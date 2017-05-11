A Novel Use of Lists

Among the advice indelibly ingrained in me from working at a newspaper for many years:
- Don’t use more than five sentences in a paragraph.
- Don’t worry about “flow;” you’ll build your own meaning.
- Don’t open with a question.
- Don’t open with a list.
Oops.
Opening with one strong image invites the reader into the dark house of story by switching on a light in the entryway; opening with a list is more like assaulting the hapless guest with multiple floodlights. Instead of gaining the orientation he seeks, the reader is overwhelmed with images you’ve given him no context for sorting.
Some authors use lists to great advantage, however—and later, you’ll see some right in the novel’s opening. Let’s look at some examples.
Elizabeth Joy Arnold’s Promise the Moon explores a family’s healing after the young father’s post-Gulf War suicide. After a one-page introduction from the man’s wife, Arnold switches to the perspective of the young daughter, Anna. The list is found as this POV opens:
My dad was a hero soldier. I looked up hero in my dictionary, and this is what it said:
1) A person who is admired for great courage, noble character, and good deeds.
2) A sandwich, usually made with crusty bread, a.k.a. submarine, hoagie.
3) An illustrious warrior.
My dad was the number one and number three kinds of hero both. A double hero.
Seeking a dictionary definition not only shows Anna’s innocence as she tries to sort through a monumentally complex subject, it reveals her story goal: she wants to know her father. Other lists this character offers throughout the story, such as the top three awkward things people said to her after her father’s death, show that this is how she processes the chaos in her life. The humor promises that this book will encompass the full range of human emotions.
In my novel The Far End of Happy, an accumulation of lists suggests the burden my protagonist suffers while dealing with her husband’s downhill slide toward suicide. These include a fix-it list for the aging farm, a bulleted list of emotions she off-loads into her journal, mental health resources of which her husband would never take advantage, a list of creditors and amounts owed, and a list of reporters wanting to talk to her during the standoff.
Opening with a list
In a bold move, Colum McCann opens his novelization of dancer Rudolph Nureyev’s life, Dancer, with a list that is one-and-a-half pages long. I can almost hear my newspaper editor saying, “If you’re going to break a rule, break it big.” Here are a few of my favorites.
Paris, 1961
What was flung onstage during his first season in Paris:
ten one-hundred-franc bills held together with an elastic band;
a packet of Russian tea;
…
so many flowers that a stagehand, Henri Long, who swept up the petals after the show, had the idea of creating a potpourri, which he sold, on subsequent evenings, to fans at the stage door;
a mink coat that sailed through the air on the twelfth night, causing the patrons in the front rows to think for a moment that some flying animal was above them;
eighteen pairs of women’s underwear, a phenomenon that had never been seen in the theater before, most of them discreetly wrapped in ribbons, but at least two pairs that had been whipped off in a frenzy…;
…
a series of paper bombs filled with pepper;
…
broken glass thrown by Communist protesters, stopping the show for twenty minutes while the shards were swept up…;
death threats;
hotel keys;
and on the fifteenth night, a single long-stemmed gold-plated rose.
This list brilliantly foreshadows the story to come. We will be offered a tale of international politics and passion, anger and humor, inspiration and judgment. McCann builds an entire zeitgeist by allowing us to see this protagonist as a phenomenon. What’s missing is Nureyev himself, suggesting the author’s need to write this book. But perhaps the list’s most powerful result is to convince the reader that anyone who incites such strong and diverse reactions among so many is well worth reading about.
This next list, although in paragraph form, employs deep point-of-view to create an affecting opening:
I have never looked into my sister’s eyes. I have never bathed alone. I have never stood in the grass at night and raised my arms to a beguiling moon. I’ve never used an airplane bathroom. Or worn a hat. Or been kissed like that. I’ve never driven a car. Or slept through the night. Never a private talk. Or solo walk. I’ve never climbed a tree. Or faded into a crowd. So many things I’ve never done, but oh, how I’ve been loved. And, if such things were to be, I’d live a thousand lives as me, to be loved so exponentially.
That’s the opening paragraph of Lori Lansen’s The Girls, written from the dual perspectives of conjoined twins.
While typically considered a way of organizing nonfiction material, these examples show how a list can spotlight important concepts in fiction. Might this be a technique you could use in your work-in-progress?
