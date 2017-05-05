Please welcome back Densie Webb whose first novel is You’ll Be Thinking of Me. Densie is currently working on novels two and three, and she’s also a nonfiction writer/editor, mainly about health and nutrition. She has written for The New York Times, Parade, been a columnist for Prevention, Family Circle and now writes for industry and trade organizations. She added fiction to the mix about six years ago and never looked back. She is a member of the Women’s Fiction Writers Association, SheWrites, the Romantic Novelists’ Association and the Romance Writers of America. She’s a music lover, walker (not of the dead variety), dreamer, warm-weather enthusiast, and has now acquired all of the usual writer quirks, including the uncontrollable urge to write about people and things that live only in her head. Connect with Densie on Facebook and on Twitter.
Does Your Novel Have a Ta-Da Ending?
The opening lines of your novel are arguably the most important words you will write on the path to publication. Those words are what catch an agent’s eye, a publisher’s eye and ultimately the eye of your readers. Their importance is evidenced by the plethora of contests that ask you to submit the first 250 words, the first 500 words or maybe the first couple of pages. In fact, Writer Unboxed’s own Ray Rhamey has Flogging the Quill, where he asks if, after reading the opening lines, you would place your bet on the table and turn the page. No doubt, opening lines are important. There are no second chances, as they say, for making a first impression.
Much less focus seems to be placed on the ending of a novel. To be fair, you can’t critique the last few lines of a book if you don’t know everything that came before. But here’s my thought: The opening may get you to turn the first page, but it’s the ending that stays with you long after you’ve turned the last page. And, I believe it’s the bittersweet, heartrending endings that stay with you the longest, haunt you, leave you with an insistent unnamed yearning. It won’t let you forget. And isn’t that what we all want from readers—to remember our words long after they’ve turned that last page?
The importance of endings was never more clear to me than recently when one of my all-time favorite post-apocalyptic movies (and I’ve seen a lot), I Am Legend starring Will Smith, was available on Netflix and I gave in to the urge to watch it “just one more time.” A director’s cut was available and I began streaming, expecting the same movie, with a few extended scenes or additional scenes that had ended up on the cutting room floor. What I got was a totally different ending. And I walked away with a totally different feeling. Warning: If you haven’t seen the movie, there are spoilers ahead.
If you’ve seen the movie, you know that Will Smith’s character does not survive the apocalypse. He is immune to the virus that has decimated the world, turning almost everyone into zombie-like creatures, but they ultimate destroy him. Just before that happens, he gives a young woman and a boy he has met, his legacy, a vial with his antibody-containing blood. The hope is that they will get to a sanctuary where a vaccine can be developed. Will Smith is on screen almost the entire movie leading up to his demise. We know him, we suffer along with him and we feel his pain. We want things to get better. They don’t. They get worse and when he dies you feel like “if only.” That empty, aching feeling in the pit of your stomach leaves no doubt that you were affected by the ending. At least I was.
On the other hand, the ending in the “director’s cut” had the creatures showing mercy. Will drives off into the sunset with the young woman and the boy. On the surface, it was a happy ending. Right? But it left this viewer feeling cheated—cheated of the emotional impact of the original ending. I yearned for the yearning. I believe the same applies to our novels. Unless it’s a romance novel, which demands an HEA, happy endings are not the most impactful. To quote Writer Unboxed’s own Donald Maass “Take your characters to places they will hate to go.” I have those words taped to my computer screen and I glance at them daily for inspiration. And to refer to the world of film again, Jason Reitman, director of Juno and Up in the Air, among others, said at the South by Southwest festival “In every movie, all I’m thinking about is what is the ending? How will you feel as you leave? That’s kind of it. A film is a magic trick that leads to a ‘ta-da.’” It’s the same for novels.
