Setting Up Your Scrivener Project for Easier Compiling

A common anxiety I’ve noticed among my Scrivener students and training clients is over whether they have their project set up “right.”
So, I’m going on the record: There is no right or wrong way to set it up. Scrivener flexes for whatever structure makes sense to you and works with your process.
Keeping It Simple
For example, during my drafting phase, I generally write all of my scenes one after the other without putting them in folders (though I usually add the title page and other front matter items shown below later). If you write in chapters rather than scenes, you could follow a similar method.
If you like to storyboard, I would skip the folders until you’re happy with the structure/order of scenes, so you can see the entire manuscript on the Corkboard.
Once the draft is done and clean enough to send to my content editor, I group the scene documents into chapter folders based on where I think the best ending hooks are, while attempting to balance the word count among chapters.
If you have a plotting method that requires it, you can add in chapter and/or part folders right from the start to keep everything organized as you go. In the past, I’ve started with empty part folders and added each new scene into the appropriate folder to keep the story structure loosely visible, and then grouped the scenes into chapters later.
That said, no matter what setup you choose for your drafting phase, there are some things you can do to make your life easier when it comes time to compile (export) your manuscript.
If You Remember Nothing Else…
There are two key things to understand about the Binder. *insert foot stomping here*
1. Files in the Draft folder (aka Manuscript, Screenplay, etc) will be one of three types: text document, file group, or folder. (Images, PDFs, and other non-text type files must be stored outside of the Draft folder.) Here’s an explanation of each.
– Text Document: A file where you write the text of your manuscript or keep notes on your work. Used to break the manuscript into logical scenes or sections (or for individual parts like blog posts, articles, and reports).
– File Group: A text document that contains other text documents, much like a folder, but not treated as a Chapter or Part during the compile process. Useful for organizing a manuscript or chapter into sections with section headings. If you remove all of the documents from a file group, it reverts to a standard document.
– Folder: A container for documents and other folders. Works like a document—and can have text in it like a document (e.g. for an epigraph or dateline)—but is usually treated like a chapter or part during the compile process (e.g. for titling purposes). A folder helps you visually organize your work and supporting materials. Even when empty, a folder is still a folder.
Below are the icons for each type of file.
2. By putting documents inside folders or file groups, you create an outline-like hierarchy within the Binder so that different files are at different levels. Your Draft folder is always level 0, and each indent is another level in the hierarchy. The image below illustrates.
Why It Matters
With Scrivener, you can write in one format, and export in another. You can create an ebook, and then turn around and immediately create a PDF without reformatting any text. This flexibility is possible because Scrivener does not present a WYSIWYG¹ interface for exporting your manuscript.
Instead, it allows you to set rules for each type of file at each level in your Binder. This is incredibly powerful. You can adjust the format of chapter headings or body text, or include/exclude titles with a couple of clicks. But that fine degree of control is only possible if you have different levels.
Most of the compile format presets (saved settings that produce different layouts, e.g. double-spaced manuscript for editor, small pages for paperback) assume you’re using a folder for each chapter that contains one or more text documents.
Presets that include the phrase “(with Parts)” assume you’ve also organized your chapter folders into part folders, similar to the image below, and add another level of folder formatting for part folders.
The Case for Folders
Organizing your work into folders gives you control over every element of your manuscript during compilation.
If you have front matter documents at level 1 in the Binder, they can be formatted differently from the rest of the text documents which are at level 2 (by virtue of being inside a folder).
For example, maybe you want your front matter documents to be block formatted with after-paragraph spacing, printed in Helvetica 13-point font, and include the document titles (what they’re called in the Binder). But then, for your scene/chapter text, you want Garamond 11-point font, with first-line indents, no additional after-paragraph spacing, and no titles.
If the two types of documents are on different levels, it’s simple to create different settings for them on the Formatting tab in Compile. The same is true for formatting and printing folder titles and text.
TIP: To work with scene, chapter, or part titles, don’t add the titles in the text itself. Enter the title as the file’s name in the Binder.
