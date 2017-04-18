Wrap It Up.

“The Lady or the Tiger,” a 19th century short story by Frank Stockton, tells of a commoner who falls in love with a princess in a semi-barbaric kingdom somewhere in the East. When the lovers are caught, the commoner is subjected to a trial by ordeal in which he is led into an arena and forced to choose one of two doors. Behind one door is a beautiful woman whom the commoner must marry. Behind the other is a hungry tiger. The commoner’s choice will determine his innocence or guilt.
But the princess has learned which door holds what. She’s also learned that the beautiful woman is a hated rival. So when the commoner is escorted into the arena, she nods to the door to the right. The question is, does the princess want her lover to live, or would she rather see him killed in front of her than married to her rival? The commoner opens the door . . .
And that’s where the story stops.
I’ve written a lot about how important it is for your writing to feel like real life. If it feels at all contrived, your readers will lose their suspension of disbelief. This is most critical with your ending. Readers expect you to start out your story by presenting some sort of problem that needs to be resolved. Then, as you develop that problem and the characters it’s happening to, it’s not too hard to make events seem as haphazard and ad hoc as real life. But your ending is where you pull all your plot threads together, often with some unexpected twist you may have set up chapters earlier. All the contrivance in your story gets distilled into your ending.
This is less of a problem for genre novels, where readers expect the murderer to be caught, or the couple in love to finally get together, or the madman’s bomb to be found and diffused. But readers of mainstream and literary novels, who often read to experience real life, are a lot more likely to be suspicious of an ending that resolves things. The conflicts that infest people’s real lives rarely wrap up in nice, satisfying packages. The desire to capture this authentic experience may be why writers of literary novels often shy away from endings that actually end the story. And if the pain your characters go through shows your readers enough about the human condition to leave them thinking, you can sometimes get away without resolving your characters’ lives.
But there’s a risk with this approach. How your characters respond to the problems you throw at them tells your readers who they are. In fact, a lot of tension that drives readers toward your ending is based on the question of who your characters will turn out to be. If you never settle the question, then you’re really leaving it up to your readers to decide who your characters are. And as nearly everyone realizes when they first read Stockton’s story, that’s asking too much.
E. L. Doctorow’s Andrew’s Brain [spoiler alert] tells the rambling, chronologically confused story of Andrew, whom readers learn at the beginning has lost his second wife. Much of the tension of the story centers on who Andrew is, where he is at the moment (he’s narrating the story to an unnamed listener he refers to as “Doc”), what happened to his wife, and how her death and other enigmatic events affected him. And Doctorow slowly reveals more and more of Andrew’s character and life in a way that builds that tension nicely. Then, in the final chapters, readers discover that Andrew’s wife died in the 9/11 attack, Andrew has been arrested for possible terrorist connections, and Doc is a government interrogator.
Andrew is, by that time, a fairly sympathetic character, likable despite a greater than usual supply of anxiety and confusion. But while readers find the answers to some basic factual questions, his story doesn’t end. None of his problems are solved, and the last chapters introduce new ones. As Ron Charles put it in his review of the book for the Washington Post, “Early in the book, he [Andrew] says, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here,’ which makes two of us. . . . It’s our job to put the tragic incidents of his life in order, to unscramble the taunting clues, to unearth the profundities buried in this misanthropic rumination. . . . The problem isn’t that the novel requires a significant degree of intellectual effort; it’s that it doesn’t provide sufficient reward for that effort.”
You may be reluctant to resolve your story, not for literary reasons, but because you want to avoid an overly-pat ending. Too many second-rate novels have wrapped up with happy packages in which all problems are solved, virtue is rewarded, and the main characters ride off into the sunset to live happily ever after. And, yes, these endings don’t look much like real life, where virtue is not necessarily rewarded, and often solving one problem raises new and deeper ones. Grownups don’t believe in “happily ever after.”
Bear in mind that your ending doesn’t have to be a happy one. Readers have been enjoying tragedies since long before Shakespeare began littering the stage with bodies in the fifth act. But even the most tragic ending brings some kind of resolution to the story. Things do not end well for Graham Greene’s Whiskey Priest or John le Carre’s Alec Leamas, but in both cases, the endings resolve the dilemmas the characters faced. They have made a clear and even satisfying choice, even if it gets them killed.
