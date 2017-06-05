Is Writer’s Block a Form of Self-Protection?

Writer’s block is something I fear. After my readings when we open for questions, people often ask if I’ve ever had it and, when I say no, they ask what I’d do about it if I did. It’s not something I would think about much at all if it weren’t such a strong cultural concept. It’s called “writer’s block” as if it’s unique to writers and, possibly, inevitable. At one of these readings, I was sitting on a stool and imagined falling off, hitting my head, and being struck by writer’s block. I was terrified. Writing doesn’t need me; I need it. Could I be freed of that need one day by a blow to the head? Here’s the thing: I don’t want to be free of it. Writing for me will always be part-disease, part-cure.
And so I think about writer’s block a lot for someone who’s never had it. One thing I’ve realized is that it isn’t unique to writers, is it? Athletes suffer from some like-conditions, especially, it seems, baseball players. They get “the yips,” often messing up the simple plays like Mackey Sasser’s trouble with the easy throw back to the pitcher. In other fields, it’s simply called burn-out, and I’ve certainly seen writers who need to recharge, especially after major works. And, of course, writers stop writing for many reasons just as specialists in other fields lose interest in work they once found rewarding. But the word “block” indicates a thwarted desire. That’s what makes it scary – the engine is still running but the car is stuck.
John Dunne’s famous definition of writers’ block is “a failure of nerve.” It does take nerve to write. It’s a bold act, sometimes quite wild, and, to see a work through its often brutal process from-nothing-to-something requires commitment; it can also simultaneously be a glorious ride.
That said, I don’t like framing writer’s block as failure. There are times when writing – the time and space for self-expression – seems dangerous and/or frivolous. There are times when a writer is overwhelmed with life, maybe even trauma or profound grief, when the page is impossible. The writer, recently reeling from a difficult experience, can be too vulnerable to open up. The writer can be so necessarily focused on survival that writing can’t be rationalized.
It strikes me that writer’s block can happen when the need for self-protection is stronger than the need for self-expression.
Self-protection is an undeniably strong instinct. And if a writer is going through a traumatic period, writing can seem like a luxury. But writing has been a proven tool to help put trauma in the past where it belongs and it can help people – not just writers – rebuild and envision the future.
But self-protection for writers is a tricky thing. Sometimes it’s not about trauma – or not an obvious one.
A friend of mine, after having some success as a writer, stopped writing. One thing that’s astonished me since I’ve started publishing is how many writers give up — some after graduate school, some after publishing a good bit of work, some after successful books, some after failures, and some after finding a field they prefer.
This writer stopped writing many years ago and he claimed not to miss it. Honestly, his life was rich in many ways and busy, and it wasn’t hard to believe that he wasn’t pining. He went to therapy to get some tools on how to deal with some other things in his life. His therapist happened to be trained in Internal Family Systems, and they dug into the work together. Writing never came up. He worked on things that activated him in ways that made him feel vulnerable and out of control. The therapy proved useful, and, finally, one day, he told his therapist that he felt like writing. It seemed to come from nowhere, an old desire bubbling up.
Sometimes self-protection exists within the writer as a loud cacophony of snarky and cruel inner voices. The thing is that they’re well-meaning. In fact, they exist to protect. One of the refrains this writer seemed to tell himself was that he didn’t want to write; and if he didn’t want to write, he didn’t have to be disappointed when he couldn’t write, due to his busy life. If he didn’t want to write, he didn’t have to send his work out and get rejected. Writing was dangerous and so was simply wanting to write. He didn’t identify with the term writer’s block because he wasn’t blocked. He wasn’t blocked because he didn’t want. He was safe inside of that rationale for a long time. But once he dealt with other things, he didn’t need to be safe. He felt that he could allow risks on the page and in the business of writing, too.
I’m no expert in Internal Family Systems, but my friend explained it a little something like this. When the inner critic tells the writer that the work isn’t good enough so don’t even try, the critic is trying to protect the vulnerable part of the writer from being activated by a fear of failure. The writer needs to thank that voice for its concern and then reassure the critic that the warning, though well-intentioned, is unnecessary. The writer needs to make it clear that he can write and will survive.
