“To be born is to be chosen.”—John O’Donohue
Let me start by declaring my belief that I am destined to write. I also believe that my stories are destined. How can they not be, if I was destined to tell them?
I wanted to say that right at the top. If reading it made you roll your eyes, I thought I’d offer the chance to choose to pass on this post. Because even if I believe in destiny, I’m no fatalist. I still firmly believe in freedom of choice.
Does that sound contradictory? Hmmm, maybe you do want to read on.
Guided by Choice:
“Though we are not permitted to choose the frame of our destiny, what we put into it is ours.”—Dag Hammarskjold
I think it’s true, that much of destiny is circumstance—our frame of destiny. In regard to O’Donohue’s quote at the top of the essay, imagine how much different your life would be even if you’d been born to the family next door. And yet, I believe destiny is laden with choice, as well.
I’ve read a lot on the subject of authorial voice lately, including Jo Eberhardt’s great post here on WU, in which she speaks of the role our perspectives play in our voices. Considering the infinite variations on the frames of our circumstance, it’s difficult to argue that each of us has a unique perspective. Which reinforces the notion that only we can tell our stories.
I recently coupled that line of thought with the realization that I’ve always had a powerful impulse to write lurking deep inside me. And it seems I’m not alone—I hear again and again how writers simply could not resist writing. If you’re prone to such notions, the compulsion so many of us feel paired with the uniqueness we invariably share through story can almost feel like a divine conspiracy. Or, if you prefer a more scientific explanation, perhaps the coupling lies at the very crux of our survival and thriving as a species. Or perhaps you’ve rolled your eyes again.
It’s funny though, in looking back on my life, how long I did resist the impulse. Especially considering how young I was when decided I would write. So many of my subsequent choices seemed to lead me away from actually writing. But some aspect of all of those choices—like course-corrections from the Universe—continued to lead me back to storytelling. Choices such as my curriculum selections in school, my vocational decisions, and even recognizing, pursuing, and marrying my soul-mate, are all woven into my work, and integral to my writing destiny. What I’ve put into the frame is undeniably mine.
Destinies Entwined:
“Riddle of destiny, who can show / What thy short visit meant, or know / What thy errand here below?”—Charles Lamb
As I said above, a part of Hammarskjold’s frame of destiny is the family we’re born into. And if each of us has a destiny, one that is dependent on our choices, that destiny must certainly influence and be influenced by the destinies of others in our lives—particularly by the destinies of those we love.
I hadn’t really intended to write publicly about this, but since she led me to the topic, it seems destined. I recently lost my eldest sister, Marsha. She’d been sick a long time, and we’re relieved that her suffering has ended. But that doesn’t diminish our grief. And it certainly doesn’t justify the unfairness of her illness or her premature passing.
Ten years my senior, for me Marsh was the living embodiment of cool. She exposed me to Beatles and Stones, James Brown and Marvin Gaye. Her hipness, unique beauty, long straight dark hair, and wry observational wit made her sort of like our own personal Cher. As a boy, this made her approval of anything I’d said or done mean the world to me. We were close for siblings born so far apart, particularly during my late teens and early twenties, when she was a young adult, out in the world with her own apartment.
For me, central to her coolness, and a big part of our early closeness, was her love of reading—particularly of historical fiction. We’d talk for hours about history and the books we were reading. In hindsight I can clearly see now how vital Marsh was to my own love of reading, and hence to the genesis of my writing journey.
Though the years of adulthood, distance and life-changes led to our drifting apart. Marsh and I went for more than a decade seeing each other only on holidays and special occasions. When I finished my first manuscript, my mom insisted on reading it. So I printed a copy and sent it to her. Mom hated it (perhaps “hate” is a bit harsh, but she couldn’t even get through it). At the time I was busy building a carpentry business. I’d all but given up on the idea of seriously pursing writing, even though my story was incomplete (even at this point I knew the complete story would be a trilogy).
Then something unexpected happened.