Especially for the second two examples, placed right at the story opening: did that work for you? Did you feel overwhelmed by the information presented, or did it draw you into the story? Can you see how lists might work as a spotlighting technique? Do you recall stories that have made effective use of lists that you could share?
Comments
Mike Swift says
Kathryn,
Oh, that last example was a tear-jerker! Goodness. Yes, I want to read more.
And McCann’s opening was definitely an instance in which a “rule” was effectively bent to the breaking point. I think anything less than a page-and-a-half of reactions in Paris — like only the first few — would have diminished the effect, though. He needed all of those for it to have worked.
Thanks for this novel look at lists! Safe travels today.
Kathryn Craft says
Thanks Mike! Hope it gave you a little nugget to chew on. Getting a later start than I’d hoped so had a chance to say hi.
Barbara Morrison says
Thanks for this post, Kathryn. I’ve written list poems, but never tried to incorporate lists in my fiction. Something to experiment with for sure. I like how the lists in The Promise are confined to one character and illuminate her personality and problem. Will have to check out that book.
I like the first opening (Nureyev), but found myself skipping over the second (The Girls) to get to the last sentence. I think the difference is that the items in the first were so unexpected I wanted to read more, while the second seemed more mundane and the details insignificant.
Barbara Morrison says
And there you have two opposite reactions! Yay, Mike! Always good to remember that readers don’t all react the same way.
Kathryn Craft says
Yes, you couldn’t ask for more disparate reactions! Interesting, too, is the difference in voice. McCann’s is much more reportorial here, whereas Lansens’ suggests a hopeful worldview (she may not be able to reach her arms up to a” beguling moon,” but she thinks of it as such) that many might need to enter a story about conjoined twins.
Mike Swift says
The first worked for me because he was a famous figure; I already knew him. So unearthing details of his tour in Paris in list form (and effectively written, such as the mink/flying animal one — I chuckled) was a great way to begin the novel.
The second one worked well for the exact opposite reason. I didn’t know the girl. I was not previously invested in her life, so the “non-list list” — written in deep POV and tapping into the emotional vein more than McCann’s — was necessary (at least for me).
Keith Cronin says
Both lists work for me, Kathryn. I like lists, and think they can be very effective.
But my favorite is still the pair of lists that open Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding. They give you an immediate glimpse into the main character’s goals, insecurities and weaknesses – and also begin to establish the book’s humorous tone.
Mike Swift says
I agree, Keith. I’m always listing.
Kathryn Craft says
Thanks Keith, I’ll check it out! Have to admit the movie was on my radar before the book, so I never read it. Will look up when I get on my laptop later today.
Linda Seed says
The first thing that came to mind for me was High Fidelity. Nick Hornby opens the story with this:
My desert-island, all-time, top most memorable split-ups, in chronological order:
1. Alison Ashworth
2. Penny Hardwick
3. Jackie Allen
4. Charlie Nicholson
5. Sarah Kendrew.
This book is one of my favorites, so I’d say it works. I remember reading the first page of the book at a Barnes & Noble and being drawn in immediately. I wanted to know about those break-ups!
Kathryn Craft says
Love this! Thanks for the recommendation Linda. I loved About a Boy and Long Way Down so I’ll definitely add this Hornby to my TBR pile.
Kristina McMorris says
Hi, Kathryn!
Great examples. I totally agree that skillful lists can make for strong and memorable openings. I immediately thought of two by Jodi Piccoult that have always stuck with me.
From NINTEEN MINUTES:
In nineteen minutes, you can mow the front lawn, color your hair, watch a third of a hockey game. In nineteen minutes, you can bake scones or get a tooth filled by a dentist; you can fold laundry for a family of five.
Nineteen minutes is how long it took the Tennessee Titans to sell out of tickets to the play-offs. It’s the length of a sitcom, minus the commercials. It’s the driving distance from the Vermont border to the town of Sterling, New Hampshire.
In nineteen minutes, you can order a pizza and get it delivered. You can read a story to a child or have your oil changed. You can walk a mile. You can sew a hem.
In nineteen minutes, you can stop the world, or you can just jump off it.
In nineteen minutes, you can get revenge.
Kathryn Craft says
Okay, Kristina, that’s it. Too many people regard this as one of their favorite novels. Shoving it higher on the TBR pile–this opening is riveting! Thanks for sharing it.