Once self-protection is no longer the order of the day, the need for self-expression can come to the fore. But here’s the thing. The need for self-expression was there all along – trying to be good, trying to be a quiet engine, hushing its own want, pacing the ribcage like something that’s only truly alive when allowed to be feral.
It’s our job to unlock the cage, to sniff the air for danger – yes, of course – but then, let loose, to roam.
Does this ring true to you–whether you’ve experienced a form of block or seen it play out in others? Share your stories in comments.
For further reading: The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel Van Der Kolk
Julianna Baggott is the author of over twenty novels, most recently Harriet Wolf's Seventh Book of Wonders, a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, and, under pen name Bridget Asher, All of Us and Everything, which was chosen as a Best New Books pick in People. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Best American Poetry, Best Creative Nonfiction, NPR’s Talk of the Nation, All Things Considered, and Here & Now. She teaches at Vermont College of Fine Arts' MFA in Writing and Publishing and the Florida State University Film School.
Vaughn Roycroft says
For me it usually feels more like a loss of will than a failure of nerve. So far they’ve all been temporary losses. But sometimes it’s hard to keep on keeping on. Sometimes I look around and feel like I’m the last writer I know who keeps this gig as their primary focus and who is still unpubbed. When I look harder, I realize that’s not true, or shouldn’t matter, but feelings don’t have to be rational to linger.
During such periods of lingering, I find myself questioning if this is the best way to spend my finite days in this life – wondering if my efforts will ever make a difference. But as I said, the loss of will has always been temporary because if I search my heart, in an open way, the answer is that it’s already made a difference, if only in me.
And now you have me wondering if all of that is self-defense. Probably. No one wants to get to the end and have regrets. Thanks for the insights, Julianna.
Julianna Baggott says
I almost added a paragraph on exactly what you accept here “search my heart, in an open way.” Writing demands that open way and when you’re hearing all those critics and doubters, it’s hard to be open to the page itself.
And I don’t think those doubts go away with publishing. I still wonder if this is the best use of my time. It consumes. And could I be doing something that would help others more? But I come back to the page — I have no choice. (Not to minimize writing for a long time without those shots-in-the-arm from the outside. You might enjoy the story of the debut novelist Jay Baron Nicorvo… look him up…)
But yes, loss of will is a real truth. How do we get there — and how do we get out? Need, I think. I’ll always need writing more than it needs me….
Myra McEntire says
PREACH. Thank you so much, Julianna. If you’re walking through this in your own life right now, give yourself the emotional space and the literal time to find balance. Setting an arbitrary goal for when you *think* you should be healed, or better, or unblocked- whatever you want to name it – can possibly break you down even more. If you still want to create, keep pushing, but do it gently, and surround yourself with a community that will love and encourage you whether you’re writing or doing decoupage. (I decoupaged so much stuff my cats began to fear for their safety.) With you all in spirit, and in taking the next step with hope and grace … MM
Julianna Baggott says
I hope folks see your comment. A wise one.
Decoupage — a lot of glue going on. Your cats might be a little high.
Billie Hinton says
I’m a writer and a psychotherapist and my take on “writer’s block” is that it is, when it happens, part of the creative process. I’ve done some work as therapist helping folks move through it. I’ve also known writers who didn’t consider themselves blocked but felt very stuck. I’ve wondered if finding a different word or name for it helps us move through it more easily.
Personally, I have not had what I would consider writer’s block. I have slow times when life gets busy and the ability to dig in with my writing decreases. I know when things seem a little stuck I have ways to address that that work for me. I tend toward the other end of the spectrum – having too many projects trying to emerge at once, to the point where there are so many my brain feels like an air traffic controller with a hundred novels/stories/etc. flying around and around demanding to land. So not a block but more of a traffic jam – and sometimes the net result is the same. I have to just stop for a bit and let my head clear. Find a way to get move forward.