Unbeknownst to me, my mom had given my manuscript to Marsha, I’m guessing in the hopes that someone might be able to make sense of it. One autumn day, several months afterward, I got a call from Marsh. The call was unusual enough that as my wife handed me the phone I wondered what was wrong. Marsh told me that, though it took her a while to get into it, she’d finished reading my manuscript… And she loved it! Well, she didn’t love all of it (she was pretty blunt in telling me how badly it needed editing and parsing). But she got it—she’d found her way to the heart of the story, and it had moved her. Better still, she wanted more.
During the last decade of her life, my big sister turned into one of the biggest advocates of my writing journey. She was among the first to read each manuscript, and we had dinners and exchanged copious emails to discuss them. She was the very first to finish reading the complete trilogy. I’ll never forget the email I got the morning after. “I’m bursting my buttons with pride for my little brother. You did it! I wasn’t sure you were going to, but you pulled it all together.” She told me later that morning that she’d had to wear extra makeup to work to cover the puffy eyes she had from crying (isn’t it weird how much it means to us writers to have made someone cry?).
The last time Marsha and I spoke before she went into the hospital for the final time, she’d reached out because our sister had passed along some good news regarding a manuscript of mine that she’d read. Marsh was so damn excited, and happy for me. She told me again how proud she was of me.
And I realized that after all these years, my cool sister’s approval still means the world to me.
Aligning With Our Truth:
“Getting into alignment with our truth is like opening the door to destiny.”—Linda Saccorccio
It might be difficult for some of you to reconcile my distinction between destiny and fate. Maybe you bypassed my warning at the top, and you still think it’s all a bunch of woo-woo nonsense, and that’s fine.
I really like Saccorccio’s concept of aligning with our truth. I know I can make other choices—choices that would alter my destiny. I can quit writing any time. But I’m damn near certain that wouldn’t be a fulfilling choice, and might very well be a disastrous one.
This is my truth. I am meant to do this. My choices have led me to it, and choosing otherwise would put me out of alignment with my destiny.
In the wake of Marsha’s passing, I’m certain she played a key role in my writing destiny. She helped me to open the door to it. Which makes me all the more certain that my stories have a destiny, too. I’m not sure what that destiny is—it’s not mine to know. But getting into alignment with my truth makes it easier to face the days when doubt fills my office, trying to seep into my headspace. After all, how can doubt ever win when I know I’m destined to write?
So thanks, Marsh. You are forever cool.
How about you? Are you destined to write? Is your destiny entwined with anyone else’s? Or do you think I’m choosing self-delusion?
[Photo: Hedgerow Gate at Kinross, Scotland, by Vaughn Roycroft]
About Vaughn Roycroft
In the sixth grade, Vaughn’s teacher gave him a copy of The Hobbit, sparking a lifelong passion for reading and history. After college, life intervened, and Vaughn spent twenty years building a successful business. During those years, he and his wife built a getaway cottage near their favorite shoreline, in a fashion that would make the elves of Rivendell proud. After many milestone achievements, and with the mantra ‘life’s too short,’ they left their hectic lives in the business world, moved to their little cottage, and Vaughn finally returned to writing. Now he spends his days polishing his epic fantasy trilogy.
kat magendie says
I believe most things happen randomly – and that Random Univerise doesn’t mean everything is discombobulated and willy nilly (though it seems that way at times) but instead Earth is filled with humans making choices, and along with our individual choices, it creates chaos and we have to clear away others’ choices to make sure we stick to our own.
So, with writing, if I choose not to write, it may be because of someone else’s choice(s) that makes it difficult for me to, or it may be because I choose not to and blame it on others’ choices. Therein I have to clearly see and not make excuses.
To add to the chaos, as well, is the element of Oh OH! Or Oops! Or How did that happen? NOOOO! Those are completely random and without much choice.
Lawd.
Vaughn Roycroft says
So… Random Universe Destiny Theory? Lol. I guess it helps when part of the chaos includes guiding nudges from those who love us and know us best.
Thanks, Kat. Here’s to staying true to us, and helping others minimizing the NOOO!s and Oopses.
