shopify analytics ecommerce tracking
Walsh and Bolton Twitter Unconference Advertise Facebook Book Zazzle Search

In Memoriam

By 10 Comments

10+

About Anne Greenwood Brown

Anne Greenwood Brown (@AnneGBrown) writes Young Adult ("YA") fiction. She is represented by Jacqueline Flynn of Joelle Delbourgo Associates. Her new book, GIRL LAST SEEN (Albert Whitman & Co.), is anticipated for March 2016. She is also the author of the YA trilogy, LIES BENEATH (Random House/Delacorte Press).

Comments

  1. Do NOT scare me like that. I thought for a moment that you had died. Damn formatting. The way it was presented on the page made it seem as though you’d passed into the veil–and way too early, too, I might add.

    5+
    Reply

  2. Robert M. Pirsig (April 24, 2017). “The only Zen you can find on the tops of mountains is the Zen you bring up there.”

    Denis Johnson (May 24, 2017). “Talk into my bullet hole. Tell me I’m fine.”

    1+
    Reply

  4. Thanks for this. Inspiring and yes, we need to honor those who help us get to the keyboard, remembering their words and the beauty and power of them.

    2+
    Reply

  6. Pat Conroy
    March 4, 2016
    “American men are allotted just as many tears as American women. But because we are forbidden to shed them, we die long before women do, with our hearts exploding or our blood pressure rising or our livers eaten away by alcohol because that lake of grief inside us has no outlet. We, men, die because our faces were not watered enough.”
    — The Prince of Tides

    Carrie Fisher
    December 27, 2016
    Postcards from the Edge

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 