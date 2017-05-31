When It’s Hard to Maintain Your Focus

Anybody else having a focus problem these days?
Silly question. Of course you are. News. It doesn’t even matter where you stand, which side you’re on, or Russia what you believe. The news has captured health care just about everyone’s interest, and for most of us, the climate change ability to concentrate on what we’re writing requires Herculean effort. Because subpoena when the future of our country is at stake, and news is sometimes breaking FBI at the rate of a story every five minutes, most of us, understandably, have discovered NATO we can’t look away. (And let’s not even Trump begin to talk about the additional alcohol and caffeine crazy we’re consuming, the stress eating, budget the lost hours of internet trolls sleep…) Sorry, what was I saying? It’s been a whole paragraph. I had to go check Twitter.
ARRRGGGHHH!
Seriously, let’s talk about focus. Often a problem when we’re bogged down in the clumsy middle of a book, many of us are now experiencing a different sort of distractibility stemming from stress and the fact that we’re living through a more plot-twisty story than anything any of us could have dreamt up. (And one that would have been rejected by almost all editors for its lack of plausibility.) What’s more, unlike the stories we write, this story potentially carries terrifying, generation or longer real-world consequences. It’s the ultimate page-turner. So how do we pull ourselves away from this reality and focus on the worlds we’re supposed to be creating?
The first part of the answer is that you don’t pull away. You accept that you’re going to cede some of your productivity to the news and maybe even to activism, if you’re so inclined.
But you’re probably more interested in part two of the answer—the one that gets you back to your writing. Let writing be your refuge. This constant, high-stress vigilance is exhausting. It’s not where most writers feel comfortable. So no matter how compelling that big world story may be, find a way back to that place of your own creation. Those first few moments in front of the blank page may feel strained, but the people in your fictional world are going to make sense to you in a way the people in the news don’t. Besides, won’t it be a relief to spend time on a regular basis with people whose behavior you can control—at least most of the time? What a great de-stressor, even if you end up not keeping everything you write.
Third, I’m going to share a stunningly simple tool I’ve found works to keep me focused and motivated when writing through the cumbersome sections of my manuscript. Conveniently, it’s also helping these days to bring me back to the page when I feel like my brain is so immersed in the global news vortex I might never be able to retrieve it.
At the beginning of each full draft*, I write on a sticky note a few simple mantras I intend to apply specifically to that draft and place the note where I can see it when I’m working. These mantras can be basic writing precepts, or they might mean nothing to anyone but me. It doesn’t matter so long as they function instantly to direct my attention back to the specific goals I’ve set for each draft of my book.
For example, here are my mantras for the first two full drafts of my WIP:
First draft:
- Get out the story
- It’s okay to write crap
Second draft:
- Remember why you’re writing this
- There’s nothing wrong with TKs
- Finish what you start
For that first full draft, I wanted to get the basic “what happened” and characterizations on the page. I needed a constant reminder not to beat myself up over bad writing, because my tendency was to want to return to the language repeatedly until I at least didn’t cringe at what I’d written. Pasting instructions to the contrary in front of my face really did push me forward when I otherwise might have gotten stuck for who knows how long?
For the second full draft, I needed mantras that would not only pull me through difficult rewriting after I’d thrown out entire sections of the first draft, but that could also convince me to sit my butt in my chair and work when the very act of doing so sometimes felt as futile as trying to have a calm political conversation in 2017. So I reminded myself that I have a very personal, private motivation for creating this story. It worked; looking at this reminder has punched through my discouragement and convinced me to pick up pen and paper and untangle unruly plot threads more times than I can count. I still occasionally shoot nervous glances at my TK mantra because I don’t like leaving those holes; I’d rather research the missing information right in the middle of writing the sentence. But the mantra propels me forward, leaving that work for a more appropriate, future draft. Lastly, I continue to remind myself that no matter how frustrating it becomes, I will finish this work, if only because I started it.
With so many potential sources of distraction and frustration, it can be easy to let your attention be pulled elsewhere. But try jotting down a few simple lines that will serve as promises you make to yourself. Place them where you’ll see them every time you open your laptop or pick up pen and paper, and you’ll discover you can identify what’s most important to you in each draft of your book. Then you can use that knowledge to keep yourself on track.
Now I really do have to go. It’s been more than 900 words and I have to check the news.
___________________________________
*I use the term “full draft” because in between the first full draft and the complete overhaul I’m working on now, I’ve reworked numerous individual sections—in some cases, dozens of times.
About Tracy Hahn-Burkett
Tracy Hahn-Burkett has written everything from speeches for a U.S. senator to bus notes for her eighth-grade son. A former congressional staffer, U.S. Department of Justice lawyer and public policy advocate for civil rights, civil liberties and public education, Tracy traded suits for blue jeans and fleece when she moved to New Hampshire with her husband and two children. She writes the adoption and parenting blog, UnchartedParent, and has published dozens of essays, articles and reviews. Tracy is currently revising her first novel. Her website is TracyHahnBurkett.com.
Rebecca Bayham says
I relate to this.
Tracy Hahn-Burkett says
I’m glad, Rebecca!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Tracy – Useful tips, for sure. And heaven knows I’m more distracted than I have been in years past. I suppose it’s a little less of a ‘distraction’ for me, as the news often fuels my writing. But then I happen to be writing about a leader who’s rising to power on the shoulders of a vocal minority. Plus, he’s motivating his supporters with resentment and fear. And he’s getting in way over his head. So yeah. I know others have a tougher scenario.
Also, I try to keep things in perspective. Our connection to media, and instant information is unarguably a blessing and a curse. They say that Tollkien worked on The Lord of the Rings through WW2. While his son served in the RAF as a pilot. So yeah. And that’s just one example. A lot of people have had it much tougher than I have.