If you use a single document for each chapter and don’t put them in folders—as shown in this post’s first image—then your chapter documents and front/back matter documents are all the same level, and cannot easily have different formatting when you output your manuscript.
(Yes, it can be done, but you’ve made your job harder, especially if you’re not well versed in Compile.)
The Bottom Line
Write however you want. Set things up however you want. But organizing your work into folders once you’re done drafting can make compiling easier.
I realize the Compile function is intimidating to most users, and if you want to just choose the Standard Manuscript Format preset, output your manuscript to Word, and work your magic there, go for it. But understanding file types and hierarchy levels—and that compiling is all about applying rules—is the key to understanding Scrivener’s Compile process.
By utilizing folders to create levels in your Binder, you’ll make compiling easier. And who couldn’t use a little more easy?
Hit me with your Scrivener questions (related to this topic, or not). Also, what topics would you like to see covered in future posts?
¹WYSIWYG=What You See Is What You Get
Ryan says
Hello and thanks for the Scrivener tips. I do have a question for you.
Is there a way to create a shortcut icon for the scratch pad instead of using the pull-down menu? (under Tools tab)
Thanks in advance
Gwen Hernandez says
Hi, Ryan. For some reason that’s not an available option for customizing the toolbar. :-( If you use the scratchpad frequently, you might consider memorizing the keyboard shortcut. Ctrl+Shift+0 (zero) in Windows.
For Mac users, there’s no built-in shortcut, but you could create in the Mac System Preferences.
Tom Combs says
I email copies of my WIP as one means of back up ( I use PC/Windows).
Scrivener does not allow me to directly use “save as” as a means to save my content in one file (saves as a folder w 4 or 5 sub-files).
How do you recommend I best save my most recent draft in a form (Word would be great) that I can readily save/retrieve and email to myself. Does that require a compilation?
bTW I agree “compile” is cumbersome and non intuitive. I could use a future post on that topic.
Note: individuals should be aware that the Dragon transcription products do not directly or seamlessly interface with Scrivener. I was disappointed to learn this post Dragon purchase.
Thanks for the help.
Gwen Hernandez says
Hi, Tom. File>Save As should give you a .scriv file, but unfortunately, the Windows operating system doesn’t let Scrivener hide the underlying files from you like the Mac does. As long as you always work with the .scriv, you should be fine. You might find this post helpful: http://writerunboxed.com/2015/11/18/scrivener-fundamentals-what-every-user-should-know-but-probably-doesnt/.
To save something for easy retrieval, I’d compile to a Word document using the Standard Manuscript Format. Even if you don’t change any of the settings, you’ll have a legible document. It might have double chapter headings and a font you don’t like, but if it’s just a backup copy…
Do you have the automatic backups turned on? Those are under Tools>Options (Windows) or Scrivener>Preferences (Mac). This post might help you understand that better: http://gwenhernandez.com/2011/01/11/tech-tuesday-automatic-backups-with-scrivener-2-x/. If you don’t close Scrivener every time you’re done using it, you can force a backup by going to File>Back Up>Back Up Now and it’ll use the automatic backup settings. Choosing Back Up To instead will let you specify where to put the file. I’d suggest choosing to zip it.
I’ll think about what I can get into on Compile for the future. It’s such a huge topic I struggle to break it down. In my book it’s 75 pages and I could’ve added more! ;-)
Thanks!
Heather Marsten says
I have a question – Dropbox – I have Scrivener automatically save to Dropbox, but when I try to open file I get garbage – also doesn’t open well on my iPad. What kind of program can I get that will help me be able to work on iPad and it changes doc in Dropbox and Scrivener on my computer- and it’s all readable.
Second question is a stupid one – how do I download my entire Scrivener book manuscript into Word?
Thanks.
Gwen Hernandez says
Hi, Heather. If you’re saving the entire .scriv file (see the first link in my response to Tom above) to Dropbox, you should be able to view it in Scrivener from Dropbox. Are you trying to use another program to work on it?
Scrivener has an app for iOS that works great. You can work on your project on your iPad, then sync it and work on it on your desktop/laptop. I wrote a post on it here: http://writerunboxed.com/2016/10/31/the-tricks-and-treats-of-scrivener-for-ios/.