Vijaya Bodach says
I love lists and these are great examples. I don’t want to run to my shelf right now but I think Lisa Yee’s book, Millicent Min, also opens with a list and the book just takes off.
I haven’t used any lists in my wips, though there is some listy dialogue wherein the protagonist lists how the neighbors and relatives gossip.
Kathryn Craft says
I’ll check that one out, thanks Vijaya. I think gossip could make for a great list!
Kristina McMorris says
And here’s the second one, from HANDLE WITH CARE:
Things break all the time. Glass, and dishes, and fingernails. Cars and contracts and potato chips. You can break a record, a horse, a dollar. You can break the ice.
There are coffee breaks and lunch breaks and prison breaks. Day breaks, waves break, voices break. Chains can be broken. So can silence, and fever.
For the last two months of my pregnancy, I made lists of these things, in the hopes that it would make your birth easier.
Promises break.
Hearts break.
On the night before you were born, I sat up in bed with something to add to my list. I rummaged in my nightstand for a pencil and paper, but Sean put his warm hand on my leg. Charlotte? he asked. Is everything okay?
Before I could answer, he pulled me into his arms, flush against him, and I fell asleep feeling safe, forgetting to write down what I had dreamed.
It wasn’t until weeks later, when you were here, that I remembered what had awakened me that night: fault lines. These are the places where the earth breaks apart. These are the spots where earthquakes originate, where volcanoes are born. Or in other words: the world is crumbling under us; it’s the solid ground beneath our feet that’s an illusion.
Thanks for allowing me to contribute! Fun topic, and a great exercise. :)
Kathryn Craft says
What I love about the two lists you provided is that they immediately put forth an interesting perspective, and one that begs participation from the reader. We are already sifting through the items listed, seeking patterns. Once you’ve got the reader invested that way you’ve cleared a huge hurdle.
Carol Baldwin says
Intriguing idea and post. Thanks.
Kathryn Craft says
Thanks Carol!
CK Wallis says
Thanks for this post, Kathryn! I’ve been struggling with introducing the third, and pivotal character, in my story and you’ve just given me a new possibility.
Kathryn Craft says
Ooh, fun! Hope it works out for you!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Fascinating concept for a start – I’ll remember this.
I used a list to close my debut novel, Pride’s Children: PURGATORY. It’s volume one of a trilogy, and the protagonist is having a trouble processing what has happened.
Trying to be a logical person, she writes down what she has to do as she does it:
Step one: write everything out
Step two: analyze
Step three: conclusions
Step four: move on
and each section is where she works out what it means for her, here and now in the story, pain and all, nothing hidden.
The last step is only followed by
TO BE CONTINUED.
She is a methodical person, has all the contents of the steps to absorb, and it worked for me to mark the end of the volume in a way where the continuation is a How in the heck? question.
It felt right as I wrote it, and every time I read it. One of my reviewers said, “I wanted it never to end. I’ve read other books that affected me this way, but the authors always hurt the spell by tossing a plot bomb in through the window. Ehrhardt … doesn’t do it in this book. The climax and ending are just as they should be: strong, natural, and satisfactory.”
Kathryn Craft says
Congratulations on that gratifying analysis of your work, Alicia. I’ve never seen a novel end with a list. Cool idea! The redundancy in #1 really shows how she’s lost her sensibilities by whatever it is that has happened.
Tom Bentley says
Kathryn, the hilarious “Where’d You Go Bernadette,” by Maria Semple, begins with a report card, and is followed by letters, memos, notes, emergency room bills and more, and this goes on for a good while before an actual narrative starts. Sounds like it could be tedious, but I found it delightful, influenced by her great sense of humor.
Her work made me want to copy that compendium of on-the-surface-but-not randomness as a great organizing scheme for a book.
And thinking of lists made me think of that—poignant because of its naiveté—self-improvement list from The Great Gatsby that Gatsby wrote when he was young, filled with stuff like “practice elocution, poise, and how to attain it; study needed inventions” and “bath every other day, read one improving book or magazine per week, save $5.00 (crossed out) $3.00 per week” with the allotted hours for each endeavor.
Mine would probably just read “Coffee”
Kathryn Craft says
Thanks for these great examples, Tom! Love the Gatsby list, which I had forgotten, and I am clearly the only one on the planet who hasn’t read Semple’s book. Would love to see how she uses these sundry items to lead into story. I would imagine it really begs the reader’s mind to look for patterns and meaning.