Have you ever been under a spell? I will bet that you have. Have you ever fallen in love? The initial infatuation is a kind of spell. Against all reason, everything about the loved one is good. He or she is attractive, adorable, fascinating, delightful. That phase is followed later by others, naturally, but for a time the loved one is seen through enchanted eyes.
Have you ever fallen under a pall? That’s likely too. Have you ever had a day when nothing goes right? You know that day. The toast burns, the car battery dies, and you get dumped. What else can you expect? It’s a miserable day, that’s all. There’s nothing you can do about it.
Have you ever taken a bite of a poisoned apple? Probably so. Did you ever learn a secret that you wish you hadn’t? Have you ever cheated on a test? Or a spouse? Have you read someone else’s e-mail, texts or diary? Is there a gift you wish you’d never received? Have you come into money that did you no good?
The main difference between the spells, palls, and poisoned apples that befall us and those that befall characters in stories is that we mostly brush those things off. For us, those things pass. In stories, they don’t. Or shouldn’t. Why? Because a spell is a golden plot opportunity. A pall can hang around, affecting many. A bite of a poisoned apple can have far-reaching consequences. Spells, palls and poisoned apples can be the impetus for a story. They can be a novel’s inciting incident, framework and main focus.
To profit from bewitchment and bad luck you don’t have to be writing a fairy tale. Any story can benefit. Spells can overtake anyone, or enchant anyplace. A buoyant or gloomy mood can brighten or darken any scene. Any protagonist can be cursed with knowledge, burdened with someone’s secret, or be punished for a poor choice. When the people in your story are in thrall, there’s a good chance that we will be enthralled too.
Here are some ways to work the magic:
- With whom or what can your protagonist (or any other character) be fascinated? With whom or what is he or she obsessed? What is it about this object of fascination that is so puzzling or pleasing? What’s the strangest way in which this fascination can take hold?
- How do we see that your protagonist is unable to control this fascination? What is the greatest length to which your protagonist might go to indulge or assuage this fascination? How does your protagonist try to quit this fascination, but fail?
- What does your protagonist lose because of this fascination? What’s the greatest possible cost? Make your protagonist pay.
- What past event haunts your protagonist? Twist it until it is utterly horrible, and/or has a devastating personal cost. How does it underlie your protagonist’s present actions? How many ways can this old event be reflected or symbolically recreated in the present?
- How is your protagonist (or any other character) charmed or cursed? What’s the biggest lucky reward or worst unlucky punishment? What object or event symbolizes, or even initiates, this charm or curse? Why is that object or event difficult to get rid of or forget?
- After a plot setback, send in a mood of gloom. How is it felt? How do your protagonist and others act differently? What events are cancelled? Who is unable to do normal things? Who gives up, quits or changes his or her life? How?
- Who in the story can forecast doom? Who believes in imminent disaster, looming chaos, or conspiracies? When is that person proved right? How many pieces of bad luck can you pile on?
- What lifts the gloom? What signals the arrival of a new day?
- By whom or what is your protagonist tempted? What is the smallest way in which your protagonist can surrender to temptation? (Just a little won’t hurt!) What is the biggest possible consequence for having done so?
- What piece of loaded information can your protagonist discover or learn? What danger does having this knowledge pose? What’s the worst trouble it can bring?
- How can your protagonist be sent to sleep or be blinded? What goes wrong as a result?
- In what way can your protagonist be sickened? What cures fail? What is the ultimate antidote and how can it be delayed?
- Can your protagonist be a subject of a prophecy, prediction, or premonition? Who knows in advance what your protagonist is in for? When can that warning be delivered?
There’s no end of fun you can have with spells, palls, and poisoned apples. They can work in any kind of story. There are many ways to enchant, obsess, haunt, charm, curse, cloud, tempt, blind, sicken, single out, or warn protagonists.
Such elements hark back to fairy tales, perhaps, but it’s funny…we don’t mind. Who doesn’t want to be swept away?
What spell, pall, or poisoned apple is at work in your story? Let us know!
About Donald Maass
Donald Maass is president of the Donald Maass Literary Agency. He has written several highly acclaimed craft books for novelists including The Breakout Novelist, The Fire in Fiction, Writing the Breakout Novel and The Career Novelist.
Comments
Veronic says
When Writing Wednesday coincides with Monthly Maass, it’s always magical. Thank you!
My protagonist is fascinated by something (someone) that is considered unsightly and uncouth by the society she grew up in. The push and pull of disdain and curiosity is so strong she’ll end up in league with rebels, and she’ll start questioning the very foundations this society was built on.
Your questions trigger so many possibilities, I feel the energy of new ideas ripple and crackle inside my belly. Mkay, bye!
Donald Maass says
We are fascinated by what is ugly and bizarre. Witness the many museums of anatomical oddities. We are captives of Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
Why? Perhaps it is because we know that a spell or curse could befall any of us. Any of us might be outcast, weird or shunned. Forest Gump’s story is our story.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Don – This is right up my alley, not to mention perfect timing. I just heard two TV analysts discussing the situation in Afghanistan this morning, about how the circumstances are growing more favorable for al Qaeda and the splintering ISIS to merge, and one of them suggested that Bin Laden’s son is the linchpin to this sort of rebirth of the movement. It reminded me that even being someone’s son or daughter, or wife or husband (or grandchild, etc.) can make a character either blessed or cursed—or even more likely, both.