I like what you’ve written here – self-protection – I think it’s a good way of looking at it and I think honoring it and creating ways to move back toward expression again is part of the creative process, which isn’t only doing the “create” part but also nurturing the whole writer to keep the “create” part functional. I have an image of the writing process as a circle on which we move both directions. It’s not that one place on the circle is right or best or that one direction is right or best – or even that movement around the circle is right or best – but I think being able to move is probably what we humans crave and need, so the times when we stop end up feeling both necessary and yet scary.
Complicated stuff! I’m rambling – thanks for addressing this. :)
Joanne burn says
I feel really strongly about writer’s block! I think perhaps because people bring it up so much – asking me ‘don’t you ever get writer’s block?’ as if it’s the flu. The assumption is that it’s inevitable. Like you, I need writing far more than it needs me. I don’t always LOVE it, but it feeds and nourishes me. I think that being kind to ourselves and developing an awareness of mood, emotional fluctuations, energy etc. can really help. Like you suggest, if we’re just surviving we’re unlikely to be writing. There have been plenty of times over the last fifteen years when I haven’t been writing but i haven’t thought of these times as being ‘blocked.’ I think of these baron periods as a sign that I need an intake of…. something to nourish my creative spirit. Is it silence? Nature? laughter? Sleep? A little bit of crazy fun?? Maybe even, like your friend, the opportunity to bare my soul, to rant and rave, to cry. It’s never long before I’m ready to write again.
Kathryn magendie says
One of the more arrogant and naive things I have thought in my writing career is: “How can writers just stop writing? What is WRONG with them? Suck it up, people!”
Ah. I see now. Happens even to the prolific, and lawd was I prolific! Hundreds upon hundreds of thousands of words – published and not published.
And sometimes the “not writing” or “the not writing as much” or “the very little writing” or whatever the case is must be done to clear the way for What Comes Next. Same as with anything in life – you go “Through Something” that seems dark and shapeless and frightening, and out the other end is an acceptance and new sight that opens the way for What Comes Next. And when you are ready, you start again.
It’s not shameful not to write. It’s a decision and a choice (unless it isn’t and only the writer knows the difference). But it’s not shameful or “wrong,” and unless it is it is not giving up (again, only the writer knows).
I have this vision of one writer standing in a corner, head held in shame, while other writers in the room whisper quietly and darkly and sympathetically and head-shakingly about the corner-standing writer.
In other professions, people grow bored and restless and move to another job, learn a new trade, have a brand new career and there isn’t all the wailing and gnashing of teeth about it. It’s seen as growth.
So there you go. That’s what I am thinking this morning!
Kathryn magendie says
PS – loved this post! Very insightful.
Annie Neugebauer says
Yes, this absolutely rings true to me. What a smart, thoughtful, and thought-provoking post, Julianna. Thank you for this.
David Ellis Dickerson says
My experiences with writer’s block don’t feel protective of my privacy or my emotions so much as they are a form of wrestling with my ADHD neurology. This appears in two ways. First, something has to be x level of interesting for me to want to pursue it–particularly in the long form of a novel–and sometimes the story reaches a point where it’s not. It can take a while to rethink things, or move stuff around, before you can see the problem and fix it.
Second, the main problem with ADHD is the inability to make decisions: the fact that when you have four or five options, they all tend to look the same and you can waste an entire afternoon trying to figure out which one is really the thing you should prioritize. Multiply this by the million decisions required in the process of something as complicated as a novel, and you can definitely find yourself staring into space, or just poking ineffectually at a mass of text and not making any headway for months.
I feel like having the outside opinion of a spouse might help. That’s my next project.
authorleannedyck says
It strikes me that we have a party going on in our heads.–with all those voices. Some of them wanting us to play it safe and others wanting us, inspiring us to live on the edge. I really like your advice, Julianna, to be respectful to the voices that are trying to protect us but also to ensure them that we will be okay. Thank you for this thought provoking article.