Vijaya Bodach says
Vaughn, I’m sorry your sister died so young. Prayers winging your way and for her soul. May she rest in heavenly peace. I loved reading about your close relationship with her and how much she loved your story and that she was able to read the whole trilogy before her death. You did it!!!
And yes, I do believe we are all here for a purpose and when we are living it, it fills us with peace and joy, no matter the obstacles. Yes, that free will can get in our way sometimes, no? How many of us felt that pull to write but didn’t do it for years and then when we finally do, it’s as if the universe exhales in relief with us. Like you, I came to writing much later in life.
Still, I also believe everything happens for a purpose, even the detours.
I’ve been blessed to have a very supportive family — husband, children, even in-laws! My mother-in-law is my biggest champion. From the very beginning she was interested and when I won scholarships to attend workshops, took care of my children and household.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Wow Vijaya, what a blessing and a boon your mother-in-law is! It feels wonderful when our loved ones play a part in our destiny, doesn’t it? Thank you for your kind words and your prayers. They’re much appreciated.
Susan Setteducato says
Vaughn, I’m so sorry for your loss. Marsh sounds like a from-the inside-out beautiful person. And at the risk of multiple eye-rolls, I bet she’s still cheering you on from wherever she is now. I am totally on board with your take on destiny and fate because it’s one of the themes in my novel (what do you call four books? A Quadrilogy??) You get dealt the hand, but you choose how to play it. And yes, I have always felt the compulsion to write. Even while in art school, calling myself a painter. But the course corrections from the Universe (love that!!) kept happening. In fact, a very intense five years was instrumental in shaping many of the elements in my stories. They were all lying dormant in my head until a certain chain of events woke them up. I love that Marsha was able to confirm for you that your story had a beating heart. You certainly do!! Wonderful post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Susan – Yes exactly, I love that concept: having dormant elements woken up. Same here. And I feel like none of what I’ve come away with would’ve become apparent to me without having undertaken my writing journey. So destiny has already provided – even if I never sell a single book. I often feel like our journeys have much in common. I can’t wait to read your work.
Thanks for your kind words. FWIW, I think you’re right about Marsha’s cheering. (Let the eyes roll – you and I can enjoy having full hearts.)
susan setteducato says
I’d love to read yours too, Vaughn! I’ll look forward to the day we can trade! :)
Nicole L. Bates says
Vaughn, I’m so sorry to hear about Marsha. I’m also grateful to her for being your advocate, support, and inspiration. You ARE destined to write and I believe in you and your story. I can’t wait to read the whole trilogy!
I have always expressed myself best through writing. When I was young I do remember wanting to be a writer but, as I grew older and “wiser”, felt it wasn’t a great career choice and thought that I’d better pick something I knew I could do well and making a living with. It’s come full circle, though. I still love stories so much that I can’t go a day without reading and I’m excited now to have the opportunity to tell my own stories.
Thank you for sharing your experience and, as always, your wisdom.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Nicole, Isn’t it funny how we’re drawn back to this, in spite of our “wiser” adult selves, making such “sensible” choices? Glad destiny guided you back – you’re a natural-born storyteller if there ever was one!
Thank you for your kind words. I hope you’re getting some of this wonderful spring weather up there!
Donald Maass says
One story lesson to draw from your post is something done not by your sister, but by your mother. Unknown to you, she passed your manuscript to your sister, whose reading of it made all the difference.
So often in manuscripts, the only things happening are happening to, or being done by, the protagonist. But other characters in the story have their own agency. They have their own destinies and free will.
What are they doing when the protagonist isn’t looking? The independent actions of secondary characters can make for some great story surprises. The can even change a protagonist’s fate.
So sorry for your loss, Vaughn. Your sister was indeed very cool. Wish I’d been able to meet her. But I guess in a way I have.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Don – Great point about secondary characters. And though I don’t paint a very nice picture here of my mom’s role in my destiny, I do recognize it’s importance. Reading her hand-me-down books had a HUGE impact on both Marsh and me. And though she didn’t enjoy reading my work, Mom always framed it as having been her fault. In fact, when I finally pinned her down a bit, she led me to a better understanding of the flaws in the original setup of The Bonds of Blood. All to say, you’re even more right than you know.