Your post’s timing is perfect because I’m currently dealing with a protagonist who’s under a spell. It’s externally imposed (via prophecy), but it’s turning out to be self-perpetuating. His mantra is, “The gods favor the bold,” and he behaves accordingly, which induces a spell of infallibility. And who knows? This spell may become a pall. On the flip side, his counterpart has indeed fallen under a pall. She feels that she’s submitted to another soul’s destiny, and that now she’s bound by it—subject to the whims of fate. It’s been interesting to explore the idea that we create our own luck, or perpetuate our own powerlessness.
Thanks for the reminder to keep the spells and palls and prophecies in mind as the events of the plot accelerate. Here’s to weaving a more captivating fictive spell.
Donald Maass says
The Gods also punish hubris and reward the meek. Can’t wait to see what befalls your characters next!
Susan Setteducato says
Magic is my favorite subject! There’s a lot of it it in my novel, from summoning spells to vanishing charms. But the real magic is what happens when characters hear only half of a story or misunderstand an overheard conversation. When they believe something that isn’t true or don’t see what’s right under their noses. I just recently got to watch a bit of family drama in which the effects of a poisoned apple that got tossed down an enchanted well ten years ago have surfaced in the present.It’s truly fascinating. In my novel, the protagonist has to learn that its not her magic nature that separates her from others but her own fear of letting it shine. Thank you for an inspiring post!!
Donald Maass says
Oh, how we believe things that aren’t true! Once we have an idea, we defend it. Cling to it. So true.
The hardest words in the English language to speak are, “I was wrong.”
James Fox says
Thank you for another timely post Don.
The flavor of poisoned apple I’m working with is doubt. Self-doubt that is exploited by an antagonist who waits until the protagonist is beyond tired, beyond scared and has started to lose their nerve.
Donald Maass says
And what is the charm, totem, or magic words that will bring back self-assurance?
James Fox says
The incantation isn’t words but memories, and it is started by the antagonist (to sap strength) but turned by the protagonist (to gain strength). However, the antagonist uses the same technique against another character with much more success.
Carol Dougherty says
Thanks for the post, Don. As always, you provide both inspiration and future perspiration.
The magic in my WIP is of the “bewitched, bothered, and bewildered” kind. The protagonist’s bewilderment at what she sees as an archaic moral code of the person bewitching her, and their confrontations, provide some of the conflict for a bit more than the first half of the book. An unexpected death throws a pall over everything and puts the conflict aside temporarily.
What’s been fascinating for me is to see the conflicting feelings within the protagonist – yes, she sees it as a ridiculous set of principles. At the same time, she admires the steadfast refusal of the other person to betray her deeply held beliefs. At one point, the protagonist realizes that while she’s plotting to undermine the other character’s integrity, she is also rooting against herself and applauding the other character’s commitment.
Your post has given me some ideas on how I might strengthen those scenes, so thank you.
Donald Maass says
Huh, intriguing idea. Being in thrall to someone who in turn is in thrall to a set of archaic principles.
That a rich inner conflict you’ve developed there. Curious to see how it plays out in your story.
Beth Havey says
How we burden our protagonists! Mine is under a pall or what Lisa Cron would call a misbelief–which combined with her desire to know her doctor father who died when she was a child–has caused her to choose medicine as life work. Every patient is an opportunity to work against the pall. Was she really the cause of a child being raped? As always a great post. I think I can say I am enthrall to your ideas. Beth
Donald Maass says
Ooph! Heavy stuff! Wonderful.
John Robin says
Thanks for this perspective on three important elements to story, and a good exercise to think about what I’m writing in this light. Let me give it a try…
My protagonist (Jak) when we meet him is a 20-year-old wanderer whose desire to settle down and lead a happy life has led to nothing but disappointment. We soon realize this is the result of a poison apple — raised an orphan, when he was young he was stolen away in the night to drink someone’s blood, a secret he never thought would have bearing on his future but in the course of the story it’s the very thing that becomes the reason he has to run, hide, then, when that all fails, fall under the spell of a Necromancer and his new promises of a life of freedom. The spell evolves into a pall as the story progresses and Jak starts to see through the trappings of the man’s lies, that his wandering life has not been the result of misfortune but manipulation. Jak’s fascination with the allure of magic is mixed now with dread as he’s ensnared in a web he can only escape if he stands up and rejects it all, and faces the frightening reality that if he does this he’ll have to face the world alone and powerless again. I’m presently writing the last chapter and though Jak is now free, he’s left with a new poison apple, for he did terrible things before finally he had the courage to stand up and get out, sins he thinks he’ll never be forgiven for. Even if he can forgive himself, the weight it carries will haunt him, and it’s very much the pall of this reality that I’m working on tying up now in the end of the book. Jak will go on, but how will he cast a spell on the future that the darkness of the past won’t rob him of the opportunity to be a new person?