Among my favorite melancholy “ta-da” endings in novels—Bel Canto by Anne Patchett, Me Before You by Jo Jo Moyes, The Good Girl by Mary Kubica and Post Birthday World by Lionel Shriver (that one had me crying on my yoga mat during corpse pose). To investigate further, I asked online writer friends to name novels that left them with a satisfyingly sad ending. It became clear that I’m not the only one who likes their novels with a well-stirred cocktail of melancholy, regret and deep yearning. I haven’t read all of these, and certainly there are tons more, but I wanted to share them in no particular order or genre:
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
The Kite Runner by Khalid Housseni
The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje
Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn
The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman
Atonement by Ian McEwan
Evening by Susan Minot
Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
How do you take your novels? With a cherry on top or a squeeze of lemon? Care to share your favorite heart-rending novels?
jeffo says
I wonder how you would have felt about the ending in the director’s cut if you had never seen the other version? The short story/novella it’s based on has a very, very different ending than either version. I have to say, I’m a little surprised the director’s cut has the ‘happy’ ending, as usually it’s the studio that forces that sort of thing on directors.
I have (mostly) tended to leave things somewhat vague in my endings about where my characters are. To me, it doesn’t much matter if the ending is happy, sad, or a bit of both–as long as it’s right.
Densie Webb says
Yes, getting it right is “rule” number 1!
Donald Maass says
Bittersweet endings can work in commercial fiction, too. The romantic tragedies of Nicholas Sparks and Charles Martin come to mind.
In a similar vein, the ending of K.C. McKinnon’s Candles on Bay Street is guaranteed to make you cry.
Also bittersweet…
Lauren Oliver’s – Delirium
Mark Zusak – The Book Thief
Coleen Hoover – It Ends With Us
David Nicholls – One Day
Densie Webb says
I guess I consider “Me Before You,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Good Girl” commercial. Maybe not? I’ve read 2/4 you listed. Will check out the others. Thanks for checking in, Don!
Kathy Steinemann says
Thanks, Denise.
Sad ending: 1984 by George Orwell. I suppose it could be classified as bittersweet for the protagonist, but its implication for humanity? Zero sweetness.
Years after reading the book, I remember the last line.
Densie Webb says
I just recently reread it. Great book. Holds up after all these years.
Victoria Chatham says
Ta-da endings? Sorry, I couldn’t get past ‘a vile with his antibody-containing blood.’ Shouldn’t that be ‘vial’? Or am I just giving my age away if I tell you that when I was at school in England it was still spelled phial?
Densie Webb says
Typo!!
Tanis Mallow says
Excellent post. Excellent timing. I’ve written two different endings to my current WIP – one HEA, one “bittersweet” (to quote Donald) and like them both for different reasons. I’ve been grappling with the choice for some time now and was leaning towards HEA. Now? Not so sure. Again.
Densie Webb says
Thank you and sorry if it’s the cause of the grappling, but the ending is so important, right? Good luck with the decision!
Ray Rhamey says
A good novel naturally calls out for a particular ending, whether bitter or sweet. An editing client ended her novel by getting rid of the antagonist with a random act, not as a result of what the protagonist did. I proposed a new ending, which she, happily, adopted for a much more satisfying conclusion.
On the bittersweet side, I wrote my Hiding Magic novel in the present tense because the protagonist was going to sacrifice herself in the end, and more than one review applauded the twist and appreciated the ending. So follow your story’s lead to where it rightly ends. Like all art, end up with what feels right.
Densie Webb says
Ray, and therein lies the rub. What feels right? Those feelings can shift during revision so many times. At least it does for me. And yes, “bittersweet” is my preferred ending.
Kathryn Barrett says
I’m thinking of All the Light We Cannot See. The ending was the worst part of the book, frankly. It needed to end about 30 pages earlier. Instead, it kept following the characters into their old age, and there was never that ta-da moment. It was a lovely book, and I enjoyed it very much, but the ending wasn’t handled as well as it could have been.
Densie Webb says
Kathryn, I started it, but didn’t finish. Maybe that was a good thing? I read a novel (can’t recall the title) about a woman dealing with her inner demons and how it affected her relationship with two different men. In the end, you know that the one she’s going to end up with just walked into the room, but you don’t know which one. That ending is still an itch I can’t scratch!