Your ending need not be particularly neat, either. While it’s a good idea to wrap up your main plot points and subplots, if only to keep readers from feeling that you’re wasting their time, there’s nothing wrong with hinting that your characters’ lives keep going past the end of the book. At the end of A. S. Byatt’s Possession, [spoilers ahead], Roland Michell and Maud Bailey finally uncover the truth behind the mysterious relationship between the two Victorian poets, Randolph Ash and Christabel LaMotte, revealing that Maud is actually their descendant. But at the end of the story, Roland and Maud are just beginning a romance, Roland’s future academic career is finally showing promise, and he may be getting in touch with his inner creativity. The end of the story is really the beginning of new lives for the two main characters.
Stockton’s short story was considered clever in its day, though his readers found it frustrating even then. And it was only a short story. If you ask your readers to invest the time and effort into following your characters’ troubles through an entire novel, then leave them hanging at the end, they are not likely to thank you.
Your story may not have to end well, or end cleanly. But it does have to end. It can’t just stop.
So what are the most and least effective endings you’ve encountered? Remember, don’t simply list a book. Give us enough details that even those of us who haven’t read the book can see what you see in it.
jeffo says
One would almost think Stockton’s “The Lady or the Tiger” was designed specifically as an exercise for middle school students; I can remember in seventh or eighth grade (I think) reading it, then having to supply the ending. Don’t remember how mine went.
The ending may not be the one we want, but it has to be the right one for the story. I have read plenty of books and stories where I was unhappy with how things worked out for the characters, but could also say, “I didn’t like that, but it was the right ending.”
Dave King says
I encountered the story at about the same age you did. I believe it was in Reader’s Digest, but the internet is inconclusive. It might have been a school anthology. Apparently that’s about the right age for the story.
And you’re right about writers supplying the right ending, even if it’s not the preferred one.
Jeannine Thibodeau says
I read it in the 8th grade, and yup, we were supposed to supply the answer. (The teacher was horrified with mine, which was…let the guy marry the woman. He can always leave her, or have an affair. Ummm…)
I agree 100% about giving readers the right ending for the story, even if it’s not “happily ever after.” I recently had some insight into how I’m going to end my collection of linked short stories. Some won’t be happy with me at all, but it is the *right* ending for this project.
Dave King says
So . . . let him either leave the mystery woman or have an affair. You had an admirably practical turn of mind back then.
Could you tell us a little more about the problem you faced with the short story collection and how you solved it?
Dave King says
In the process of looking for something else, I found the full text of Stockton’s short story online. So if you’d like to experience it for yourself:
http://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/lady-or-the-tiger-frank-stockton-american-stories/2972580.html
Benjamin Brinks says
Much as we might like to think otherwise, conflict is not a welcome condition. We seek peace. We long for resolution, the end of conflict.
We must believe that is possible.
Stories enact our values and carry our hopes. We look to stories not to depress us but to lift us up. Just as songs resolve in a familiar chord, stories strive toward a more harmonious state of affairs.
The purpose of stories is to give us hope. Endings, happy or otherwise, provide the assurance that we can go on.
The nice thing about endings is that they aren’t the end. One ending is not enough. We readers immediately seek new conflict. We read the next story. And the next. And so it continues.
Endings, in a very literal way, are beginnings. Nice post, Dave. It gives me hope.
Dave King says
It’s an interesting question why, given our natural desire to be uplifted by stories, why tragedies have always been so popular. Perhaps the desire to see a resolution is strong enough to make such stories satisfying. Perhaps there’s something cathartic going on.
Any thoughts?
Benjamin Brinks says
Yes, I think tragedy has a teaching component. There’s a lesson. Often that boils down to, don’t get above yourself. (Think Macbeth. )
Even though Gatsby is a sympathetic guy (hey, he just loves Daisy), he does in a sense get above himself. Remember, the tragedy is that in a carefree mood Gatsby carelessly lets Daisy drive his car. She kills a woman. It’s the woman’s husband who, in retaliation, shoots Gatsby.
