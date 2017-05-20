The Eight Great Traits of Great Book Titles

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.
Choosing the right title of your book is harder than naming your kids. No matter how bad a name you give your young’un, family and friends will be obligated to love them, whereas a dud of a book title can junk up your sales figures and scare away readers for years to come.
Can the right title rocket your book to the top of the bestseller lists? I haven’t looked it up, but let’s just go with “yes.” Will these tips on how to craft a brilliant book title land you a huge publishing deal? I haven’t looked that up, either, so we may as well say “yes” to that one, too.
Choosing the right title is all about identifying the nine magical traits of excellent book titles. Basically, all of the great book titles have one or more of the following characteristics:
- You can pronounce it. That means using words. Numbers are okay. Symbols or ancient runes are right out. You are allowed to use no more than two umlauts.
- Not embarrassing to say out loud. Nothing sells like word of mouth, and nobody’s going to recommend a book to their friends if it’s called Comfy Coffins You Can Build Yourself.
- Ladylike. Think The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl on the Train, and many more. The word “woman” is apparently not allowed in book titles, with the notable exception of Little Women, and even that one is basically a different way to say “girl.” Framing women in terms of proximity to a man is fine, though, as in The Pilot’s Wife and The General’s Daughter, or The Zookeeper’s Wife. You could score a two-for-one by writing a book called The Archduke’s Sister/Mistress.
- Sopping wet. Bodies of water sound great in titles (Into the Water, Gap Creek, Cane River, and many more). Fully half the books in Oprah’s Book Club have to do with rivers, creeks, and tributaries. Personally, I prefer oceans, since they are by far the wettest.
Vaguely Biblical. Titles like Song of Solomon, The Book of Ruth, The Rapture of Canaan, Paradise, and The Poisonwood Bible stir up powerful associations with many readers’ Sunday-school lessons. Fact: The Bible is a public domain work, which means that nobody can stop you from writing a sequel, or a gritty reboot.
- Numerical. Numbers imply sequentiality and significance. Also, it’s a little-known rule that if a publisher buys your book and the title has the number 1 in it, they have to publish the sequel.
- Exactly what it says on the tin. Give your manuscript a title that tells your reader everything they need to know, like my upcoming work, The Ultimate Book.
- Cheating. My novel, The Wheel of Death by Stephen King, by Bill Ferris, is sure to sell a gazillion copies.
What are your secrets to creating a dynamite book cover? Share your tips in the comments section!
About Bill Ferris
After college, Bill Ferris left Nebraska for Florida to become a rich and famous rock star. Failing that, he picked up the pen to become a rich and famous novelist. He now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with his wife, Jen, and his sons, Elliott and Wyatt, and he looks forward to a life of poverty and ridicule.
Comments
David Wilson says
For Book Titles, I like to tap into the thought processes of Alexander McCall Smith, because he always comes up with the best titles.
T. K. Marnell says
A quick perusal of the Kindle Top 100 reveals that popular books tend to have the following words on the cover: Christmas, Bride, Husband, Tempting, Murder, and The.
Based on these patterns, I divine that the reading public is attracted to stories about holidays, weddings, sex, and bloodbaths. Therefore, I plan to write a novel guaranteed to top the charts: The Sexy, Violent Christmas Bride.
Greg Levin says
Bill, you are fast becoming my second favorite living satirist, right after me.
This may be your funniest piece yet. Timely, too. I’m finishing up my fourth novel and, based on your advice, may change the title from “In Wolves’ Clothing” to “In Wolves’ Sisters’ Clothing on the River of Jordan.”
#2 on your list really hit home. None of my novels have embarrassing titles, but the acronym for my last one (“Sick to Death”) is STD. I’m hoping it spreads.
Thanks for yet another entertaining and almost informative post. (That said, you’re really cutting into my writing time. I’ve spent 30 minutes reading your piece and commenting when I should be finishing up my novel and tinkering with the title.)
Best (and don’t you forget it),
GL
Emily Reynolds Antonen says
Hey, you just gave away my latest WIP title: The Plain Girl Cometh from the 7th Sea to Tell All She Heard from Oprah.
Ray Payne says
My Private Payne novels are titled to fit my trilogy. ‘Ride The East Wind’ – ‘The Wild Wild East’ – ‘Revenge of the Fire Dragon’. Also, ‘Blows The West Wind’ and ‘Mountain Potato Junior High’, In the Japanese language, ‘Yama Imo Chugakko’. Thank you, I enjoyed your article.
Donald Maass says
In additional to all of that, titles must be short. If possible, one word. No problem.
Ray Rhamey says
Great fun, Bill, thank you.
Densie Webb says
Thanks for the title advice, but my favorite part is your bio. :-) Looking forward to more witty wisdom from you.