Stay strong and write on, Tracy.
Tracy Hahn-Burkett says
Oh my goodness, Vaughn, you have an endless well of inspiration and material for your current work, don’t you? I hope your WIP is far enough from reality that you don’t often wake up and say, “Dang it, I just wrote that yesterday!”
Your point about perspective is a good one. It’s something to keep in mind no matter who we are or what sort of circumstances we find ourselves in.
Alisha Rohde says
“Let writing be your refuge. This constant, high-stress vigilance is exhausting. It’s not where most writers feel comfortable.”
How very true! Earlier this year, I managed to ratchet back the social media a bit, only to have the news rush in to fill the void. (Just one more editorial…) I find I’m doing OK with my morning writing session, which I tackle before I go anywhere near the internet, but my midday check-in tends to wash the focus away. Add in the usual personal distractions–today, waiting for health news for a family member–and it does get tricky.
But I like this idea of the refuge, and I will try the mantra suggestion. The story is already a bit of that refuge (in its second draft/reworking sort of way), but if I can do a better job of looking away from the news drama I can recover my afternoon work session better. I swear, I should set a timer. Then take a deep breath or three, read the mantras and get back to work.
Tracy Hahn-Burkett says
Alisha, I say you should pat yourself on the back for consistently preserving that morning writing session without distraction. That’s a real accomplishment in this atmosphere!
I like your idea of setting a timer in the afternoon. Maybe start with a small time period, like 30 minutes. Then, if that’s working for you, increase it by 15 minutes or so each week or two until it’s where you ultimately want it to be.
Best wishes for your family member. I hope everything turns out ok.
Sean Sullivan says
Speaking of the news, many journalists are actually taught to put a focus statement at the top of their articles while they research and write them — just a quick sentence or two about what exactly they are writing about and why it is important that they write it. It’s meant to keep them focused and on track while they are racing to finish on short deadlines. It’s a writing tactic I’ve been adopting for fiction ever since I attended j-school several years ago, to try and keep myself productive.
Given the cynical nature of journalism humour, I can only imagine what many of them might write as the important purpose behind their articles these days…
As for my own writing, I find it especially helpful to include focus statements at the top of each chapter so I can refer back to them when I start wondering what I was trying to accomplish in the first place, why a certain chapter is important to the story, or sometimes to stop me from just throwing the whole section into the trash.
I’ve got a few general motivational mantras posted across my office walls but I don’t think I’ve ever written one down for a specific project. That’s a habit I think I’ll start developing. Thanks for that idea.
Tracy Hahn-Burkett says
Sean, that’s exactly where I pulled the mantra idea from. When I write essays or columns, I often write “This essay/column is about ___________” at the top of the page. Then I refer back to it whenever I feel myself getting lost or muddled. For me, novels feel too big and complex to write a purpose statement like that, but the idea of something more process-oriented grew from these non-fiction purpose statements.
Anne O'Brien Carelli says
Excellent blog! I start reading what I’ve previously written, and immerse myself in the world that I’ve created, to get out of the world that’s buzzing around us. I don’t critique my own writing at that point – just settle into the story and start writing again. (I also stopped the NYTimes and Google news alerts that flash on my laptop screen or I’m back into the buzz!)
Tracy Hahn-Burkett says
Thank you, Anne!
You know, I am a news addict–especially now–and I don’t know how anyone lives with those news alerts on their phones or computers. Isn’t that just like having a small child poke you for attention All. The. Time?
I, too, read what I’ve written the day before to get into my writing. I suspect a lot of people do. (Kudos if you don’t edit any of it. I try really, really hard not to, but I always fiddle a little bit.) Like you, I find it’s the best way to shift from real world to book world. Now if only we could stay there until we finished the work…
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
“No one else can write this story” works for me.
Health problems which kept me from having the mental clarity necessary to write have made me very grateful to have that back for a while every day. I try not to waste it. I really want this trilogy finished, and have about 300K words left for books 2 and 3 in the mainstream trilogy. There’s not a lot of time to waste.
As soon as the brain kicks on every day – off and writing.
Tracy Hahn-Burkett says
Alicia, that mantra is an excellent one. I can see how that would be fantastically motivating.
I’m sorry to hear about your health problems. I know what it is to have to ration time for that reason, and I wish you all the best, both in reaching your writing goals and in the rest of life.
Deb Boone says
“Let writing be your refuge.” That’s a powerful thought I’m going to utilize. In fact, that’s going on my Post It note. Thank you for sharing this, Tracy. This reached me in a really personal way at the lowest low I’ve ever experienced. I’ve been trying to find a way back to my keyboard, to begin to put into words the jumble of emotions rolling through me. I’m going to begin today. I’m okay with lots of bad sentences. They can be fixed. Not putting the words on paper just leaves a blank page, and there have already been too many blank pages in these past weeks.
Keep on writing, Tracy. Our words make difference.
Tracy Hahn-Burkett says
Deb, I’m so sorry you’re going through such a tough time right now. I don’t know your story, but I can tell you you are not alone.
Yes, go ahead and write crap. Words on a page. You don’t need to worry about writing rules, structure, punctuation–any of it. Your thoughts in a notebook or on a screen. If you feel like focusing on technique, great. If not, great. Just start using the language in written form.
At some point in the future–maybe tomorrow, maybe at a time much more distant–you can read over what you’ve written. Maybe you’ll like some of it. Maybe one single phrase will hit you as meaning something real and you’ll think the rest is garbage. Maybe you’ll want to throw it all out but it will have served to warm up your brain. Who knows? Whatever your next step is, you can’t get there unless you sit down and start putting those crappy words on the page today.
And thanks for what you wrote at the end there. “Our words make a difference.” You’re so right.