You and Marsh definitely would’ve hit it off. You two could’ve talked music and books for hours. Thanks for being a vital secondary character in my writing destiny.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
V, I am so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful person your sister was, and I believe is, somewhere along the road of her journey she takes the love you shared with her…
As for destiny… I dunno. I’m not sure it’s destiny, so much as you are born with certain tools, inherent skills, and needs. I kinda think they may be part of a culling of centuries of humanity all distilled into an individual’s genetics in a certain way. Like the outline of a story. And then what we do with those natural instincts depends on our circumstances and choices, somewhat… part nature, part nurture… all uniquely part of our own mixture of humanity.
I do know I love that quote about how to be born is to be chosen. I am starting to believe that is a fact of life. The whys, and the search for the reasons, are why I write…
I have a favorite quote that fits write in with your musings here:
“If a man isn’t busy being born– he’s busy dying.” — Bob Dylan
Whatever the reasons, a random universe, destiny, manifest, or a bit of all of it… writing for the sake of the writing…
Blessed be your journey, V.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi B! I love the idea of culled centuries being distilled into our genetics. And I don’t think we’re far from one another on this. After all, there are those who hear, and heed, the call of what’s imparted, and begin the search you so beautifully describe.
The Dylan quote is the perfect addition. Thanks, B! Here’s to hearing and heeding, and to ongoing seeking, my friend.
barryknister says
Hi Vaughn, thanks for this meditation on the idea of destiny as it relates to the writing life.
For me, what you’re talking about is summarized well by a short description of karma: the cards we’re dealt, and how we then play them. To start with, we’re dealt a hand in terms of gender, race, place in the sibling food chain. Whether or not we get to share life with a cool older sister, etc. But it gets interesting and more complicated in terms of how others react to our actions (say for instance a peculiar impulse to write narratives), and how we then react to their reactions.
At some point with my own writing, I came to realize that I’d cast destiny in the role of villain. All the negative characters and negative characteristics in my positive characters could be understood in terms of their reliance on or exploitation of the idea of destiny. This is especially true of my criminals: when they kill someone, they see themselves as an instrument rather than a responsible actor. They just enact what destiny or fate has foreordained.
This may be applicable to writers in opposite ways. It’s sustaining and energizing to see oneself as “destined to write,” and to accept certain market forces as beyond our control. But it’s all wrong to forget that how we play those cards is truly up to us.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Really fascinating that you’d cast destiny in your villains. I really love multidimensional and/or unusual villains.
I agree with your caution regarding perceiving oneself as a pawn of fate. I have a lot of fun with characters who surrender to some form of this mistaken approach, and it never yields good results – so my instincts in that regard have remained unchanged.
Thanks for a thoughtful and interesting enhancement of the conversation, Barry.
Denise Willson says
Vaughn, I’m so sorry you’ve lost your sister. Sounds like she will forever be in your heart, and on your mind every time you write. What a wonderful gift that is. Cherish it.
Big hugs,
Dee
Dee Willson
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thank you, Dee. That’s a wonderful and wise way to look at it. I do have a gift to cherish, for the rest of my days. And thanks for the hugs, too – and back at ya.
Heather Webb says
A lovely post, Vaughn, and I agree with you wholeheartedly. We each carry our own truths, and whether or not we listen to the call of destiny is, I think, what distinguishes those of us who choose to live bravely and with joy, and those who do not. You *are* meant to write. It’s all over this post.
I’m so sorry about your sister, Marsha. May she rest in peace, and may your grief be channeled to the page to preserve her beautiful memory there.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Heather – That’s an important addition, about choosing joy, and that it often requires courage to continue to do so. So many choose what might seem an easier path, but if it’s out of alignment it inevitably leads to dissatisfaction or even despair. Thanks for making it.
