometimes, if we stare at them with hope in our hearts, ideas just bloom. But even knowing all that, the thought of a future when I’ve worked my way through the ideas I have on deck leaves me feeling a little bit breathless.
If thoughts just appear, what if suddenly they don’t?
I also know, I can’t be the only one who has to wrangle that particular worry. So I thought I’d ask some other writers where their ideas come from.
“I’m journalist in my other life, so I’m constantly uncovering fascinating bits of research or interviewing people who are going through extraordinary things. The little nuggets or tidbits that I can’t stop turning over in my mind— they grow into my novel ideas.” ~Colleen Oakley
“While researching one book, I am always finding ideas for the next hundred. Fascinating facts I wish I had space to include, forgotten corners of history I wish I had more time to explore, amazing stories I wish I was writing. I jot each of these on a blank index card so that I won’t forget and add to a box where I have hundreds of these cards. Usually one persists in my imagination and I know just which card to draw when it comes time to start a new project, but I always pull out the others. I spread them all over the floors and tiptoe around each, seeing what else catches my eye. Then I see which of the cards I’ve set aside can be tied together to make an entire book. For me, plots are little pieces stitched together to make one character’s story.” ~Jessica Brockmole
“I get a lot of ideas from writing travel articles. My newest novel was inspired by a story I wrote about volunteering for the Champagne harvest.” ~Ann Mah
“My last several books have been a fusion of several stories that I’ve read about in newspapers or online. For instance, for Fractured, I read a judgment about neighbors fighting over ridiculous things. And then a few weeks later I read an article about a man who had been charged with manslaughter for running over his neighbor with his car. They had been fighting over recycling! These two things were the genesis.” ~Catherine McKenzie
“I appear to be one of the rare authors (the only one on earth?) who does *not* have 100 book ideas swirling in my head at all times. Rather, at any given time, I have a *single* idea — for the book I’m working on in that moment. Every time I draft a novel, I tell my family, “This may be my last one, because this is the only idea I have.” But once I’ve turned in the book, and have taken a bit of time to regroup, I find that the next idea always comes to me soon enough. It’s usually from a combination of (a) a sliver of an idea inspired by a public radio story or some non-fiction thing I’ve read + (b) a feeling/issue/life struggle I’ve thought a lot about and want to explore through writing + (c) an idea for a main character that comes from a composite of many people or is loosely suggested by one particular person. I have learned that if I am patient and open, a + b + c will happen, and usually quite quickly. And then I start drafting, and I tell my family, “This may be my last one, because this is the only idea I have.” (I’m reading Jane Smiley’s Thirteen Ways of Looking at the Novel. In it, she says she has had 16 ideas for books in her entire life, and she has published 14 books. That makes me feel better!)” ~Julie Lawson Timmer
“So far all of my books have been inspired by an article or true story. When I come across something that grabs me, I save it on a private Pinterest board of ideas. My latest was inspired by an article I read in Vanity Fair. Sometimes I’ll stumble across a person who seems interesting and I’ll pin their Wikipedia page, or something along those lines. Sometimes I’ll just take a picture of something myself and pin that.” ~Michelle Gable
“I usually end up doing a lot of brainstorming with my agent and editor and once we think we’ve hit on something, I’ll go off and do some preliminary research to make sure the subject has legs.” ~Renee Rosen
Where do your best ideas come from?
About Allie Larkin
Allie Larkin is the internationally bestselling author of the novel Stay (2010), and Why Can't I Be You (2013). She has never ordered a dog off the internet or assumed a new identity to attend a high school reunion. Allie lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband, Jeremy, and their German Shepherd, Stella.
Comments
John Robin says
Thanks for a thought provoking post — on thoughts!