T. K. Marnell says
“With a cherry on top or a squeeze of lemon…” Why not both? I like happy endings that aren’t sickly sweet–endings in which the characters survive their trials and earn their rewards, but come out sadder and wiser.
I haven’t seen I Am Legend, but the premise sounds similar to the hit video game The Last of Us. When the zombie apocalypse comes, fear drives the “civilized” government to kill more innocents than the monsters do. One of their first victims is the hero’s preteen daughter. A decade later, he meets a girl who’s miraculously resistant to the condition, and they set out to find a rebel group of scientists who haven’t given up trying to find a cure.
But when they do find them, the hero discovers they’re just as ruthless and misguided as the military dictators. Just like the army regularly massacres helpless citizens “for the greater good,” these scientists plan to kill the girl and harvest her brain with the same justification. The hero rescues the drugged girl from the facility and carries her out the same way he carried his dying daughter on the day of the apocalypse, and they escape to the wilderness to live peacefully, leaving the world to its fate.
It’s a “happy ending,” but not a “happily-ever-after.” I think the best endings are neither 100% tragic nor 100% pat and perfect, with the sun shining and the birds singing and the OTP kissing while the crowd cheers.
Densie Webb says
It does sound very similar. The novel, “I Am Legend” was written in 1954, so I’m guessing the video game came after. :-) It’s a great dystopian trope, though, don’t you think?
Christine Venzon says
Shakespeare’s tragedies are classic examples of satisfyingly bittersweet endings: bitter for the heroes — Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, King Lear all die — but sweet for society: the evil forces (prejudice, vengefulness, lust for power) are vanquished or punished. There is a sense that the characters got, not so much what they deserved, as what they brought upon themselves.
Densie Webb says
Very true. Shakespeare is a great source for bittersweet endings and some tortuous middles!
Beth Havey says
The ending to my WIP is bitter more than sweet, because some damage has been done to all–the protagonists and antagonists. And yet there is forgiveness and a coming together. This post and all the comments underline that beginnings directly foretell aspects of the ending and that as writers we have to follow such desires. What do we want to communicate? My WIP could only echo Shakespeare, but I hope it does: an empathetic society can serve all its members better than secrets, anger and self-pity.
Densie Webb says
Beth, it’s always tough to decide who should do the hurting, who should get hurt and who will heal and how. Sounds like you’ve got it all in your novel!
Tom Pope says
Densie,
Thanks for this post. Because of your nod to Bel Canto, which I loved overall, I just reread the ending. . . realizing I couldn’t remember the specifics of the final pages.
Here’s my question: When you say ending, you mean climax and resolution of stakes, don’t you? Not the lines and language at the ending particularly.
I ask because your post was specific about the beginning language and images that hook. Some books are wonderful on the last page (For Whom the Bell Tolls. The Great Gatsby) and the images call over and over, haunting like loons on a lake. Some have a meaningful last chapter but are so-so on the ending paragraphs and pages. Some stories have powerful climaxes (Bel Canto) or pen-ultimate chapters. But I remember being a little disappointed with the cool down of Bel Canto. A big jump in time with huge developments left out, almost as if Ms. Patchett was in a hurry and/or didn’t know how to end such a powerful narrative. (Don’t get me wrong. I love her work.) And it doesn’t strike me powerfully today either.
Just curious, because I strive to make the scene, language and meaning at the end of my novels as good as the openings.
Thoughts? Or is this really another post?
Densie Webb says
Tom, thanks for the question. I’m referring to the wrap-up, the ending of the story, not just the final lines, though there are some stories with some great lines and sometime the ending really is in the last line or two, doing double duty–a wrap-up and parting shot.
David A. says
With thrillers I feel that it pretty much has to be an upbeat ending that comes at high cost.
That said, one of the most challenging endings for me was how David Morrell concludes his second novel ‘Testament’. I read this stunning man-on-the-run novel several years ago and I’m still pondering the ending.
Densie Webb says
David, I have not read “Testament,” but now I’m curious. Thanks for adding another one to my TBR list!