And thanks for your kind words and lovely well-wishes, my friend.
paula cappa says
Very moving post today, Vaughn. My sincere condolences. My own sister passed away before I had finished my novels, but she was a champion of my writing all the time. I believe that everything we do has meaning, even the adversities–maybe especially the adversities. And destiny, well, there’s no stopping it, is there?
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Paula – returning your condolences. Losing sisters really sucks.
I agree, perhaps the adversities in particular. Here’s to our supportive sisters. May they live on in our hearts and through our work.
Brin Jackson says
Hi Vaughn,
I’m not sure about destiny, but I absolutely agree with choice. How we choose/chose to frame our world (life), and actions, I think, is the determining factor. Those choices, I believe, create the richness of our lives. We choose to experience the range of emotion, or not. We choose to be determined to write, or not.
“But getting into alignment with my truth makes it easier to face the days when doubt fills my office, trying to seep into my headspace. ”
Truth, Faith, choice, destiny, however viewed, are enriched, and cherished, when we have the support of someone we love and admire. Their input is a gift. A treasure.
I’m sad hearing your news, Vaughn. I imagine your sister’s supportive words and presence will be with you, like a warm blanket of experiences you can drape over yourself, on those days when you are in doubt.
Destiny or not, your books rock!
With loving and warmth to you and your family,
Brin
Vaughn Roycroft says
I think we can agree about the richness choice brings. You mention determination and, for me, choosing to be determined is born of the striving to find my truth – or being aligned with destiny. As all of those “course-corrections from the Universe” bear upon me, I find my way to what offers a sense of purpose. I guess it’s all perception and semantics, in the end.
As for the support of others being a gift, I fully agree and appreciate it. I’ve been blessed by wonderful supporters, including you, my friend. I can’t thank you enough, for your kindness and well-wishes, and for your generous support over the years, Brin.
Barbara McDowell Whitt says
Vaughn Roycroft, I wish you much success with your epic fantasy trilogy. From coping with the premature death of Marsha, your sibling and encourager, to marrying your soul-mate, your life seems very Destined (and to me, God Ordained). Your quote from Dag Hammarskjold reminded me that I wrote about his death in an African plane crash barely a week into my freshman year at Park College (now Park University) in Parkville, Missouri. For those who wish to read my diary entry for September 18, 1961, I suggest you also click to read the comments following my post. Ron – the former husband of one of my sisters – has been one of my blog’s biggest supporters. At the time of his comments he was a graphic designer for Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Hopefully A 1961-65 Park College Diary is on its way to publication. http://parkcollege1961-1965.blogspot.com/search?q=Dag+Hammarskjold
Vaughn Roycroft says
Wow, Barbara, very cool about your diary noting the Hammarskjold crash. Thanks much for sharing the link. Thanks, too, for your kind words. Best wishes to you for publication!
Dana McNeely says
Vaughn, yes, I feel you’re right. We do have a destiny, or perhaps, a call to write. We can try to ignore it, but it grieves our soul.
Like you, my mother read my first book. She never enjoyed reading novels, she is too active to want to sit down that long, but she made her way through my book, making a list of pages with errors. At the end, she told me it was like watching a movie and she couldn’t believe I’d written it. I was, still am, so touched, much like your sister’s approval touched you.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Yes, Dana! Ignoring the call grieves the soul – what a great way to put it. That’s wonderful about your mom. You’ve reminded me of an aunt who read (a much later draft than my mom tried to read) my first manuscript. She said it took her several chapters to get over the fact that I’d written it. I certainly took it as a compliment, and haven’t forgotten it all these years later.
Thanks much for weighing in!
Mike Swift says
Vaughn,
Great post!
First off — and this should make you happy — your story brought tears to my eyes. There. Are you satisfied with yourself, writer? ;D
Second…I have a Christian/metaphysical outlook on life. I believe both destiny and choice are intertwined, however, to articulate it here would be too time-consuming. Next time we meet, we’ll discuss over a beer or something, but this exchange between Neo and The Oracle from The Matrix Reloaded is close:
Neo: But if you already know, how can I make a choice?
The Oracle: Because you didn’t come here to make the choice, you’ve already made it. You’re here to try to understand why you made it. I thought you’d have figured that out by now.