To export your manuscript to Word, you’ll want to Compile it. To just get it out, go to File>Compile, choose Standard Manuscript Format from the Format Presets drop-down menu at the top, and Word Document from the Compile For drop-down at the bottom. If you don’t want italics to switch to underlines, uncheck that option on the Transformations tab before you click Compile. That’s it!
Anne Hagan says
Great post. I write fiction mainly so having a lot of of sub-headings and such doesn’t generally apply. I’m finding my way around compiling for different format but some things still elude me. For example, I can’t get a chapter heading for .mobi format, ie: ‘Chapter 1’ to center at the top of the page. No matter how I set things up in the preview below or by using ‘As Is’, the header left justifies at the top of the page in a small font with a dot in front of it. I can’t figure out what I’m doing wrong and all of the ‘how to’ stuff I’ve found hasn’t helped. Any idea?
Gwen Hernandez says
Thanks, Anne! Are you using chapter auto-numbering, or your document titles, or is Chapter 1 written in the text itself?
One thing that trips a lot of people up is that they make changes on the formatting tab, but for the wrong row. Also, marking something As Is will prevent titles and auto-numbering from printing.
Mac or PC? Feel free to include a link to an image of your results and your Formatting tab in Compile.
You also might see if this post that discusses common issues with chapter headings/autonumbering helps: http://gwenhernandez.com/2011/01/04/tech-tuesday-compile-in-scrivener-2-x/.
Abigail says
Thanks for this post! As a programmer-turned-author, Scrivener and “compiling” feels like home to me. :) It’s always nice to meet another Scrivenerite.
The problem I’m running into is that Scrivener is not a great “share this with fellow authors” program. That’s actually fine — it’s great at what it does, and I like being able to move scenes around and then put them in chapters based on hooks and word counts, as you do. But my writing group reads in chunks, so I’ve made multiple documents (by compiling and then removing the extra at front or back that wasn’t being read that week), each with multiple chapters, so that I could share it with my critique partners. Each set of chapters has a few iterations as we worked through some issues, and then I combined them into one Word document to send to an editor.
I’m expecting to get lots of structural feedback from the editor, such that I’ll really want to make use of Scrivener’s metadata features for scenes and chapters. Is there any better way to bring the edited version back into Scrivener than copying and pasting one scene at a time?
Gwen Hernandez says
Hi, Abigail. I was a programmer back in the day too, so compiling works for me. ;-)
If you have a finished document with all the changes made and you want to get it back into Scrivener, I’d import. If you have # (or other symbols/short text) between scenes, you can use File>Import>Import & Split to have Scrivener automatically divide up the imported document into separate scene documents.
If you don’t have a divider in place, you could import the document and then manually split at the desired locations using Documents>Split>At Selection.
If you have a document with a bunch of comments and tracked changes, you could also just make the edits directly in Scrivener rather than in the Word doc. I’d take a snapshot of each document before revising. This is how I do it for my novels. I wrote a post about it here: http://gwenhernandez.com/2014/02/19/revisions-in-scrivener/.
If I misunderstood what you were asking, let me know!
If I didn’t and
kaitlin says
How can I keep Scrivener from putting page numbers on my Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 pages? (Fiction Novel with parts).
Gwen Hernandez says
Kaitlin: If you’re working in the Mac version, you can do that on the Page Settings tab in Compile. Select the checkbox for “No header or footer on single pages.” That will also prevent headers/footers on any single page (e.g. title page, a one-page chapter, etc), so just beware of that.
Unfortunately, the PC version doesn’t yet have that level of control. But, look for it in version 3, due out next year. For now, you’d need to massage the headers/footers in Word or another program after compiling. Good luck!
Roberta says
Hi Gwen, I’m trying to compile my novel into standard manuscript format, but although it’s double spaced in the draft, it keeps coming out single spaced when compiled. What am I doing wrong? I’ve searched Compile in vain for spacing options, but can’t find anything. Thank you, I really appreciate your expertise!