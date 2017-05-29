In Memoriam

About Anne Greenwood Brown
Anne Greenwood Brown (@AnneGBrown) writes Young Adult ("YA") fiction. She is represented by Jacqueline Flynn of Joelle Delbourgo Associates. Her new book, GIRL LAST SEEN (Albert Whitman & Co.), is anticipated for March 2016. She is also the author of the YA trilogy, LIES BENEATH (Random House/Delacorte Press).
Stacey Keith says
Do NOT scare me like that. I thought for a moment that you had died. Damn formatting. The way it was presented on the page made it seem as though you’d passed into the veil–and way too early, too, I might add.
Emerson says
Me too! Thank god, I clicked on the link in my email. Anyway, glad you’re not dead. Take care and get some good writing done. :)
Aimee Condayan says
Same here! Thank goodness…
Greg Levin says
Robert M. Pirsig (April 24, 2017). “The only Zen you can find on the tops of mountains is the Zen you bring up there.”
Denis Johnson (May 24, 2017). “Talk into my bullet hole. Tell me I’m fine.”
Anne Greenwood Brown says
Thanks you for these, and both great quotes.
Veronica Knox says
I love the quote that describes writer as: ‘all of us quietly doing our thing, trying to matter’.
Beth Havey says
Thanks for this. Inspiring and yes, we need to honor those who help us get to the keyboard, remembering their words and the beauty and power of them.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Carpe diem.
Carol B says
Pat Conroy
March 4, 2016
“American men are allotted just as many tears as American women. But because we are forbidden to shed them, we die long before women do, with our hearts exploding or our blood pressure rising or our livers eaten away by alcohol because that lake of grief inside us has no outlet. We, men, die because our faces were not watered enough.”
— The Prince of Tides
Carrie Fisher
December 27, 2016
Postcards from the Edge
Bethany Reid says
Definitely Carrie Fisher the writer — and Leonard Cohen, and Dennis Johnson!
Love this tribute and thank you so much for sharing it.