I feel that everything I’ve experienced in life has been research to fulfill my destiny as a writer, which is now coming to fruition.
Again, wonderful essay. Have a great week, my friend!
Vaughn Roycroft says
I just high-fived myself. Making Mike cry has made my week. But then again, us writer dudes are usually sensitive types. Why just last night I cried watching an episode of Game of Thrones… For the second time (watching *and* crying). All I can say is… Hodor. ‘Nuff said, right?
Your awesome Matrix quote has reminded me of this one: Alice came to a fork in the road. ‘Which road do I take?’ she asked.
‘Where do you want to go?’ responded the Cheshire Cat.
‘I don’t know,’ Alice answered.
‘Then,’ said the Cat, ‘it doesn’t matter.’”
~ Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
And, to quote you from the other day, I’m not even sure if Alice took the red or the blue pill!
If there’s anyone who’s destined to storytelling, it’s you, my friend. Thanks for a great enhancement of the conversation, and for sharing the post. Looking forward to that beer. Well, that and the discussion we’ll have as we drink it… But, yum… beer.
Which reminds me – Are you going to Writer’s Digest this August? Hope so. Beer’s on me, whenever we do get the chance!
Mike Swift says
Two ships…SO close, but yet so far. I’ll actually be up north around that time — in Boston (visiting Jeannine) and Maine (cousin and possible future homesites) — but my trip spans July 29-Aug 6, leaving just short of two weeks earlier than the conference starts. If they overlapped, I’d definitely pop in for the day and night. But since it’s way too early, I think I might just call T and see if I can’t pop over for lunch or something at her house one afternoon. :D
Therese Walsh says
You would be very welcome! I’ll be in NYC for the WD conference, too, though. (Maybe before or after? Let’s DM!)
Cathryn Grant says
I’m sorry for the loss of your sister at such a young age. It’s good to read your moving memories of her.
I’ve never thought much about destiny, and your words turned my mind in a new direction. Suddenly, quite a few choices in my life that I’d viewed as completely unrelated to being a writer, now appear to look an awful lot like destiny.
Thank you for a very thought-provoking post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I was pretty ‘suddenly struck’ by the concept myself. I’ve explored destiny for my characters for years, but hadn’t really applied the concept to my own life. Thanks, Cathryn!
Janna Bushaw says
Hi, Vaughn. Maybe destiny is not an invisible force from the outside, but instead tealights on the inside that are revealed by choices, happenstance, and others who know for sure you have a light to shine.
I did not start out wanting to be a writer but I’ve always been a story teller, an idealist, and in pursuit of utopia. All the twists and turns of life have delivered me to this place where I must write. I am learning the craft as quickly as I can but I do have stories I need to tell. I must leave behind these stories or what have I left behind… It is my destiny I believe.
Thank you for such an uplifting and inspiring post. Maybe one thread in your sister’s destiny was to bring forth your stories, which I am certain, include her stories as well. xo
Vaughn Roycroft says
“Maybe destiny is not an invisible force from the outside, but instead tealights on the inside that are revealed by choices, happenstance, and others who know for sure you have a light to shine.”
Wow, Janna – what a beautiful and well-delivered concept.
I feel the same urgency I feel in your comment. I want my stories out there! But I realize how futile it would be if they weren’t ready. But this is another one of those choices that seems guided by destiny, doesn’t it? I suspect our choosing to be determined to achieve worthiness is as much an inherent part of our destiny as the lure to write in the first place is.
And what a lovely sentiment, that Marsha’s stories are entwined with mine. Thank you for that, and for you wonderful additions to the conversation.
Tom Bentley says
Vaughn, I too was destined to become a writer (because other than a keyboard, the only tool I know how to use is a paper towel). I loved the reflection on your sister’s influence, warmth and care; she’s undoubtedly a book reviewer upstairs, already giving you five stars in advance.
I have two older sisters who are still cooler than me, and let me know it. My original writing influence is my mother, who though not a writer herself, was often reading, novels, magazines, newspapers, and had such delight in it, I had to know what that was all about. She can’t see well enough now to make out a period from a possum, but she’s still a champion of my writing.
