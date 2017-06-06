Please welcome guest Gwendolyn Womack to Writer Unboxed today! Gwendolyn Womack writes romantic thrillers that explore a spectrum of metaphysical subjects including divination, reincarnation, magic, and ancient explorers. Her debut novel, The Memory Painter, was an RWA Prism Award winner and two-time Indie Next Pick. Her second novel, The Fortune Teller, is out in bookstores today.
Find out more on her website and watch The Fortune Teller book trailer on YouTube. You can also follow her on Twitter and Facebook.
Intuition & Writing: What Happens Next?
For the past several years I’ve been researching ancient oracles, Tarot cards, and other forms of divination for my second novel, The Fortune Teller. All of that research has gotten me thinking a lot about intuition and the role it plays in the writing process. Creating stories is like creating dreams and it is an incredibly intuitive process. So as writers, the more we can train ourselves to build that intuitive muscle, the more it will help when we’re diving into characters’ psyches, figuring out plot and culling our imaginations to answer that age-old question: what happens next?
First I’ll start with goosebumps. I’m a firm believer in them—the feeling that strikes you when you’ve stumbled onto an idea. I look at it as biomechanical feedback, a little message from the brain to the body that you are on the right track.
One of my favorite writing quotes is from Ray Bradbury who said, “Your intuition already knows what it wants to write, so get out of the way.” There is a lot of truth in that, and if you embrace the idea, it really is liberating. So whenever you’re stuck wrestling with the words, maybe try telling yourself that your subconscious has already figured this mess out, written the whole thing, and then get back to work. Perhaps it sounds wacky, but give it a try. Writing in general is a lot of feeling around in the dark. We just have to get comfortable with it.
Most writers I know are already very intuitive and many of these tips may seem par for the course. But if you’re just starting out on the writing path or need a little pick-me-up reminder, here are a few things I’ve found helpful to encourage intuitive writing:
Plan what you’re going to write the next day when you’re in bed and almost asleep. I’ve heard it said, and I completely agree, that nothing you ever write at night while you’re drifting off to sleep will be cut from your story, because usually it’s one of your best ideas—or lines. During those twilight times, when our conscious minds are closest to our subconscious, good ideas often come. It’s also why people tend to have eureka moments in the shower or the bath or while taking long drives or walks. So always keep some paper or a voice recorder handy and don’t let those ideas, lines, and words pass you by.
Listen to life. Synchronicity = serendipitous moments when life seems to be talking to you, first coined by Carl Jung. Synchronicity is your subconscious looking at the world in action and interpreting seemingly random events as having a deeper meaning just for you. It becomes a message you want yourself to hear. Sometimes when you’re submerged in a story, your intuitive antennae is finely tuned and you will notice things around you that seem to have significance to what you’re writing. Be alert to those times and think about how it can possibly play into your story. That can translate into the sense of little bits of real life on the page.
Don’t doubt. Don’t waste time second guessing yourself.
Create some magic. Create spaces where your intuition can thrive. Tune out the world and tune in. Make such an inviting space for yourself, when you write you will forget to check email or Twitter or Facebook or Instagram or Goodreads or your website or… whatever else you’ve got to check. Change it up and be adventurous. Light a candle and get out some paper to conjure up a scene. Buy a little standing desk for your keyboard and put on a great song and move around while you type. Or step away from writing entirely and go get a massage. Mentally brainstorm while the massage therapist dissolves the knots you have in your neck because you’re always typing. There are a lot of things to try. Have fun and energize the process.
So good luck writing that story your future self has already written!
Please share in the comments anything you’ve found helpful to tap into your intuition while writing. I’d love to hear it.
Comments
kat magendie says
If I “get out of the way” and let my subcon mind have free reign (open up the black hole in my brain where I can’t see things but they are there), that’s where I feel free and the writing reflects that.
As well, walking on my mountain in the woods – ancient and beautiful – magic.
Julie Lawson Timmer says
Terrific article, Gwen. I am a huge fan of planning the next day’s writing when I’m drifting off to sleep.
I LOVED The Fortune Teller and The Memory Painter. Your intuition is right on, and guiding you to create some wonderful page turners!
Benjamin Brinks says
Gwendolyn-
I’m a believer in the dream state, both being in it and lulling readers into it, too. Your tips are good.
May I depart for a moment from today’s topic to ask you a question relating to your new novel, The Fortune Teller? My question is this: Do you believe in divination and foreseeing?
You are college grad (U. Alaska), and post-grad (CA Institute of the Arts), so how do you reconcile your rational side with the irrational, magical basis for the story?
I ask not to challenge but out of genuine interest. I’m working on a piece that has a supernatural component. I can easily make that part of the story but I wonder whether my skepticism will show. How is it for you?
Thanks and good wishes for The Fortune Teller. Nothing like ancient manuscripts to sweep us into adventure!
Lorraine Norwood says
Great post, Gwen. I’m a huge believer in intuition and “getting out of the way” when writing. Your books look fabulous. I’ve put them on my TBR list!
Brenda Felber says
Great inspirational read for my morning! Serendipitous is one of my favorite words. Along with me, the protagonist in my middle-grade mystery series is learning and growing in her understanding of goosebump moments and recognizing the power of intuition. Thank you for your post on a fresh look at this piece of the writing process.
Beth Havey says
I keep a pad of paper by my bed and have found that those thoughts, ideas even phrases before I fall asleep really are good ones.
Noelle Greene says
Thank you for this–I agree! I needed this reminder.
Brian B. King says
I must find this intuition you speak of. If, one doesn’t have it or recognizes the presence of it, how is it acquired or recognized? Is it similar to an athlete being-in-the-zone, which is developed through hours of repetitive practice (possibly 10,000 hours worth)? At this level of experience, he or she doesn’t rely on contemplating cognitive action, but simply relax and allow for procedural memory to take the wheel. Is intuition similar to that, or is it something different?
Judith Hudson says
rather than before I go to sleep, I find it’s while I’m slowly waking up that I get the best ideas. Consequently, I prolong the time I lazy in bed, gently mulling over what I’m going to write next.
sheri j kennedy says
Changing the state of mind with food or drink can sometimes pull you out of a slump or let you see a difficult section in a different and creative way. A mug of beer or glass of wine, eat if you’re hungry, a cup of coffee or tea. Any change from your current state can help spark intuition, I’ve found.
And I’m also with Kat, a good walk along the river by my house is often the very best thing.
Rita Bailey says
Thanks to Gwen and all the above comments! Great tips.