Romantic tragedies like Love Story might seem to be different in that they’re just sad, but I think they also have a cautionary purpose. In the case of Love Story, the warning is not to Ollie (the rich kid) or Jenny (the poor girl) not to marry beneath/above themselves. The warning is to society in general (Ollie’s father stands in) not to let class status interfere with true love.
Nicholas Sparks’s romantic tragedies have similar moral underpinnings. Since Aesop, we have loved moral fables. We still do.
Dave King says
Actually, a lot of Greek Tragedy was a little lesson oriented.
This is not to say that they’re didactic — intended solely as cautionary tales in the mold of Horatio Alger. But the best tragedies succeed because they say something profoundly true about life.
Ken Hughes says
Call it the pressure to avoid writing in something other people use– even something as basic as a clear ending. If you’re too determined to show you Do Not Write Ordinary, you might end up not writing at all.
(Jeannine, I suggested the same Tiger ending in school: rival, marry, affair. Things like that happen when there’s no good answer.)
Dave King says
We seem to be reaching a consensus solution to the Lady or the Tiger problem. And given that the princess was the one who made the choice, she might be glad to see her rival get married and then be cheated on. Preferably with her.
Ray Rhamey says
Endings aren’t always visible to an author. A couple of my editing clients, strong writers, had endings to suspenseful stories that left the protagonist out as the driving force behind the resolution, instead leaving the antagonist to be taken care of by a more or less random circumstance. I suggested new endings that evolved satisfyingly from the story arc and the actions of the protagonist, and they utilized them. I was amazed, though, at how “off” the original endings were on the scale of satisfying and “right.” But, then, that’s the whole idea of rewriting, isn’t it–to get it right?
Dave King says
I’ve had clients with this problem as well. It’s the sort of thing that’s hard to see for yourself. This is why fresh eyes are needed.
Erin Bartels says
Great post. I actually like that Stockton’s story ends where it does. Short stories can get away with that. Two stories come to mind for me any time endings are discussed.
[Spoilers ahead.]
First, John Cheever’s “The Swimmer,” in which the main character is at a friend’s house (a party, I think) and from this back yard in the hills, spies his neighborhood far off and a series of pools in yards. He decides to “swim home” via these pools. What starts as a lark slowly gives the reader insight into his unfulfilling life (as the skies slowly cloud over and the air chills) until he finally reaches home and Cheever has pulled some kind of slipstream-esque trick on the reader and we are suddenly not sure if what we just read actually happened because it’s almost as if we’ve traveled through time. The house, where his wife and family should be waiting, is empty and falling to pieces. What had started as a hot summer day is now more like November. And this poor guy doesn’t know what happened.
I loved reading that story in school. I loved the sudden turnaround. In fact, that’s one of the things I most enjoy in a short story. I wrote a short story of my own a few years back that plays a similar trick on the reader in terms of time, throwing them off balance and not explaining how what just happened could have happened, only it goes in the opposite direction. I’m sure I was influenced by “The Swimmer” when I wrote “The Astonishing Moment.”
The second story that comes to mind when I think about endings is Ernest Hemingway’s For Whom the Bell Tolls. I slogged through that book, which I found extremely tedious, waiting and waiting and waiting in that mountain cave for something, ANYthing to happen. But I always finish books (eventually) because I always want to believe that the author will provide a payoff.
In this case, he did, though I can see how others might be very disappointed by it. We finally get out of the cave and are going on this mission of sabotage, blowing up a bridge so that armies cannot cross it. The last fifty pages or so of the book are full of nail-biting suspense, made all the more nail-biting for the snoozing we did earlier. And in the final pages we see our hero Robert Jordan get into some trouble. He is wounded and knows he cannot survive his injuries. The enemy forces are approaching. Robert Jordan is up against a tree, shaking hands holding his rifle, waiting for the soldier to reach the sunlit spot where he will be within range (but Robert Jordan will also presumably be exposed)…And the book ENDS. It ends! You never know if he takes the shot, if the shot hit its mark, if the hero somehow lives on or if he is killed or commits suicide. It just stops. You look for another chapter, and it’s not there.