Thanks for a touching post—your sister’s work and life lives on in you.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ah, but the beauty of your destiny-determining tool combo is the swiftness with which you handle the occasional, but inevitable, bourbon-on-the-keyboard spills. And if I know you, when the tumbler’s over-turning, it’s the quicker-picker-upper you’re wielding.
And yeah, it sort of sucks when cool sisters let us know it. But there are advantages, right? I mean, my record collection was unarguably one of the finest among the nerdy-little-brother set. And Marsh was the only one I would believe when she became about the tenth person to tell me how wrong for me one of my early girlfriends was. Hey, the cool sister had spoken, and I’m grateful to this day.
Our mom, too, was a reading powerhouse in our house. A great example, and book provider, for both Marsh and me. We’re lucky, us less-cool brothers, aren’t we? Thanks for a “Bounty-full” and absorbing comment, my friend.
Jocosa Wade says
What an open-hearted post, Vaughn. Thank you. I, too, am sorry for your loss. The longer I live the more I believe the timing of a loved one’s passing is directly related to our own movement forward— as if somehow they know once they move on the universe will be able to provide more energy for our journey; when our loved ones let go, they transform into a guiding light for the fulfillment of our destiny. We honor them each and every day we follow our path.
Your post also reminds me of a wonderful book by Stephen Cope: The Great Work of Your Life. It’s all about embracing our intuitive inner truth with examples from the lives of Jane Goodall, John Keats and Beethoven. Worth a look-see.
You Rock, Vaughn. As we say in Kundalini: Keep Up and you will be Kept Up! Write on.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Jocosa! I’m with you on their transformation into guiding lights. I definitely feel this in regard to loved ones who’ve passed. I’ve even had powerful dreams in which they reassure me. And I love your idea that we honor them by staying true to our paths.
I will definitely take a look-see at the Cope book, thanks. And thanks your kind words, and for passing along a bit of Dharma, too. At the risk of our becoming Mac and Tosh, I think it’s *you* who Rocks, my friend. I suppose we can rock on together, right? Great comment!
David Corbett says
This a beautiful post, Vaughn. I’m so sorry for your loss. I can only imagine what it was like growing up with your own personal Cher — and how heartbreaking it must have been to lose her too soon in such a devastating way.
I love your notion of entwined fates. I think of this in terms of my mentors, the people who have spoken to my deepest ambition not just about the work I want to do but the person I’m meant to be. Their example remains a guide, a touchstone I can reliably turn to when I need to reestablish my bearings.
And yeah, perverse though it may be, nothing feels better than making a reader cry. (My former editor, Mark Tavani, once said, “Well, you got me again.”)
Last, as for the destined to be a writer thing, this is how I put it: “I’m a writer. I’d quit if I knew how.”
Thanks for the lovely insight into your life, your loss, and a beautiful truth.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey David – Thanks for bringing up mentors. I love how your concept of your mentors’ impact speaks to your “deepest ambition.” In a culture that places so much value on material ambition, your comment implies much about the person you already are. And this from a mentor at the top of WU’s admirable list of mentors.
Thanks, as always, for such a thoughtful, wise, and heartfelt contribution to the conversation. I appreciate you!
Carolyn Paul Branch says
I’ve never doubted I am destined to write. I knew it from a young age, about sixth grade, like you, Vaughn. But, I thought I had to pay attention to real life first, and slip in writing times when nobody was looking. All my jobs had a little writing built in, and I sat up late at night indulging myself typing “made-up” stories to be filed away in a box.
My first book was published in 2007, just before I reached retirement age, and my first novel just came out this year. Wish I hadn’t wasted all that time putting “real” life ahead of what I knew in my heart was my destiny.
liz says
Vaughn, I’m so sorry for the loss of your sister, and for the loss of her love and support as well. I think that when we can, we choose to make our own destiny. And however it all shakes out, I am so glad my choice/destiny led me to you and the rest of the WU crew.