Whew, good exercise, thanks Don! Diving back into the manuscript now ;)
Donald Maass says
Drink blood? Of all the crazy/dumb things I did in my younger days, that was not one of them!
Randle Robinson Bitnar says
Perfect timing, as always, Don! I just wrote a scene with faery dust (it is Ireland, after all)! Great exercise for taking it deeper.
Donald Maass says
Perfect! Glad you could use this right away.
Densie Webb says
Don, I felt like you were reading my WIP and asking all the questions I’ve been trying to answer. It’s paranormal, so the questions seemed tailor-made. Thank you for this!
Donald Maass says
Excellent. You’re welcome.
David Corbett says
Don:
Well, that was a kick in the head. I continue to marvel at your ability to both think deeply and provide practical, straightforward steps for employing that deeper investigation into one’s writing.
I don’t want to talk about the current WIP (I’m that way–silence suits the writing better for me), but I copied this and intend to re-read at length because of its spot-on relevance.
As I read I considered a few things, especially on the subject of maintaining reader engagement.
First, sometimes it’s wise to have another character in the story who acts as a voice of conscience or a voice of reason, someone like Sancho Panza or Ishmael, who is immune to the enchantment/mania/delusion. If the spell is particularly extreme, making the enchanted character’s behavior increasingly bewitched–i.e., beyond strange to the point of bizarre–this more grounded character can help retain the reader’s connection to the story. This device isn’t always necessary — as you say, we all know what it feels like to be bewitched — but the more singularly obsessed a character becomes (think Ahab, Gatsby), the more an outsider character or narrator may be something to consider.
Two, on the subject of poisoned apples: this is the core device of noir and other stories where the little guy hatches a scheme and takes on the all powerful system or machine (a frequent device in satire and black comedy). He thinks he’s just found the winning lottery ticket, and this just may be his last chance to win big. We know from the start he can’t win — as Jim Nesbit once remarked, “Noir is the genre where on page one the protagonist is totally screwed, and it just goes downhill from there” — but we know what it means to be on the wrong end of the magic wand, and we root for the protagonist regardless, precisely because we understand what it means to be powerless before the “benign indifference of the universe” (Camus).
Finally, as to falling love, have you read Stendhal’s account of “crystallization,” the manner in which someone in love begins to see every fault in the beloved as just further proof of her perfection? Needless to say, the next step in the process is: “Doubt creeps in.”
Thanks a million.
Kathy Holzapfel says
Donald Maass, another relevant and actionable post. I need this as a worksheet for outlining/plotting. Thank you! And David Corbett, your points are spot on! Thanks!
Donald Maass says
Always happy to kick you in the head…well, er, you know what I mean.
Great points: 1) The possible character who is *not* enchanted; 2) Grabbing the wrong end of the magic wand; 3) “Doubt creeps in.”
Wonderful, thanks for those additional thoughts. Most helpful, maybe even a kick in the head.
Keith Cronin says
Don, I love how damn *actionable* your posts are. And it’s cool to see how such a wide range of writers are finding relevance and ways to implement the ideas in today’s post, which shows how universal these insights are.
Thank you!
Donald Maass says
Universal. Yep, that’s me. Mr. Universal. NOT Mr. Universe. There’s a difference, you know.
Anna says
I can use these suggestions even in my research-based nonfiction WIP without drifting off into fiction (and when that project is finished, onward with the novel that’s breathing down my neck). Another very practical post. Thanks!
Donald Maass says
Most welcome!
Elizabeth Foster says
What a fun post – so many ways to add intrigue or up the stakes. Everyone wants to be enthralled by a story, and fairy tales do it so well. The more I write the more I see how important these elements are. Thanks for the reminder to use them!
Donald Maass says
Please do!
Susie Lindau says
I know all about spells and palls! Don’t we all? What a great idea to focus on them in a story. Mine includes both, but everyone is after the poison apple.
As if your classes at PPWC weren’t enough to keep me in revision mode for a while. My mind was blown by your ideas on deepening the emotional impact of the story and I can see the difference in my novel already. I will work through this list as well.
I really enjoyed meeting you. Your “hook” costume cracked me up. “Luck affects everything. Let your hook always be cast; in the stream where you least expect it, there will be a fish.” – Ovid
Thank you so much for sharing!
I’m curious. When do you sleep?
Donald Maass says
Sleep?
Brandy S. says
Love this post!
Bronwen Jones says
Thanks, Don. Inspiring and timely. Hugs.
Torrie McAllister says
The magic of Maass? Days and nights spellbound with characters, enthralled by your provocative prompts. Such a heady brew. No end to the discoveries. Thank you.
Andrea Fox says
I haven’t even officially begun typing my first draft, but having just finished Emotional Craft (just in time for this weekend’s workshop!) and browsing through some threads on here, I find myself reshaping characters and plot, and they’re already so much more complex. Great tools and ideas to have in mind as pen finally goes to paper.
Some of the ideas above you specifically say “protagonist”, some you say “(or other characters)” – do you find that certain ones only apply/apply better strictly to protagonists, or can all of them be applied to secondary characters as well?