Now, this could be extremely frustrating to a reader. I felt like a very good practical joke had been played on me. Not funny, but I had that moment of realizing that from beyond the grave, Ernest Hemingway had tricked me into this taut emotional state and then left me there with no resolution whatsoever. It’s pretty thrilling that black symbols on a yellowed page can do that! All this tense waiting for something to happen, then finally a bunch of stuff happens, and at the very end you’re returned to the tense state of waiting for something to happen!
As a former English major I can parse it all out and look for meaning and symbolism in that ending–stuff about human conflict never having a resolution, war goes on, the tragic inevitability of death, the nobility of sacrifice, etc.–but I was really just caught up in the joy of being manipulated by someone who wasn’t even in the room, who has been dead for more than fifty years.
Now, the fact that the first two endings that came to my mind are both unresolved and tricky must mean that I find those types of endings more memorable and satisfying than endings that tie everything up in a nice bow. When I’m left to try to make sense of a book on my own, I continue to think about it, and it finds a more permanent place in my memory.
Dave King says
Excellent examples, Erin, and thanks.
I’m not familiar with the Cheever story, but I think I’d say that Hemmingway’s work does properly end. The key is that the story — all of the internal conflicts set up in those long, eventless pages — resolves when Robert decides to stay and fight. Whether he succeeds or not, he’s made his decision, and readers have learned who his character truly is in the end.
Erin Bartels says
True.
Maggie Smith says
There is so much emphasis in writing workshops on beginnings that it’s nice to see a discussion about endings. Wouldn’t it be interesting to take a writing class where we dissected the last 10 pages of our MS as well as the first ten? I enjoyed the analysis. Thanks. (I had even at one time referenced The Lady and the Tiger in my current WIP, until I got feedback from my beta readers that none of them had ever heard of the story!)
Dave King says
It’s strange. People of a certain age (including myself) are familiar with the story, while others seem to have never heard of it. I suspect it was included in a certain fifth-grade reading anthology that has since fallen out of favor.
And I agree that endings deserve as much attention as beginnings. The only hangup is, to really judge an ending, you need to read everything that came before. Beginnings are a lot easier to critique.
Of course, I also feel that to truly understand whether a beginning works, you also need to understand the story that follows. But that’s a subject for another column.
Chris says
I wonder how this perspective applies to a series, where the end of the book is not the end of the story. Any thoughts on that? Chris
Dave King says
I’ve run into this from time to time with clients. And it depends a bit on whether you’re writing a series, with shared characters and settings but independent stories, or a multi-book novel like a trilogy, where there is a single plot arc that extends across the books.
The trick to writing a multi-book novel is to wrap up enough of your sources of tension at the end of the earlier books to leave your readers satisfied, but to introduce new elements that will drive them on. It’s a tricky balance to hit, and it depends a lot on the details of the story. But it can be done.
Fredric Meek says
Thanks for the thoughtful post on an important subject. Surely the ending has to resolve the story question or fulfill the theme even if the lives of the characters go on. There has to be some change in the protagonist too. I really like Ray Rhamey’s point about a ‘satisfying’ ending. That’s a great inducement for a reader to buy your next book.
Beth Havey says
I am wondering if the dictates of the modern reader are affecting how we write our endings. In my WIP I want to leave some things for questioning, for wondering on behalf of the reader. My MC will live, but exactly how the rest of her life will go, I don’t think I need to lay out. If my reader truly GETS who my MC is, then he or she can draw some conclusions. But I have been cautioned against this. Tidy up. I guess I’m still caught on MY FAIR LADY (okay I loved musicals as a child) but at the end we really don’t know if these two will live out their lives together. I think I need to read Pygmalion to find out. Great post and much to think about.
Carol Dougherty says
My favorite novel is Chaim Potok’s “My Name is Asher Lev,” and I suspect part of what makes it my favorite is the ending. Without spoiling it for anyone, there is a confluence of conflicts: artistic integrity vs. religious belief, child vs. parent, individual vs. community. Each of those is resolved, though not necessarily easily or neatly. There is suffering and loss, there is love and triumph, and there is resolution. Incredibly powerful Potok does that in some of his other books as well, and I re-read them again and again.
Thanks Dave, this one made me look at some of my endings as well…