I relate a but to Jessica Brockmole the most in your list of examples, though I have come to the point now where I don’t bother writing anything down. I write for 3 hours every morning and when the time is turned on I’m 100% in that story. Like in a meditation session, my object of focus is the story and what it needs — anything else is distraction (and boy do I sometimes have my bad days for that). I find that when I’m not writing, I process a lot of ideas about the story as I left it; in fact, usually by the end of my time for the day I’m out of ideas and hit a wall, but then sometime later, usually my afternoon walk, the flood gates open and I see what I need to do next, and I can’t wait to dive in the next morning. Ideas for other projects really are infinite, but they can also limit you from other ideas, so my running attitude is: if something is truly important, it will come back, in many forms, but the most important thing is the hard work that goes into writing and rewriting and rewriting and the continual fresh ideas needed there. I usually ask if I have a bright idea for some new project how that might be used instead in my current project, and wow, what fun that leads to!
Allie Larkin says
Ooh! I love this, John! I do firmly believe in the power of a good walk.
Carol Baldwin says
I also stop when my brain gets tired and also find that walking or another physical activity helps. Great article, Allie!
Veronica Knox says
I’ve had many ideas from walking through a museum. Every artifact has a story… some of them follow me home.
Allie Larkin says
Museum time seems like excellent input.
Benjamin Brinks says
Love your posts, Allie.
So many authors report that story ideas begin as scraps. That’s true for me too. My current project started with driving past a cheap, parking lot carnival.
I recalled riding Ferris Wheels as a teen. I imagined a ride with a girlfriend I never had. I imagined what she would say to me at the top of the ride. She surprised me. She told me something that would happen to me in the year ahead–something that actually later happens.
What? Well, now. That begged all kinds of questions, the answers to which are generating the story. Which is what I’d add to your thought. When a scrap of something intrigues us, the story that follows is in a way only explaining how such a thing could come to be.
For instance, why would a woman wear spoons all over her face? No wonder we all have hundreds of ideas. Scraps. They’re lying around all over the place.
Allie Larkin says
“When a scrap of something intrigues us, the story that follows is in a way only explaining how such a thing could come to be.” I love this.
And thank you for your kind words.
re: why would a woman wear spoons all over her face?
Because she can. ;)
Erin Bartels says
Like Julie, a lot of my ideas come from a cross pollination of bits of news stories–not the stories themselves but what they suggest about side issues or people–plus personal struggles or questions. And like you, Allie, the right juxtaposition of songs does it too. I also get those random lines of dialogue or first lines and jot them down so they will stay there on a page until I find the story that goes with them.
My greatest fear is not getting to my ideas quickly enough and thus letting them lose their spark. I have FAR too many ideas and far too little time to tackle them.
Allie Larkin says
That’s such a good point, Erin! There’s a wonderful breathless momentum that happens with a new idea. Over the years, I’ve had a few too many times where an outside element has slowed that down or pushed me to write something else instead of riding that momentum to the natural ebb. I’ve been working harder to follow the flow recently. Even if it means working double time to keep up with something else. I think it’s worth it to capture that energy. It’s awesome to know you’ve experienced the rush of that spark too – that it’s something worth honoring.
David Corbett says
Dear Allie:
I could kiss you (virtually) for this:
“I appear to be one of the rare authors (the only one on earth?) who does *not* have 100 book ideas swirling in my head at all times. Rather, at any given time, I have a *single* idea — for the book I’m working on in that moment. Every time I draft a novel, I tell my family, “This may be my last one, because this is the only idea I have.”
I am sometimes faulted for not writing more books. My response: I don’t write a book until I have a compelling idea. It’s proven to be a bit of a curse, but the alternative, writing books based on lousy ideas, has never felt acceptable.
Wonderful post. No, you are not alone. Nor, apparently, am I. Thanks for letting me know.
Julie Lawson Timmer says
David, I’m glad to know there’s another person out there (other than Jane Smiley) who’s the same.
Virtual kiss coming right back to you.
Single idea writers unite!
Densie Webb says
This is great, Allie. I firmly believe that just as everyone has their own writing process that works for them, everyone has their personal process for generating story ideas. I’m with John (not literally, of course). My walks really generate a ton of ideas for the story I’m working on and usually two further down the road. TG for the note function on my phone. If I don’t jot it down immediately, it’s long gone by the time I get home. My next go-to source is song lyrics. I listen to music while I walk and jot down bits and pieces of lyrics–sometimes a metaphor, sometimes a single adjective, occasionally a whole sentence. Bits and pieces, bits and pieces.